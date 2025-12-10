Anton’s Substack

Anton’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Johnson's avatar
Ben Johnson
3d

Nice work, but read much of this in your Treason in America book. Where could I find more resource information for this epoch between Queen Anne's fight beginning in 1600's to the end of the American Revolution? What are your major sources here. Thanks, and appreciate your work! Keep choppin!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3d

Absolutely mind blowing research

Thank you.

"Thus the Drug Trust, while maintaining the Stalinist Communist Government in Russia, simultaneously maintained a Communist back up regime in the United States, the Trotskyite Movement, in case the Stalinist regime should fall."

Eustace Mullins

Murder By Injection

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Anton Chaitkin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture