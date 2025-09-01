Anton’s Substack

Anton’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Johnson's avatar
Ben Johnson
6d

You need an additional chapter tying together the 8 presidential assassinations (9 if you include Alexander Hamilton who would have most certainly been a US-President if he himself had not been taken out by Aaron Burr, the orchestrator of Wall Street and imperial spying agencies connected to Great Britain) with the Kennedy Assassination. This same imperial apparatus has been responsible for all the Assassination around the globe. This needs to be explained and connected, its hugely important to understand how these are all connected and the same forces formed Nato/Operation Gladio in continuance of their Imperial Oligarchy aims.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ben Johnson's avatar
Ben Johnson
6dEdited

Do you need an extra researcher? I would be more than happy to help you out here and can provide a few hidden nuggets. Your work is very important, this information needs to come out along with an online history class (with a nominal subscribers fee) for truthers and REAL American Patriots (not the false tory-brits who wrap their wrong doings up in the American flag (and the so-called fight for freedom and democracy when all the while they are secretly crushing it around the globe). The online history class is needed because it is such a massive history project you are putting together that really goes back about 600+ years or so, that tells the true story of the Swiss-British-Venetian-Jesuit underground confederacy that has been responsible for this, with these same interlocking families going clear back to the Roman Senate. We need an online history class that can present this information in quick easy linear time lines so true Americans can connect the dots quickly and tie into present day drama. I would be more than happy to help you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anton Chaitkin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture