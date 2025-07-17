Anton’s Substack

Magdalena Therrien
14h

Thank you so much for these inspiring words, Rabbi Anton Chaitkin!

Dianne Bettag
9h

Wonderfully inspired organizing!

I do have a question about the British Lunar Society. Was Franklin engaged with them as a colleague, or as part of his investigations of whether certain folks could be organized to support the American project?

1 reply by Anton Chaitkin
