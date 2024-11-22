Next Monday, I will hold a Zoom session, entitled “Understanding the Transatlantic Threat to Trump’s Life.”

Monday, November 25, 2024, at 7 PM Eastern Time.

TODAY is the 61st anniversary of the murder of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

The transatlantic imperial faction that organized Kennedy’s killing usurped power over U.S. affairs. But as the recent election shows, the public has rejected their catastrophic policies. Desperate to retain control, they are escalating toward a world war which they evidently hope would lock President-elect Trump into submitting to their globalist war and poverty agenda.

History warns us that in the weeks before Inauguration, January 20, there is a heightened danger of assassination of the incoming President.

In next Monday’s emergency session, I will present the background of the present danger, through the history of confrontation with that imperial transatlantic enemy in the murders of four U.S. Presidents and the deaths of four others.

This two-century-old pattern of confrontation, of national interest versus imperial tyranny, emerged with full force in 2016 when Donald Trump began campaigning for industrial protectionism and peace with Russia.

And I am aiming for serious participation by subscribers in a well-focused discussion on what is really a life-or-death moment for us all.