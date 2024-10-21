I have almost completed the 40+ pages of pictures for Volume 2 of Who We Are. Volume 2 should be published by the end of the year. But meanwhile, I would like to do a slide-show as a preview of the unique contents of this book. I could have that ready for posting soon.

Edward Lozansky, president of the American University in Moscow, has posted in the New Kontinent journal my documentation of the wildly criminal background of the Magnitsky Act — the inception of the new Cold War against Russia. It is in two parts at these links: Part 1 and Part 2