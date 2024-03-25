On Israel, and the Way to Safety

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Moses, who loved and pitied the Hebrews, and led them to freedom, turned their eyes up, past the mountaintop, to God, saying: HE MADE ALL MEN - we are His precious children.

See the beauty in that height, it will save us. That sight raises us above the animals, it protects us from the horror we bring on ourselves when we kill and lie and pollute ourselves.

These are our crimes against our own children, our revenge kills them.

Teach the children, instead, the sweetness of the word, and the song, and the law, which reminds them of their Father on the height. Looking to Him brings us the gift of foresight.

The people mocked that quiet turn upward.

We are here on the ground. We cannot see up there. Did God make these other men, who hate and kill us? We cannot see that. We must teach the reality of fear and death to our children. Perhaps they will not die as a result. We can only live here and now, we cannot know the future. We are “only human.”

These two ways of living and seeing persisted in the Jews, who lived among other people. Some were gifted in science, music and teaching, lifting us to see the world and ourselves, brightly lit from above. Some sought seats with the mighty, who fancied themselves in God’s place ruling over the world.

In the 1930s, just after Hitler took power in Germany, and Franklin Roosevelt became our American President, my father, attorney Jacob Chaitkin, helped plan and direct the commercial boycott of Nazi Germany organized by the American Jewish Congress. Jacob Chaitkin also sued great transport and industrial companies jointly owned by the Hitler government and New York bankers. He won many cases in New York courts against firms who channeled funds to the growing Hitler war machine instead of paying their contractual debts to small bondholders.

A certain bank called Kuhn Loeb, based in London and New York, owned by the Jewish Warburgs, worked beside the other giant private banks in the fund-Hitler faction, Brown Brothers Harriman and the Morgans and Rockefellers. Kuhn Loeb sponsored a political unit called the “American Jewish Committee,” which worked against the American Jewish Congress boycott of Hitler.[1]

This transatlantic Hitler-funding faction of imperial bankers were represented in Berlin negotiations and in court by attorneys John Foster Dulles and his brother Allen, who also spearheaded American political opposition to President Roosevelt. It must be understood that the Kuhn Loeb Jewish bankers were not Zionists. Yes, there were Zionist units who negotiated a deal with Hitler to trade Jewish emigration to Palestine for commercial preference for German exports. But it was the anti-Roosevelt political power of the giant transatlantic cartels, financial and industrial, that overwhelmed and broke American political resistance to accommodation with fascism, before World War II.

Only a few years before he was President, while recovering from polio, Frankin Roosevelt had deeply studied the American Revolution and the U.S. rise to leadership in defiance to imperial global power. He championed a revival of U.S. national progress and world recovery from the Depression, and from the ravages of World War II. Roosevelt looked up optimistically from the world’s catastrophe, with faith in the very highest human ideals expressed in our Declaration of Independence, our national identity.

At the war’s end, a segment of the Jewish survivors of Nazi mass murder sought to make a Jewish homeland in Palestine. Roosevelt had inspired the colonial peoples, Arabs, Africans, Asians, to seek to rise to modern conditions. The Jews going to Palestine could have joined that American-inspired anti-colonial movement. They could have brought technological initiatives for joint Jewish-Arab progress. In the late 1940s, in the twilight of their Empire, the British dealt division, partition and chaos everywhere.[2] The faction among Zionists who conformed to this horror overwhelmed those who sought cooperation with the Palestinians.

But this question was not decided in the Middle East. It was decided when Roosevelt’s bitter transatlantic enemies, the Churchillians, guided the Truman administration into the Cold War, into pro-colonial betrayal of America’s founding Revolutionary identity. With Roosevelt’s legacy crushed, Israel sided with the “Anglo-Americans” against the upward-aspiring colonial world.

John Kennedy interrupted this U.S. debacle, as he promoted U.S. scientific leadership in the context of cooperation with our Soviet rivals, and withdrawal of U.S. support for colonial empires. After his murder, the transatlantic London-Dulles faction propelled our society into a frenzied denial of Man’s divine origin, demanding rejection of America’s identity with mankind’s progress.

This is the reality of the global power dynamic, in which NATO, neo-conservatives and end-times crazies (Jewish and Christian) are allowed to run amok. The Jewish identity, and the American identity, have been lost.

And yet a new multi-polar power alliance is now rising, looking to build a future of modern conditions and peace. In its wake, we in the West may yet decide against annihilation, against suicide.

Perhaps common sense tells us that we are only earthbound, and that those who hate us will only respect terror. They must be driven away, they are only good dead. We cry, “We must protect our children,” even if we know in our hearts, that by our present course we are killing our children.

But with our uncommon sense, with a focus that is so difficult amid fear-driven hysteria, we have the power to remember the sight of our true human identity, which long ago emerged in splendor there in the lands of the eastern Mediterranean.

[1] From Hamburg, Eric Warburg cabled his cousin Frederick in New York on March 29, 1933, that the Nazis would accelerate persecution of the Jews “if atrocity news and unfriendly propaganda in foreign press mass meetings, etc., does not stop immediately. Repeat . . . urgent request to use all your influence so that all that ceases.” Frederick replied, “Will continue to discourage mass meetings and unfounded atrocity stories. No responsible groups here urging boycott German goods merely excited individuals.”

Quoted in Moshe R. Gottlieb, American Anti-Nazi Resistance, 1933-1941 (Ktav Publishers and Distributers, 1982), p. 42.

Frederick Warburg’s friend Cyrus Adler then stated, “American Jewish Committee, of which I am president, has taken no part in protest meetings. No responsible body in America has suggested boycott. We have been and are doing all in our power to allay agitation.”

New York Times, March 31, 1933, p. 15.

[2] In Israel in 1962, a leader of Kibbutz Gesher near Galilee told me how when the British left Palestine in 1948, they gave a key to the local police arsenal to the Jews, and another key to the Arabs.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription