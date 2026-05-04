The American Prometheus, Part I: Who Made the United States a Great Power?

by Anton Chaitkin

Note by administrator:

Over the next few weeks, we will re-publish Anton Chaitkin’s breakthrough writings in a series of articles under the original title “The American Prometheus: Who Made the United States a Great Power? Parts 1 - 3” that have first been printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, Aug. 1, 1986. They were later re-published in The American Almanac, in 1989.

The Franklin Legacy

Benjamin Franklin had created, in colonial Pennsylvania, many institutions devoted to the spread of Augustinian civilization. His American Philosophical Society and his Pennsylvania Society for Manufacturing and the Useful Arts sought to develop America’s industrial skills and, ultimately, its national power.

Franklin’s political economy expressed the role of America as the outpost and vanguard of human progress: he called for high wages, plentiful cheap credit and maximum industrial enterprise. During the Revolution, Franklin wrote to the Irish about tariffs as a protection of national sovereignty. His world renown as an experimental and theoretical scientist was coupled with his role as America’s grand political strategist. In Franklin, the world saw scientific progress and republican statecraft as one and the same thing.

Franklin’s nationalist outlook was carried forward by Alexander Hamilton into the new Federal Government, with the Bank of the United States (located in Philadelphia), increasing protectionist tariffs and public works. Franklin’s Philadelphia remained the center of the republican faction, not only for the U.S.A. but in many respects for the entire world. Irish revolutionary émigré Mathew Carey, after serving as a printer in Franklin’s French headquarters, was sponsored in business by the Marquis de Lafayette and President George Washington. Carey’s Philadelphia publishing house was the first and for a long time the largest in America. A Roman Catholic, Mathew Carey published the first Catholic Bible in America.

Philadelphia was the U.S. capital from 1790 to 1800. Around Carey and his fellow publisher William Duane there gathered in that city a growing number of Latin American statesmen and diplomats, concerned to build free nations in the Catholic regions south of the U.S. border. Among them were supporters of the 1810 Mexican revolution of the Catholic priest-republicans Hidalgo and Morelos. The most famous in this group was Manuel Torres, a Spanish nobleman and an émigré from Colombia whose national cause he had adopted.

Following the second U.S. war with England (1812-1815) Torres, Duane and Carey educated American republicans including President James Monroe, Secretary of State John Quincy Adams and Speaker of the House Henry Clay on the viability of independent republics in South America. They warned of the danger of British and other European intervention in this hemisphere.

William Duane, an Irishman with important Erasmian Catholic connections in England, had been arrested and thrown out of India by the British authorities for printing attacks on the East India Company. Having been born in the American colonies, which had since revolted against that same East India Company oppression, Duane had returned to America and taken up journalism in Philadelphia.

Duane’s newspaper Aurora exposed British intentions in Spanish America, describing the London-based imperialist “revolutionaries” Aaron Burr and Francisco Miranda. Burr was in exile after his arrest by President Thomas Jefferson, having been charged with treason for trying to set up a new British-backed empire comprising Mexico and half the U.S.A. Miranda had proposed a similar new empire to William Pitt in the 1790s. Duane continually warned of British encouragement of hostility between the United States and Spanish America. In opposition to the British, Duane, Carey and Torres foresaw the emergence of powerful free republics throughout the Western Hemisphere, allied and economically and militarily invincible.

In 1822 President Monroe accorded U.S. recognition to five Spanish-American nations, and received Duane’s and Carey’s friend and guest Manuel Torres as charge d’affaires from Colombia, the first official diplomatic representative of any Latin American nation. The following year the President proclaimed his anti-colonial, anti-British Monroe Doctrine.

Meanwhile Mathew Carey launched a systematic attack on the economic outlook of Adam Smith, the Free Trade policies preferred by the British East India Company, and the murderous anti-population theories of Thomas Malthus. Carey’s political economy, adopted by his student Henry Clay and dubbed by Clay the “American System,” revived the dirigistic measures of Hamilton, and now comprehended the industrial, scientific and cultural development of free republics throughout the Western Hemisphere. German economist Friedrich List studied with Mathew Carey in Philadelphia for many years, then returned to Germany to build the republican movement and the Customs Union, the first step toward German nationality.

The American System briefly held power in the 1820s with President John Quincy Adams, Secretary of State Henry Clay, ambassador to Mexico Joel Poinsett, and Nicholas Biddle as president of the Philadelphia-based Bank of the United States. In the 1830s and 1840s, a succession of rotten Democratic presidents, and two quickly dead Whigs, repeatedly reduced the nation to chaos and depression.

But Philadelphia’s Franklin tradition remained strong. Mathew Carey’s son, Henry C. Carey, wrote economics books and pamphlets from a Christian humanist standpoint, pressing the attack against Malthus and British imperial looting policies in India and Ireland, against the British opium trade, against the spread of slavery, proposing the harmony of interests of capital and labor, and of North and South.

Illinois Whig politician Abraham Lincoln, a follower of Henry Clay’s hemispheric American System ideas, studied Henry Carey’s texts; and Carey wrote the economic core of the 1860 Republican Party platform, on which Lincoln ran for the presidency.

