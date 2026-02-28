By Anton Chaitkin. Copyright Anton Chaitkin

The Nuremberg Tribunal convicted 12 Germans[1] of “planning, initiating and waging of aggressive war.”

Those Americans and Israelis who launched war against Iran this morning – along with those in Britain and other countries who have promoted this tragic crime – are in the dock of history, the history of our world that continues from 1946 to our time.

Our guilty men include leaders of all political parties and all agencies sponsoring this horror.

The imperial faction (Theodore Roosevelt et. al.), that took power over the U.S. at the onset of the 20th century, brought along from their British friends perpetual war to replace national sovereignty as America’s operating universal idea.

The best U.S. leaders later on rejected this change from the Founding concepts that had made us successful.

But the Anglo-American and Israeli bombs are announcing that the American Revolution and its Declaration are dead. The predatory globalist system they serve is simply incompatible with national sovereignty and cooperation.

National sovereignty means the right of each nation to govern itself, and its right and duty to protect its people’s rise to higher living standards, to better safety, and to a productive and peaceful existence.

National sovereignty is inherently a universal idea.

I am proving this from our history, in the book trilogy I am now writing, Who We Are. I will get to this in a moment, and I will appeal to your reason and discernment.

Who were the U.S. leaders who promoted international cooperation for progress, shared technology, and respect for others? They were the very same leaders who through nationalist economics promoted the rapid rise of their USA to prosperity with heavy industry, the very most modern infrastructure, and great science projects.

But those who promoted disrespect and imperial war – the slaveowners, and Teddy Roosevelt, and the Dulles crowd, and the neoconservatives – have brought the U.S. itself into hell.

Donald Trump successfully campaigned on two points which are really one thing: stopping the perpetual war against national sovereignty, and reviving industry through asserting our national sovereignty. But he disgraces himself and our nation.

Democrats and other Americans are rightfully disturbed by federal agents’ violent intrusions, and incitement against immigrants.

But this reaction does no good without thinking deeply about the principle we must uphold, what was at one time our proudly American signature principle, national sovereignty.

We have the right to strong borders, and to control our immigration. Will this work if the countries to our south are held in chaos and poverty by the globalist/financial system we bow to? Will our sovereign rights hold up, when our leaders add their own attacks and disrespect against the southern countries, joining with those predatory bankers and drug money launderers who constantly violate everyone’s sovereignty?

The notion that the President has revived the American System of Hamilton and Lincoln, of sovereign economics, slams up against the Orwellian horrors of mass bombing and induced chaos. Conversely those who protest against troopers in our cities, but are complicit in this horror outside our borders, will not be judged well by history.

The principle, the idea, of universal rights has a single context in our modern world. Every people has to gain advanced productive strengths, advanced infrastructure, and the highest science, to survive against the power of a malevolent world oligarchy. This goes for Latin America, for Africa, for Iran, for the Palestinians, for Russia and China. If we make war on any or all of these peoples, or arm those who do, we are betraying our heritage and our future.

My Work At Present

I am now writing the last volume of my trilogy, Who We Are: America’s fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy. I recently released a draft of the first chapter of this Volume 3 for paid subscribers to my Substack.

I am preparing to release the now-completed next three chapters, one by one, to paid subscribers.

My other appeal is to your reason and discernment.

The usurpers and their globalist system have put our society into a kind of delirium. The noblest and most profoundly beautiful ideas from former centuries have been excluded from our education and our deliberation.

I am offering an instrument to help break through this delirium.

I promise to bring out previously unknown and often unsuspected aspects of history – the world’s central history, not sidelights and merely local affairs. I believe that when you read what I am discovering and revealing, you will be happy, and angry in a productive way, and you will be surprised. If it doesn’t surprise you, I think it couldn’t be true, given the way deceivers have ruled the mind of benighted mankind in recent decades.

And once you read and digest this new history, you will better appreciate why I am increasingly stressing the “foreign policy” of the United States as the determining factor in our treatment of our own people, including the most vulnerable.

[1] Hermann Göring – Senior Nazi official, Reichsmarschall; Rudolf Hess – Deputy Führer, Joachim von Ribbentrop – Foreign Minister; Wilhelm Keitel – Head of the Armed Forces High Command; Alfred Rosenberg – Reich Minister for the Eastern Occupied Territories; Wilhelm Frick – Reich Minister of the Interior; Walther Funk – Reich Minister of Economics and Reichsbank President; Karl Dönitz – Head of the German navy and briefly President of Germany; Erich Raeder – Former Commander-in-Chief of the German Navy; Alfred Jodl – Chief of Operations Staff, OKW; Arthur Seyss-Inquart – Reichskommissar in the Netherlands; Konstantin von Neurath – Former Foreign Minister and Reich Protector of Bohemia and Moravia.