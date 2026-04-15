Note from Anton Chaitkin:

The profound disgrace of the United States in its current aggressive wars moved me to prepare an illustrated history lesson, which I presented in an interview by Matt Ehret.

The narrative moves swiftly through 850 years!

It digs out of archives, the contrast between actual national sovereignty and the wildly false designation of imperial wars as supposed nationalism. Historically, national sovereignty means the universal right to self government, and the cooperation of sovereign countries.

Note by the author:

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