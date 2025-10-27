Anton’s Substack

Anton’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Surkiewicz's avatar
Joe Surkiewicz
4d

Hard not to think the "father" of the US was really Franklin. Thank you for providing a history lesson that actually makes sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Anton Chaitkin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture