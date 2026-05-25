The American Prometheus, Part I: Who Made the United States a Great Power? - Section 5

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Note by administrator:

Over the next few weeks, we will re-publish Anton Chaitkin’s breakthrough writings in a series of articles under the original title “The American Prometheus: Who Made the United States a Great Power? Parts 1 - 3” that have first been printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, Aug. 1, 1986. They were later re-published in The American Almanac, in 1989.

Who Was Edison?

The father of Thomas Edison, innkeeper Samuel Edison, Jr., was indicted for high treason against the British Crown, in absentia. In two and a half days, Sam Edison had run more than 80 miles through the forest, pursued by dogs and royal soldiers. He escaped from his native town of Vienna, Ontario, Canada, to safety across the U.S. border. Now Sam Edison and other “rebel leaders” were ordered to give themselves up to the colonial authorities for trial, to be executed or exiled to Tasmania. But Sam stayed in the Detroit area for some time, early in 1838, working with the Canadian republican movement across the border.

Samuel Ogden Edison Jr. - Father of Thomas Alva Edison

Canadian patriots in predominantly French-speaking Quebec, known then as Lower Canada, and English-speaking Ontario, known as Upper Canada, had demanded self-rule from the British government. The Speaker of the Assembly in Lower Canada, Louis Joseph Papineau, had defined the aims of the movement in Ninety-Two Resolutions sent as a petition to King William IV in 1834: break up the oligarchy of speculative landholders who stopped impoverished Canadians from owning land; secure the rights of the Canadians to republican institutions as the United States had won them. [1] Papineau was a Roman Catholic in the mold of the Lafayette international movement, as was Mexico’s Benito Juarez - He held that Christianity must be the moral bedrock of the state, and, not contradictorily, that priests must have no political power.

Lord John Russell, Bertrand Russell’s grandfather, had answered the Ninety-Two Resolutions with Ten Resolutions on behalf of the British government -- the Canadians, said Russell, had no rights; they were, after all, subjects. Papineau’s demands were echoed by republican parliamentarian William Lyon Mackenzie in Upper Canada. Despite British tactics of pitting the Canadian colonials against each other on language and religious lines, republicanism had developed strongly in the two sections. Canadian patriots looked to nationhood, independent or in combination with the U.S.A.

But agent provocateurs thrust themselves forward. Staged riots and military clashes gave the new Queen Victoria’s forces pretexts for attacking the unprepared, unarmed republicans, arresting their leaders and executing many. Papineau and Mackenzie fled to the United States.

Sam Edison had been a patriot political leader in Ontario, who was training and drilling a citizen militia when the 1837 Rebellion broke out on British terms.

Sam moved on from Michigan to Milan, Ohio, where his son Thomas Alva Edison was born in 1847. Sam, skilled in several lines of mechanical labor, introduced his son to the power of machines, and taught him to read serious literature. Sam’s favorite historical figure was Tom Paine, General George Washington’s pamphleteer in the American Revolution. Reading with his father, Thomas Edison made Tom Paine a sort of model for his own life - for Paine was an inventor as well as a statesman, an engineer who built America’s first iron bridges.

In recent decades only one “sympathetic” biography of Thomas Edison has appeared, written by Matthew Josephson, otherwise the author of The Robber Barons. Josephson, a socialist with a preference for aristocratic Anglo financiers like J.P. Morgan who could impose “order” on “disorderly” capitalism, lies ruthlessly about political questions. He reiterates, without a shred of evidence, that Thomas Edison hated his father, that his father had no influence over him. Josephson says “several years after” Thomas Edison’s marriage on Dec. 25, 1871, Edison “happened to write” to his father asking him to come to New Jersey to live with Thomas and his wife. But on at least two occasions less than a month after this marriage, Jan. 6 and 14, 1872, Samuel Edison signed as a witness for some of Thomas’s early inventions. [2] Sam Edison lived until 1896, to the age of 92, remaining sharply political all his life. He worked with Thomas Edison in many capacities into the 1890s, through the most important period of the inventor’s life. Sam despised Wall Street, as did his son.

Josephson, an expert in American financial history, deliberately misidentifies the Philadelphia-based owners of the Automatic Telegraph Company as agents “of the sinister Jay Gould” -- a Wall Street high-roller who was at war with Palmer and his associates.