Around Henry Carey there gathered the Philadelphia group of republican industrial, financial and literary collaborators, preparing themselves for a revival of American industrial creativity.

There was banker Jay Cooke. There was ironmaster Joseph Wharton, head of the American Iron and Steel Institute, lobbying for protective tariffs. And there was the Pennsylvania Railroad, by the time of the Civil War America’s largest corporation. Typical of this Philadelphia faction, PRR President J. Edgar Thomson committed all available financial resources to construction, maintenance and development of the railroad and allied enterprises. He did not play games with stocks and bonds, and would not tolerate any of his associates or employees doing so. At his death in 1874, Thomson controlled about one billion dollars in corporate entities; yet his personal net worth was in the hundreds of thousands. There was no paper pyramid - he had plowed it all back into construction and development.

Philadelphia at War

When the Republican Party nominated Abraham Lincoln for the presidency in 1860, William J. Palmer was 23 years old, and private secretary to the president of the Pennsylvania Railroad. During the previous year, pro-slavery thugs had threatened to set fire to a meeting of a Philadelphia lecture club organized by Palmer. He and his friends had put their lives on the line to defend their freedom of speech. Rioters clashed with the 600 police outside; Palmer as bodyguard for the invited speaker, and club-wielding Judge William Kelly (later Henry Carey’s main ally as Congressman “Pig Iron Kelly”) as chairman subdued the thugs inside. In August 1860, Palmer was elected Secretary of the Philadelphia Young Men’s Republican Club. His close friend Isaac Clothier, later the founder of the Strawbridge and Clothier department store, described the campaign in a retrospective letter:

“Thousands of young Republicans all over the North formed associations under the general name of Wide Awakes, and wearing oil-cloth caps and carrying torches marched in military array to the political meetings of the times. These Clubs ... helped to infuse a spirit into the Republican movement which perhaps contributed largely to its success. Many a night ... Palmer and I marched in uniform with the local Philadelphia body - the Republican Invincibles - to meetings held in Philadelphia and different points within fifty miles of the city, where we went by train, returning home often in the early morning.... Those uniformed and marching companies were the precursors of the regiments which, carrying musket and bayonet instead of the torch, sprang into being six months later at Lincoln’s call.”

The following March 4, 1860, President-elect Lincoln passed through Philadelphia and raised the flag over Independence Hall, on the way to his inauguration in Washington, D.C. But PRR operations chief Thomas A. Scott advised Lincoln to change his plans. Intelligence reports showed that the Baltimore Sun was whipping up an anti-Lincoln mob, egging them on to a possible assassination when Lincoln’s train was to pass through Baltimore. Scott proposed that Lincoln go back to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and travel from there, in disguise, directly to Washington, to arrive before the press knew what had happened. Lincoln followed this plan, and his inauguration was guarded by 15,000 soldiers and police. The Baltimore Sun changed its editorial line slightly, from attacking Lincoln as dangerous and worthy of death, to branding him a lunatic, and criticizing his security precautions as cowardly! Perhaps this is the model for the current [i.e. 1986] press coverage of Lyndon LaRouche’s presidential campaign.

The Pennsylvania Railroad was now placed at the disposal of the Union. Lincoln chose Thomas A. Scott as Assistant Secretary of War in charge of Transportation and Communication; Scott brought his assistant Andrew Carnegie to Washington with him. Their first job was to move troops to the defense of Washington through Maryland, where secessionist mobs had destroyed most of the rail lines. Carnegie was injured while replacing some sabotaged telegraph wires, and arrived on the first troop train into Washington with blood streaming down his face. Scott and Carnegie built the rail and telegraph lines and the bridges linking Washington D.C. with Virginia, securing the capital city and allowing Union troops to operate on the offensive southward. Carnegie organized the Union telegraph office, using mostly Pennsylvania Railroad personnel for operators. He then returned to Pittsburgh to direct the western Pennsylvania war operations of the PRR. Thomas Scott remained as Assistant War Secretary, running some of the crucial movements of Union troops in 1862 and 1863.

William J. Palmer recruited and trained the elite Pennsylvania 15th Regiment cavalry corps, who moved in advance of Union armies, scouting, spying, crashing through enemy camps. In this manner he prepared the Union forces’ intelligence at Antietam in 1862. He was afterwards captured behind Confederate lines, imprisoned and nearly executed as a spy. Exchanged, he rejoined the fighting and led his regiment at Chickamauga and Missionary Ridge. Palmer’s regiment made a unique contribution to the success of Sherman’s march towards Atlanta:

General Palmer was responsible for:

“examining and mapping out the country in advance of the army ... [for which] he was peculiarly fitted by his early training as a civil engineer. In this scouting service nothing escaped his vigilant eyes: the character of the soil upon which the roads were made; their general directions; the strength of the bridges, the depth of the streams, all were carefully noted and sketched, and were absolutely reliable. Every officer in the regiment was directed, yea compelled, to be thus observing.” [1]

Footnotes:

Colorado Springs Gazette, Sunday, March 14, 1909.

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