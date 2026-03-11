Note from Anton Chaitkin

I sent this message to the pastor of a church in my town:

In view of our country’s aggressive war against Iran, and killing of its leaders, will [name of church] be convoking community meetings to discuss this tragic wrong?

Perhaps it would be appropriate to initiate this with other houses of faith?

Surely Christian witness is needed, to affirm that the meek small voice of Christian empathy is as important to God as wrathful imperial dominance.