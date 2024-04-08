This article was first published in Executive Intelligence Review, January 2, 2015.

THE 1870s SHOWDOWN: America’s Former Greatness and the World’s Future - Part 2

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

PART TWO OF TWO

Author’s Preface for Substack:

The excitement in an historical “scoop.”

This story concerns a great climax in the fight between the two deep opponents in American history, the nation-builders versus the imperialists. This is not sidelights or mere curious anecdotes, but rather the main course of events deciding the fate of the world.

My own excitement in studying this period of the late 19th century grew more intense the more I realized that the reputations of the two sides were at stake in what history would report about what happened, who the players were, and what were their intentions. And those reputations would help decide how people think about good vs. evil today.

I believe that if a reader is intrigued by learning something that was previously thought to be unknowable, that reader may go on to challenge the passivity or complicity of others.

And with this kind of historical evidence, that is hopefully enjoyable to read, he may come to understand that profoundly good things have been accomplished, and can be accomplished now, if we have enough courage to stand for the positive truth of man’s duty to his fellow man.

The topics in this narrative are more fully developed in Volume 2 of my 3-volume series, Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress from Franklin to Kennedy, to be published later in 2024.

Mankind Captures Franklin’s Lightning

Emil Rathenau came to the Centennial to study America’s technological progress. He left Philadelphia inspired by the treasures he saw in Machinery Hall, and committed to introducing American methods into German industries. It is likely, but not certain, that Rathenau met Thomas A. Edison there in 1876. Several years later, under extraordinary circumstances, the two men would form a partnership that shaped modern society.

Young Edison displayed at the Exhibition the telegraphic technology he had designed for the Philadelphia interests; his genius had landed him in the middle of their bitter strategic war.

He was born into that fight, in a way. His Canadian father, Samuel Edison (1804-96), was a leading militant in the 1837 rebellion against British rule. Written up for treason against the Empire, Sam had fled across the border into Michigan with armed forces in pursuit. His son Thomas was born in 1847, and Sam—a hater of Wall Street and the idle rich—was his counselor for the next half century.

Thomas Edison worked on trains as a youth, and became an operator of the telegraph system accompanying the rail line. He was an inventive telegrapher in New York in 1870, when his already celebrated talent was rescued from Wall Street by the Philadelphians.

William J. Palmer, a Medal of Honor-winning cavalry officer and a partner to Scott and Carnegie, was then building the Kansas Pacific Railway out to Denver as an adjunct to Lincoln’s first transcontinental line. Palmer’s railway needed telegraph technology that could outflank Vanderbilt’s Western Union monopoly. Edison was then developing a means of sending multiple messages simultaneously both ways on a wire, but Wall Street and London systematically bought up and suppressed or misused such innovations.

So Palmer set up the Automatic Telegraph Company in New York, sending his railroad-construction assistant, Edward H. Johnson, to manage the firm. They hired Edison to be a full-time inventor, with a $40,000 advance that set him free to soar.

By 1874, Philadelphia’s nationalist elite had adopted Edison. Franklin Institute leader George Barker became his scientific mentor and guardian.

In March 1876, they backed his move to Menlo Park, N.J., where an independent “invention laboratory” was built for him under the supervision of his father; Philadelphia’s Edward Johnson was, from then on, Edison’s chief executive assistant and publicist. A few months later, Edison was displaying his multiplex telegraph, when Rathenau and other advocates of progress came to the Centennial.

The following year, Edison invented the phonograph, the world’s first device to record sound and play it back. The Pennsylvania Railroad ran special trains of visitors to Menlo Park to see the phonograph exhibited. Professor Barker arranged to have the sensational machine introducd at a meeting of the National Academy of Sciences. A phonograph party for Washington dignitaries was held by Sen. James Blaine’s niece; there Edison recited and played back a ditty pointedly offensive to Blaine’s enemy, Wall Street’s Sen. Roscoe Conkling. The party moved on to the White House to let the hapless President, Rutherford Hayes, play with the novelty.

In July 1878, Barker took Edison out West during a solar eclipse to try out Edison’s new “tasimeter” (to measure infrared radiation from individual stars). On this trip, the professor explained the development of electrical science since Franklin, and reviewed recent halting attempts to produce light from electricity. Barker proposed that Edison take on this challenge, taking him to Connecticut in September, to inspect an outdoor arc light (a flame between electrodes) and an electric generator powered by a water wheel.

From that moment, Edison was on fire. He conceived of the task in universal terms: Electrically heat some material inside a glass to make it glow without burning up; power an unlimited number from one source (“divide the light”); make gas lights obsolete with an efficient, steam-driven electric generator; and invent the hundreds of devices to connect homes and factories to a central station.

But how could this development work be paid for, when Edison’s Philadelphia backers were staggering financially? He would need publicity, to win public support for better leverage with Wall Street. A few days after returning from Connecticut, he announced that he had invented the electric light, that he would light and heat the cities, that he would power up elevators, sewing machines, and cooking stoves.

A Washington Post item on Oct. 17, 1878, conveys the anxiety of the London-Wall Street axis:

“Edison’s bruited discovery of a practical method of subdividing electric light has caused a panic in the London gas stocks and seriously depressed gas stocks in New York and Montreal. To have made gas directors tremble in their boots is glory enough for Edison, even if his machine doesn’t work.”

The very next day, the same newspaper reported the formation of the Edison Electric Light Company. It was controlled by J.P. Morgan and by Morgan-dominated Western Union.

On Oct. 30, Morgan cabled to his brother-in-law Walter Burns, who handled intelligence for Junius Morgan:

“I have been engaged ... on a matter which is ... most important ... not only ... to the world ... but to us in particular.... Secrecy at the moment is so essential that I do not dare put it on paper. Subject is Edison’s Electric light—importance can be realized from the editorials in London Times & other papers & the effect upon gas stocks which have declined from 25-50% since rumors [of] Edison’s success... [T]his matter needs careful handling if anything comes of it. It is not entirely certain. I shall do nothing until it is—but when that time comes ... we must be prepared to strike....”[6]

In December 1878, J.P. Morgan and Anthony Drexel came to Menlo Park to negotiate for global rights to the as-yet-uncreated light and power devices. Edison got funding; Morgan got the power to limit or stifle his work.

Edison labored to perfect his system, while the enemy churned out propaganda against him. A British Parliament special committee took testimony that wide-scale electric light was impossible and electric power would be dangerous in public hands. The military intelligence think tank, Royal United Service Institution, was assured on Feb. 15, 1879,

“It is ... easily shown by the application of well-known scientific laws that .... a sub-division of the electric light is an absolute ignis fatuus [will-o’-the-wisp].”[7]

The New York Times re-ran the British line that Edison’s project was impossible.

In 1879, Edison patented a carbon-thread incandescent lamp that could burn for 40 hours, and soon made a bulb rated for 1,500 hours. He patented hundreds of devices essential to his child, the electrical industry.

But J.P. Morgan blocked light bulb manufacture. Edison sold stock in the Morgan-controlled Edison Electric Light Company (EELC). He and Edward Johnson created the Edison Lamp Company to make bulbs. Morgan financed one power station for a small section of New York City, but he blocked any further power plant construction, until the “free market” showed electricity was in demand. With public acclaim behind him, Edison and the Philadelphians got up a brutal fight on the EELC board, loosening Morgan veto-power for a time.

Edison reached out to American municipalities, and they issued their own bonds to construct the first generation of America’s central power stations—12 by 1884, 58 by 1886. His team now rushed to electrify other continents, as will be seen below.

American Alliances vs. the British Empire

Tsar Alexander II had sent Russian warships during America’s Civil War to stay for months in the ports of New York and San Francisco, to warn the British and French that they would have to fight Russia if they intervened on the side of the Southern slave-owners. Seeing that the British were arming Confederate cruisers for attacks on American merchant vessels, Russian officers in New York had drawn up their own plan for “privateering” against the British.

In November 1876, the last month of the Centennial Exhibition, Britain began threatening war against Russia over the Balkans crisis. The Tsar’s brother Grand Duke Constantine, Russia’s General Admiral, sought to revive the privateering idea and consulted with his aide-de-camp, Capt. Leonid Semetschkin, who had co-authored the 1863 privateering plan. Semetschkin was then in Philadelphia, having been sent to conduct Russia’s naval exhibit at the 1876 Centennial Exhibition. The Russian consulted with his hosts at the Centennial and drew up a new plan, congenial to American laws and strategy. It was approved by the Tsar, but the Balkans crisis cooled and it was shelved. Two years later, put into action by American and Russian strategists, the plan would cause a political earthquake.

A group known as the Penn Club had been created by Henry Carey and his friends, just before the Centennial, as a locus for entertaining and private discussions with distinguished visitors such as Captain Semetschkin, Dmitri Mendeleyev, and Emil Rathenau.

Carey’s political lieutenant, banker Wharton Barker,[8] chaired the Penn Club during the Centennial. Reflecting Carey’s influence over relations with Russia, Barker was also the banker for the Russian government group organizing that country’s participation in the Philadelphia Exhibition; he and Semetschkin became close friends.

Carey was still brilliant at 82. The Penn Club continued, for a half-century-younger generation, his famous weekly strategy discussions known as the “Carey Vespers.” Over the next few years, until Carey’s 1879 death and beyond, Philadelphia’s Carey circle moved the world’s decisive events.

The Careyites and their foreign collaborators largely drove the spectacular policy revolutions and resultant modernization of Germany and Japan. They revived and reorganized Ireland’s political war for independence from British tyranny. They created the Greenback-Labor Party to fight against London-Wall Street economic sabotage. They made the Knights of Labor the most effective mass workers’ movement (including women, jobless, blacks, and immigrants) to teach economics and undercut enemy-controlled anarchism.

This privately directed, interconnected global activism crested in 1878.

That year, Chancellor Otto von Bismarck rushed Germany’s shift from British-dictated “free trade” to America’s government-guided industrialization,[9] as demonstrated at the Centennial and presented by Carey’s German representatives. In Germany, paralleling the Philadelphia interests, an Irish engineer with bitter memories of British misrule, William T. Mulvany, had moved to Germany, developed the Ruhr region’s coal and transport, and collaborated with the Carey machine to give Bismarck political leverage for his nationalist coup.

The Iron Chancellor put through protective tariffs, created modern railroads, directed banks to invest productively, and provided for workers’ pensions. Overnight, Germany became a world power, joining the United States to surpass Britain industrially.

At that time, two steel-nerved Irish émigrés at Wharton Barker’s side steered the trans-Atlantic Irish underground, as heads of the Clan na Gael organization: the Irish republican John Devoy and Philadelphia physician William Carroll. Devoy and Carroll had minuscule resources, but they covertly visited Ireland and England and ran a vast network for intelligence, fundraising, and gun-running. They shaped support for political nationalism in Ireland around the figure of Charles Parnell. They outsmarted and undercut the British Secret Service agents who were provoking terrorism.

A war crisis now reappeared between Russia and Britain. Barker, Devoy, and Carroll discussed with Russian Ambassador N.P. Shishkin the prospects for an Irish uprising, within a potential joint American-Russian war to finish off the British Empire.

The Russian Cruisers

In the Spring of 1878, as Russia had defeated the Ottoman Empire in the Russo-Turkish war (1877-78), enraged British oligarchs flooded the press with alarms about the Russian Menace. The London Times wrote on March 25, 1878,

“England must either declare war for the purpose of diminishing Russian prestige, or inflict upon her some humiliation....”[10]

Tsar Alexander II decided to go ahead rapidly with the purchase of several advanced warships built in the United States; they must be out of port before war commenced with Britain. The Tsar met with Captain Semetschkin on April 8 and ordered him to go ahead immediately.

The story of the purportedly secret mission leaked out. On April 20, Wickham Hoffman, the American chargé d’affaires in St. Petersburg, reported to Washington: “the Hamburg steamer Cimbria chartered by the Russian government, left Port Baltic ... with 66 officers and 600 sailors of the Russian Navy to man the steamers built for the Russian government at Philadelphia. I know of no reason why Russia or any other power should not build war vessels in the United States, if it sees fit, but in view of the present threatening relations between Russia and Great Britain, I have thought you might wish to be advised of this circumstance....”[11]

Commissioned by Russia, Wharton Barker had created a make-believe Alaskan steamship company and ordered four ships to be built for it at Philadelphia’s William Cramp & Sons shipyard. Barker was to take the ships when completed out beyond U.S. territorial waters and turn them over to Russian commanders, who would install the guns and ammunition bought by Barker and ferried out by other vessels.

American and British newspapers exploded with coverage as the Cimbria arrived on April 28 in Southwest Harbor, Maine. British naval attaché Adm. William Gore Jones came up from the U.K. Embassy in Washington; he was repulsed in two attempts to board the Cimbria and inspect its manifest. The British nervously watched the ship from the dock until it departed for Philadelphia.

On May 16, Semetschkin gave Barker a formal purchase order of $400,000 for the steamship State of California, whose refitting from commercial vessel to war cruiser was then being completed. The next day, Admiral Gore Jones offered Cramp & Sons $500,000 for the California, and soon futilely raised his offer to $600,000. British Ambassador Edward Thornton advised the Foreign Office and the British Navy of the ship’s sale to the Russians through Wharton Barker.

John Devoy and William Carroll leaked to the New York and British press that thousands of Irish-Americans, having pledged to join the Russian service, were already drilling at the Canadian border and would march on Nova Scotia or New Brunswick in the event of war. The nationalist press in Ireland followed the progress of the Semetschkin episode and exulted in Britain’s distress.

Amid mounting British hysteria, William Gore Jones got himself into the Cramp & Sons shipyard disguised as a workman, affecting an Irish brogue. But a Russian officer spied him out, and he was ejected by the shipyard watchman; the incident was publicly mocked in Washington.[12]

The State of California, the Columbus, the Saratoga, and a fourth ship expressly built for the Russians, were commissioned as warships in the Russian service on July 15, 1878, under the names Europe, Asia, Africa, and Zabiaka (the last, whose name means “mischief-maker,” was the fastest cruiser in the world at that time).

The British backed down from their war threat. It was the British, not the Russians, who had been humiliated.

Wharton Barker was in Russia in Summer 1879. With Alexander II and Grand Duke Constantine, he reviewed the Russian fleet, including the new ships he had put into their service, and they decorated him with the Order of St. Stanislaus. The Tsar told Barker that during the Civil War he had protected America by sending the Navy to U.S. ports,

“because I understood that Russia would have a more serious task to perform if the American Republic, with advanced industrial development, was broken up and Great Britain left in control of most branches of modern industrial development.”

Now the triumphant republic was awakening the world’s suppressed productive forces. U.S. minister Wickham Hoffman in St. Petersburg facilitated huge orders of Baldwin locomotives, which boosted Russian economic power.

The danger that the American idea posed to the Empire had been spelled out in the English newspaper The Spectator (Jan. 11, 1873). A strengthened Russia might remake poor, thinly populated Persia (Iran), so that its role as a buffer for British India might end:

“Persia might in ten years be restored by Russian engineers ... to become once more a garden in which a great population might grow rich.... Water once secured—and securing water is in Persia an engineering affair only—there is no country in the world with higher natural advantages for agriculture, stock-breeding, and mining enterprise than Persia....”

Yet the British were well aware that as the 1870s ended, this U.S. strategic outlook was concentrated in the private hands of a money-poor nationalist faction, and was not, as it had been with Lincoln, the bold public policy of the Presidency.

This the Philadelphians now set out to remedy.

Taking the White House

It was in their Penn Monthly, edited by Henry Carey’s disciple Robert Ellis Thompson, that the Carey circle in May 1879, first proposed the Presidential candidacy of Congressman James A. Garfield. The magazine’s publisher, Wharton Barker, declared him to be a man of “high principle” and the best man for the White House. (A Civil War general and former Greek teacher, Garfield had devised a unique proof of the Pythagorean Theorem while discussing geometry with other Congressmen in 1876.)

In a December 1879 letter, Barker proposed to Garfield that he should run for President. Barker had just returned from Russia as a man of some notoriety, and was publicly seen as continuing the work of Henry C. Carey, who had died in October.

Barker and Garfield met in early January, and agreed that Barker would proceed in his efforts to secure the 1880 Republican nomination for Garfield.

The Carey circle now put into play the political apparatus associated with the Industrial League they had created in 1868. Two hundred Philadelphia leaders signed a manifesto issued by a meeting of prominent Philadelphians at the home of Carey’s nephew, Henry Carey Lea. This started up the National Republican League, aiming to break Wall Street’s hold over their party and national politics.

The three main candidates were unacceptable:

Senator Blaine’s supporters were too wedded to the Party;

Secretary of the Treasury John Sherman (brother of Gen. William T. Sherman) “served the creditor class”;[13]

and Wall Street ran former President Ulysses Grant’s third-term candidacy through Roscoe Conkling’s Stalwart faction Republicans.

Barker calculated that none could get enough delegates at the Republican Convention to take the nomination, and he surmised that the three camps’ mutual bitterness would make his “dark horse” candidate acceptable.

Though certain secret operations were only revealed later, Barker was widely discussed at the time as architect of the Garfield campaign. Yet his role has been erased by the national historical amnesia spread by London and Wall Street.

After getting Garfield to explain how he had become a member of the elite Cobden Club without sharing its pro-British “free trade” purpose, Barker crisscrossed the country, very quietly setting the springs of action.

He procured New England opposition to Blaine as unelectable.

When the Carey team secretly swung the Philadelphia Republican machine out of its lock for Wall Street/Grant, a crisis arose. Treasury Secretary John Sherman spoke at a dinner held by the Philadelphia Stock Exchange. Wharton’s father Abram Barker, who was president of the Exchange, evidently boasted of his son’s plans to Sherman.

Sherman then cleverly begged Garfield to make the nomination speech for him at the forthcoming Convention—without telling Garfield that his secret was out. Accepting Sherman’s entreaties, Garfield told Barker he could not betray Sherman by his own candidacy. Barker assured Garfield that his friends could do more for him than he could himself, and plunged back into operation.

The 1880 Republican National Convention convened on June 2 in Chicago.

The Carey team had arrived well in advance to make arrangements. Among their delegates were Wharton Barker, Henry Carey Lea, Robert Ellis Thompson, at least two other members of their Penn Club (Henry Reed and Samuel Pennypacker), and the Pennsylvania Railroad’s counsel, Wayne MacVeagh, acting as Barker’s chief lieutenant. Some of Carey’s Irish nationalists attended as spectators and cheerleaders.

Barker directed paid squads in the galleries and on the floor to applaud whenever Garfield arrived for a session. At one juncture, Senator Conkling put through a resolution compelling delegates to swear they would support the party’s nominee, then introduced another that the convention should expel the three delegates who had just voted “no.” Barker prodded Garfield to speak, and his squads cheered when he finally rose. Garfield’s stirring defense of freedom of conscience against party loyalty won the point and the convention roared its approval.

Barker’s nationwide contact network performed on schedule, and all of Barker’s calculations proved accurate. A deadlock held through 33 ballots, Garfield staying eligible with the one vote prearranged from Philadelphia machine boss W.A. Grier.

Supremely confident, Barker left Chicago for Russia during the deadlock, to help plan the industrialization of southwestern Russia/Ukraine—coal, iron, steel, and railroads. In a July 6 letter to the Russian Foreign Ministry, he wrote of

“the common work of Russia and America, namely the dismemberment of the British Empire.”

On the 34th and 35th ballots, Wisconsin, and then Indiana, shifted their votes to Garfield as programmed, and a stampede on the 36th nominated him.

Blaine released his supporters to Garfield, turning the tide, and Garfield would make the nationalist Blaine his Secretary of State.

Sherman ceded his support to Garfield after President Hayes, following Barker’s prompting, had urged his Treasury Secretary to do so.

The Wall Street faction was mollified by putting Conkling’s New York operative Chester Arthur on the Garfield ticket for Vice President.

Several months before the convention, Robert Ellis Thompson had included Clan na Gael chief William Carroll in the plan. After the nomination, Dr. Carroll brought into Wharton Barker’s banking office two visiting Irish revolutionary heroes: John O’Leary, the imprisoned and exiled Dublin Fenian newspaper editor through whom Carroll and Devoy regularly sent American funds to the Irish Republican Brotherhood (IRB); and John O’Connor, who, under assumed names, had for many years dodged British arrest as the chief channel of IRB communications within the British Isles.

Carroll later explained what ensued:

“... it was decided to issue an appeal to the Irish Nationalists of the United States, as American citizens, to vote against the English policy of Free Trade, through which Irish industries had been destroyed and which if not defeated would ruin those of America.... [The plan was put before] Chester A. Arthur, the candidate for Vice-President who promptly pronounced the appeal hopeless, [but with this] opinion Marshall Jewell, chairman of the Republican National Committee (former Ambassador to Russia 1873-4) and Mr. Barker differed, and the appeal, written in crisp, concise and convincing terms by Prof. Thompson appeared in 15 places in one day in the New York Herald; was placarded over the dead walls of New York and widely circulated elsewhere; all at Mr. Barker’s expense. The response was the election of Garfield and Arthur....”[14]

As they were then stirring millions of first- and second-generation Irish in America to support their struggling brethren back home, the Philadelphia leaders prevailed on many of them to depart from their traditional support for the (pro-“free trade”) Democrats and vote for Garfield.

The Irish were decisive in the November election. Garfield won the popular vote by only 9,000 out of the 9,000,000 national total. New York’s 35 electoral votes gave Garfield the victory, with his margin of 21,000 out of 1,100,000 ballots cast in that state.

The Government in American Hands

Unease grew in New York and London prior to Garfield’s inauguration. Could their Stalwarts, defeated for the Presidency, still control the U.S. Treasury?

Senator Conkling was demanding the post of Treasury Secretary for his ally, New York banker Levi P. Morton—Morgan’s syndicate partner back in 1873.

The New York Times reported (Jan. 2, 1881) that President-elect Garfield had offered to make Morton Secretary of the Navy. But

“Gen. Garfield’s declination to give him the Secretaryship of the Treasury was caused by the fact that Mr. Morton is ... the senior ... member of a leading banking-house in London and New-York, which house has been a party in all the great syndicates for the placing of government loans, and [he is] particularly associated with all the banks and bankers in this country and Europe.”

As a Congressman, Garfield had opposed syndicate financing in favor of bond sales to the people. Now he said he wanted no Wall Street man at Treasury.

James Garfield took office on Friday, March 4, 1881.

On Saturday, Robert Lincoln, son of the murdered President, was sworn as Secretary of War, and Wayne MacVeagh, Wharton Barker’s convention lieutenant, came in as Attorney General.

Then on Sunday, the New York Times attacked Russia’s “settled ingrained policy of aggression” in Central Asia; this threatened the Indian Empire—would Britain have to give up “hard-won Kandahar”?

On Monday, March 7, James Blaine, outspoken opponent of the British Empire, became Secretary of State; Minnesota protectionist William Windom took over the Treasury; and anti-Ku Klux Klan Louisianan William H. Hunt became Secretary of the Navy, with a mandate to swiftly upgrade U.S. naval forces.

On March 10, a telegram informed Barker that the Tsar had ordered the acceptance of his concessions to help industrialize southern Russia, now that a government so favorable to his viewpoint was in place in Washington. A creative younger generation was beginning to work toward Mendeleyev’s vision of a powerful Russia, taking its rightful place beside its American ally. The 31-year-old railroad developer Sergei Witte would soon emerge to lead Russia’s progress out of feudalism, as an open advocate for the economic nationalism proving its success in America and Germany.

On March 13, nine days after Garfield’s inauguration, Tsar Alexander II was blown up by a member of the nihilist movement that was notoriously co-owned by the British Empire and the Russian black nobility.

A global Anarchist Congress had assembled that Summer in London, where Prince Kropotkin would brag to 700 anti-national terrorists about the continuing murder campaign against the Russian government (New York Times, July 20, 1881).

The frightened successor, Alexander III, moved his residence out of St. Petersburg.

But Garfield moved straight ahead.

World Power

Two days after the Tsar’s assassination, Blaine announced that the State Department would organize and plan U.S. participation in the International Congress of Electricity in Paris later that year.

Blaine appointed as American Commissioners for the event the Franklin Institute’s George Barker (Edison’s mentor); and George Gouraud (who was William J. Palmer’s agent and fellow Medal of Honor recipient, and European manager for Edison); along with State Department and U.S. military officers.

Paris streets and public schools were “magically lighted” that August, to celebrate the harnessing of electricity, this wonderful source of power. It was under U.S. government sponsorship that Germany’s Emil Rathenau met Professor Barker in Paris and began a close friendship and partnership with Thomas Edison.

Rathenau got Edison’s patents and the loan of Edison’s power-plant engineer William Hammer. His German Edison Company (later known as Allgemeine Elektricitäts-Gesellschaft, AEG) now raced to electrify German society and industry, and the world economy. He built the electrical grids of Madrid, Warsaw, Genoa, and Buenos Aires, and brought power to Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and much of Western Europe.

Rathenau put electric power into St. Petersburg and street cars into Moscow. Later, he and his son Walther worked with Count Witte to build up Russia’s own electrical industry, and AEG would electrify the Trans-Siberian Railroad.

Edison created other partnerships for light and power in Argentina, Cuba, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, India, South Africa, England, France, and Italy.

Confronting Britain in South America ...

Wharton Barker proposed a Western Hemisphere customs union to Garfield before his election, and to the new President and Secretary of State and when he met with them in April 1881. Just as Friedrich List’s tariff union (the Zollverein) first brought together Germany’s disparate states, the U.S. should negotiate a common shield to protect the wages and rising industries of both North and South America, against British domination and cheap-labor looting. This must be coupled with respect for national sovereignty and a drive for peace.

The Garfield Administration adopted this outlook and went into action in South America.

Peru had exalted ambitions, encouraged by Lincoln and Carey’s nationalists: to create advanced machine, mining, and steel industries and ports. Peru had nationalized its nitrate deposits, raw material for the world’s gunpowder. Planning a national rail grid that would extend to Brazil and begin industrializing the continent, Peru had hired California construction strategist Henry Meiggs, who built from the coast inland and up the Andes Mountains. When he died in 1877, the unfinished line was by far the world’s highest railroad.

The British demanded absolute control over South American finance and resources. They determined to exterminate Peru as a nation. Two successive nationalist Peruvian Presidents were assassinated, in 1872 and 1878.

Britain set a trap for the region. Nitrate deposits extended across the border into Bolivia and Chile. Chile was also pursuing some development ambitions—Meiggs had built railroads there as well. The British supplied Chile with arms and officers. The British trading company W.R. Grace, based in Lima, Santiago, and London, supplied Peru with arms and advised its government. The three neighbors were manipulated into a land and minerals conflict. Chile invaded Peru in 1879, with seven British Navy ships patrolling the coast. By mid-1880 Chilean forces occupied Lima, and Peruvian minerals were being sold off to pay British bondholders. Before Garfield and Blaine intervened, U.S. diplomats allowed Britain’s representatives to dictate American acceptance of this mayhem.

Blaine resolved to deploy any aid necessary to protect Peruvian sovereignty and end the war. On May 18, 1881, Garfield nominated Stephen A. Hurlbut, Lincoln’s tough counterintelligence specialist, as ambassador to Peru. By that time, the global strategic conflict had become a brutal face-off inside the United States.

... and in New York

Two years earlier, William Carroll, John Devoy, labor leader Terence Powderly and their Irish republican “skirmishing fund” had spent $18,000 funding a new super-weapon aimed at the Royal Navy: Irish émigré inventor John Holland built the first modern submarine, a 19-ton 4-man boat powered by a 17-horsepower Brayton petroleum engine (as displayed at the 1876 Centennial Exhibition). It fired dynamite-laden torpedoes.

With Garfield in the White House, the vessel (nicknamed the “Fenian Ram”) was taken to Hoboken, N.J. and put into New York Harbor to be tested for combat duty. The first successful dive took place to spectators’ amazement in June 1881. The British Consul in New York protested to the Treasury representative, the Collector of the Port of New York, demanding government surveillance of the project. But the Administration viewed the submarine as a private experiment and left the Fenians free to pursue it.

Political dynamite was then exploding around Wall Street.

The Collector of the Port wielded great patronage, and enough financial power to take on Wall Street. New York’s Congressional representatives were usually given their own choice for the office. After being denied control over the Presidency or the Treasury Department, Stalwart boss Conkling insisted the Collector must be his man.

The President’s nomination of Blaine’s friend William Robertson for the post so shocked and dismayed the Stalwarts that both Conkling and his fellow New York Senator Thomas Platt resigned their seats on May 16. Two days later the Senate confirmed Robertson. It was thus Robertson who passed along the futile British protest against the Fenian Ram. Conkling was finished politically.

Charles Guiteau later testified that he was “inspired” to take action when Conkling was crushed. A virtual zombie, Guiteau had been for years the victim and underling of a mind-control sex cult in Oneida, N.Y,, run by the old Tory John Humphrey Noyes. Guiteau began stalking and threatening Garfield. He shot the President on July 2, when Garfield was waiting at a Washington train station with Secretaries Blaine and Lincoln. As Garfield fell, Guiteau shouted,

“I am a Stalwart and Arthur is now President!”

The double murder at the outset of the Administration of the progressive Russian leader and the crusading American President, stunned the world.

Garfield held on for two months.

Ambassador Stephen Hurlbut departed the day Garfield was shot and arrived in Peru as Garfield clung to life. General Hurlbut clashed sharply with British diplomats and recognized the Presidency of Francisco García Calderón, who had been chosen by the underground Peruvian nationalist leadership.

When Garfield died in September 1881, Hurlbut asked Blaine for instructions and was told to press ahead. Blaine dispatched the USS Alaska, which landed a brother of President Calderón with money and instructions for Peruvian resistance fighters. Britain’s Chilean proxies arrested President Calderón and took him away to Santiago.

On Nov. 29, 1881, Secretary of State Blaine called for a peace conference of all republics in the Western Hemisphere.

A number of nations had accepted the invitation when President Chester Arthur fired Blaine two weeks later. The new Secretary of State, Frederick Frelinghuysen, canceled the proposed hemispheric peace conference so as not to invite “European jealousy and ill will.”

Frelinghuysen was intimate with the Rothschilds’ American representative August Belmont, and was the law partner of Belmont’s son Perry—a Congressman who held hearings on Blaine’s “corruption.” August Belmont later remarked,

“the country might have been plunged into a war with Peru if poor Garfield had not been assassinated.”[15]

The Aftermath

What, then, became of the American outlook that was shot down in 1881?

Years later James Blaine, again Secretary of State (1889-92), re-introduced the Pan-American policy, encompassing a bank jointly owned by the republics, and construction of a hemispheric railroad grid. Blaine’s protégé, President William McKinley, was promoting this future happiness at the 1901 Pan American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y., when an anarchist murdered him. The bullet brought in Vice President Theodore Roosevelt, who buried the United States under London-Wall Street control.

His cousin Franklin D. Roosevelt, who by the 1920s hated Teddy’s British imperialism, restored the nation’s honor with the Good Neighbor policy. FDR, and the later John F. Kennedy, foresaw and fought for world progress led by American science and industry. It was another double murder—of John Kennedy and his brother Robert—that has left the United States in a degraded muddle, stripped of its Revolutionary inheritance, and faced with the decision to reclaim it or die.

Americans who have repressed their consciences sometimes ask, isn’t it impossible to overcome the destructive power of the imperial financiers?

The answer is no, because 19th-Century Americans brought a new and greater power into the world, giving man the tools to subdue nature and end poverty everywhere. This capability redefined the nation’s mission; this power is in our hands today, and the United States is simmering with revolt.

[6] Quoted in Paul Israel, Edison: A Life of Invention (New York: John Wiley & Sons, 1998), p. 174.

[7] William Henry Preece, Electrician of the General Post Office, “The Electric Light,” lecture Jan. 31, 1879, p. 97, in Royal United Services Journal, Vol. xxiii, No. xcix (London: Royal United Services Institute for Defence Studies, 1879)

[8] No relation to George Barker. Wharton Barker’s family bank, Barker Brothers, was in part a financial vehicle for Bethlehem Steel owner Joseph Wharton, Wharton Barker’s uncle.

[9] See Helga Zepp-LaRouche, “The American Roots of Germany’s Industrial Revolution,” EIR, Sept. 12, 2008.

[10] Quoted in Frederick Douglas How, The Marquis of Salisbury (London: Isbister & Co., 1901), p. 127.

[11] Wickham Hoffman to Secretary of State Evarts, April 20, 1878, quoted in Leonid Strakhovsky, “Russia’s privateering projects of 1878,” Journal of Modern History, VII (1935), p. 26.

[12] Augustus C. Buell, The Memoirs of Charles H. Cramp (Philadelphia: J.B. Lipincott Company, 1906). The entire episode of the Russian cruisers is told in the Cramp Memoirs.

[13] Wharton Barker, “The Secret History of the Garfield Nomination,” Pearson’s Magazine, May 1916.

[14] Ibid.

[15] Quoted in David Black, The King of Fifth Avenue; The Fortunes of August Belmont (New York: The Dial Press, 1981), p. 645.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription