Query to a Church About Christian Witness
Note from Anton Chaitkin
I sent this message to the pastor of a church in my town:
In view of our country’s aggressive war against Iran, and killing of its leaders, will [name of church] be convoking community meetings to discuss this tragic wrong?
Perhaps it would be appropriate to initiate this with other houses of faith?
Surely Christian witness is needed, to affirm that the meek small voice of Christian empathy is as important to God as wrathful imperial dominance.
I'm not aware of many conservative Christian pastors who would view this Iranian war as clearly biblically unjust. A lot of the details which would make the war just/unjust are simply not known to us. Is the argument that killing leaders of an enemy nation is necessarily unbiblical or just in some instances? Are all military actions, which are not directly in response to an attack, unbiblical? You didn't make any biblical case.
Even if you can demonstrate the war is unbiblical, it probably wouldn't make the list of top 100 issues a conservative pastor feels responsible for addressing. The job of a pastor is to protect souls before it is to be an activist for political causes they poorly understand. The world has lots of problems; they can't all be put on a pedestal.
Should the US government fail to provide international rules for its religious corporations, another government will be more than happy to oblige. This is the strength of the settler arrangement involving at least Israel, the Ukraine, and Russia. Arthur Selwyn Miller in The Modern Corporate State notes the obvious that corporations in the colonial setting act as their own government.