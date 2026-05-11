The American Prometheus, Part I: Who Made the United States a Great Power? - Section 3

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Note by administrator:

Over the next few weeks, we will re-publish Anton Chaitkin’s breakthrough writings in a series of articles under the original title “The American Prometheus: Who Made the United States a Great Power? Parts 1 - 3” that have first been printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, Aug. 1, 1986. They were later re-published in The American Almanac, in 1989.

Building a New World

At the close of the war, General Palmer was sent west, along with his assistant and chief telegrapher Edward H. Johnson. For four years Palmer and Johnson were to map out and construct the PRR subsidiary, the Kansas Pacific Railroad.

The Philadelphia republican faction, centered around the Pennsylvania Railroad, was now engaged in a mammoth project of nation-building. Lincoln had given them the green light for development. In the face of continual British trade war, protective tariffs were set at around 50%, allowing steel mills to be built for the first time in America. Railroad companies were given large land grants to assure long term investment in their construction. After Lincoln’s murder, his easy-credit policy had been partially maintained, despite outraged cries from international financiers. The Public was still reading two wartime pamphlets printed by banker Jay Cooke and written by Henry Carey’s disciple, Treasury Statistician/tariff expert William Elder, on the benefits of credit expansion for industrial development. [1]

By 1871, J. Edgar Thomson and his financial partners Scott, Carnegie and Palmer controlled the Union Pacific Railroad, the first transcontinental line which had been completed with the Golden Spike two years before.

Andréw Carnegie’s Keystone Bridge company was replacing wooden railroad bridges with new iron ones. Between 1868 and 1874, Carnegie, Thomas Scott and J. Edgar Thomson combined to build the first bridge across the Mississippi River, at St. Louis; the partners built at least two other Mississippi bridges, giant pioneering enterprises at the time, together with the rails and equipment to connect them to existing rail lines.

The Pennsylvania railroad grew at a furious pace. President J. Edgar Thomson poured money into the purchase of the new American steel rails, in the long run cutting maintenance costs compared to the old iron rails. The PRR underwrote the establishment of young George Westinghouse’s Air Brake Company in 1869, and immediately contracted for the new automatic technology for all the line’s cars. They could now run much longer trains at higher speed, without sending brakemen across the top of moving trains to screw down brake levers car by car. Pennsylvania railroad tonnage doubled between 1870 and 1873; by the time of Thomson’s death in 1874, the line and its subsidiaries comprised 6,000 miles, running from New York to Chicago, down to Washington and through much of the Midwest and South.

The partners’ banker, Jay Cooke, was building the second transcontinental line chartered by Congress, the Northern Pacific, from Duluth, Minnesota on Lake Superior, out to Puget Sound, on the Pacific coast in Washington State.

Jay Cooke had sold nearly three billion dollars worth of small denomination U.S. bonds during the four years of the Civil War, appointing 2,500 subagent salesmen. He had outflanked the Wall Street and London financiers who tried to blackmail President Lincoln for war credits (they wouldn’t sell U.S. bonds-after all, might there soon be no United States?) It had been an un- precedented “sales drive” appealing with great success to the patriotism of the average citizen. Cooke now began to use similar methods, raising loan capital from public subscription, in order to open up a vast area of undeveloped territory. With his railroad, the northern great plains, the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific northwest could be occupied by settlers under Lincoln’s free homestead and industrial land grant programs.

The Automatic Telegraph Company’s announcement of the opening of an office in Newark, New Jersey

Upon the completion of the Kansas Pacific Railroad line through to Denver in 1870, meanwhile, William J. Palmer, backed by PRR president J. Edgar Thomson, quit the Kansas Pacific and launched a bold new venture. He created the Denver and Rio Grand Railroad, proposing to build it from Denver, Colorado, in the American Rockies, south to El Paso, Texas, and through to Mexico city. In 1871, Palmer, his Kansas Pacific fellow executive Josiah Reiff, and Philadelphian George Harrington, formerly Lincoln’s Assistant Treasury Secretary, set up the Automatic Telegraph Company. It was to compete with the monopoly Western Union Company, which was a political intelligence front for anti-American international financiers. Palmer sent his assistant Edward H. Johnson back east to supervise the Automatic’s work, and they hired the 24-year-old Thomas Alva Edison to invent their technology. This was Edison’s first serious financial backing as an inventor. We will return later to the story of Edison’s sensational achievements, the victory of New World republicans against European oligarchs.

Joint Development -- or None at All

The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad was designed to launch simultaneously the economic development of the American west and of Mexico. The D & R G’s first annual report, published in 1873, stated in unmistakable terms Palmer’s strategic purposes with respect to Mexico:

“It has been a part of the plan of this company, from the inception, to extend its line southward from El Paso along the Rocky Mountain plateau to the City of Mexico and the tropical plantations of the adjacent coasts. “The heart of that republic with its nine millions of people was as naturally and surely our objective point, as the Pacific slope of the United States with its 700,000 population was the proper objective of the Pacific Railroad when it started across the plains from the banks of the Missouri River. “En route, the development of the rich mines of Chihuahua, Durango, Guanjuato ... and the State of Mexico, of the ... wine and cotton district of northern Mexico, of the tin and iron deposits of northern Durango, of the pineries of the Sierra Madre, of the great wheat field of Central Mexico, as large as that of California, is sure to furnish a large local trade of itself, sufficient to warrant the extension of the road. “But when the connection is made, an enormous through traffic will spring up between the heart of Mexico, with its harbors on two oceans, and the Rocky Mountain country of the United States-Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, California; indeed, the greater part of that vast and rapidly growing region lying between the Missouri River and the Pacific Ocean, to which this trunk north and south line, and the several Pacific railroads crossing it, will render it accessible. The Mexican tropics are the only tropics reachable by railroads from the United States. To reach all others, the sea must be crossed. “Our New West will get its sugar, coffee, tobacco, rice, rum, molasses, indigo, olive oils, drugs, nuts, and spices, gums, tropical fruits of all kinds, cotton, cocoa, coquito for oil, cochineal, india-rubber, mahogany and a great variety of other hard and precious woods, ropes, tarpaulins, matting and paper (made of the maguey fibre), oysters and fish, dye-woods, soap, leather and saddles, salt and saltpetre, the ornamental Mexican earthenware and statuettes, seeds of all kinds to exchange for northern varieties, cheap horses and mules, and bullion, from Mexico; and, in return, will send back a thousand articles of domestic and agricultural use now unknown to the Mexicans-iron plows, shovels, cooking-stoves, grates, ranges; also mining machinery and implements of all kinds, sugar, cotton, and woolen mills and brick machines, wagons and carriages, general hardware, and all sorts of tools, bar-iron and steel, wire, guns and pistols, pipe, furniture, butter, hams, cheese, lard, grapes, apples, bush and other temperate fruits, not to be had there, wines and brandies from the Rio Grande Valley of New Mexico, ice, choice stallions and bulls, etc., to improve their degenerate breeds, cotton and woolen goods, and innumerable other necessities and luxuries from which the people of Mexico have been almost entirely cut off, in consequence of their topographical isolation. The manufactured part of this list, and articles of bill generally, will at first come by this route from Chicago and St. Louis, but in a few years from the works at Canon City, Denver, Pueblo, and Albuquerque, in Colorado and New Mexico. “In the course of time, as the artisans of Mexico become skilled, as capital there takes a manufacturing turn, as coal mines are opened, and iron works and a more complex kind of manufactures are established, many things will be made there which, for the first few years, must be imported; but, by that time, the very growth which this would indicate will render necessary an interchange manifoldly larger......”

Financing for the D & R G’s United States construction came from Palmer’s allies in Philadelphia and Colorado, and from sympathetic small capitalists in England. No outside banking house was involved.

Colorado Springs 1890 with Pikes Peak

In the summer of 1871, Gen. Palmer acquired 10,000 acres at the foot of Pikes Peak, and on this site built the city of Colorado Springs. For no particular religious reason, but to prevent his city from degenerating into violence and disorder like many prairie towns, saloons were banned. Palmer explained,

“My theory for this place is that it should be made the most attractive place for homes in the West, a place for schools, colleges, science, first class newspapers, and everything that the above imply.” [2]

Beauty, order and culture were Palmer’s objectives in Colorado Springs. The results have been permanent. Palmer was the principal founder there of Colorado College, and Colorado Springs is today the home of the North American Air Defense Command Headquarters and the United States Air Force Academy.

Palmer envisioned the Colorado of the future as rivalling Pittsburgh and Chicago in industrial power, and the best European cities for beauty. As the D & R G was built, Palmer’s Central Colorado Improvement Company opened up many coal and iron mines along its route. The steel mills he set up in Pueblo began providing rails for his construction. Such heavy industry as has been built in Colorado is largely due to his efforts.

Rather than collapsing into a post-Civil War depression, the United States had been freed to expand its industries and agriculture in a way the world had never before seen. In this remarkable period:

the yearly production of Lake Superior iron ore went from 193,000 tons (1865) to 1,195,000 tons (1873);

pig iron production, at 823,000 tons in 1865, was no better than it had been in 1847!-but by 1872 it had reached 2,548,000 tons;

rails produced went from 318,000 (1865) to 893,000 tons (1872);

coal increased from 24 million (1865) to 58 million tons (1873);

the number of patents, which had been stable in the range of 3-4000 per year from 1858-1864, rose to 6,099 in 1865, to 12,201 in 1867, remaining at about that level until 1881;

the freight rate for a bushel of wheat sent from Chicago to New York was $22 by water vs. $44 by rail in 1867, $24 by water vs. $33 by rail in 1872; further progress dropped the rail freight price down to $14 by 1881, so the competing water price fell to $8;

immigration averaged 385,000 per year from 1869 to 1873, compared to 168,000 per year from 1855 to 1865;

the average hourly wage in the United States rose by about 19 percent between 1865 and 1872, while basic commodities such as coal, copper, com and cotton receded in price from wartime to approximately prewar levels”.

Footnotes:

[1] Elder, William, "How the Debt May be Paid -- the Wealth, Resources and the Power of the People of the United States," and "How Our National Debt May Be A National Blessing."

[2] Quoted in Fisher, John S., A Builder of the West: The Life of General William Jackson Palmer, The Caxton Printers, Caldwell, Idaho, 1939, p. 200

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