Other Edison biographies are worse, painstakingly separating the inventor from any particular social outlook or purpose. A celebrated recent book entitled A Streak of Luck [3] portrays him as a kook, whose success was due in great measure to luck. The author does however briefly mention the “anti-Wall Street” Philadelphia financial group.

Edison’s contract with General Palmer’s Automatic Telegraph Company gave him the wherewithal to work, and to bargain with their richer competitor Western Union for occasional other work without being owned by them. Western Union bought inventions only in order to silence a potential challenge to their communications monopoly, and suppressed or deployed them as necessary.

The basic technical problem was that only one message at a time could be sent across a single set of very expensive poles and wire. Edison’s first great assignment was to perfect a system whereby two, and then several messages could go simultaneously over the same wire.

To develop his “quadruplex,” Thomas Edison explored from scratch the geometry of electric current. His inventiveness began with his questions - what kind of work was nature prepared to do to transform itself on our behalf? When the Automatic Telegraph Company gave him $40,000, Edison spent it in a flash for experimental equipment, and for books on all previous experiments in automatic telegraphy and automatic mechanisms. Edward Johnson described him sitting

“with a pile of chemical books that were five feet high when laid one upon another. He had ordered them from New York, London and Paris. He studied them night and day. He ate at his desk and slept in a chair. In six weeks he had gone through the books, written a volume of abstracts, made two thousand experiments ... and produced a solution, the only one that could do the thing he wanted.” [4]

Hardly “luck”!

Financier Jay Gould bought out and took over the Automatic Telegraph Company in 1873 - after Edison had done the magnificent work to create the quadruplex. Western Union and Gould’s Automatic then pulled Edison back and forth. But Edward H. Johnson stayed by his side, as Edison’s chosen executive versus the Wall Street sharks, and General Palmer’s agent in England, Col. George Gouraud, represented Edison as well.

Here are a few capsule portraits of the sharks, who were rapidly taking over the entire U.S. economy.

Jay Gould’s telegraph executive, Thomas T. Eckert: He was placed by Secretary of War Stanton in charge of the Union telegraph office, some time after that office was started by Andréw Carnegie. On April 14,1865, President Lincoln, finding himself short of protection for his planned visit to the theater that night, asked Stanton to give him the burly Eckert as a bodyguard. Stanton said no, he would need Eckert for telegraph business; this, it has been demonstrated, [5] was not in fact true.

Lincoln, not satisfied, went to Thomas Eckert himself and asked him point blank to escort him to the theatre. Eckert said no, he would be too busy. That night, the unprotected Lincoln was murdered. Stanton, working through the New York Times, immediately launched a furious attack on General William T. Sherman as a “traitor,” and cancelled the Lincoln-Sherman plan for a postwar reconciliation with the South.

After Gould’s telegraph interests were merged with Western Union, Eckert rose to become Chairman of the Board of Western Union.

Tracy Edson, Vice President of Western Union, the man who introduced Edison to that Company and who “handled Edison’s case”:

During the Civil War, Edson was president of the American Bank Note Company. While still executing his prewar contract to print U.S. treasury notes, he printed Confederate banknotes and bonds on the order of Gazaway Bugg Lamar, chief Confederate agent in New York. He was never jailed, and remained a director of American Banknote until 1876, employing as his postwar president Albert Goodall, the personal freemasonic representative of Britain’s Prince Edward VII.

“Commodore” Cornelius Vanderbilt, after 1871 the co-controller of Western Union with J.P. Morgan:

Vanderbilt’s Accessory Transit steamship company equipped and transported soldier of fortune William Walker to Central America in 1855. Walker declared himself dictator of Nicaragua, reinstated slavery and called for European colonial protection against the United States. When he also stole Vanderbilt’s boats, the Commodore subsidized a general war in the region which killed over ten thousand people, overthrowing Walker and recovering his boats.

