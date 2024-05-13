Notice from Anton Chaitkin:

Status Report for Volume 2 of

Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy

I am closing in on the completion of writing Volume Two.

The narrative goes from the 1830s through the Lincoln administration and the industrialization following the Civil War, to the end of the 19th century.

It is the first-ever account of the two sides, pro-republic versus pro-imperial, in the shaping of the modern era of the USA.

The twelve chapter titles are as follows:

Chapter 1: Lincoln Enters the World Contest

Chapter 2: The Slave Empire, and the Strategy to Defeat It

Chapter 3: Henry Carey and the Birth of the Lincoln Era

Chapter 4: Lincoln versus the Money Power

Chapter 5: Agricultural Reform: Why Farmers Fought for the People's Department

Chapter 6: Tom Scott and the Pennsylvania Railroad in the Civil War

Chapter 7: Steel as a National Project

Chapter 8: The Nation-Builders in Reconstruction

Chapter 9: The Northern Pacific, the Imperial Attack, and the Rise of the Economic Royalists

Chapter 10: Palmer's Strategy for the American West

Chapter 11: Edison and the Promise of Universal Progress

Chapter 12: America and the World – I just started writing this final chapter. It tells how American nationalists and their allies abroad worked together to boost the independence and industrial power of Germany, Russia, Ireland, China, Japan, Colombia, Peru, and other countries.

Production of the book should be done over the summer and fall, and it will be published later this year.

