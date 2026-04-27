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Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
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What a world. This article expanded my awareness of how imperial forces supporting the South were for worldwide slavery. In Vienna a few years ago on touring the Hapsburg Palace we learned how sad Emperor Franz Joseph was upon hearing of the killing of Maximillan, the Mexican Hapsburg Emperor who I think was Franz Joseph's brother or cousin. In reading this phrase however "Victorious industrial republicanism would demonstrate to the imperial enemies what free men could accomplish" I was not so enthusiastic because those same northern "industrial republicans" so-praised also blocked the post-Civil War Reconstruction efforts of "land reform for the South" of 40 acres and mule, thinking that if people in the South got "free" land then people in the North would clamor for same and thus they (the Northern industrial republicans) would be at risk of losing their "wage slaves" - the low-paid industrial workers. (That fact found in an old book in the Masonic library of Philadelphia). Now we must address this land problem issue still pending in the United States as illustrated by our growing homeless (landless) population.

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