It is probably significant that Augustus Schell was the postwar legal advisor for Vanderbilt’s companies, Augustus’ brother Richard Schell was the financial adviser, and his other brother Frederic Schell was Vanderbilt’s stock broker. Augustus Schell had been the political boss of the secessionist wing of the New York Democratic Party, before and during the Civil War. He was the national chairman of the Breckenridge-secessionist Democrats in 1860. As Collector of the Port of New York in charge of U.S. customs there from 1858 to 1860, Schell oversaw the reopening of the negro slave trade; approximately one hundred slave ships per year embarked from New York for Africa under his protection. Schell was never arrested - he replaced the pro-Union “Boss” Tweed as head of New York City’s Democratic Party after a New York Times expose campaign destroyed Tweed.

Sound and Light

Thomas Edison severed his relations with the Gould-Controlled Automatic Telegraph Company in 1875. The following year, Canadian republican Sam Edison, Jr., aged 72 years, supervised the construction of a new type of laboratory for his son. With Philadelphian Edward Johnson as his chief executive assistant, Thomas Edison occupied his new “invention factory.”

Alexander Graham Bell, backed by Boston opium czar John Murray Forbes, had invented a toylike telephone device. It was somewhat better than two cans on a string, and could be used with difficulty over a short distance. Edison went to work with his own chosen and trained staff to perfect the telephone. Around 1877, he invented the carbon microphone, and his transmitter translated sound into electrical signals and back again. He had made the telephone practical.

Edison now set out to flank the Boston-Wall Street backed Bell Company; Mr. Bell himself had dropped out, having lost interest in inventing after his toy came out. The Edison Telephone Company of Great Britain was created with the help of General Palmer’s London agent Col. Gouraud, and Edison’s business manager Edward Johnson. With his own factory-based library as a physics and chemistry school, he trained mechanics who would know his devices so thoroughly they could put them together under any conditions. A man applying for a job with Edison was told,

“People ask what we pay and how long you have to work. Well, we don’t pay anything and you have to work all the time;”

the man enthusiastically responded,

“I’ll take it!”

George Bernard Shaw, then aged 23, happened to be hired by the Edison Co. in its race to install British telephones. Shaw wrote with a mixture of awe and fear about the invasion of Edison’s technical cadres:

“These deluded and romantic men gave me a glimpse of the skilled proletariat of the United States.... They worked with a ferocious energy which was all out of proportion to the result achieved. Indomitably resolved to assert their republican manhood by taking no orders from a tall-hatted Englishman [with] his conviction that they were ... inferior and common persons, they insisted on being slave-driven with genuine American oaths by a genuine free and equal American foreman. They utterly despised the artfully slow British workman who did as little for his wages as he possibly could ... [but who] had a deep reverence for anyone whose pocket could be tapped by respectful behavior. They adored Mr. Edison as the greatest man of all time ... in science, art and philosophy, and execrated Mr. Graham Bell ... as his Satanic adversary.... They were free-souled creatures ... with an air of making old England hum which never left them....” [6]

With what the world then acknowledged as the Bell-Edison telephone going to market, Edison asked the question, ‘What if you call someone, and he is not in?’ The voice must be somehow preserved - the principle of the telephone answering machine. So he invented the phonograph. In December 1877, his Swiss-German machine builder John Kreusi made the device according to the inventor’s specifications, after immense labor by Edison and his workers. Edison recited “Mary had a little lamb” into the thing, and his very voice came back, prompting a frightened German oath from Kreusi, and startling Edison --

“I was always suspicious of anything that worked perfectly the first time.”

Thomas Alva Edison and his invention - the phonograph

Edison had been partially deaf since age twelve. But he trained his concentration so that he could hear the entire musical overtone series, and was able to perfect his phonograph. He loved Beethoven and hated Wagner, but in the early days he was actually against using the phonograph for music. Since his instrument could not reproduce a really beautiful sound, he was afraid it would only be used for bad popular entertainment, and preferred its limitation to education and business purposes.

As soon as the phonograph was tested successfully, Edison put on a demonstration for members of Congress at the home of James G. Blaine’s niece in Washington.

Edison’s fame now spread quickly throughout the world. Jumping at his opportunity, Edison immediately escalated. He announced to the press that he planned to electrify the major cities, supplying power to heat and light homes and businesses, to run electric elevators and trains, to power industrial machines. None of the processes that he described existed; there was no important manmade electricity except that from batteries. Over the next months, he drove himself and his staff to create the means for industrializing and civilizing the world. It was to be a contest with nature, and with Wall Street, which Edison and the world won.

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