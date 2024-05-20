Judgment at Nuremberg: The Greatest War Crime Is the War Itself

By Anton Chaitkin; copyright Anton Chaitkin

An article written by my father and reflecting President Roosevelt’s views was published in a leading American science journal in 1945 just before the end of World War II. It discussed Soviet-U.S. science cooperation as war allies. It said that the fate of humanity may depend on continuing that cooperation after the war.

Excerpts from that very striking article appear at the bottom of this post.

My father, Jacob Chaitkin (1898-1955), was born in Latvia and immigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1909.

You may have already read in my written work about his actions as a lawyer in the early 1930s, leading the boycott against Hitler Germany, and suing the Wall Street firms that were helping Hitler. If such efforts had been successful, World War II would not have occurred.

During World War II Jacob Chaitkin was a Captain in U.S. Army Air Force intelligence. Russian was his native language, and he was uniquely expert on the use of the Russian language by scientists. From evidence I have seen, he seems to have participated in the cooperation of Russian and U.S. scientists on meteorology for the military, vital for planning big moves perhaps including D-Day.

In the 1950s he taught Scientific Russian at Caltech. He was something of an expert on the Soviet government, and explained to me when I was about 10 years old about the incompetence of a dictatorial government such as the Soviet’s. He died when I was 12.

As a patriotic Roosevelt Democrat, despite the Iron Curtain, my father remained a staunch peace advocate during the Cold War. He knew that war is a crime, and that a Third World War would be the ultimate crime.

What was Adolf Hitler’s greatest crime?

The chief prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials was Robert Jackson, a Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Prosecutor Jackson declared that waging war had been illegal, under international law in force through treaties signed earlier in the 20th century. Jackson himself had previously been President Roosevelt’s Attorney General, and had worked with other nations to codify the international law underlying the prohibition of war. At Nuremberg it was determined that most of the Nazis’ race murders and terror had occurred as a subsumed part of their overarching great crime: perpetrating that world war that killed 100,000,000.

In recent decades, Anglo-American leaders have erased this basic law of humanity from their thinking. They have violated their sacred lawful obligations with violent coups, assassinations, proxy wars and outright invasions.

The current Ukraine war did not start with Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but with the 2014 U.S.-sponsored violent overthrow of Ukraine’s elected government, to install an anti-Russian regime on Russia’s border. The current slaughter of Palestinians began not with the 2023 Hamas attack, but 76 years ago with the 1948 establishment of Israel on the basis of hostility to the Mideast population, and Israel’s subsequent brutal occupation of what was left of Palestine. Only a psychotic believes that there is no history, only moment-to-moment events.

Going deeper, both of these current wars really began with the division of the world in the Cold War, ruling out the cooperation between the USA and Russia that could save humanity from these terrible crimes.

America’s most talented leaders, Benjamin Franklin, John Quincy Adams, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and John Kennedy, all thought differently about this subject than the Anglo-Americans do now.

Franklin worked with Russian friends to assure Russia’s good will in aid of the American Revolution.

John Quincy Adams, as President Madison’s Ambassador to Russia, cemented the friendship between the two great continental nations.

Lincoln and Russia’s Czar Alexander II were allies in the American Civil War, and both freed the slaves of their nations.

Roosevelt recognized the Soviet Union – despite disapproving of their communist system – worked with them to defeat Hitler, and sought postwar cooperation for world progress. But the Churchill tories dominated Truman, and FDR was forgotten.

During the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, I remember drinking with a friend in the bar in the Empire State Building. We joked fearfully that we might as well wait for The Bomb at Ground Zero.

Kennedy withstood his war-mad advisors in that crisis, and pushed for full cooperation with the Soviets. Because he tried to fulfill the U.S. national interest, and because he followed the Constitution which strictly limits war, John F. Kennedy should be considered the last actually American President.

My Father’s 1945 article:

The original article is at https://archive.org/details/dli.ernet.240430/page/301/mode/2up?q=chaitkin

THE CHALLENGE OF SCIENTIFIC RUSSIAN

By JACOB CHAITKIN

An article in The Scientific Monthly, January - June, 1945, pp. 300-306,

published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Smithsonian Institution Building, Washington D. C.

[The article begins:]

The scientific advances of the Soviets within the past two decades have aroused almost as much interest as their victories on the field of battle. Doubtless the two types of achievement are interrelated. What should interest us, however, is that, while the techniques of the Soviet military machine are military secrets, no mystery shrouds Russian science. Vice President Wallace, in the radio speech delivered on his return from East Asia (the “Pacific Era” speech), reported the eagerness of the Soviet scientists to co-operate with their American colleagues. The lively and fruitful exchange of scientific information between the U. S. Army Air Forces and the Soviets in the field of meteorology (Time, June 5, 1944, p. 92) is concrete evidence of this eagerness. Equally significant is the testimony of Eric Johnston, president of the United States Chamber of Commerce, regarding the Russians' admiration of American industrial techniques and the Soviet Government's expressed intention of developing trade relations with America after the war . . .

[The article’s main section discusses teaching Russian to American scientists.]

[The article concludes:]

Co-operation and friendship between this country and the U.S.S.R. are the indispensable prerequisites of lasting peace in the postwar world; nay, perhaps even of human survival on this planet. The scientists of the two countries are anxious to promote such friendship. It is comforting to know that language differences form no grave obstacle to any steps that our scientists may wish to take in this direction.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription