Omertà Grips the Candidates

They Are Silent on History -- They Are Silent on Who Makes the Rules

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Mafia members obey a code of silence, called omertà.

American politicians submit to the same code. They do not speak openly about our country’s history. They do not speak candidly about the two parties. There are consequences for those who break the code.

American politicians do not question the “rules-based international order” which presumes to govern the conduct of all countries.

When a war, regime-change or sanction is imposed on a nation that breaks the supposed rules, American politicians do not rise to defend the concept of self-government. They do not speak, or ask honest questions, about the history of the punished country, or our own national interest. Instead, they keep silent.

They may criticize a particular war. But they are sure to cheer for another war! They will not be seen as questioning the international order.

A fundamental law of American politics is to keep silent on certain matters of history, even if millions of Americans talk openly about those things.

This silence at the top is our sickness now. It was not always so.

The murder of President John Kennedy -- along with his brother Robert, and Dr. King -- decapitated American leadership in the 1960s. And the silence descended on us.

President Kennedy spoke passionately about our American Revolution. He stood up to the pro-imperialists and the warmongers.

Before him President Franklin Roosevelt declared that “economic royalist” bankers had usurped power and betrayed our Revolutionary heritage.

Abraham Lincoln said the slaveowners had for too long held power over our national government, and that we should live up to the promise of equality in our Declaration of Independence.

These Presidents defied the powers-that be, and on behalf of our people and our nation, they directed huge investments into high-wage skilled industry, modern infrastructure, and jobs for all.

Let us imagine a candidate, now, defying the code of silence, speaking openly and calmly, saying:

My Fellow Americans, After the political assassinations of the 1960s, our country changed. For example, our great industries were taken down, under misnamed “free trade.” We went into many wars. Those assassinations were not properly investigated. And the people were not consulted about the new, bad policies that followed the murders. But rational discussion about our country’s direction is prevented by partisan hatreds. And potential solutions are hindered when we submit to an economic order that is against our national interest. As an example of how reason and honesty have been blocked, let us consider the issue of abortion. Liberals defend a woman’s right to choose an abortion. But they do not admit the obvious truth that an abortion is sad and bitter for those who have done it. Conservatives defend every child’s right to be born. But they do not admit that their own economic philosophy may deny families the support they need to be able to afford children. And neither side discusses the change in our country’s philosophy, away from population growth and the optimism of the republic, toward austerity and the reactionary pessimism taught by empires. In conclusion, my fellow Americans, we have grave problems that need solving. I believe we should adopt an entirely new political approach, and deliberate together on how to meet the long-term needs of our people, for a better life for our families, for equality, and for peace.

Let us suppose that a Democrat were to buck the party, and say,

Donald Trump is wrong to demonize the migrants seeking refuge in our country, and wrong to mock and revile those trying to defend them. His snarling tone can never solve our problems. But we Democrats should admit that when we pushed through the NAFTA free trade treaty, we destroyed American jobs, and we caved in to the demands of international institutions that have made life in Latin America a cheap-labor hell.

And suppose that Donald Trump were to rise above his nasty New York machine politics, and say,

The Democrats lie about Ukraine and Russia, and other “forever wars.” But my Republican Party pushes the murder of Palestinians, and horribly dangerous war with Iran, and China. The Democrats are wrong about border security. But my party has made a whole false religion out of free trade, whose rules create the poverty, the chaos, and the refugees fleeing northward.

Those who wish to form a majority-backed government in America must stop submitting to the Mafia code of silence – omertà. Silence on the right to self-government, on the usurping power of global rule-makers, on the legitimate rights of all people to security and high living standards, on the deep changes in American life and national strategy since the multiple assassinations.

The people do not widely support the national strategy of our era. They might overwhelmingly support a proposed policy intended to serve their interests. Such a policy direction could only come through courageous, calm, quiet deliberation on matters that have long been considered dangerous to discuss.

Gargoyles. Paisley Abbey, Scotland (Wikimedia Commons)

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my Substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription