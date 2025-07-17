By Anton Chaitkin, copyright Anton Chaitkin

Against the darkness of feudalism and barbarism, 600 years ago, man’s creativity gained us amazing scientific knowledge and new capabilities. We developed the means to achieve a better life, and a better human race, not through breeding an elite and crushing our non-elite brothers, but by appreciating what we were accomplishing, what we were making possible, and humbly seeing that this was God’s gift to us, to improve and protect our species.

Yet a dangerous vulnerability in our character remained from the former dark times. We were mentally stuck, absurdly, as if we were illiterate peasants who lived in isolated villages, fearing and hating and brutal to outsiders whom they did not know to be akin to themselves -- human.

This is suicidal to human society. A society that is advancing always uses individual gain and benevolent action toward others, coupled together. But we would be trapped in these darker mindsets except when better leadership and bolder innovators taught us to use these new-found powers to help ourselves forward.

We Should Stop Lying About Our Religion

The non-practice of our claimed religion is dangerous to our survival in the present grave international situation. We should be awed with thanks that we have God’s gifts of thought and of love. They will save us from our own foolishness and from mis-rulers who would control and deceive us into insane suicidal paths.

We need to examine, with the searching light of truth, why, when we stick to the forms of worship; why, when we claim to love inspired words; why then, under the globalist system of war and empire, we are taking Satan’s part against our fellow men, and in this insane rebellion against God we are rioting against His every commandment. It is heartbreaking that we do these things when we have in our hands for the first time the material means to do God’s work: to improve our lives and ourselves as a species.

Lincoln Knew What Was Becoming Possible

In Abraham Lincoln’s 1858 speech on Inventions and Discoveries, he referred to this marvelous thing that was happening. He knew in his bones that man’s awakening genius was leading to progress with a quickening pace in his lifetime, progress that could give us for the first time the ability to truly fulfill man’s needs, and thus a new ability to treat people right.

Suddenly, Rapid Advances

We have had a quickening of the pace of discoveries in nature, with the force of urgency for the joy and necessity of inquiry: Investigation into the nature of the cosmos, the order of the heavenly bodies, the composition of the natural forces and of the abstruse and solid things, the nature of thought, and of life. And truth-seeking investigation into our history, to discover the right path forward.

We have invented instruments to carry out these scientific investigations, and perfected the skills to make these instruments and to forge the materials with which they are built.

We discovered new beauties and harmonies in sound and sight; we invented physical instruments of arts; we made compositions of undreamed-of power to delight us. They move us to appreciate what is holy, they excite us to better understand the divine gifts common to mankind.

The History Unearthed in Who We Are

The story in my book-trilogy begins with Benjamin Franklin. He was a leader of these investigations of nature, and the greatest muse for those throughout the world who thrilled to participate in them.

In the period corresponding to Franklin’s 2nd residence in England (1757-1775), he and his friends (in the Lunar Society and other of his associations) had projects of unique importance to man’s future. The steam engine; the science of life, light and air; canal engineering for new national water courses; metallurgy, and newly invented skills in ironmaking.

These projects were shocking in their power to do good. Here was suddenly the means to a better society, in which we would help each other to advance and to improve our condition.

The satanic oligarchs thought otherwise. They denied the existence of any God and any human rights which the highest and whitest men were bound to respect. The de facto governing power over Britain, the organized criminal cartel of empire, headed by the East India Company faction, saw that these new industrial powers could be used for the empire’s strategic purposes of that time, for advantages over others in trade and warfare. But they committed themselves to prevent Americans or any nations from employing these and similar powers over nature to rise in political and social power so as to be able to throw down the grip of oligarchy over man.

The Americans revolted for their independence at just this dramatic moment of supreme tension between two points of view, between two philosophies of man’s origin and destiny.

My story follows America’s hard-won advances, inventions and improvements, in its fight for its own progress and that of others, in direct and always bitter conflict with this cartel of empire committed to stop this progress.

What is Actual American Nationalism?

To prevail for its survival in this contest, the United States had to hone the concept of national sovereignty, in economics and in other aspects of a country’s existence. My “scoop,” my contribution to written history, is that I have traced out and proven two fundamental things about the character of the people who actually built up the United States, who made it a success.

First, I demonstrated in detail that nationalists built the USA, overcoming the fierce and mortal attack of the imperial anti-national faction. These nationalists sought the advancement of their own country with protective tariffs and sovereign national banking and great national projects, thereby proving that the policies of free trade and globalism are only a suicidal trap set by man’s enemies.

Second, I showed in great detail that these same nation-building American nationalists were the very ones who worked for the advancement and progress of other countries’ industry and national greatness. They did this by inspiring and aiding great industrial initiatives and great transport projects in other countries, and by sharing with these other countries our American-bred concepts of national sovereignty and self-government, against the imperial system, against globalism. We became the greatest anti-imperial power, and the great influence against war.

But at certain times, such as when the slaveowners predominated, or when Teddy Roosevelt took power, a false and brutal chauvinism was substituted for actual nationalism, placing the U.S. in alliance with the British empire. But we rallied several times, to go back somehow to Benjamin Franklin’s happy path to a better future. And our successful nationalism was the model for people’s revolt against British-style imperialism.

The imperial enemy saw this American nationalism in action and was bitterly displeased. They were filled with rage and the desire to snuff out this independent spirit that was spreading.

The Course of the Contest Since the Revolution

This conflict has gone back and forth over the 250 years of our republic.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, new advances gained us the physical and social power to truly care for each other as human beings, as siblings, as children of God. And we have increased our population, the number of those human beings that God loves as “only a little lower than the angels.”

We can look proudly at what America helped to give the world, to equip people for a better life. We must not forget the part America played in giving humanity electricity, nuclear power, and space travel. In recent decades, other countries that the oligarchs call “rogues” have been propelling man’s powers forward, as we did in the past, as we could still do. Humanity is now fully equipped to fulfill the Four Freedoms Franklin Roosevelt spelled out in 1940, especially securing to all people “freedom from want” — freedom from poverty, which we could never do before the sudden advance of industrial power.

In this struggle between republic and empire, we have now come to a time when Mankind is in very deep danger. The enemy, the financiers and related imperialists or as we now call them the globalists, have ruled over the USA since the murder of the Kennedy brothers. They took down our advanced industries and turned us to perpetual war.

Globalists Seek to End Civilization

This enemy sees the progress of industrial nations as a threat to their power. They see in a large part of the American people, and in activist people throughout the world, the urge to gain the material and political power to a better life that is now obviously possible. The diseased fantasies of the “transhumanists” to the contrary, the inevitable outcome of fulfilling our needs as a human species is the building of a large, powerful, literate, skilled, well-paid and independent population, which sees itself as strong enough to cast aside oligarchy.

So these misruling criminals are now acting to bring to an end the civilization of the past 600 years, and to reduce our numbers down to the pitiful small groups of dark ages long ago. They would do this by driving us to madness, to do cruelties never seen before, practiced before, to convince us to deny our humanity, to destroy ourselves so that they can somehow continue to rule over the survivors.

I am pursuing my investigation of our history in order to equip us to seize the high ground and go back to our inspired path, to go back to our better nature.

In this dangerous time, I would say, fear not:

Something wonderful has happened. We have been given gifts of terrific power, by God and by our predecessors, and we owe it to them and to our children to act with that strength we have inherited, to act to secure our future.

The first thing we must all do is tell the truth about the grip that a clique of insanely criminal men have over both political parties, by which they have separated America from its own past and from mankind. We have the right and the duty to survive, and I am trying to help supply the intellectual and moral ammunition we need.