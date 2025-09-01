Preliminary Outline for Volume 3 - Who We Are: America’s fight for Universal Progress from Franklin to Kennedy

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

I have recently made some exciting historical discoveries and am preparing to write Volume 3 of my trilogy, Who We Are: America’s fight for Universal Progress from Franklin to Kennedy. [Volume 1 (1750s to 1850s) – was published in 2020; Volume 2 (1830s to 1890s) was published in April, 2025.]

Volume 3 will carry the story forward from the 1890s to the presidency of John F. Kennedy. An epilogue will review the global struggle for the revival of civilization in the decades after the U.S. assassinations and de facto coup d'état of the 1960s.

Introduction to the Outline

The industrial revolution of the 1770s-1780s had given Britain new engines and machinery that sharply magnified the powers of labor. The British empire chose to weaponize these new technologies -- to gain trade advantages and military power that could reduce other nations to backwardness and impotence, so no one could challenge the imperial system.

But America under economic nationalist leadership had broken out of this British straitjacket. After the Union victory in the Civil War, the U.S. had built up giant-scale industrial (e.g. Westinghouse-Niagara hydroelectric project), transport, and urban capabilities.

The American policy of economic and political sovereignty had spread to other aspiring countries, and the U.S. was eagerly sharing its technological advances with them.

The opening section of Volume 3 will focus on America’s devastating challenge to the imperial world order in the 1890s. It will present the relationship of the American nationalists to corresponding nationalist leaderships in India, Mexico, Russia, Ireland and East Asia.

The story will proceed to the Theodore Roosevelt imperial faction’s violent takeover of the U.S. at the dawn of the 20th century, and their drive to smash and suppress the role of the American republic in world affairs.

NOTE: THE OULINE BELOW IS ROUGH AND VERY PRELIMINARY. FOR THE FIRST CHAPTER, SOME HIGHLIGHTS OF RECENT DISCOVERIES ARE PRESENTED. FOR THE OTHER CHAPTERS, THE OUTLINE IS IN SHORTHAND FORM. I APOLOGIZE FOR THIS — BUT I AM HOPING TO GARNER SOME EXTRA SUPPORT FOR THIS WORK GOING AHEAD.

CHAPTER ONE

India:

Two Bombay economic nationalists shaped the rise of India’s movement for independence from British rule.

Economist/historian Mahadev Govind Ranade (1842-1901) (known as “The Father of Indian Economics”) adopted the point of view of the Alexander Hamilton-Henry C. Carey protectionists. He showed that Britain had destroyed existing Indian industries, reducing the population to primitive conditions, extreme poverty and periodic starvation. Ranade sharply refuted the fallacies of “classical” British economics of Adam Smith, David Ricardo and Thomas Malthus. Ranade helped organize the Indian National Congress and he created the Industrial Association of Western India, to promote industrialization and modern skills.

Industrialist Jamshedji Tata (1839-1904) built up his “Swadeshi” (Independence) clothing mill (late 1880s) to allow Indians to buy native products instead of British goods.

Desiring to use his wealth to build India’s first steel mill despite British hostility to the idea, Tata went to the United States in 1902. It was soon after the assassination of William McKinley made Theodore Roosevelt the President. But Tata did not go to the U.S. government. He met, instead, with Mark Hanna, the political manager of the late President McKinley, who had warned against the imperialist Teddy Roosevelt becoming President. Hanna referred Tata to Julian Kennedy, a veteran Carnegie steel engineer and a representative of the industrial nationalists based in Pennsylvania and neighboring eastern Ohio (McKinley’s home base). Kennedy already had an international reputation for building up Russia’s steel industry. (See below, in this outline, section on Russia.)

Julian Kennedy and his colleagues organized the Indian steel project -- India’s first steel mill .

Tata instructed his sons to always have American managers of the operating mill – which was the bedrock and first great enterprise of India’s industrialization. Decades later, imprisoned independence leader Nehru wrote,

Jamshedji Tata laid the foundations of heavy industry in India by starting steel and iron works in what came to be known as Jamshedpur. [The British] Government looked with disfavour on this and other attempts to start industries and in no way encouraged them. It was chiefly with American expert help that the steel industry was started.

Nehru stressed that the Indian National Congress fought to keep the British from shutting down their great national project, the Tata steel complex.

The Tata family went on to build Indian hydroelectric projects and the scientific institutions that later develop nuclear capabilities.

Mexico:

Mexican nationalist leader General Bernardo Reyes, governor of Nuevo Leon (Mexican state near Texas), sponsored the creation of Mexico’s first steel mill in 1900 – the first steel mill in Latin America. The components (powerful blowing engines, massive electric cranes, factory structure, etc.) were all supplied by companies in the Julian Kennedy orbit of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

General Reyes wanted to industrialize Mexico, so that it could take its rightful place among the sovereign modern nations. Reyes had risen to general as a patriot fighting against the French invasion of Mexico.

Within the government of President Porfirio Diaz, the nationalist Reyes led one of the two contending political factions. Reyes’ opponent was Jose Limantour, head of the “cientificos”, [positivists, combining pseudo-science logic of Aristotle with Herbert Spencer-flavored atheism – the origin of today’s “trust science” imperial mantra] who were anti-American but pro-British/French imperialist. Jose Limantour was a member of Mexico’s aristocratic high society. His adopted father was a vastly wealthy French arms trafficker and land speculator in Mexico, whose fortune was enhanced under the French-installed regime of Maximilian. As a Mexican-born French citizen, the young Jose Limantour studied economics in France under Paul Leroy Beaulieu, chief of the clique of strategists for free trade and for the alliance binding together the British and French empires.

The Monterrey Foundry was built under Bernardo Reyes by patriotic Mexicans and patriotic Americans. The leading financiers for the project were Irish-American Eugene Kelly and his in-laws the Irish-Mexican Milmo family. The Foundry was the foundation of such scant industrial progress as the Anglo-American imperialists later allowed Mexico. The Foundry was subsidized and protected over decades by the Mexican federal government. The Foundry jobs were on-the-job training for several generations of Mexican industrial workers (and the Foundry set up schools for their children). Vast tunnels underlay the structures, for special trains to move cargoes for the complex without disturbing Monterrey’s street traffic.

The Foundry is sometimes misunderstood as having been organized by the later “Monterrey Group” oligarchy of free-market conservatives, who opposed the initiatives of dirigiste Mexican Presidents such as Lázaro Cárdenas, whereas the faction around the Foundry was tied to federal action.

Meanwhile, Irish-American entrepreneur Edward Doheny started up the petroleum industry of Los Angeles, California. In 1900, the same year as the founding of the Monterrey Foundry, Doheny began working up a petroleum industry in Mexico . He built up the Mexican oil industry to the point where Mexico was the world’s leading oil producer . Doheny’s oil installations were on-the-job training for Mexican workers in modern industrial applications. Doheny promoted the railroads’ use of diesel oil to replace coal to make transport faster and more efficient as an underpinning for industrialization in Mexico and elsewhere.

Doheny was also a chief organizer of American support for the Irish republican struggle for independence from Britain, taking pride in his great uncle Michael Doheny, co-founder of the Irish-American Fenians. Edward Doheny’s Pan-American oil company was in bitter competition with Britain’s Eagle Oil company in Rockefeller’s Standard Oil. In the 1920s fake Teapot Dome scandal (see below), Rockefeller took over Doheny’s company, and reduced Mexican oil production.

Russia:

Julian Kennedy went to Russia and in 1897 (when McKinley was U.S. President) Kennedy organized the steel works in Mariupol in the Ukraine area of Russia. All components of this Mariupol steel mill were imported from the United States. Julian Kennedy’s Mariupol then became the great center of the Russian steel industry.

Five years after the Russian installation’s founding, the American nationalist Mark Hannah sent the Indian nationalist Mr. Tata to Julian Kennedy to plan India’s steel industry. (See above, in the first section of this outline, on India.)

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania was supplying the locomotives, rails and electrical components for Russia’s Trans-Siberian Railway (see Who We Are, Volume 2, Chapter 12). It was America’s longtime strategy for Russia to move east to the Pacific while we moved west to the Pacific, and together we would build up civilization and peace in Asia-Pacific.

As part of this American-Russia strategy, Russian statesman Sergei Witte planned the buildup of Chinese modern industry.

CHAPTER 2: Coup d'état

Coup faction: Theodore Roosevelt- Henry Adams and his brothers- Henry Cabot Lodge- Alfred Thayer Mahan, J.P. Morgan and John D. Rockefeller.

Phase 1: Teddy Roosevelt (TR) faction forces administration of pro-peace President McKinley to cave in to declaring 1898 war against Spain to grab Cuba and Philippines.

Phase 2: At 1900 Republican convention, TR faction blackmails McKinley into allowing his enemy TR to be McKinley’s running mote for Vice President in 1900 election. (McKinley’s 1st term VP had died).

Phase 3: Soon after McKinley and Roosevelt are inaugurated, an anarchist murders McKinley. The global apparatus of anarchists and terrorists is headquartered in London.

While Britain builds Japan’s navy to keep Russia and America out of the Pacific, Teddy Roosevelt, the Adams brothers and Mahan call for Russia to be smashed, and for militarized Japan and its sponsor Britain to prevent China from industrialization.

Teddy Roosevelt’s strategies and worldview lead into World War One in alliance with Britain but directly prefigure Adolf Hitler, as well as Japan’s Hideki Tojo in WW2.

Teddy R. was partner of King Edward the 7th. Some features: Lord Balfour, and the Society for Psychic Research — “Conservation” was used as an imperial strategy against American aims. — British-induced anarchy and Britain’s directed anarchist movement (terror, assassinations) deployed against USA, Russia and Ireland.

CHAPTER 3: Teddy Roosevelt Turns America to Imperialism

Steal Panama, steal Philippines and Cuba. King Edward VII backs Teddy Roosevelt. Together they reorganized the intelligence services and militaries of both countries against American world aims. The “special relationship” is for permanent war for imperial purposes.

Washington's secret police is born in the Philippines. - FBI- MI6 Colonel Claude Dansey. Military intelligence spying on Congress. The Albert Pike statue, Teddy Roosevelt’s symbol of the KKK origin of the Anglo-American empire.

In 1907 Teddy Roosevelt approves Morgan’s (US Steel) takeover of Tennessee Iron Company. Morgan steps up the literal slave labor and the Tennessee-Alabama death camps.

The British and Japan versus Russia and China.

CHAPTER 4: American Initiatives Continue

1916 and 1922 Irish Freedom struggle, Edward Doheny, Eugene Kelly. Sun Yat. Sen, 1911.

1911 Iran gets an American Treasurer, William Morgan Schuster, to help them stand up to British control.

Woodrow Wilson continues Teddy Roosevelt special relationship with imperial Britain. 1913 - original Federal Reserve becomes part of the SYSTEM of central banks under overall direction of Britain. Anti-Russian posing as anti-Communist. Racial segregation.

CHAPTER 5: Harding

Warren Harding, conservative, aims to return to previous American system policy approach – i.e., peace and progress. Harding supporter Edward Doheny and his California allies send Washington Vanderlip to Russia to meet with Lenin to resume US- Russia partnership despite (and actually against) Communist rule. British strategist HG Wells is in Russia at the time; Wells publishes in the pro-British New York Times a hysterical article, warning that the Americans are trying to dupe Lenin into believing that peasant Russia could be electrified and modernized.

Doheny helps Ireland to partial freedom in 1922. Harding stands up for the Constitution against Woodrow Wilson WWI tyranny, frees socialist Eugene Debs and meets with him in the White House. Issuance of the Peace silver dollar. The progressive phase of Chicago Edison’s Samuel Insull and of Henry Ford (former Detroit Edison).

Harding’s mysterious death and Teapot Dome Scandalization. What FDR got wrong about this and never corrected.

CHAPTER 6: Fascism as an Anglo-American project.

Montagu Norman, Brown Brothers, Ben Strong and J P Morgan. The League of Nations secretariat and economic section in Geneva. Austria and the Austrian school. Cartels, eugenics, late 1920s Hitler project, Schacht.

CHAPTER 7: FDR changes sides (to our side)

Louis Howe confidential report to FDR on JPMorgan and Mussolini. FDR’s published article rejecting (cousin Teddy’s and Woodrow Wilson’s) dollar diplomacy and bullying, which FDR had earlier condoned.

CHAPTER 8: FDR facing the collapse

The imperial abortion of the upward motion of great construction and advances. Credit and Banking dedicated to crime. Electrification had stopped.

The general welfare. FDR as governor. Anti-J. Edgar Hoover Attorney General designate Walsh dies; FDR assassination attempt.

FDR as President. TVA and the political American South, REA, banking credit. Latin America, Good Neighbor. Mexico oil working with President Lazaro Cardenas against Standard Oil and Shell. Industrialize Brazil! Peace policy. British continue sponsoring Hitler – the Dulles Brothers. Allen Dulles and India. The anti-Nazi boycott -- Jacob Chaitkin.

CHAPTER 9: FDR and war, and the postwar world.

Atlantic Charter and colonial sector freedom movement. American industry, nuclear science, foreign industry. FDR and Soviet Russia. Iran. Nuclear energy. Four freedoms. Henry Wallace.

CHAPTER 10: Betrayal

Betrayal of FDR. Truman and Churchill, Dean Acheson, the British and Kim Philby; Dulles brothers: deepest treason of all times

Cold War, permanent division – Israel, partition of India, Europe, Korea. 1953 Iran coup betrays America; 1954 Guatemala betrays America. The anti-American Coup machine that only nominally targets Cuba. Assassin machinery associated with NATO.

CHAPTER 11: Kennedy 1.

His Ireland background, WWII fighter, anti-imperial. Cuba ambush, Dulles and Lemnitzer. Kennedy sides with African, Arab and Asian independence. JFK tells De Gaulle (re: the Allen Dulles CIA), I don’t control the government. The 7 Days in May book and movie are pro-Kennedy warnings about a coup d'état. Kennedy’s American System programs for Space, Water, and Steel.

CHAPTER 12: Kennedy 2.

Nuclear power. Peace. Israel. Martin Luther King’s civil rights movement. JFK’s collaboration with Nkrumah to build Ghana’s great hydroelectric project.

CHAPTER 13: Transatlantic Coup d'État.

Triple murder JFK, MLK, RFK. Malthusian dystopia. Vietnam war. Doping the USA. Ecology, anti-nuclear. Sexual revolution. Free trade deindustrialization of USA, as the British deindustrialized India. Permanent war. Trying to erase memory of civilization.

CHAPTER 14: Epilogue - the Legacy of the American System

China land-bridge. Fight for sovereignty and industrial/infrastructure progress. The Anglo-Americans’ USA double political party becomes a minority. In the present era, the globalist world system and apparatus largely determines what American Presidents do, regardless of their intentions – until new leaders have the knowledge and the courage to identify the imperial globalist system as our usurping, assassinating enemy, and to identify our American past achievements as having been in direct victory over that very system.

Note by the author:

