This article was first published in Executive Intelligence Review, January 2, 2015.

THE 1870s SHOWDOWN: America’s Former Greatness and the World’s Future - Part 1

by Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

PART ONE OF TWO

Author’s Preface for Substack:

The excitement in an historical “scoop.”

The story you are about to read concerns a great climax in the fight between the two deep opponents in American history, the nation-builders versus the imperialists. This is not sidelights or mere curious anecdotes, but rather the main course of events deciding the fate of the world.

My own excitement in studying this period of the late 19th century grew more intense the more I realized that the reputations of the two sides were at stake in what history would report about what happened, who the players were, and what were their intentions. And those reputations would help decide how people think about good vs. evil today.

I believe that if a reader is intrigued by learning something that was previously thought to be unknowable, that reader may go on to challenge the passivity or complicity of others.

And with this kind of historical evidence, that is hopefully enjoyable to read, he may come to understand that profoundly good things have been accomplished, and can be accomplished now, if we have enough courage to stand for the positive truth of man’s duty to his fellow man.

The topics in this narrative are more fully developed in Volume 2 of my 3-volume series, Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress from Franklin to Kennedy, to be published later in 2024.

A Spectacular Irony

The United States introduced to the world a modern way of life; “captured the lightning” and put nature’s powers at humanity’s service. The brightened world applauded America’s inventions and the example of its skilled, well-paid producers. Its national dignity was that the common citizen could accomplish anything needed to solve problems, through genius and persistent work.

Following the Union victory in the Civil War, with active government nurturing of industrial growth, the success of this American outlook was rapid and startling; there were limitless technical accomplishments. Newly powerful, the USA extended the hand of friendship to rising nations, and showed them the way to overcome British imperial stratagems blocking their industrialization.[1]

In a highly coordinated fashion, leaders everywhere adopted the American nationalist strategy as the guide to the formation of their own countries’ power. Thus did the anti-imperial American Revolution blossom in the emergence of Russia, Germany, Japan, and in the national movements that led to the modern states of China, India, Ireland, and elsewhere.

But the London imperial center and its Wall Street offshoot at length gained power over American industry and strategy. By the 21st Century, the USA had surrendered its world-shaping way of life, closed its productive industries, and thrown itself into a suicidal Anglo-American casino economy and permanent war scenario.

In recent months, sentient Americans have grown increasingly alarmed at the prospects for survival as the U.S. government and the bankrupt “Western” system have lurched toward thermonuclear confrontation with Russia and China.

Together with India and some other developing countries, these supposedly adversarial nations are building nuclear plants and planning for fusion energy, resuming a bold space program, constructing high-speed rail lines to cure backwardness.

We must face the brutal truth: that these new leading nations are moving the world to a peaceful, cooperative order, and are thus resuming the old American strategy for human progress, while the Americans, ignorant of their heritage, have abandoned their successful existence.

Revolutionary Philadelphia

The city of Philadelphia, now a post-industrial shadow of its former vitality, was at the center of world strategic action from the American Revolution up to a shattering climax in the 1870s.

Long before Benjamin Franklin ran the Secret Committees of the Continental Congress, procured the essential foreign support for the Revolution, and supervised the writing of the Declaration of Independence, he was world-famous as the pioneer of the science of electricity. He had decisively broken with British imperial philosophy; he had gone to England itself, and had roused and guided the inventive initiatives of anti-imperial Britons in the Industrial Revolution.

The success of Franklin’s life work helped spread a new concept of republicanism: a popular ambition to master nature’s secrets, and to rapidly increase common living standards. His image, and his city of Philadelphia, became associated with the idea—the demand—that these goals should guide a nation’s policy.

It began with Franklin nurturing his partners and young “Junto” followers as a revolutionary movement for industrial progress and political change. This same movement continued to act in Philadelphia as the headquarters of the American Revolution and the continuing center of economic nationalism.

What then was the National Idea inherent in the U.S. Constitution, written in Philadelphia, and in Alexander Hamilton’s credit system, executed through the Philadelphia-based Bank of the United States?

To grasp its meaning, to see into the minds of America’s founders, you must place that idea in its real context: bloody political conflict.

The global contest between the republic’s power and that of its enemy, the old imperial financier oligarchy, underlies all serious issues of U.S. history, from the Revolution to the present day.

Franklin’s city first took off in the 1820s. Nicholas Biddle (the president of the Bank of the United States) and Mathew Carey (Irish insurgent leader, a Franklin protégé, who became the prophet of American nationalism) together guided development-minded investors and local and state governments to begin commercially mining American coal for the first time; to build a huge network of canals to pour out the new fuel into shops and cities; to forge iron, and to erect the most advanced machine-building shops.

U.S. President John Quincy Adams and Congressional leader Henry Clay worked closely with them, raising protective tariffs, and assigning Army engineers to begin planning the first American railroads, which were funded by the Bank of the United States.

Philadelphians of genius and humanity founded the Franklin Institute in 1824, to envision, plan, and test new technologies and to educate an inventive working population. Physicist/surveyor Alexander Dallas Bache (1806-67), Franklin’s great-grandson, became the Institute’s research chief and coordinated with Germany’s Carl Gauss a global network of pro-republic scientists (Bache’s friends took control of the Harvard and Yale science programs before the Civil War). Mathew Carey mentored immigrant economist Friedrich List, who left Pennsylvania as a U.S. consul, consolidated German states under a tariff union, and started up the first railroads in Germany.

Philadelphia and the state government financed creation of the Pennsylvania Railroad. Engineering and scheduling discipline from former military personnel, and the interchangeable parts system introduced at U.S. armories, would make the Pennsylvania Railroad the world’s largest company by the 1860s. The Baldwin Locomotive Works was the biggest supplier to the railroads and the world’s most important capital goods producer; it trained several generations of creative skilled workers.

Geometry of the Showdown

Two distinct sides faced each other in the global struggle for the world’s future, from 1871 to a direct collision in 1881.

Within the USA and in each of its allied developing countries was a core grouping of political-economy strategists, industrialists, scientists, senior military officers, nationalist politicians, and certain labor organizers. The creative souls comprising the informal “national party” were united by a passion to free mankind from ignorance, backwardness, and poverty, and from the British-centered imperial financial system and its perpetual wars.

Against them was the oligarchy: the Anglo-Dutch monarchy, private bankers, and aristocrats, the permanent royal institutions such as British intelligence operating through state and private channels; and their wealthy, anti-national allies within each country and inside the USA (Wall Street, Anglophile academics, and press).

The British used extortion, assassination, and riots. They employed anarchist and other provocative movements—forerunners of the 21st-Century “color revolutions” and blind terrorists.

The leaders of the two sides, in the time-period of the action we shall describe, are identified in the accompanying box.

The Civil War’s mass slaughter ended with the murder of President Lincoln. But his nationalist measures were still in effect, and the victorious Union persisted in plans to remake the world. The U.S. demanded and collected monetary damages from the British for sponsoring the Confederate war machine, but the central objective was to build a new economy whose power would ensure peace and safety.

High tariffs sheltered the birth of an American steel industry. The government donated free land to western settlers, and Lincoln’s Agriculture Department gave scientific advice to the farmers.

Lincoln and Congress had funded two transcontinental railroads that were to link the farmers, their machinery suppliers, and urban markets. The Union Pacific to the San Francisco Bay was completed in 1869. The Northern Pacific then began construction from Wisconsin to Seattle, aiming to build the West and mutually develop America, Russia, and Asia.

The U.S. economy immediately exploded in size, inventiveness, and ambition. This growth was largely driven by the formation of new heavy industry within Pennsylvania, led by Franklin’s Philadelphians.

The Pennsylvania Railroad, Baldwin Locomotive Works, and Andrew Carnegie jointly applied the new Bessemer process to American steelmaking. They built railroads and bridges out of steel—not with the weaker iron previously used—from the Midwest to the Rocky Mountains.

Production growth in the new industry was spectacular (See Table 1).

The United States had come out of the Civil War with the world’s largest army and most advanced navy. Now the growth of U.S. industrial power was the glaring fact at the center of world politics. America was fast outstripping Britain, and was aiding others to do the same.

This reality was reflected in the 1872 visit to Philadelphia by representatives of the Emperor and government of Japan. The city’s establishment published an anonymous pamphlet (“Diary of the Japanese Visit to Philadelphia”) describing the manufacturing plants, shipbuilders, and other sites they toured. It proclaimed that before the United States went to aid Japan’s development, Japan was closed to world commerce, in self-defense against the European empires:

“the least concession ... to the foreign trader” had previously brought in “that aggressive policy, that arrogance, and grasping spirit of monopoly which have ever followed the British footfall on foreign soil,” forcing Japan to close up “as a means to preserve its national and political autonomy.”

Baldwin Locomotive president Matthew Baird made all the tour arrangements. The city’s report-pamphlet described the enthralled visitors at the Baldwin plant. Tameyossi Hida, Chief Commissioner of Japan’s Public Works Department, inspected drawings and models:

“With one model of a valve action Hida was so much interested that it was with difficulty he was induced to leave it, turning back repeatedly to test its action, until he had evidently grasped, not only the principle, but all the details; and when he was promised a duplicate of this model, his satisfaction was unbounded.”

Philadelphia was only one stop on the 1871-73 world tour led by Prince Iwakura, seeking to modernize Japan; and Japan did not officially announce an alliance with the United States. But during the tour, the Finance Ministry set up an institute to train Japanese economists in the American System tradition of Henry Carey and Friedrich List, and the government would itself publish Carey’s 1858 Principles of Social Science. (The “Iwakura Embassy” tour is well known in Japan; but the world is generally unaware of its central connection to the nationalists’ hegemony within the USA.)

Prince Iwakura and Cabinet ministers met with Philadelphia banker Jay Cooke and worked to prepare a $15 million loan for Japanese development. Chief of the Northern Pacific Railroad project, Cooke negotiated with the Japanese for Asian connections as part of a projected global belt of railways, canals, and shipping operations intended to vastly upgrade the economy and power of many sovereign nations.

The Enemy Strikes

From the 19th to the present century, the names Morgan and Rockefeller have been identified with Wall Street’s power over American life. JPMorgan Chase was created in 2000, merging JPMorgan and Co. and the Rockefeller family bank Chase Manhattan. As the largest U.S. bank, it led the recent years’ wild derivatives speculation and subsequent bailouts.

There is in general no competent opinion about Wall Street and its power. This is because the public, however critical of these unelected rulers, does not have a clue as to their origin—how and when they took charge of ruining our industries and destroying our national sovereignty.

Their global war against America’s national mission is still going on. In the intervening years since the 19th-Century showdown, they and their imperial sponsors have flipped the power of the United States onto the enemy side of the conflict.

In 1872, New York’s Wall Street financial district was already a power, as an adjunct and instrument of the City of London oligarchy. Wall Street’s operators had grown rich from slavery, financing the export of Southern slave-produced cotton to England. They had turned a cold shoulder to Lincoln during the Civil War—for borrowed funds, the government had to rely on small-denomination bonds which Jay Cooke and his sales force sold to patriotic citizens.

After the Union victory, Cooke was the banking linchpin for the vast nation-building enterprises of the Philadelphia industrialists. Wall Street was powerful, but did not rule America, and its mother, the British Empire, saw doom approaching, riding American trains.

In 1872, a crippling attack against Cooke and the Philadelphia nationalists was quietly being readied. This two-pronged assault would propel the Morgan and Rockefeller interests into the status of British viceroys over America.

Banking War...

At age 20 in 1857, the American-born J.P. Morgan had joined his father, Junius Morgan, in London’s Peabody, Morgan and Co. This private bank was an operational arm of the America-handling strategy of Queen Victoria and her Prime Minister, Lord Palmerston. The young Morgan later moved to New York as the British firm’s American representative. During the Civil War, having paid a substitute to go into the Union Army for him, he speculated wildly in gold against the dollar and sent intelligence to London. Morgan financed the purchase of 5,000 obsolete rifles from an Army arsenal for $17,000 and their re-sale to a field general for $110,000.

