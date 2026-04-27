The American Prometheus, Part I: Who Made the United States a Great Power?

by Anton Chaitkin

Note by administrator:

Over the next few weeks, we will re-publish Anton Chaitkin’s breakthrough writings in a series of articles under the original title “The American Prometheus: Who Made the United States a Great Power? Parts 1 - 3” that have first been printed in New Solidarity Newspaper, Aug. 1, 1986. They were later re-published in The American Almanac, in 1989.

Prometheus

In the Aeschylus play, Prometheus explains his battle with the Olympian gods-perhaps these gods stand for the aristocratical families who wished the mass of men to live in darkness, or to be slaughtered and replaced by some new “superior” race:

“Soon as even he had seated himself on his father’s throne, [Zeus] forthwith assigned to the deities their several privileges and apportioned unto them their proper powers. But of wretched mortals he took no heed, but desired to bring the whole race to nothingness and to create another, a new one, in its stead. “Against this purpose none dared make stand save I myself-I only had the courage; I saved mortals so that they did not descend, blasted utterly, unto the house of Death. Therefore, am I bent by so grievous tortures, painful to suffer, piteous to behold. “...I caused mortals no longer to foresee their doom.... I caused blind hopes to dwell within their breasts.... and besides it was I that gave them fire.... and therefrom they shall learn many arts.”[1]

Plato

Plato, speaking through Protagoras, says that

“Prometheus ... found the other animals well off for everything, but man naked, unshod, unbedded, and unarmed ... Prometheus therefore ... stole from Hephaestus and Athena the gift of skill in the arts, together with fire-for without fire it was impossible for anyone to possess or use this skill-and bestowed it on man. In this way man acquired sufficient resources to keep himself alive, but had no political wisdom.... But into the dwelling shared by Athena and Hephaestus, in which they practiced their art, he penetrated by stealth, and carrying off Hephaestus’ art of working with fire, and the art of Athena as well, he gave them to man.”’ [2]

The twin gifts of Prometheus have always been inseparable: political wisdom (republican statecraft), and command of the knowledge of nature’s fires. Prometheus once found a congenial home in America, and may yet again.

At the end of the American Civil War, General of the Army Ulysses S. Grant sent troops under General Philip Sheridan to the Texas-Mexican border. Supplying the Mexican patriot forces of President Benito Juarez with military equipment, Grant thus helped expel the Europeans whose armies had invaded Mexico in 1862, who had imposed the Hapsburg “Mexican Emperor” Maximilian.

U.S. Grant’s aide, Adam Badeau, described the relations between the General and Matias Romero, Juarez’s ambassador to the United States:

“Romero, though of the Latin blood, was an American and a republican, the representative of a country that had been attacked at the same time, and, as Grant believed, in the same interest as the Union.... When Grant arrived in Washington, after the surrender of Lee, Romero promptly called on him, and Grant informed the Minister of the purport of his orders to Sheridan ... From this time the Northern soldier and the Southern diplomatist worked in harmony. Grant ... was extremely annoyed at the delay in the action of our own Government and thought the French Emperor should have been notified at once to withdraw his troops from Mexico. He had many conferences with the Mexican Minister on the subject; even expressing a desire to go at the head of an army himself and assist the Mexicans in driving out the invader.... “I [Badeau] was present at many of the conversations of these allies, and had especial charge of those of their papers which Grant was unwilling to expose to ordinary official inspection... Romero furnished Grant with constant information from his own Government and country, and many an intercepted dispatch have I translated, predicting or discussing events in Europe as well as Mexico ... and even the intrigues in the United States which complicated our own politics with those of Mexico. “When at last the end of the feeble empire came Grant often told me his views. He was very stern, and thought that the pretender to a throne should be punished as severely as any other traitor. Because Maximilian was of royal blood did not lessen his offense.... He more than once said in my hearing that Maximilian ought to die; and he told me that he made the opinion known to Romero, who he supposed found means to communicate it to his Government; not of course in official documents, for diplomatists are not in the habit of entrusting such secret matters to public dispatches; they have other channels than those accessible to Congressional resolutions. But although neither Grant nor Romero chose to commit himself by recorded expressions, Grant always believed that his tacit condemnation of the invader had its weight.... Grant believed it necessary to show European monarchists that they could not with impunity attempt to set up institutions on this continent menacing to our own; he thought the blow offered to Mexico was in reality meant for this country; and he considered that no such effectual lesson could be taught imperial enemies of this republic and of all republics, as the punishment of a princely offender.”[3]

President Lincoln had been murdered at the war’s end, and Secretary of State William H. Seward was no longer under Lincoln’s restraining hand. Seward now worked for a British-allied New York and Boston political faction representing all that Lincoln had fought against. Mexican Ambassador Romero had suspected treachery from Seward and had worked directly with Lincoln when possible, during the war; now General Grant worked directly and secretly with the Mexican republicans.

The New York Times screamed bloody murder at the news of Maximilian’s execution in 1867:

“There is not a man anywhere, with a spark of honorable feeling in his nature, who will bear this news without emotion, - without sympathy for this noble and gallant young prince, and detestation for the monsters who have glutted their vengeance in his blood.”[4]

The principal owner of the Times, Leonard Jerome, had long been a personal friend and admirer of the Hapsburgs. The Times had called for the annexation of Mexico, as a “compensation” for the secession of the South from the Union in 1860, which the Times would allow to be a permanent secession:

“Ignorant and degraded as they are, the Mexicans ... [nevertheless] would regard the people of the free North as benefactors and deliverers from anarchy and revolution.”[5]

William Seward had meanwhile counseled President-elect Lincoln to let the South go in peace.

Lincoln chose instead to fight for the Union. The mobilized Americans defeated the plans of European imperialists for a worldwide Plantation System, which was supposed to embrace Asia, Africa and the Western Hemisphere; a system of Peasants, in various forms of slavery, and Lords. The leaders of secession also vainly attempted “filibusters,” the armed conquest of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The United States was to have been an overseer in this slave system, or it was to have been crushed.

Victorious industrial republicanism would demonstrate to the imperial enemies what free men could accomplish. In the twenty years following the Civil War, the victors launched technological innovations of a sweeping and unprecedented nature, calculated to benefit mankind. Since we have made no similar progress since the end of that extraordinary period; since what they did must, for mankind’s future, be repeatable today; it should be instructive to inquire into the lives of some key figures in this republican industrial revolution.

The Railroad as the Driver

General William Tecumseh Sherman, 1864

General William Tecumseh Sherman, who with General Grant had planned and achieved the Union’s military victory, was shifted West at the war’s end to command the Division of the Mississippi. For the next four years, Sherman’s chief responsibility was to inspect, oversee and protect the construction of the first transcontinental railroad, the Union Pacific. President Lincoln had signed the law organizing this national project, which Sherman himself had previously long promoted. It was paid for with huge grants of federal land and more than $50 million of government money, while private investors bought in with about $4 million.

Many of the railroad workers had served under Sherman, and still wore their Union uniforms; many of the railroad’s executives had been Sherman’s officers. The chief engineer, retired General Grenville M. Dodge, had been Lincoln’s advisor as to the route the first Pacific line was to take. Sherman now constantly conferred with Dodge on the progress of the road.

At odds with the government over its punitive Reconstruction policy, Sherman in 1867 criticized the movement of troops into the defeated South, a transfer which depleted the railroad guard force. [6] Yet Sherman met with the western Indians and on the whole maintained peace with them, aided by General Philip Sheridan, now shifted from his earlier pre-Juarez duties on the Rio Grande. Sherman contributed greatly to the settlement of the Navajos, Cheyennes, Kiowas, Arapahos and Comanches onto reservations in the 1870s.

Western railroad construction lay at the heart of republican postwar strategy for American industrial development. In 1867, a very optimistic, eager 30-year-old retired general named William Jackson Palmer, and his 21-year-old chief assistant Edward Hibberd Johnson, headed a survey team along the 32nd and 35th parallels. General Palmer was the construction manager for the Kansas Pacific Railroad, mapping routes through New Mexico and Arizona to the Pacific coast, several times leading his men to dodge or lightly skirmish with hostile Indians. In 1868 he reported on the vast resources of the southwestern U.S.

The Kansas Pacific route ran southward of the pioneer Union Pacific. It was an enterprise of the Pennsylvania Railroad, whose president J. Edgar Thomson had sent Palmer and his assistant Johnson out west. Under Gen. Palmer’s direction the Kansas Pacific was extended from Kansas City, Missouri, reaching Denver, Colorado, in August, 1870; the last 150 miles were completed in 150 days.

William J. Palmer

William J. Palmer was born in Kent County, Delaware on Sept. 18, 1836. The state of Colorado celebrates the 150th anniversary of his birth this year, for he is well known there as one of the greatest of that state’s founders. Given the shameful hold of anti-technological political forces over present-day Colorado, however, it might be fairer for them to forego any celebration, leaving a remembrance of Palmer to those actively seeking industrialization-such as the Mexicans, for whom Palmer’s life holds great meaning.

Palmer grew up amongst his Quaker compeers in Philadelphia. At eighteen he joined an engineering group surveying for the location of the Hempfield railroad in Washington County, Pennsylvania, just southwest of Pittsburgh. On behalf of relatives in the railroad business, Palmer went to England in 1856 to study British railroad and mining operations. His letters back home show a growing excitement about the possibilities of utilizing new rail, iron and, especially, coal technologies in the United States.

He was also disgusted with British labor practices. He toured the Cornish mines, ankle deep in scalding water:

“Ten steps further, when every step seems to be a measure of your life. There is a little hollow in the rock. That... is where [a] little boy [miner] laid down and died.... Strangers visiting the depths very generally lose 5 or 6 lbs. weight. The miner not so much, because he is used to it. But he can never work in any other mine, or at the surface again-he is tied down to 1,500 feet. 35 is an average of their life. Their wages averages 62 1/8 cents a day.”

Palmer wrote to his parents:

“I shall return to your shores a ten-fold better American (as such) than I left it, and with fuller confidence in the principle of human equality and Republicanism generally than, I think, I should ever have felt had I never visited aristocratic England.”[7]

Palmer had met Pennsylvania Railroad president J. Edgar Thomson in England-Thomson was also spying out the latest British technology. Young Palmer explained to Thomson that coal could replace wood as the railroad’s fuel source. The PRR was then in an “ecological” crisis, burning 60,000 cords of wood per year and rapidly stripping the right-of-way of all trees. Palmer promised that he would devise a box to take most of the smoke out of coal combustion. The thankful Thomson hired Palmer as his private secretary in 1857, and the Pennsylvania became the first American railroad to convert to coal.

Over the next four years, Palmer was most concerned with the problems of efficiency and power in combustion. Among his collaborators in experimental industrialism were the PRR vice president Thomas A. Scott; Scott’s assistant Andrew Carnegie, an immigrant from Scotland one year older than Palmer, who had learned from his avidly republican family to love the poet Robert Burns and the U.S.A.; and Evan Pugh, just back from a European education which included Göttingen University and some study under Justus Von Liebig, the father of German and American bio-chemistry.

A relative of Palmer’s studying in Freiburg, Saxony, had written him a glowing introduction to Evan Pugh as a genius whose experience could aid Palmer materially. Pugh and Palmer worked together on furnace layouts and coal chemistry.

Pugh was meanwhile building up the “Farmers’ high school” (founded in 1855) of which he was president. Thomson and the PRR financially underwrote Pugh’s school and backed it in the state legislature with the railroad’s substantial lobbying clout. In 1862 President Abraham Lincoln signed the Land Grant College bill; Pugh’s school was awarded the state’s federal grant money by the legislature, and it was rechartered as the Agricultural College of Pennsylvania. President Evan Pugh raised the school, renamed Pennsylvania State College in 1874, into one of the premier centers of American technology. Only in recent years has Penn State fallen under the sway of Malthusian, anti-technology radicals.

FOOTNOTES

Aeschylus, Prometheus Bound, translated by Herbert Weir Smith, Harvard University Press, 197j, p. 237-239. Plato, Protagoras, translated by W.K.C. Guthyie, in The Complete Dialogues of Plato, Princeton University Press, 1973, 321 c-e, p. 319. Badeau, Adam, Grant in Peace: From Appomattox to Mount McGregor, A Personal Memoir; Books for Libraries Press,19?? New York Times, editorial, July 2,18 67. New York Times, editorial, Dec. 26, 1860. Lewis, Lloyd, Sherman: Fighting Prophet, Harcourt, Brace and Co., 1932, p. 595-599. Lincoln, Grant and Sherman had met at City Point, Virginia, to plan the peaceful reunion of the seceded states, the first step toward Lincoln’s plan for southern railroad and industry building. But Lincoln was murdered almost immediately after this meeting, and the New York-Boston axis worked in tandem with the old southern aristocracy to keep the south rural and backward.

Quoted in Fisher, John S., A Builder of the West: The Life of General William Jackson Palmer, The Caxton Printers, Caldwell, Idaho, 1939, D . 46.

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