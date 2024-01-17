Now is the time for you to reach out for peace.

Now is the time for aware human beings to put efforts for peace into action. Every politician and political candidate, who has a heart, should be in touch with other persons of influence, reaching across political and national boundaries, to say, now you must move for the United States to back off of the plunge into World War III.

Now is the time to do that. This cannot wait.

The United States must make an approach to China and Russia, through back channels, indicating a desire to arrange a face-saving way of backing off. Russia and China should make similar back-channel outreaches to the United States, indicating they want to help the United States to save face while the USA backs off from the brink of catastrophe.