This sleaze did not hamper his reception by elite East Coast Anglophiles. Morgan was not just anybody: He was the blood-proud maternal grandson, namesake, and protégé of John Pierpont (1785-1866), through whom Morgan had a “romantic” link to the history of Anglo-American intrigue.

Grandfather Pierpont was a propagandist for the pro-British “Essex Junto” in Massachusetts, and third cousin of Aaron Burr, the New York political boss and U.S. Vice President. After Burr killed Alexander Hamilton in 1804, Pierpont moved to South Carolina and became an employee of Burr’s family and the tutor to Burr’s grandson. The next year, Burr put himself in the British service to attempt the break-up of the United States, and came south to work out the scheme with his son-in-law, Joseph Alston, Pierpont’s employer. Burr designated Alston to be his successor as the “emperor” of the western lands that the Burr-Britain combination could seize, and his grandson, Pierpont’s ward, was to be next in line. But Burr was arrested for treason, secession was deferred, and the boy died. Thus for Pierpont, Burr’s grandson would not be the dreamed-of North American emperor—but his own grandson would be.

Philadelphia was the political and industrial heart of the USA that was reshaping the world against the British Empire. On June 30, 1871, Junius Morgan dissolved his son’s New York firm and put J.P. into a partnership with Anthony Drexel in Philadelphia, as London’s representatives to attack the American nationalists in their home base.

In 1872, Drexel, Morgan and Co. circulated libels against the solvency and honesty of Jay Cooke’s bank and the Northern Pacific Railroad he was building, “predicting” an anti-Cooke panic. The lies were printed in the Philadelphia Ledger—controlled by Anthony Drexel; and in the London Times (Ledger editor George Childs was an “intimate house guest” in London with Times financial editor H.B. Sampson). The lies were reprinted as leaflets, passed around in banking circles in Europe and America. Scandals were simultaneously gotten up against the completed Union Pacific, frightening Congress away from further supporting Cooke and the construction of the Northern Pacific.

Drexel, Morgan demanded that the government award to them, rather than to their rival Cooke, the purchase and resale of a new Federal bond issue. Drexel, Morgan formed a bond-buying syndicate with Wall Street’s Levi Morton, representing Morton’s London partner, Sir John Rose; Junius Morgan in London; and the British Empire giant, Baring Brothers. The gravely weakened Cooke was driven to form his own syndicate with the British Rothschilds. President Ulysses S. Grant, who was pro-development, but financially befuddled, and counted Anthony Drexel as a friend, had his Treasury Department compromise in January 1873, splitting the $300 million between the two camps.

The New York Times reported March 5, 1873, that the Bank of England had lost a large chunk of Cooke’s deposits to swindlers. British bankers froze Cooke out of the money markets. The Barings and the Rothschilds (the latter Cooke’s syndicate partners), talked down the value of the U.S. government bonds Cooke was then marketing.

On Sept. 18, 1873, Jay Cooke and Co. collapsed, detonating a worldwide crisis and a depression of many years’ duration. Northern Pacific Railway construction was halted. The panic-stricken New York Stock Exchange closed for a week.

Uniquely among banking firms in America, Morgan made over $1 million profit in the 1873 crisis. The previous year, anticipating victory over the American nationalists, the firm had begun construction of a new headquarters palace in New York, by far the largest and most sumptuous office building on Wall Street. In the wake of the crisis, the London-Wall Street axis demanded “hard money” and, in 1875, pushed through passage of the Specie Resumption Act, breaking down Lincoln’s Greenback system.

London was now in charge of U.S. government financing.

Drexel, Morgan became J.P. Morgan and Co. (called informally the House of Morgan). As the firm began taking over U.S. railroads, J.P. Morgan explained the basic investment principle for Wall Street which he had “learned” in the crisis his firm had brought about: Seize control of industries, but build nothing new. In a letter to his father dated April 29, 1874, he wrote, “I have come to the conclusion that neither my firm nor myself will have anything to do, hereafter, directly or indirectly, with the negotiation of securities of any undertaking not entirely completed...” (quoted in Ron Chernow, The House of Morgan [1990], p. 37).

... And Oil War

The world’s modern petroleum industry was born when the little Pennsylvania Rock Oil Company in Venango County sent a sample of the crude oil seeping out of the ground, to Yale University chemistry professor Benjamin Silliman, Jr., to analyze its potential use for lighting and lubrication. Silliman’s thorough 1855 report to the company confirmed that the substance could easily be distilled into a valuable product, could be accessed by drilling wells, and was identical to the oil springs found in Russia and Persia. The resulting rush of speculative drillers quickly made northwestern Pennsylvania’s Oil Region the center of an enormous new industry.

After the Civil War, ambitious Army veterans poured in, pumping oil for big money, but facing chaos in shipping their product. The Pennsylvania Railroad created a subsidiary, the Empire Transportation Company, to organize the Oil Region’s logistics. Empire president Col. Joseph D. Potts was a passionate patriot. His family had owned Valley (iron) Forge and General Washington had rented his uncle’s house for the Revolutionary Army headquarters. Potts himself had organized all transport for the state government in the early period of the Civil War.

Potts now quickly developed pipelines, coordinated oil shipments over many previously disconnected rail lines, and put a fleet of oil-carrying ships on the Great Lakes.

As the previous generation had midwifed the birth of America’s coal industry, the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Empire Transportation Co. now guided the formation of a strategically vital new source of wealth for mankind.

Enter John D. Rockefeller. His father, William Avery Rockefeller, was a fake-elixir salesman and bigamist who explained, “I cheat my boys every chance I get. I want to make ’em sharp.” At age 20 in 1859, John D. went into the commission grocery business in Cleveland, Ohio. He hired substitutes to serve in his place in the Union Army, and in 1863, accepted the proposal of the monarchy-worshipping English chemist Samuel Andrews for a Cleveland partnership to refine oil from neighboring Pennsylvania. Rockefeller & Andrews boomed. John’s brother William set up a sales office in New York City, and the family merged their destiny with the top Wall Street financiers, speculators, and exporters.

Rockefeller and his partners incorporated as Standard Oil in 1870 and the next year declared a 40% dividend to stockholders. At the beginning of 1872, Wall Street bankers and speculators poured in millions to stake Rockefeller for his mission: Get volume-based shipping rebates from railroads, so he could undercut, destroy, and buy out other refiners—and then move in to wreck the Philadelphia-based nationalists, Wall Street’s mortal enemy.

Cornelius Vanderbilt, in particular, backed Rockefeller for this pirate mission. Vanderbilt used his control of the New York Central and other railroads, which he had grabbed through audacious deceit, stock fraud, and the bribery of an entire legislature.

Thus armed by Wall Street money and its railroad owners, Rockefeller, in 1872, coerced the Pennsylvania Railroad and many oil firms into a secret agreement for a cartel to be called the South Improvement Company. Those who immediately signed on were supposed to get rebates; all others would be crushed and eaten. Though the oil producers revolted and the Pennsylvania legislature prohibited the deal, Rockefeller used the mere threat of this power to bully all other Cleveland refiners into submission. Producing no crude oil, Rockefeller bought up refineries in New York, then in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

His engorged company was the first industrial trust in America. Standard Oil now looked out upon the Pennsylvania refiners as its prey, and it circled around the Pennsylvania Railroad and its Empire subsidiary, which kept it from its meal.

But the nationalists persisted, despite the Morgan-induced 1870s depression, and in the face of Rockefeller’s pressure.

The Empire Transportation Company erected new oil infrastructure, operating 1,500 tank cars, 500 miles of pipelines, and storage facilities for a substantial portion of the nation’s production. Baldwin was able to keep its full workforce going with locomotive orders for Russia. Andrew Carnegie built the world’s most modern steel mills and bridges. William J. Palmer constructed rail lines on the Great Plains and founded cities and industries along the Rocky Mountains.

The Future Human Race at the Centennial

Philadelphia made itself the site for the Centennial Exhibition of Arts, Manufactures, and Products of the Soil and Mine, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1776 Declaration of Independence. It would show off man’s newly acquired productive powers, and display the republic’s astonishing advances since its Civil War victory. It was the particular project of Henry C. Carey. His close associates, such as Mayor Morton McMichael and the Franklin Institute, successfully organized the city to prepare this world’s fair and got the U.S. Congress to sponsor it.

Visitors from all over the world (about 10 million admissions were recorded) came to the Exhibition from May to November 1876, riding special Pennsylvania Railroad tour trains to 200 buildings representing all the states and many nations. They saw the greatest array of inventions and industrial and agricultural devices ever shown, from ingenious models, to gorgeous locomotives, to giant machines propelling the exhibits.

From these American displays, visiting foreigners, wheels and axles spinning in their minds, went home to help their reform-minded leaders elevate their nations’ power, as the Americans were doing. The world was suddenly on a course of progress never before imaginable.

Henry Carey set the tone. He was there to meet and confer, with the Centennial Exhibition’s unofficial “battle manual”: his famous 1876 pamphlet attacked the opium-pushing British Empire’s cheap labor “free trade” system as an attack on Christianity and civilization, in contrast to the protected American high-wage system of industrial success.[2]

(In view of the battle described in this article, the thoughtful person will have strongly conflicting emotions when visiting Fairmont Park’s Memorial Hall, built in 1876 to house the art gallery of the Centennial. Today, a guide there uses the ingenious detailed model of the entire exhibition to explain the background of that world-shaping event.)

We will now meet three distinguished foreign visitors to the exhibition: a Russian scientist, Dmitri Mendeleyev; a German industrialist, Emil Rathenau; and a Russian military officer, Capt. Leonid Semetschkin. We will follow them and their American colleagues through the global showdown, to the disaster and promise which ensued.

To Illuminate the Darkness of the Whole World

A scientist is a man who does something where no question of making money is involved. Understand? And two scientists who deal with each other are dealing about something, about anything which does not concern money.[3] —Dmitri Mendeleyev, answering a peasant -

Seven years before this trip, Mendeleyev had fired scientific imaginations and re-ordered the world’s chemical ideas with his Periodic Table of the Elements.

Why had he come? He wrote that

“sympathy towards the Americans has long been urging me to their country.... [When] it became known ... that the exhibition in 1876 would be in America, I decided to travel there.... Everyone expected to see many original, purely American mechanical inventions in Philadelphia ... the products of American technological genius.... “European civilization has been expressed in its strongest and best manifestations in the United States, discarding many of the old harmful traditions, and exerting an effort to develop the individuality, and ... actual social freedom.... The fame of America ... increased especially in the period [of its Civil War], because slavery was a strong stain on the free institutions of the States. I wanted to see myself... the peculiarities created by American institutions ... (and I desired) to get to know first-hand the development of the oil industry in America, especially in Pennsylvania, which is supplying the whole world with its lighting oil.”[4]

J. Peter Lesley guided Mendeleyev’s technical consultations. A pioneering researcher in oil, coal, and steelmaking for the nationalists, Lesley ran the American Philosophical Society in that era, and was a kindred soul to Mendeleyev’s genius. The Russian met American scientists, toured new refineries, and scouted the oil fields.

Mendeleyev certainly saw the Centennial display of American inventor George Brayton’s giant internal combustion engine, fueled by petroleum. Five years later, the Brayton engine would drive its first vehicle—a weapon of war directed against the British Empire.

Mendeleyev wrote that he was briefed on the situation of the oil industry by a representative of the Empire Transportation Company. In Empire’s own building at the Exhibition, beautiful working models—ships, pipelines, the railroad tank car (their invention)—illustrated how the company had organized America’s oil transport. Their briefing for Mendeleyev reflected the impending full-scale war for survival.

Mendeleyev, like Tsar Alexander II, saw America and Russia as sharing a common destiny of leadership for mankind’s benefit. He wrote:

“A large part of [the world’s] petroleum is extracted in the state of Pennsylvania in America. The Caucasus alone could compete with America in natural riches.... “Separated by history and distance, the North American States and Russia diverged in much—whence, however, is also their mutual sympathy. In the future these countries, therefore, would need to divide among themselves the benefits of the oil field and the right to illuminate the darkness of the whole world.”

He warned of the danger posed by anti-national forces:

“at the beginning of 1872, The South Improvement Company became a monopolist not only at home, but also on markets abroad, undermining the activity of other oil producers....”[5]

Returning to Russia to begin its petroleum development, Mendeleyev pushed for full-scale industrialization—a fight over Russia’s future which would grow increasingly hot over the next five years.

By the end of the exhibition in November 1876, Rockefeller’s monopoly was closing in. He paid spies and traitors to give him precise guidance for strangling target companies, as Ida Tarbell revealed in her classic work, The History of the Standard Oil Company (1904).

The Pennsylvania Railroad and the Empire Company struck back in January 1877. Empire went into the refinery business, competing directly against Rockefeller, and pulled its tank cars out of servicing Standard refinery areas.

Wall Street, now increasingly ruled by Britain’s J.P. Morgan, backed Rockefeller to issue an ultimatum to the Philadelphians in the Spring of 1877: He would ship absolutely no freight over the Pennsylvania Railroad unless Empire sold off its refineries.

Pennsylvania Railroad president Tom Scott defied the threat, so Rockefeller closed his refinery in Pittsburgh and other places uniquely served by the Pennsylvania RR. Vanderbilt loaned Rockefeller the cash to buy 600 new tank cars, which might travel over his New York Central Railroad. Standard Oil began buying up all available petroleum, and drastically cut prices for refined products wherever Empire was doing business.

Scott responded by radically cutting shipping charges for Empire, and reduced passenger fares to attract customers from Vanderbilt’s lines; Potts built and bought more refineries.

The Pennsylvania Railroad lost millions of dollars and had to lay off workers and cut wages, as other depression-ravaged railways were doing. A strike broke out against the railroad. Under cover of this defensive action, mobs destroyed thousands of PRR freight cars and over 100 locomotives, and torched its train stations. No Rockefeller facility was attacked, and no strike occurred against Vanderbilt’s rail lines. (Anglophile and Wall Street-influenced historians, including leftists, have shown no curiosity about the relation of the sabotage during the Great Railroad Strike of 1877 to the stupendous battle then being waged for control of the nation.)

Scott capitulated. Empire Transportation sold all its assets and closed down completely.

Rockefeller soon consolidated control over U.S. oil production. Cornelius Vanderbilt died in 1877 worth $100 million. His son sold railroad shares through J.P. Morgan to British aristocrats, and his granddaughter married the Duke of Marlborough. J.P. Morgan took over most American railroads. By the turn of the century, Morgan would seize most of the country’s heavy industry.

END OF PART ONE

[1] The U.S. envisioned a world of skilled, modern nations. U.S.-Russian cooperation in particular could hasten this development, and bring about peace, with a “land-bridge” connecting by rail the whole Western Hemisphere and through Eurasia. After the Russians built their Trans-Siberian Railroad, emulating Lincoln’s Transcontinental Railroad, Tsar Nicholas II proposed bridging the Bering Strait. The Chinese have recently revived the project for a Bering Strait tunnel as a proposal for action.

[2] Henry C. Carey, “Commerce, Christianity, and Civilization, versus British Free Trade. Letters in Reply to the London Times” (Philadelphia: 1876).

[3] Paraphrased in Daniel Q. Posin, Mendeleyev: The Story of a Great Scientist (New York: McGraw-Hill, 1948), p. 180.

[4] Dmitri Mendeleyev, The Oil Industry in Pennsylvania and the Caucasus (St. Petersburg: 1877), quotations translated by Pavel Penev.

[5] Ibid.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription