National Sovereignty, Labor Rights,and a Pope Who Took the Side of Humanity

The death of Pope Francis has added a new dimension to the Trump-era opportunity for a deep, soul-searching conversation about our objectives and our identities as Americans, as human beings.

I chatted recently about history and current affairs with a man in line at a post office. When I opined that we ought to work with other large nations to “shut down” war in the Middle East, he got his back up and countered that if we did so “we wouldn’t get the hostages released.”

I noticed that he was wearing a shirt with a Biblical quotation. Perhaps religious considerations (Christian Zionism) led him to think that mass slaughter is God’s loving program for humanity. This is a companion of today’s political partisanship, which dictates a fierce reaction against actual deliberation on how we could steer toward a better future.

To help improve thinking about the present opportune moment, I am posting a bit of history about American nationalists, Germany and the Catholic Church, cooperating for industrial progress and better living standards, defying the British empire’s hostility to these purposes.

The following is excerpted from my just-published book, Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy – Volume 2, 1830s to 1890s, Chapter 12 and an appendix.

Carey and Germany

A stunning reversal in strategy in the late 1870s changed Germany into an industrial giant. Otto von Bismarck’s military and political leadership had formed a unified German nation out of smaller princely states in the 1860s and early 1870s. But under British-directed “Free Trade,” the country was relatively weak and backward—until Chancellor Bismarck adopted the protectionist outlook of the United States of America.

Mathew Carey, Henry’s father, had laid the groundwork for the 1870s American-German initiative by sponsoring the Philadelphia career of anti-imperial economist Friedrich List, an 1820s émigré from tyranny in a German principality. As Mathew Carey’s political partner, List returned to Europe in the 1830s to promote the American System against British influence. List’s Zollverein (tariff union) of small German states prepared the way for Bismarck’s unification. But Bismarck did not go beyond political unity to the Carey-List program of economic nationalism until Mathew Carey’s son Henry, in his old age, personally led the way.

Henry Carey first travelled to Europe as a young man in 1825, and returned twice more, in 1857 and in 1859, after studying the German language for the first time when he was past the age of 60. As the American crisis of secession boiled over, Carey was solidifying the international ties that would aid national survival and development on both sides of the Atlantic. He met with Germany’s science strategist, the pro-American Alexander von Humboldt. He conferred with and greatly encouraged Germany’s Justus Liebig, the pioneer of biochemical science (whom we met in Chapter 4 above). He deliberated with Count Camillo Cavour, then leading the struggle for Italian national unification against the intrigues of the British, the Austrian Hapsburgs, and France’s Napoleon III.

Carey’s activities in Europe were highly confidential; from his surviving correspondence (at the Pennsylvania Historical Society), we know only a few of his German contacts of the 1850s, and nothing of his possible time in Russia.

But he built a foundation for the nationalist movement in America that transformed the world. Prussia[1] and Russia both supported the Union during the Civil War; and both later acted to adopt American System economics through the influence of Henry Carey.

Throughout the Civil War (1861-65), and continually until Carey’s death in 1879, Carey’s nationalist written works were being translated into German, and distributed by his associates among politically active circles in Germany.

U.S. Minister to Germany George Bancroft notified Carey in an 1873 letter that he had put into Bismarck’s hands Carey’s book (perhaps The Unity of Law, published 1872), after explaining Carey’s “high position” to the Chancellor.

In December 1875, Bismarck met with industrialist Wilhelm von Kardorff, the leader of Carey’s followers in Germany, who were all spreading Carey’s works there. (Kardorff was the neighbor and friend of General Helmut von Moltke, Bismarck’s military chief of staff.) Bismarck invited Kardorff to proceed with organizing industrialists, agricultural interests, and others.[2]

A series of 1876 letters from Baron Kardorff and other Careyites describe their intense push for a German policy change, as they guided the development of a parliamentary majority supporting protectionism. Their main weapon was Carey’s devastating Centennial pamphlet, Letters in Reply to the London Times, which arraigned the Empire for lecturing the world on liberal economics while slaughtering the colored races and running the global opium trade. [3]

Meanwhile, Bismarck had sent the German machine builders’ representatives to Philadelphia to participate in the Exhibition. The head of the delegation, Professor Franz Reuleaux, spent three months studying the startling recent U.S. engineering accomplishments, and conferring with the entire Carey faction of industrial and scientific leadership. Reuleaux’s reports from Philadelphia, printed in the German newspapers with a profound public impact, demanded a sharp upgrading of German industry along the lines of the American protectionist system, for high wages and superior productivity.[4]

Bismarck Shifts National Policy

Beginning in 1878, Germany under Bismarck effected a top-down change in its political-economic strategy, ending conformance with British Free Trade policy that had been hegemonic since the London-Paris “Cobden” treaty of 1860, and ending the financial speculation and looting that had crippled Germany. In 1879, Bismarck conferred over the ongoing programmatic shift with the visiting Congressman William D. “Pig-Iron” Kelley of Philadelphia, Henry Carey’s most faithful adherent within the U.S. government.[5]

A protective tariff, particularly for iron and steel manufacturing, was adopted as a permanent German national policy. This was seen as a return to the full national idea of Friedrich List.

A system of state welfare protection for workers was enacted, with unemployment compensation and pensions.

Industries were cartelized for greater productivity, as in the pooling of laboratory facilities. Large banks, interlocking with the state-sponsored cartels, were created to finance national (and international) development programs.

The government intensified state sponsorship of education, and of physical infrastructure—railroads, canals, ports, merchant ships, and a modern navy.

In the resulting leap of productivity, Germany’s cities and industries were electrified. The nation’s machine tool capability, which was enhanced by this combined policy program, was supported by the newly great electrical, chemical, and metallurgical industries.

Although Germany’s princely oligarchy was not crushed, and remained a pivot for future disaster, Bismarck and the Carey-led American faction had created a new pro-nationalist ruling elite structure, with a lasting commitment to technological progress strikingly similar to that of the Americans.

As the U.S.A. vaulted past Britain to world industrial leadership, Germany was suddenly rushing past Britain towards number-two rank.

A remarkable change in the Catholic Church’s leadership eased the way for Bismarck’s epoch-making policy shift. Pope Leo XIII was installed in 1878 and ended a virulent conflict between the emerging German nation and the country’s Catholics. Leo emphasized the connection between Christianity and compassion in the political-economic sphere (see Appendix in this volume: “Bismarck, the Pope, and the Birth of Catholic Social Doctrine”).

The British lords, the Catholic Hapsburgs, and other imperial leaders panicked as they saw America’s nationalist upsurge spreading and threatening the rout of oligarchism.

Intrigues by the British King Edward VII and his foolish cousin the German Kaiser would lead to world war and the political catastrophes that broke up America’s international alliances. But Britain’s permanent hysteria over the post-Civil War U.S. outreach is shown by its purging of Lincoln-Carey politics from historical accounts of the period.

One can still see the shadow of these events in the so-called “Austrian School” of economics, concocted by the British and the Hapsburgs in the 1880s, in reaction to Germany’s radical policy reversal. In this ultra-Free Market dogma—the doctrine of Friedrich von Hayek and of today’s neo-conservatives—Otto von Bismarck and Abraham Lincoln are made into the twin bogeymen of modern history,[6] the supposed originators of authoritarianism . . .

The Careyite Labor Movement

Terence V. Powderly is well-known historically as the head of the first mass organization of working people, called the Knights of Labor.[7] Under Powderly's leadership,[8] it grew from a little Philadelphia-based secret society to a nationwide movement of 800,000 members, Black and White, women and men, immigrants and natives, employed and unemployed.

Powderly’s outlook coincided with Henry Carey’s advocacy of the “harmony of interests.”

The Knights guided workers in the study of political economy. They stressed the common interest of all producers with the progress of industry. They defended the rights of workers against those employers who attacked them.

Powderly avoided strikes if possible, emphasizing the human solidarity that would impede the bosses’ ability to use different working people against each other. The Knights’ appeal to a broad and diverse array of working people bucked the trend toward narrow trade unionism. Those who would create the industrial labor movement of the mid-2oth century may be seen as Terence Powderly’s grandchildren.

Powderly’s sophisticated leadership outwitted agent provocateurs, at home and abroad. He opposed labor violence and anarchism. And while condemning the dynamiters, he was the treasurer of the “skirmishing fund'' of the Clan na Gael that sent the guns to Ireland for the Carey organization.

Powderly sparked the nationwide rise of the Greenback-Labor Party, promoting the crusade of the Carey circle for government issue of ample paper currency for easy credit.[9] He won two terms (1878-1884) as mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania on the Greenback-Labor ticket.

Irish immigrant coal miners in Pennsylvania’s anthracite fields provided a core support base for Powderly and the Knights. Anglophile (Canadian) and other reactionary elements in the Catholic church attempted to prohibit Catholics from membership in the Knights, and to have Powderly excommunicated. The pro-labor archbishop of Baltimore, James Gibbons, championed Powderly’s cause with the Vatican, inducing Pope Leo XIII to bring about the Church’s acceptance of the Knights of Labor.[10]

The anti-nationalist financier political faction of the Republican Party, known as the “mugwumps,” were furious at this combination of Christianity, labor organizing, and American nationalism. Their faction’s New York magazine Puck ran a cartoon attacking the Knights of Labor and Cardinal Gibbons, depicting ugly and ignorant workers stoning a poor strike-breaker.[11] Puck published dozens of cartoons showing Pope Leo XIII as a thief and a corruptor of the dangerous classes of American working poor of Irish extraction.[12]

The Anglophile establishment’s horrified reaction to Pope Leo and the Careyite labor movement helps us to a better appreciation and understanding of Catholic Social Doctrine. The idea that society is obliged to care for the downtrodden stands in history as the specific challenge of the republic to the empire. It rejects the Malthusian lie that the murder of the poor is Nature’s decree. The sacred valuation of each human life goes beyond any particular religion. It is essential to the republican ideal of human rights and human dignity.

We will see in Who We Are, Volume 3, how Catholic Social Doctrine – even as it conflicted with powerful Church elements – would work as a forerunner to Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal.

Appendix:

Bismarck, the Pope, and the Birth of Catholic Social Doctrine

The objectives of the republican nationalists could not be attained without solving a needless, destructive political-religious conflict. Chancellor Bismarck, the wily Prussian Junker aristocrat, was squaring off in his Kulturkampf ("culture struggle") against the Roman Catholic Church, led by Pope Pius IX.

The May Laws and other measures against German Catholics had been adopted by Prussia and the newly consolidated German Empire in the period 1871-73.

British Crown agents were playing a double game with respect to the Church. Anglicans intrigued with north European Protestants, Jansenists, Old Catholics, and Orthodox Russians to whip up reaction to the perception of danger from the new Papal infallibility doctrine.[13] The London-based stooge Giuseppe Mazzini had been thrown against Italy, his revolution and freemasonry terrifying and cornering the Vatican.

Pius IX (Pope from 1846 until his death in 1878), because of his fear of revolutionary republicanism, looked favorably upon the British-backed slaveowners' rebellion against the American Union. Meanwhile, British Catholic counsellors within the Church helped keep the Vatican confined to the false choice: protection of the Church by "black nobility" oligarchs, versus giving in to the atheist onslaught. Pius was rendered incapable of communicating with Germany's leaders, who had made the Catholic Church their enemy.

As a result, the Catholic Center Party, representing Germany’s sizeable Catholic population, was led into opposition that blocked Bismarck’s nationalist policies.

Henry Carey had endeavored to outflank the British-Mazzini game in Europe. Carey met with Count Cavour[14] -- advocate of railroad-building modernization -- in the late 1850s, and worked with Italian patriots to promote a unified Italian nation.

Leo XIII was elected pope in February, 1878, after he had closely monitored the German crisis for seven years. Leo immediately applied his new power to solving the problem, writing to Germany’s Emperor William of his regret at the rupture between Germany and the Vatican. Bismarck responded to the peace offering: “I began . . . as soon as the present pope ascended the throne, to open . . . negotiations with Monsignor Masella (the papal nuncio in Munich).”[15]

Kulturkampf was soon abandoned by agreements reached between the German government and the Vatican.

Leo XIII aligned the Catholic Church with the ideals which were in that era embodied in the national aspirations of both the USA and Germany. The defense of labor rights, strongly advocated in the Church by Baltimore Archbishop James Gibbons, was taken up by Pope Leo, who made Gibbons a cardinal.[16]

Leo’s encyclical Rerum Novarum, subtitled On the Condition of the Workers, declares it society’s duty to ensure a decent existence to the working class. This is the birth of the Catholic Social Doctrine, working for the harmony of interests between all members of society, and the sacredness of each human life. It was in general Carey’s and Lincoln’s view, most pointedly in opposition to Malthus, to the imperial assertion that human life has no essential worth.

The Vatican-authorized biography of Leo XIII contains bitter words about the oppression of Ireland, and approval of Charles Stewart Parnell’s Land League, the open political movement for Irish rights.[17]

[1] Prussia, led by Bismarck, gathered in smaller German principalities to form unified Germany (the “German Empire”) in 1871.

[2] Lothar Gall, Bismarck: The White Revolutionary 1871-1898, translated by J. A. Underwood (London: Allen & Unwin, 1986) p. 75.

[3] On May 15, 1876, Kardorff wrote to Carey, describing the rapid progress of the Carey circle in Germany:

Dear Sir! Returning from a meeting of a union of gentlemen of the protective party at Leipzig to my parliamentary duties, I was rejoiced by the “Letters to the London Times” and the portrait you were so kind to send me. Wishing to give the full knowledge and use of your brilliant little pamphlet to my own countrymen, I began on the spot the translation of the letters, with the intention of publishing it in a separate little volume with a preface written by myself in reference to the ideas about the necessity of self-defense against the theories and the agitation of the radical Manchester free trade men . . . We have had a great triumph, Mr. [Rudolf] Delbruck, a vehement free trade man and till now chief of the trade department of the German empire, having been induced to take his leave; but the battle is not yet won, the daily journals nearly all writing in obedience to the instructions of the Cobden Club, and public opinion vacillating between the two sides of the question . . .

[4] See excerpts from Reuleaux’s reports in Anton Chaitkin, “The 'Land-Bridge': Henry Carey's Global Development Program,” Executive Intelligence Review, May 2, 1997, p. 40.

In this period, a brilliant Irish engineer who had emigrated to Germany aided the Careyites in giving leverage to Bismarck for his nationalist coup. William T. Mulvany had arranged jobs for thousands of Irish threatened with starvation in the 1840s, until enraged landlords drove him from his native land. Mulvany implemented advanced mining methods in the Ruhr region, increasing productivity and greatly adding to national revenues from coal and steel. Mulvany organized these industrial interests in the Rhineland and Westphalia on a pro-national basis. He wrote, “England, as I foretold, is giving up free trade and even Gladstone begins to open his eyes. It is full time for Germany to awake.” -- Mulvany to Axel Bueck, December 1, 1878, quoted in John J. O’Sullivan, Breaking Ground: The Story of William T. Mulvany (Cork, Ireland: Mercier Press, 2004), p. 91.

[5] Kelley met in Germany with the leaders of the German Carey network. Kelley conferred with Kardorff just prior to his audience with Chancellor Bismarck -- William D. Kelley, Letters from Europe (Philadelphia: Porter and Coates, no date), p. 22. Kelley describes his interview with the Chancellor:

Nothing in the interview surprised me so much as the freedom with which Bismarck spoke of men still in positions of influence. His contempt is intense for the arrogant pretenders who regard the doctrines of the British school of free trade as absolute and indisputable propositions. He characterized them as doctrinaires and closet men, and said, “Doctors, clergymen and lawyers, but few of whom know anything of the details of public affairs are generally on that side, and they are led by those who know nothing on the question but what they have learned from the books of men who have plausibly. formulated impracticable nonsense.”

[6]Adam Young, “Lincoln and Bismarck, Enemies of Liberalism,” August 19, 2002, Mises Institute, https://mises.org/mises-daily/lincoln-and-bismarck-enemies-liberalism

[7] Powderly wrote two autobiographical works: Thirty Years of Labor, 1859-1889 (1890; reprinted: New York: Augustus M. Kelley, publishers, 1967), and The Path I Trod (published in New York: Columbia University Press, 1940).

[8] He was elected “Grand Master Workman” of the Knights in 1879.

[9] Irwin Unger’s The Greenback Era fully describes the roles of Carey and Powderly in this third-party movement.

Powderly himself wrote that the history of all currency legislation after the 1862 Greenback law

“is the history of favoritism to Wall Street, New York . . . When legislation bearing on the money question is presented to Congress, the ink is scarcely dry upon the printed proof before it is expressed to Wall Street for the opinion of its money-changers . . . When a newly elected President is making up his cabinet, the farmers, laborers and merchants of the nation are not consulted, but Wall Street must give consent, or the Secretary of the Treasury will not be chosen. The press . . . always takes it for granted, editorially, that Wall Street has the right to dictate who shall handle the purse strings of a nation which owes everything in the way of prosperity and progress to those who till the soil., dig the coal, operate the railways and run our factories, while all of the misery, hard times, idleness and starvation that make the nation mourn can be laid to the door where our Presidents seek for men to manage the finances of the country.”

Powderly, Thirty Years of Labor, pp. 206-207.

[10] Bernard O’Reilly’s Life of Leo XIII, the Vatican-authorized biography, is dedicated to James Gibbons of Baltimore, whom Pope Leo elevated to Cardinal.

[11] https://www.loc.gov/pictures/item/2021651083/

[12] See Samuel J. Thomas, “Mugwump Cartoonists, the Papacy, and Tammany Hall in America's Gilded Age,” Religion and American Culture: A Journal of Interpretation, Vol. 14, No. 2 (Summer 2004), pp. 213-250.

[13] Bernard O’Reilly, Life of Leo XIII, From an Authentic Memoir Furnished by His Order, Written With the Encouragement, Approbation and Blessing of His Holiness the Pope. (“Popular Edition”; New York: Charles L. Webster & Company, 1887), pp. 463-464.

[14] Count Camillo Benso di Cavour (1810-1861) was the first Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Italy.

[15] O’Reilly, Life of Leo XIII, p. 474 for “regret at the rupture” and p. 476 for Bismarck quote.

[16] Gibbons fought successfully against an attempt to impose a Church ban on the Knights of Labor, instigated by the British-Crown-loyal Catholic hierarchy of Canada. John Tracy Ellis, The Life of James Cardinal Gibbons (Milwaukee: Bruce Publishing Company, 1963, pp. 88-90.

[17] O’Reilly, Life of Leo XIII; see chapter xxiv on Ireland, pp. 421-435, especially p. 426 for the Land League.

