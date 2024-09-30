Note on Facebook Deletion.
Facebook deleted my latest Substack Post when I shared it on Facebook
The Substack title is, “Urgent Points for Consideration Under Threat of Global Nuclear War”.
I shared it on Facebook with this introduction: “Please circulate - Why America Must Be Changed from Within, and Why It is Possible to Do So.”
HERE IS THEIR MESSAGE:
Sep 30, 2024
We removed your post
Why this happened
It looks like you tried to get likes, follows, shares or video views in a misleading way.
Anton Chaitkin
Sep 30, 2024
Please circulate - Why America Must Be Changed from Within, and Why It is Possible to Do So.
You shared this on your profile
This goes against our Community Standards on spam.
See rule
Actual spam = most of Facebook
Actual content = "spam" on Facebook
I get these takedowns around 2-3 times a week.
To get around it I post the article on Telegram and then post the Telegram link Alternately I create a search string on a search engine that leads to the intended posting, then I just post the search string. That doesn’t work too well for Substack postings though.