Introduction to the Play Dan Bradley

by Anton Chaitkin; copyright Anton Chaitkin

I wrote this play in the 1980s. It has remained unpublished until now.

It is a drama of international intrigue, clashes over the meaning of Christianity, and the internal U.S. contest of the republic versus a frankly hellish global oligarchy.

The play will be divided into four posts, on 2/26/2024 and on each of the next three days. All subscribers, free and paid, may read it.

This is the true story of American medical missionary Dan Beach Bradley.

In July, 1835, Bradley arrived in Siam, the kingdom known today as Thailand. As an American, and a Christian missionary, he felt it his simple duty to spread scientific Western culture, republican principles and the Christian religion.

From 1835 until his death in 1873, Bradley acted as an ambassador of Augustinian civilization in Thailand, introducing modern medicine and public health measures, printing, European classical music and various educational initiatives.

As a journalist and an advisor to the Thai leaders, Bradley played a central role in blocking the British and French attempts to conquer Thailand - with opium or armed forces.

Bradley in Thailand was part of a courageous movement, of missionaries and statesmen, who offered the ideas of the American Revolution to other peoples. This was never imperialism, never the aggressive regime-changing “reforms” of today’s Anglo-Americans.

Bradley and the king had many friendly, heartfelt disputes about religion.

But they worked together for Thailand’s welfare against the predatory British and French empires. Despite Bradley’s constant outpouring of religious tracts and Bible translations, he seems not to have converted even a single person to Christianity in 35 years of missionary activities. Yet this truly holy man cemented an alliance between Thailand and the United States which has lasted to the present day.

He is beloved in Thailand, as one who aided the Thais in remaining a free country. Thailand means “land of the free”; it has never been a colony. That Bradley is virtually unknown in America may be due in part to the fact that the most popular version of that period of Thai history was concocted by a disgruntled Englishwoman; it erased Bradley and the Americans from the historical role they played there.

This distorted British story, insulting to Thailand, was made into a musical play and movie by Rogers and Hammerstein, The King and I, with Yul Brynner as the Thai king who needs to be taught manners by the British lady. The actual king, as shown in my play, was multi-lingual, a gifted astronomer, a scholar of the Buddhist religion, and a sophisticated national strategist.

But Dan Beach Bradley’s true identity, and the standpoint from which he acted for the sovereignty and progress of a foreign country, must prove quite strange to Americans today. As a citizen of “America, the problem-solving nation,” Bradley represents an almost forgotten species. I tell Bradley’s story so that both Thais and Americans can remember these Americans, and perhaps bring them back to life.

I wrote a companion piece, an intelligence summary of Bradley’s work and its implications for America’s role in the world. In my judgment, the play – though containing mostly invented dialogue, comes closer to the truth of the characters and issues than that intelligence summary.