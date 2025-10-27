Note from Anton Chaitkin

I am writing Volume 3 of my trilogy, Who We Are, under somewhat difficult personal circumstances. I hope soon to be able to begin making Volume 3 chapter drafts available to my Substack subscribers. In the meantime, I am providing to readers the foundational articles that have led to my current work.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++

This article first appeared in Executive Intelligence Review, February 9, 1996.

It will be re-published in this Substack in three parts. Here is the first part.

Leibniz, Gauss Shaped America’s Science Successes

by Anton Chaitkin

This report continues the story begun in the Dec. 1, 1995 EIR, “The Anti-Newtonian Roots of the American Revolution.” That earlier segment demolished the myth that the American Revolution was inspired by “Enlightenment” British philosophy associated with Isaac Newton and John Locke. It showed, rather, that the British monarchy and its Empire were the principal enemies of the U.S.A. from colonial times to the twentieth century, due to a fundamental conflict over political and moral philosophy.

Benjamin Franklin (1706-90) and his circle carried on the war of ideas and statecraft that had been led by the German Platonic philosopher Gottfried Leibniz (1646-1716). These Americans, the heirs of Leibniz, opposed the imperialism, atheism, and irrationality of Britain, and of Locke and Newton, in politics and science alike. With Leibniz, they rejected Newton’s dead universe and Locke’s demand that property must dominate man. They made a Constitution and a government with the power to promote revolutionary technological change and improvement of man’s condition.

The present report takes the story of this conflict from the eighteenth through the nineteenth century, to show how these Americans and their allies created “modem times” in the face of bitter opposition from the British Empire. The question of how this came about — what is the origin of modem industry, modem agriculture, and the living standards achieved in the industrialized countries — is of particular current urgency: The world is in danger of losing the profound advances civilization has made, and falling into backwardness and brutal chaos.

After the fall of the communist system, Margaret Thatcher and George Bush rushed in to eastern Europe and Russia demanding that all government enterprises be sold off and living standards be slashed. They claimed that the only alternative to this “free market” savagery would be communism or some other tyranny. The result was catastrophic: Production collapsed, and millions have died as the death rate soared. And yet it is still almost universally believed in eastern Europe that the “free market” caused the success of Western society.

In America, the spokesmen for this British line-Newt Gingrich and company-press ahead with their economic wrecking operation, while invoking the Founding Fathers. The Gingrichites assert that the West became powerful simply by preventing government from interfering with the unbridled quest for private financial gain.

This absurd fiction is promoted by both the radical free marketeers and the communists. Karl Marx (writing under British auspices) claimed that a so-called “capitalist class” had invented all modern technology, and that their freedom from moral and legal restraints had allowed them to do so. The adherents of Adam Smith, including right-wing populists, agree completely with the communists about this ridiculous story.

The classic historical writing in support of this theory is mere bluff and bluster. The basic facts of the industrial revolution and the political war over its accomplishment are simply omitted.

Two centuries ago, there were no industrial nations on this planet. No country had any factories in the modern sense, no machines powered by artificial means, no industries run on scientific lines. The West did not gradually become industrialized. Rather, there were suddenly very distinct bursts of invention, sharply defined periods of growth, that radically changed the life and work of society. In Britain, this rapid change began in the 1760s and was frozen in place by the turn of the century. In America, the great transformation took place in two phases, from the 1820s to the 1840s, and again to a higher level from 1861 into the 1880s.

All of these advances, and the modernization of continental Europe and Japan in the nineteenth century, were deliberate projects for the improvement of humanity. No credit belongs to the “magic of the marketplace,” or to the magicians in London and their Wall Street clones, who opposed these developments. All the great breakthroughs in technology and living standards were guided by an alliance of Americans and Europeans centering on Benjamin Franklin and his party over three generations. The industries were created under government sponsorship and protection.

In the following pages, we will see:

Leibniz’s proposal for the Academy (later copied by Franklin’s American Philosophical Society): his startlingly advanced educational, scientific, and industrial policy, by which America changed the world;

England’s industrial revolution, organized by Franklin and his friends;

The nationalist leadership that revived Franklin and Alexander Hamilton a generation after the Revolution, and the State-sponsored first phase of America’s industrialization;

Cooperation between the American nationalists and the European scientific elite led by Carl F. Gauss, in a showdown with the British royal family over electricity. and national destiny;

Abraham Lincoln’s statist economics, and his revolution in transportation;

Lincoln’s European-bred scientific agriculture, to make family farmers “independent of crowned-kings, money-kings, and land-kings”;

The nationalists’ drive for worldwide industrialization, in a war with Britain’s murderous sabotage; the inside story of the Edison project, and the birth of “modern times.”

[NOTE: the following section was written by Jonathan Tennenbaum, All sections before and after this were written by Anton Chaitkin.]

1. Leibniz’s Plan for the American System

by Jonathan Tennenbaum

Contrary to the myths which fill most history books these days, the institution of the modem industrial nation-state-as exemplified by the United States from the nineteenth century up into the 1 960s-did not emerge by itself in some spontaneous fashion, but was deliberately created by groups of individuals who acted according to precisely conceived policies and principles. In fact, the founding of what was to become the world’s most powerful industrial nation-state, by Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, and others, was based on a kind of plan, a conceptual blueprint which had been provided in advance. Although the fundamental principles involved can be traced back to the fifteenth century Renaissance, the immediate initiator and architect of the conspiracy which produced the United States and the “American System” of political economy, was without doubt the great German statesman, philosopher and scientist Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz (1646-1716).

Leibniz’s efforts extended far beyond the American colonies or any other particular region of the world of his day. His was a Grand Design to defeat the forces of oligarchism and barbarism worldwide, and to uplift humanity as a whole, by fostering everywhere the development of sovereign nation-states based on scientific and technological progress. To realize this Grand Design, Leibniz organized and directed what can only be described as one of the greatest worldwide conspiracies of all time, extending from China and Russia, throughout Europe, and into the New World.

Leibniz’s national academies

The kernel of Leibniz’s “blueprint” for the American System is contained in a series of memoranda spanning the period from 1671 to 17 16, where he proposed the establishment of what he called “Societies” or “Academies” in various nations. As the following quotes make clear, Leibniz meant something entirely different from mere scholarly associations, of the sort the term “academic” would tend to suggest today. Leibniz intended the “Society” in each country to be the locomotive and organizing center of a rapidly-developing national economy, in direct opposition to the ruinous “free trade” policies of the Venetian-Anglo-Dutch oligarchy. Already in his early memorandum “Economy and Society,” written in 1671, Leibniz is explicit about his political intentions:

‘’Thanks to these academies (or societies), which are institutions of research and of development, with their own manufactures and commercial companies directly attached, the 24 Feature monopolies will be eliminated, because the academy will always offer a just, low price for merchandise; and quite often, in fact, these will become even less expensive, as new manufacturing activities are set up, where they do not presently exist. Notably the trading monopolies will be eliminated ... because the wealth of the traders is much too great, and the misery of the workers far too profound-a situation seen particularly in Holland, where the method of the merchants is to maintain the workers in a state of poverty and menial labor . . . . Trade cannot transfer anything which has not before been produced by manufacturing. And why must so many people be reduced to such poverty, for the sake of so few? The Society will therefore have as its goal to liberate the worker from his misery.”

In stark contrast to the bestial immorality preached by Hobbes, John Locke, and later Adam Smith-apologists of the British “free market” doctrine of the “law of the jungle”­ Leibniz based his plan for the “Society” explicitly on the concept of man as “imago viva Dei,” whose creative powers permit him to participate, in the image of the Creator, in the ongoing development of the Universe. In a beautiful memorandum setting forth the moral purpose of the “ Society,” Leibniz puts forward his notion of “the pursuit of happiness” which will later inspire the framers of the U.S. Constitution:

“[To] not only seek the majesty of God in Nature, but to imitate it; and therefore to honor Him not only in praises and prayers, or with words and thoughts, but also by Good Works; not only to contemplate the good He has done, but to devote and offer oneself to him as an instrument, and thereby to accomplish more good to the world and especially to the human race, since Man is the best in all visible Creation, in which we have the power to work .... “To apply the discovered wonders of Nature and Art to medicine, to mechanics, to the convenience of life, to provide the materials for work and nourishment to the poor, to preserve people from idleness and corruption; to provide justice, rewards and punishments, to insure public order, to promote the good of the Fatherland, to eliminate times of scarcity, pestilence and wars; to do everything we ought and which is in our power, to spread the True Religion and the fear of God, and indeed to provide for the happiness of the human race, endeavoring in our own domain to imitate what God has done in the universe as a whole.”

It is in terms of this higher goal that Leibniz outlines the principles of national economy, which Alexander Hamilton will later set forth as the official economic policy of the United States, in the latter’s 1791 “Report on Manufactures.” What Leibniz outlines, in concentrated form, is the kernel of the “American System” policy for rapid industrial development, through the “dirigistic” promotion and protection of domestic manufactures, science and education. Leibniz clearly identifies the key role of steam power in increasing the productive powers of labor-a development he took a leading role in initiating and promoting. In one of his memoranda, written EIR February 9, 1 996 around 1671, Leibniz lays down the economic policies of the “Society” as follows:

From ‘Ideas,’ to National Industry

“To Expand and Improve the Arts and Sciences. “To preserve useful ideas, inventions and experiments ... and to verify them with the help of models and tests; or if verified, to exploit them on a larger scale, than a private person could do. “To combine Theories and Experiments, to remedy the defects of the one with the other. “By putting together various experiments and inventions, to render useful that which is isolated and incomplete .... “To provide poor students the possibility to support themselves in order to continue their studies, and to earn their bread, for their own advantage and for the benefit of the Society .... “To improve the Schools. Therein to introduce curricula, correctness and standards. To educate the youth not only in Poetry, Logic and Scholastic Philosophy, but also in Realia: History, Mathematics, Geography, Physics, Morals and Civil Affairs. “To set up Museums of Arts and Rarities, of Weaponry and Anatomy, unknown Medicines, Animals, and a Theater of Nature and the Arts, in order to provide lively Impressions and Knowledge of all things .... “To Improve Manufactures “With advantages and instruments to make work easier. To have constant fire and motion [the steam engine!-JBT] as the foundation of all mechanical action, Making use of all new ideas and and concepts, Testing our own and those of others, And therefore not to drag behind. “To bring into the country, and develop the existing stock of: mills, lathes, glass grinding and polishing, all kinds of machines and clockworks, water works, shipping, painting and all figurative arts, textile mills, glass-blowing and forming, dyeing factories, medicinal arts, steel and other metallurgical production, chemistry ... ; to make better use of the mines, and in general to help the laboring people with many other useful inventions: those already existing, those we can obtain, and those we may hope to obtain .... “To Improve Trade “To bring food into the country, To keep people in the country, To bring more people in, To create manufactures here, And draw in commerce, To gradually eliminate undesirable foreign manufactures, without banning them . ... To never let raw materials leave our country unprocessed, To process foreign raw materials in our country .... “To set up warehouses and shops, supplying ourselves in good time with all kinds of articles, never to be lacking in necessary things nor to wait for an emergency, and thereby to prevent famine and increases in price .... “To set up a secure bank for investors to invest their monnies. According to opportunities, to form new companies, and EIR February 9, 1 996 to acquire stocks in existing ones .... “To obtain more from lended monnies, than the rate of interest. ... “To grant Priviledges inside the country for everything, that excludes foreign priviledges, and this without making anything more expensive. “To obtain Priviledges outside the country for all activities and manufactures that are new, and have not yet been realized or produced. “It is therefore to be achieved, that we be able to produce everything better here, than elsewhere, in such a way that we can exclude them [foreign manufactures] without Priviledges, but by the favorable cost of all manufactures, provided only that the effort be undertaken, to produce them more economically, than [abroad]. “To conserve and expand the Fund by a continuous Circulation, and to undertake all enterprises that are pleasing to God, useful to the Fatherland, and bringing honor to the Founders, to ever greater and higher ends.”

In these brief lines we can already see the kernel of the monetary and credit policies developed by Franklin, Hamilton and others, which had as their goal and criterion the expansion of the real wealth of society through scientific and technological progress.

2. The Franklin Circle Starts Modern England

by Anton Chaitkin

Editor’s note: All the remaining sections of this Feature are also by Anton Chaitkin.

Benjamin Franklin sailed to England in the spring of 1 757, the official political representative of the British colony of Pennsylvania. It was 19 years before America would declare its independence from the British Crown.

When Franklin took up residence there in July 1757, Great Britain was very backward. There were virtually no roads between cities, no canals, and no railroads. Iron, cloth, or grain could only be shipped overland in the saddlebags of a packhorse, and this only when there was relatively little mud. All manufacturing took place on a small scale by local operatives or in rural homes. London was wealthy from world trade and finance, but it was the capital of an undeveloped country.

The project to industrialize Britain, begun shortly after Dr. Franklin’s arrival, was initiated by a small circle of his collaborators, and was carried to fruition under his leadership.

It was then the last few years of the reign of King George II. The king’ s grandmother, Electress Sophie of the German state of Hanover, had been the protector of the philosopher Gottfried Leibniz. Her succession to the English throne was arranged by Leibniz and his allies, the pro-American republican circles of Irish statesman and author Jonathan Swift. But Sophie had died too soon, and her intended English crown was taken by her boorish son George I, a tool of the British Empire “Venetian party,” the oligarchy that ran the slave and opium trades. George I died in 1727; his son George II, who died 1760, was succeeded by the infamous George III.

The Leibniz-Swift faction had crumbled in England; the imperial cabinet was run by Nero-like members of the openly Satanic “Hell-Fire Club.” This government was now forbidding the American colonies to develop manufacturing, or to expand to the west. Franklin was determined to create a thriving agro-industrial America, as the necessary basis for eventually securing independence. If some kind of manufacturing could be started here in the center of the British Empire, it would be that much harder for the ruling clique to snuff it out generally.

Franklin was already famous in England, and feared by the government, as a scientist and political leader of the colonists. His published experiments had clarified the nature of electricity. He had created the American Philosophical Society, the first organization uniting the colonies in any fashion; its subcommittees were now at work planning the creation of 26 Feature I (illegal) native industries.

Corresponding with a worldwide circle of sympathetic leaders in science, art, religion, politics, and the military, Franklin was chief of intelligence for the American nation, then in the process of its creation.

Though its results were to be of spectacular benefit to the general population, the project we report on here, was at times subject to extreme harassment, and had to be carried out with great caution, even secrecy. We report what is known of Franklin’s movements and contacts in the opening phase of the project.

Franklin obtained an introductory letter from Cambridge University Greek and Hebrew professor John Michell, a pioneer seismologist, astronomer, and magnetic scientist. Michell’s letter addressed to Matthew Boulton, Jr., son of a buckle manufacturer:

“to introduce ... the best Philosopher of America, whom you are already very well acquainted with though you don’t know him personally.”

No later than the summer of 1758, Benjamin Franklin and Matthew Boulton, Jr., began joint work on electricity, metallurgy, and the harnessing of steam power. Their collaboration, at times surreptitious and subject to police surveillance, continued until Franklin’s death in 1790. Franklin became the inspiration, tutor, science adviser, and political counselor to a select group of Boulton’s friends in Birmingham, including potter Josiah Wedgwood, and Boulton’s physician, Erasmus Darwin.

The Industrialization of Manchester

The first task of the Franklin circle was to create an industrial city, with access to cheap fuel. In the process of building Manchester, England’s first industrial center, the Franklin associates would initiate low-cost transportation for all goods, the sine qua non for an industrial nation. For these purposes, they would use a young, sympathetic, but not very wealthy duke of Bridgewater, whose estate came to be managed by the Franklin circle.

John Gilbert, a former apprentice in the shop of Matthew Boulton, Sr., and a lifelong intimate of his son, was hired in 1757 as the manager of the duke of Bridgewater’s lands and coal mines at Worsley. Gilbert’s brother, Thomas Gilbert, was already estate manager for the allied Bridgewater and Gower families.

In that year of 1757, the 21-year-old Francis Egerton, Third Duke of Bridgewater, came into possession of his inheritance, which included lands in London, and the Worsley estate located in an agricultural area some ten miles west of the market town of Manchester. John Gilbert convinced the new owner to cut a canal from the coal mines eastward to Manchester. Studying the layout of the mines and the land to the east, Gilbert turned the perennial problem of mine flooding into a technologically unprecedented aid to navigation. He proposed that canal digging should commence underground, in the mine itself, and proceed out through the side of a hill. Newly mined coal could thus be loaded directly onto barges, while the mine’s drainage would help maintain water levels in the overland canal.

Manchester then had only about 6,000 houses, and no factories requiring coal for steam power, which did not yet exist. Wood was used for hearth fires throughout England. There was no “market” whose logic Bridgewater was obeying when he decided to pursue such a construction project; and there were no other canals in England. But the duke’s imagination had been well prepared for this adventure. He had gone to Europe as a pupil and ward of Robert Wood, a passionate devotee of Homer and Classical Greek civilization. Wood tamed the teenaged duke’s carousing, and immersed him in the works of the Renaissance Christian humanism. He learned engineering and science at the Lyons academy and studied Florentine painting in Rome. The young duke viewed the canals of Holland, and closely inspected the great Languedoc Canal across France. The Languedoc had been surveyed by Leonardo da Vinci (who died in 1519), but it was built by Colbert in the late 1600s, using locks designed by Leonardo.

Excitedly agreeing to John Gilbert’s proposal, the Duke Francis devoted his life to the construction of canals. Preparations began secretly, with initial purchases of land into Manchester. An act was put through Parliament, for the right to compel landowners along the canal route to sell Duke Francis their property. The price of coal from the Worsley mines was fixed by law at no more than four shillings per hundredweight, compared to the pre-canal average price of seven or eight shillings. Freight tolls were also set by law, and manure was to be toll free on the canal.

The duke was not a “capitalist,” but a heavily encumbered landowner: He exhausted his personal funds early in the construction effort. In order to raise funds, the Gilbert brothers sold very small denomination bonds to local merchants, while the duke borrowed from his tenants. No backing came from London banks. Indeed, there was no net profit in the enterprise for some 15 years, though Bridgewater eventually made a large profit on the canal system, after decades of labor. Duke Francis routinely paid fair prices to landowners displaced for the canal. He hired many coal miners, paid them good wages, and got decent living conditions for his workers in new cottages.

The canal was begun in 1759 and completed into Manchester in 1761. Thousands of people began moving into the city and starting families there, with a secure supply of cheap Worsley coal for warm houses. And there were well-paying jobs: with a new labor supply and cheap fuel, a great number of profitable new manufacturing shops were set up. A greatly expanded canal system, and steam-powered machinery, would before long complete the amazing, virtually overnight creation of an industrial center.

By 1790, workmen from the new textile mills could be seen walking Manchester’s streets, five-pound notes protruding ostentatiously from their hats. Yet 50 years later, that very city was famed for the horrible poverty and cruelty in its mills, and for the so-called Manchester School of economic thought-the radical free-trade doctrine which claimed that the unrestricted freedom to do ill to one’s neighbor was the cause of England’s technical development, that poverty and misery resulted from new technology, not from the crime of those who had taken over in place of the inventors.

More Canals, and Nation-Building Power

After the success of the Bridgewater canal was demonstrated, the entire Boulton-Franklin group swung into action. A partnership of the duke, the Gilbert brothers, Josiah Wedgwood, Erasmus Darwin, and Matthew Boulton, was eventually formed to extend the canal from Manchester to the port of Liverpool, and then to push on to connect Hull, Bristol, and London.

Wedgwood’s partner, Thomas Bentley, and Erasmus Darwin wrote pamphlets in an effort to expand the British people’s aspirations towards economic progress, Josiah Wedgwood placed the following newspaper notice:

“That great genius and Father of his Country, the Czar Peter, being well informed of the extensive Utility of Inland Navigation to the Growth of Commerce, completed a Canal between Petersbourg and the Wolga, at an incredible Expence, thro’ an uncouth and arduous Country. The States of Holland owe their very Existence, as well as their opulence and power, to their numerous Canals. “And the French Nation, our Rival in Arts and Arms, have already much availed themselves by navigable Cuts of vast Extent, and of amazing Advantage to their Commerce ... that of Languedoc is a most stupendous Work”

(St. lames ‘s Chronicle, May 1 6-18, 1 765 (transcription courtesy of the Trustees of the Wedgwood Museum, Barlaston, Staffordshire).

After feverish negotiations, planning and lobbying, a bill authorizing the cutting of the partners’ canal to Liverpool was steered through the Parliament, ending in a Commons committee whose chairman was Thomas Gilbert.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Franklin had started the group on a new project - to coordinate the development of a practical steam engine: From London, Franklin wrote to Boulton (May 22, 1 765)

“to introduce my Friend” Dr. William Small, “to your Acquaintance ... an ingenious Philosopher, & a most worthy honest Man” and to ask “if any thing new in Magnetism or Electricity or any other Branch of natural Knowledge has occurred to your fruitful Genius since I last had the Pleasure of seeing you, you will by communicating it, greatly oblige.”

Small, a native Scot, had emigrated to Virginia in 1758 to take a science and mathematics teaching assignment at William and Mary College. There Dr. Small, the Platonist law professor George Wythe, their student Thomas Jefferson, and Gov. Francis Fauquier, formed a regular string quartet. Franklin’s friendship with Dr. Small probably began in 1763 when Franklin visited Williamsburg, during his brief return to America. A hostile administration at the college soon afterwards forced Small to leave his post; Small and Franklin went to England in 1764. The following year, Small accepted Dr. Franklin’s momentous assignment.

On Franklin’s recommendation, Matthew Boulton instantly accepted William Small as his personal physician and overall industrial manager. Boulton had inherited a buckle-making shop upon his father’s death in 1759. He then built what was to become England’s first great manufacturing plant, the Soho works outside Birmingham, with power supplied-temporarily-by a water wheel. Now that Small had come from America, the pace of activity at the Soho plant increased dramatically.

In February 1766, Dr. Franklin gave his blunt testimony in Parliament against the notorious anti-American tax known as the Stamp Act. He warned that the British Empire would be destroyed if it persisted in looting the colonies. Parliament repealed the Stamp Act on Feb. 22, 1 766, to the delight and applause of the world’s republicans. On that same historic day, Matthew Boulton wrote to Franklin from Birmingham, asking for his comments on the steam engine which Boulton and Small had built and had sent to Franklin in London:

“The addition you have made to my happiness in being the cause of my acquaintance with the amiable and ingenious Dr. Small deserves more than thanks .... I [introduce] to you my good friend Mr. Samuel Garbett ... a Zealous Advocate for Truth & for the rights of your oppress’ d Countrymen .... “My engagements since Christmas have not permitted me to make any further progress with my fire-engines but, as the thirsty season [i.e., the dry season when the water levels were too low to provide power to the factory] is approaching apace, necessity will oblige me to set about it in good earnest. Query,-which of the steam valves do you like best? Is it better to introduce the jet of cold water at the bottom of the receiver ... or at the top? Each has its advantages and disadvantages. My thoughts about the secondary or mechanical contrivances of the engine are too numerous to trouble you with in this letter, and yet I have not been lucky enough to hit upon any that are objectionless . .. if any thought occurs to your fertile genius which you think may be useful, or preserve me from error in the execution of this engine, you’ll be so kind as to communicate it to me .... “

Erasmus Darwin wrote to Boulton on March 11, 1766, inquiring what Franklin had thought of the model steam engine and what he had suggested to improve it. Franklin replied to Boulton on March 19,

“excuse my so long omitting to answer your kind Letter ... consider the excessive Hurry & Anxiety I have been engaged in with our American Affairs .... “I know not which of the Valves to give the preference to, nor whether it is best to introduce your Jet of Cold water above or below. Experiments will best decide in such Cases. I would only repeat to you the Hint I gave, of fixing your Grate in such a Manner as to burn all your Smoke. I think a great deal of Fuel will then be saved, for two Reasons. “One, that Smoke is Fuel, and is wasted when it escapes uninflamed. The other, that it forms a sooty Crust on the Bottom of the Boiler, which Crust not being a good Conductor of Heat, and preventing Flame and hot Air coming into immediate contact with the Vessel, lessen their Effect in giving Heat to the Water. All that is necessary is, to make the Smoke of fresh Coals pass descending through those that are already thoroughly ignited. I sent the model last week, with your papers in it, which I hope got safe to hand.”

Franklin here was addressing a central question in steam engineering. Certain primitive devices were already in use, involving hot water vapor, such as the Newcomen engine. But only a tiny proportion of the energy in the fuel was translated into delivered power. This problem was to be solved definitively at Soho.

The canal partners meanwhile pushed ahead. They at length prevailed in Parliament and were allowed eminent domain to build south, completing the link from Manchester to Liverpool. The new law required toll-free shipment of roadbuilding materials, so that all the national transport facilities could grow simultaneously.

Boulton, the Gilberts, and Bridgewater now initiated canal projects all over England, and “canal mania” changed the face of the island. Britain converted at once to the use of coal from distant mines for fuel, instead of burning local stands of timber. The mass manufacture of iron and steel was now practicable.

The World’s First Steam Engine Business

The Scottish mechanic-engineer James Watt was employed in 1767 to survey for the Forth and Clyde Canal. He went to visit the Soho works and met there with the manager, Dr. William Small. They talked of Watt’ s own recent experiments with steam power in Scotland. Dr. Small wrote to Watt, Jan. 7, 1 768, proposing the creation of a new firm:

“you should settle here, and Boulton and I assist you as much as we could . . . . I have no ... doubt of your success, nor of your acquiring fortune, if you proceed upon a proper plan as to the manner of doing business . . .. I should not hesitate to employ any sum of money I can command on your scheme .... “

While working as scientific instrument-maker for the faculty at Glasgow University, Watt had studied French, German, and Italian, and had applied himself zealously to the study of music. He learned to repair violins, guitars, and flutes. He studied harmonic theory, and, in building first a model, and then a full-scale organ, he devised new means of regulating its stops, tuning, and air pressure.

Watt then studied the available French and Italian literature on steam research; he conducted rigorous experiments on gas dynamics.

While repairing a broken Newcomen engine, he conceived the separate condenser, the eventual basis of a practical steam engine. He led the steam away from the main cylinder, liquefied it with a cold jet, reheated and brought it back into action, while the cylinder could remain hot and do more work with less fuel.

As part of the negotiations to set up the world’s first steam engine business, William Small prepared a patent for Watt, which was tentatively approved on Jan. 6, 1769. With constant encouragement by Dr. Small, Watt finally moved to Birmingham in 1774; the partnership of Small, Boulton, and Watt, under Small’s patient and scientific management, pressed on and completed their first successful machine late that year. Watt was frequently depressed and despondent. Overthe years, his return to an active working role was several times revived by the pleas, threats, and rewards of Small and Boulton. The Soho group invested perhaps £50,000 in the development, with no real profits until the 1780s.

The Soho steam engine became the driving force for the English industrial revolution only after a last, crucial improvement was made. At first, the piston was packed with stuffing material, to close the gap with the cylinder wall and prevent the loss of steam pressure and force. The cast iron cylinder could never be shaped evenly for a tight fit around the piston. Boulton proposed to ironmaster John Wilkinson that his cannon-boring machine tool be modified to produce an engine cylinder.

Wilkinson’s boring mill succeeded brilliantly, and Soho now made powerful, efficient steam engines, which Wilkinson used to run his furnace bellows, and to turn his machines. Here was the birth of many industries at once. Wilkinson produced all the tools and machine parts for Soho, and Wilkinson and Boulton jointly launched modern English copper mining. Ironically, English high-efficiency steelmaking, its origin closely identified with Wilkinson, Watt, and the Franklin republican circle, was later used by the British Empire as an instrument of nineteenth-century trade war against the American republic.

A Great Stride in Chemistry

lronmaster John Wilkinson’s involvement with the Birmingham group arose on the basis of political and personal ties. His sister Mary and brother William were both pupils of the dissenting clergyman and schoolmaster, Joseph Priestley, who had married Mary Wilkinson in 1762. Priestley was to become celebrated as the discoverer of oxygen, after Benjamin Franklin made him a scientist.

The Wilkinson family, Thomas Bentley, and Josiah Wedgwood had patronized Priestley’s early teaching career. The latter’s devotion to reason and humanity led him to attack the government’s church, and its modes of worship. He became a Unitarian and was perhaps theologically confused, but he remained a Christian, though he was to suffer greatly for it.

In December 1765, Priestley was introduced to Franklin in London. The American took the 32-year-old schoolteacher under his wing, and worked Priestley’s nascent research interests into a passion for natural science as the most effective means for mankind’s advancement.

On Franklin’s request, Priestley wrote The History and Present State of Electricity, setting forth Franklin’s discoveries in the field as the basis of further scientific work. The book lauded the genius of Italian physicist Giambattista Beccaria, whose precise experimentation and calculations had proven Franklin’s theory of single-fluid, positive and negative electricity:

“All that was done by the French and English electricians, with respect to lightning and electricity, fell far short of what was done by Signior Beccaria at Turin.”

Beccaria’s follower Alessandro Volta later invented the electric battery after much collaboration with Priestley.

His book a success, Priestley was elected to the British Royal Society, on Franklin’s nomination. Papers that the Englishman Priestley afterward wrote for that society were submitted for him by the American, Franklin, his political and scientific guide.

Priestley’s work had immense global implications. He isolated the element in the air which supports life through respiration. He discovered how plants use the products of respiration; that plants renew the breathable element; and how light causes the growth of plants’ green substance.

The Anglophile establishment has falsely identified Joseph Priestley with the methodology and general outlook of nineteenth-century radicals such as the degenerate Jeremy Bentham. In 1775, when war was breaking out with the American colonies, Priestley was subjected to a campaign of slander as a purported plagiarist. Bentham joined that attack with his own criticisms of Priestley.

The scientist replied to a Bentham proposition that the friction of clouds causes lightning. Priestley said,

“He will excuse me if I observe, that I find no sufficient friction to produce electricity in the manner that he supposes. The motion that is perceived in small clouds during a thunderstorm seems to me to be the effect of preceding electricity.”

In 1780, he became in effect a paid staff member of the Boulton group, collaborating with Watt, Wedgwood, and others on diverse technical projects.

During a 1774 tour of continental Europe, Priestley met Antoine Lavoisier, and told the great French chemist of his discoveries regarding life processes. Lavoisier later gave the name “oxygen” to Priestley’s breathable element, and developed the chemical science of combustion.

Franklin depended heavily on Lavoisier to help swing the French decision to arm and ally with the Americans, in their War of Independence. Lavoisier’s chemistry was essential for the successful manufacture of the gunpowder behind the American bullets. Lavoisier was beheaded during the French Revolution Reign of Terror.

The End of the Republican Enterprise

The firm of Small, Boulton, and Watt was incorporated in 1774, as the American Continental Congress was first meeting. War approached, and the climate chilled for republican activities in England. “Treason!” was cried against open friends of the colonies; mob violence and prosecution threatened them. Benjamin Franklin was himself repeatedly insulted and menaced in public gatherings; his Birmingham junto came under minute surveillance.

William Small died suddenly on Feb. 25, 1775, at the age of 41. No one has bothered to assign a cause to his death. Under circumstances of terror, Small’s body was thrown into an unmarked grave. Franklin left England forever, a few days later. Matthew Boulton wrote to James Watt about Small:

“The ... curtain has fallen and I have this evening bid adieu to our once good and virtuous friend for ever and ever. If there were not a few other objects yet remaining for me to settle my affections upon, I should wish also to take up my abode in the mansions of the dead.”

After Small’s death, the Birmingham group was secretly organized as the Lunar Society; only Priestley would ever speak openly about it, many years later.

Canal partner Josiah Wedgwood was publicly identified with the American cause, though he had to be very cautious. His pottery plant struck two heroic portrait medallions in 1777: the American commander, George Washington, and the Revolution’s global coordinator, Benjamin Franklin. After the war, Wedgwood produced medallions depicting a Negro slave with his chains broken, and sent several to Franklin for his use as America’s anti-slavery leader.

Matthew Boulton, under close scrutiny, made a proper parade of his loyalty to the Crown. Yet Franklin wrote Boulton from his wartime French headquarters on July 25, 1780, paying for the fine paper Boulton had sent him, and ordering three letter-copying machines invented by James Watt, about which Boulton had informed him.

Franklin’s networks made other technological breakthroughs. Clergyman Edmund Cartwright invented the power loom in 1784, and applied Boulton and Watt engines for the first time to textile manufacturing. Cartwright’s motive was explicitly that of a republican Christian: Increased productive power would dignify the lives of the workers. Edmund Cartwright later invented a wool-combing machine. His inventions were to be of great manufacturing importance, but he was ousted from productive business by creditors. Edmund’s brother, Maj. John Cartwright, founded The Society for Constitutional Information in 1780. Major Cartwright had refused a commission to fight the Americans, declaring that as human rights come from God, they cannot be taken away by any man.

Boulton and Watt toured France in 1787 as guests of the French government. English ironmaster John Wilkinson now taught the French the art of cannon-boring, supplied them with artillery and other vital military equipment, and helped build the Paris waterworks.

By 1791, the British oligarchy had mounted a broad counter-campaign against the republican movement. Their improvised mob terror was devastating France; U.S. President George Washington’s administration was barraged with slander against the nationalist chief, Alexander Hamilton. With Britain poised for another war with America’s ally, France, the Birmingham junto came under the long-expected attack.

The slogan was, “Down with the French Revolutionists,” on July 14, 1791, as an officially sanctioned “rioting mob” sacked and burned Joseph Priestley’s Birmingham house and laboratory, and two churches where he preached. Troops led by Lord Shelburne’s Scottish lieutenant Henry Dundas then invaded Birmingham to “restore order.” King George III said he was sorry for the disturbance, but was glad it had happened to Priestley. The Priestley family was forced to emigrate to America.

After the Birmingham riot, James Watt attended the next Lunar Society meeting wearing a pistol for protection. But the society was crushed, ceased functioning, and soon disbanded. Cartwright’s Society for Constitutional Information came under police attack and infiltration. Society member Tom Paine, the Englishman whom Franklin had recruited to the American cause, escaped to France.

The open-ended project for science and industry, which could easily have been extended to develop the entire world in short order, was aborted in England. The enterprises begun in the 1760s and 1770s had created such immense public wealth that they could only be controlled, not cancelled. Britain would not again introduce strategically important technology to the world.

3. The Nationalists Dump Free Trade

The success of the American Revolution established the United States as an enclave protected from the imperial fist, a strategic center for the pursuit of mankind’s progress. The administration of President George Washington, and Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, boldly asserted that the duty of republican government was to sponsor industry. A Bank of the United States was created, to combat financier wrecking operations and usury.

But the promoters of British free-trade doctrines, the alliance of Southern slave plantation owners (who exported to Britain) and Boston merchants (who imported from Britain), overpowered the Washington-Hamilton program. Hamilton’s proposals for protective tariffs and for government construction of canals and other infrastructure were stifled in Congress.

Beside the Bank, certain national institutions were born, and struggled along: A small Navy was supplied with some warships, but Albert Gallatin (treasury secretary in 1802-13) virtually dissolved it, and most of the Army with it.

A U.S. Military Academy was established at West Point, New York. Benjamin Franklin’s nephew and former personal secretary, Jonathan Williams, was the tiny Academy’s first superintendent. Williams founded a Military Philosophical Society, which lobbied for scientific, technological, and industrial development. Army arsenals, and certain private arms suppliers to the Army, pioneered in the precision design of interchangeable parts in manufacturing.

The nation also began to benefit from the steamboat invented by Pennsylvanian Robert Fulton. Franklin had introduced Fulton to his circle in England; Fulton had apprenticed in canal-building with the Duke of Bridgewater, and in steam engineering with the Boulton and Watt firm, which Franklin had guided, to produce the first commercial steam engine (see previous article).

Hamilton gave Fulton a private, lavish grant, enabling Fulton to move to France in 1797 to aid the French in their war against the British Empire. Fulton developed for Gaspard Monge, the Leibnizian geometer who had founded France’s great technological institute, the Ecole Poly technique, the previous year, a fully functional submarine and torpedoes. Fulton said they were designed “to destroy the British fleet,” and to help end the “monstrous” British government. But Napoleon Bonaparte scuttled the project.

Fulton’s steamboats, equipped with Boulton and Watt engines, made Fulton famous when they began to ply American waters in 1807. Fulton then led a campaign for a great waterway linking New York City to the Great Lakes. Construction on the Erie Canal would finally be started as a state enterprise beginning in 1815, many years after the Jefferson-Gallatin administration had rejected federal sponsorship.

The Nationalists Regroup

But the United States was to remain a backward, mostly rural country, until a nationalist movement revived Hamilton’s policies a generation after the Revolution. Then, in two spectacular jumps, in the period 1824 to the mid-1840s, and from 1861 to about the mid-1880s, the nationalists made America the world’s biggest industrial power. From their U.S. base, the nationalists would operate simultaneously in many countries, keeping the enemy British Empire at bay while they brought the world into modem times.

A large portrait of the German scientist Alexander von Humboldt hangs on the wall of the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia. The painting commemorates Humboldt’s 1804 visit to the city, and his indispensable role as foster-father to American science and republican strategy until his death in 1859.

In 1804, Humboldt, the collaborator of the German “poet of freedom” Friedrich Schiller and a devotee of Franklin, reminded the Philadelphians of their fathers’ limitless ambitions for their country, and the great esteem which Europeans held for the American cause. From this visit, the intelligence channel between the republican elites of Europe and America was revived and strengthened.

Ten years later, a second war was raging between the United States and Great Britain. British troops burned Washington, D.C., but the Americans fought the Empire to a standstill and forced a peace treaty in 1815.

Secretary of War James Monroe quickly sent Gen. Winfield Scott and Maj. Sylvanus Thayer to tour European military installations. Humboldt aided these U.S. officers in acquiring valuable material and personnel from the Ecole Poly technique, which was being suppressed and destroyed by the concerted British and Continental European oligarchy ruling France after the fall of Napoleon. Books, maps, charts, and equipment were taken off to America and installed in the Army’s officer training school at West Point. In this effort to preserve the Leibnizian scientific tradition, Humboldt at the same time was finding positions for Ecole teachers in the German states. He paid special attention to building up the capability of Gottingen University in Hanover, which Franklin had visited in 1766.

Claudius Crozet was brought from the Ecole to West Point, where he introduced to Americans the study of descriptive geometry, the crucial engineering methodology devised by Ecole founder Monge. West Point now suddenly acquired great significance in American life. The Army officers who were subsequently trained there constituted the nation’s only pool of competent engineers.

Following the War of 1812, American nationalists reestablished Philadelphia, the former capital city of the American Revolution, as a headquarters for republican politics worldwide. At the center of the leadership grouping of this enterprise were Mathew Carey (1760- 1839), who is known primarily as a publisher, and Nicholas Biddle (1786-1844), famous as the president of the revived Bank of the United States. Their leading collaborators were the German-born economist Friedrich List (1789-1846), who was a Philadelphian for a few crucial years, and the great American statesmen John Quincy Adams (1765-1848) of Massachusetts and Henry Clay (1777-1852) of Kentucky.

The Leaders

Let us introduce our protagonists.

Mathew Carey had come to America in 1784, an Irish Catholic refugee from British persecution. He had served as Franklin’s leading political agent in the abortive Irish independence struggle, which coincided with the American Revolution (see EIR, Dec. 15, 1995, “America and the Irish Revolution,” pp. 73-75). After working as a printer for Franklin in Paris, Carey had returned to Ireland to edit and publish the newspapers of the Volunteers movement, linking Protestants and Catholics together behind the Franklin-Carey program for Irish independence, protective tariffs, and industrial development.

When Carey was forced to flee to America, escaping a British charge of treason, General Washington and the Marquis de Lafayette sponsored his start as a publisher. Carey went on to publish and promote the work of the best American writers, including James Fenimore Cooper, Edgar Allen Poe, and the geographer-theologian Jedidiah Morse, founder of the pro-republican Christian missionary movement.

Carey’s widely popular pamphlet The Olive Branch, had rallied Americans to the bipartisan task of defense against Britain in the War of 1812. To counter the trade war which followed the peace in 1815, Carey wrote and issued economics pamphlets stressing protective tariffs for the defense of national interests. He challenged the British imperial freetrade economists such as Adam Smith and Thomas Malthus, who were considered “authorities” by Anglophile bankers and colleges under their influence. Carey was first and always a fighter for high wages and help for the poor.

In 1810, Carey, joined only by a few supporters, including Nicholas Biddle, led an unsuccessful campaign for the continuance of Hamilton’ s Bank of the United States, whose charter was due to expire in 1811. Then a Pennsylavania state legislator (and a classical Greek scholar), Biddle told his colleagues that without a U.S. Bank, there would be a credit squeeze and a financial monopoly by “moneyed aristocrats,” which would

“place the poorer classes at the mercy of the rich, and the great money lenders [would] issue abroad to prey upon their fellow citizens.”

After the nation was forced to fight the War of 1812 while bankrupt and disarmed, patriots generally followed Carey’s lead; Philadelphian Alexander J. Dallas was installed as U.S. treasury secretary in 1814, and the Bank was rechartered in 1816.

Earlier members of Biddle’s family had been members of Franklin’s philosophical and political training group, the Junto. On an intelligence-gathering tour of Europe, Biddle had served (1807) as private secretary to James Monroe, then the U.S. ambassador to Britain, and had been virtually adopted into Monroe’s family. Monroe was elected U.S. President in 1816; Biddle continued to serve him and his secretary of state, John Quincy Adams, as an intelligence adviser, with special responsibility for the growing movement for independence in Latin America. In 1819, President Monroe appointed Biddle to be one of the directors of the reestablished Bank of the United States.

Rep. Henry Clay had been the leader of the party demanding war against Britain in 1812. After the Peace of 1815, when Europe lay in the grip of combined feudal monarchies, Clay adopted the economic proposals of Carey as the means of ensuring the continued progress of Western civilization. Clay used the name “The American System,” to signify Carey’s proposed revival of Hamilton’s protective tariffs, sovereign republican national banking, and national infrastructure projects.

John Quincy Adams was secretary of state in 1817-25, the sixth U.S. President in 1825-29, and the leading antislavery activist in Congress during 1831-48. He had taken up the study of Plato in 1784, at age 17, while he lived in Paris in the company of the U.S. ambassador, Franklin. Later, Adams wrote that Plato’s lesson of the

“indissoluble union of moral beauty and goodness ... made a deep and lasting impression on my mind.”

John Quincy Adams went to Prussia in 1797 as the first U.S. ambassador there, while his father, John Adams, was President. As America’s main European intelligence officer, the young man immersed himself in the new German classics being written by Schiller, Gotthold Lessing, and other republicans. The younger Adams was for a time a Harvard professor-at odds with the fancy Bostonians-and a national leader in promoting German language and literature in America. Adams became an expert historical student of the Grand Design of France’s King Henry IV and his minister Sully, for the improvement of the world through sovereign governments acting cooperatively.

Friedrich List would become the leading international economist of the American System, in opposition to the British free trade dogma. List arrived in the United States in 1825, just as the nationalists had achieved political power. He had already spent several years in exile and in prison for his politics in Germany. He had taught political economy in Tübingen University, and was a protege and political colleague of the Tübingen publisher Johann Friedrich Cotta, who had earlier promoted Schiller. List was the acknowledged leader and theoretician of the German republic movement.

In 1819, List was elected chairman of the new Handelsverein (association of industrialists). He aimed, as had Cotta, to unify the various German principalities under a single government which could industrialize backward Germany; this would make possible an alliance of Russia, Germany, France, and the United States, to break the power of the British Empire. A member of the Wtirttemberg Parliament, List proposed government credits to build industry. The pro-British party and Austria’s Prince Metternich procured List’s imprisonment, then exile. Lafayette invited List, the honored convict, to accompany him to the United States. Lafayette’s 1825 tour, with List, commemorated General Lafayette’s role in the American Revolution, and recalled for Americans the Revolutionary ideas which the nationalists would now again pursue in earnest.

Government Action Directs the First Phase

Before the nationalists-Carey, Biddle, Clay, and Adams-came to power in 1823-25, the United States had no railroads, no canals (though the Erie Canal was slowly being built, with primitive methods), an insignificant iron industry, no modem factories to speak of, no industrial steam power, no metal machines operating in production facilities, and virtually no public schools.

President Monroe appointed Biddle president of the Bank of the United States in 1823, replacing Langdon Cheves, a tight-credit man, previously in that post. That same year, Clay became Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 1824, Clay put through the first effective protective tariff law, and the General Survey Act authorizing the use of Army personnel to aid in civil engineering projects.

John Quincy Adams was elected President in 1824, and took office in March 1825. He appointed Clay secretary of state, and Richard Rush as treasury secretary, through whom Biddle’s Bank of the United States would work with the Executive branch of government. Rush was a Philadelphian, closely tied by family to Franklin, and to Biddle.

The nationalists were now ready to organize the creation of railroads and canals, and the beginning of the large-scale coal, iron, and machine industries that would define an entirely new economy, virtually overnight.

The wealthiest Americans, the Massachusetts elite merchants, had made their money from participation in Britain’s slave trade and opium trafficking, and from importing British manufactures. They looked with scorn on productive industry in general, and they would not risk money building railroads.

Thus, virtually all U.S. railroad construction was of necessity sponsored by government, involving cooperation at the federal, state, and local levels.

President John Quincy Adams assigned West Point’s Army engineers to plan the route for America’s first successful commercial railroad, the Baltimore & Ohio. The enterprise was financed by the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland, whose stock purchases and loans brought timid private investors in as partners. The resulting railroad line was privately owned and managed by Baltimore merchants who were republican allies of Biddle and Carey.

In all, 61 railroads were designed by U.S. Army engineers, until a free-trade-crazed Congress in 1837 outlawed the use of Army engineers for railroad planning. Meanwhile, states, counties, and cities invested massive sums to connect themselves to the rail grid. Table 1 shows only some of this nineteenth-century financing, and does not encompass President Abraham Lincoln’s revolutionary transcontinental railroad projects (discussed below).

The various state and local authorities arranged to organize and charter private railroad corporations, as well as state-owned canals, and usually issued bonds to subsidize or entirely pay for the enterprises, both private and public alike. These bonds would be marketed under the direction of Biddle’s Bank of the United States, and often would involve the allies of Biddle and Carey in state government banks. (British bankers and capitalists who bought these state-issued or state-backed bonds, from time to time provided a certain undetermined minority fraction of the total funds invested in U.S. railroad construction. This fact has been turned into the myth that “the British” or “the Baring Bank” built U.S. railroads.)

List was invited by Carey’s Pennsylvania Society for the Promotion of Manufacturing and Mechanical Arts, to prepare a book .on economic theory, to attack Adam Smith and the British free trade doctrine. List’s 1827 Outlines of American Political Economy, published by the Society, prefigured his 1841 National System of Political Economy. His work, and that of Mathew Carey’s son Henry C. Carey, was to circulate throughout the world as the standard economics texts outside the British Empire-until the British succeeded in suppressing this literature in virtually every school in the world, obliterating it from public memory.

In 1827, Mathew Carey and List organized a great protectionist national convention in Pennsylvania. The following year, their movement pushed through the U.S. Congress a higher tariff schedule, branded the “Tariff of Abominations” by free-trade advocates ever since. This 1828 tariff became the focus of attack against the whole nationalist program, with the new threat that southern slaveholding states would secede from the Union unless the tariff were lowered.

The effects of the nationalist tariffs can be read most clearly in the record of the U.S. iron industry (see Table 2). No regular statistics were kept for U.S. iron or steel output until 1820, because American production of these metals was only carried on in tiny, primitive local forges. In 1820, the U.S. manufacture of pig iron (metal output from smelting iron ore) was 20,000 tons, about what it had been in the eighteenth-century colonial days.

There was some advance in iron production in 1821-23, with the mildly protective tariff of 1821. But the 1824, 1828, and 1842 tariff laws sharply increased protection against British-imported iron, and U.S. manufacturers immediately organized new production facilities in response to these changes in the law. As soon as the tariffs were lowered, in 1833 and again in 1847, new enterprises stopped being set up, and existing businesses contracted or folded.

Pig iron production rose from 61,250 tons in 1823, to 130,000 tons in 1828, to 200,000 tons in 1832. After the tariff was lowered, pig iron output rose and fell erratically, and was only 230,000 tons in 1842, when Clay was able to put through a sharply higher tariff. Iron output rose immediately, reaching 800,000 tons in 1847. Then, the Boston merchants and slave owners free-trade alliance reduced the tariff again, and U.S. annual iron production stagnated at an average of less than 800,000 tons until the Civil War of 1861-65.

Building an iron industry and railroads, the nationalists directed a radical shift in the national industrial base and a huge increase in energy throughput.

England had converted from primitive human- and animal-powered production, to artificially powered machine industry, by the projects of the Birmingham group: canals, coal, and steam engines. Fulton published a lavishly illustrated treatise in London in 1796, dedicated to President Washington, proposing the industrialization of America along similar lines, and specifying Pennsylvania canals as the core strategy.

The Philadelphia group used the approaching completion of New York’s Erie Canal as a public explanation for their dramatic proposal: in order to save their state’s trade to the Great Lakes and the Middle West, in competition with New York, Pennsylvania must build canals on a grand scale. The Pennsylvania Society for the Promotion of Internal Improvements (Nicholas Biddle, secretary) won funding from the legislature for a $13 million system of canals entirely within the state, the largest public works project yet undertaken anywhere, with a total mileage twice that of the Erie Canal.

Biddle’s friends also built privately owned navigation projects. Ebenezer Hazard, a political operative of both Mathew Carey and Hamilton, financed the canalization of the Lehigh River for his son Erskine Hazard and Josiah White. Philip Hone, a political lieutenant to Clay and Biddle who was elected mayor of New York in 1825, built the Delaware and Hudson Canal, from northeast Pennsylvania into New York City; this was financed by the State of New York, and by Hone’s merchant friends.

Coal-Based Industry

These canal projects, public and private, were backed to the hilt by Biddle’s Bank of the United States. But their objective was to industrialize America with coal.

Eastern Pennsylvania is rich in hard anthracite coal, which burns with great heat and no soot. Anthracite was not in general use before the War of 1812, while the soft, bituminous coal found further west and south was used only in some locations, largely for home heating. Pittsburgh, a Philadelphia colony with immense mineral resources, had its own tiny, local coal-driven industrial economy. Boston and New York imported coal from England, for their fashionable hearth fires.

The Philadelphia nationalists, through such instruments as Hazard and White’s Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company, bought up coal-bearing properties in the counties north of Philadelphia. Prof. Friedrich List was one of the leading mine operators, and a pioneer in coal transport technology.

While opening mines and digging canals, the group had to educate the community on the virtues of the new fuel. Public opinion had decided that anthracite was unusable. Blacksmiths had seen it extinguish their fires. A wide campaign of demonstrations and advertising, and plunging prices because of cheap canal transport, finally satisfied everyone that anthracite just had a higher ignition temperature, along with its higher energy content. Coal barges crowded the new canals, and a special fleet of Philadelphia steamers carried anthracite to all the cities of the Atlantic coast.

Anthracite production for the market rose from zero in 1819, to 8,000 tons per year in 1823, to 1 million tons in 1837. Production remained in that general range until the opening of the Reading Railroad in the 1840s. This line had been a special creation of its fiscal manager, Biddle, backed by his Bank of the United States. Coal cars simply loaded up near the mines, went in trains down to the port, and rolled directly onto sea-going ships. Anthracite production jumped to 3.5 million tons by 1847.

Widespread American industrial use of coal, all of it the nationalists’ Pennsylvania anthracite, began in the 1830s.

Biddle Intervenes

Meanwhile, Biddle steered the national economy on an upward curve. The Bank of the United States invested in railroads and purposefully bid up the price of their securities. State governments run by Clay-Adams Whigs built canals, and is,sued bonds which were marketed by Biddle’s Bank; midwestern states were populated and filled with towns and industry as an immediate consequence.

When Wall Street or London drove the prices of some commodity too high or too low, Biddle intervened directly into the market to counteract the speculators, and restore steady growth and prosperity for farmers. The Bank of the United States and other financial weapons at Biddle’s disposal, were used in exactly the same way that Hamilton had fought against the international bankers who claimed the right to dictate to the world.

President Andrew Jackson vetoed a renewed charter for the Bank in 1836. American credit became pinched, and then the Bank of England pulled the plug on the United States, stopping all credit lines and sending into bankruptcy the British firms that dealt with America. Depression gripped the U.S. economy in 1837, with hunger, unemployment, and fear.

But Biddle continued the Bank for a time under a Pennsylvania state charter. Near bankruptcy, he and his allies kept pushing for modernization.

With the final push of the 1842 protective tariff law, every major American industry changed immediately to machine production, to factories in the general sense we have known them since. During the effective years of this last Clay tariff, 1843-47, metal machines came to replace wooden ones. Newly applied industrial steam power gave one American worker the power of hundreds of people in countries not thus equipped.

There was a general rush to invest in manufacturing, to cash in on the protective tariff and the new technological circumstances. Boston financiers shifted funds into industrial plants and railroads, as they had begun to do under the Carey-Clay tariff of 1828.

But America’s great start toward modernization was being dragged down by the power of the slave owners and other free-market advocates, who had closed the national bank and again blocked the protective tariff. A new flank in science and technology would prepare the nation for victory in the great crisis to come.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my Substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus admission to live Zoom discussions; access to archived articles.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription