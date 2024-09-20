John O’Loughlin tells the explosive story of his father.

Thomas F. O’Loughlin, Jr. first served over a decade in U.S. counterintelligence. He was then deployed in President Kennedy’s epic struggle to take control of the CIA’s covert operations, which were otherwise being directed to criminal and manifestly insane purposes. The outcome was tragic: the President murdered, permanent war unleashed on the planet, the home country deluged with narcotics – and Tom dead under suspicious circumstances.

To uncover his father’s patriotic heroism, John O’Loughlin devoted many years to penetrating the secrets and lies wrapped around the private-interest clique that still runs the transatlantic intelligence community. His findings were published in his 2021 book, McDuff Lives! The Life and Untimely Death of Thomas F. O’Loughlin, Jr.