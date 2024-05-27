On Memorial Day:

Honor the Fallen by Renouncing Mass Murder

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

To honor those who have died defending what America stands for, we need to state clearly that American leaders and parties are disgracing our nation’s highest principles by arming and escalating fearful slaughter in Palestine and in Ukraine.

Despite crimes committed at different times in our history, that which is profoundly noble in the USA can be understood by the contrast between this republic and the British empire we broke away from at our founding.

At our best, we believed in self-government, and universal human progress. The equality in our Declaration of Independence comes from the common divine parent of all human beings.

Our opponents taught the doctrine of Malthus, that the poor must be subdued and “culled.” The empire asserts that human life has no essential worth.

After the 1865 Union victory and the defeat of slavery, the USA shot forward in science, industry and living standards. American nationalists argued against the sophistry of imperial “laissez-faire” economics. The American idea of national sovereignty and national interest spread rapidly to other countries.

In reaction, the discredited empire generated new tortuous doctrines justifying limitless war, the survival of the fittest, and depopulation.

In the late 1870s, Pope Leo XIII aligned the Catholic Church with American ideals and against imperial cruelty. This was the birth of what became known as Catholic Social Doctrine -- society’s duty to treat the working class decently and to uplift the poor, the falsity of Malthusian murder, the sanctity of human life.

These are universal economic, political and philosophical principles, not the property of one religion or nation. But viewed in their true context, they reflect the mission of the United States in particular, for which many brave people died.

We should summon the courage to defend those principles and honor those sacrifices by condemning their betrayal in the present unremitting mass murder.

On Memorial Day, we must believe that we were made for better things, for a higher destiny.

