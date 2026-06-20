Note from Anton Chaitkin:

I am now racing through the writing of the last quarter of Chapter 3 of Who We Are -- the monumental story of the coup d'état of Theodore Roosevelt.

Meanwhile, a reporter in Tehran asked me to do a short interview to be shown on Iran’s Press TV network. Here is that interview, from June 16, 2026:

Interview with Alireza Kamandi for Press TV in Iran, June 16, 2026

Trump has criticized Israel’s strikes on Lebanon, saying Netanyahu has to act responsibly –

Whether Trump criticizes Israel or goes with them to wage war against Iran is not just based on his unstable personality. The real question is, does he affiliate with American national interests, or does he bow to the transnational apparatus?

The neocons and liberal interventionists are part of a merged apparatus of the U.S.-Britain-Israel apparatus in military, intelligence, offshore banking. Israel has become not a nation but a military base of that transnational apparatus. The situation is similar to the fascist powers that the British and U.S. bankers supported in the 1930s. When Trump criticizes Israel, he is lashing out at that merged power that does not want the U.S. government prioritizing American national interests. At other times they control his actions and he acts like a dangerous fool.

This includes the Wall Street/City of London/Tel Aviv financial axis - hedge funds, technology powers like silicon valley that are bound up with the transnational military and intelligence apparatus.

This is the world’s most reactionary and dangerous force.

Something like this has always been there.

But in our history, when our government pushed for our national progress, the people took the side of the government that stood up for them, Washington, Lincoln, FDR, Kennedy rallied the population and the transnational apparatus lost power.

Will Israel agree not to raid Lebanon based on the U.S.-Iran MOU?

Not on their own. Only if America strongly asserts its own interest could Israel be restrained. The U.S. and Iran have parallel interests. The U.S. desperately needs to restore its heavy industry and infrastructure. We lost ground compared to China and many other countries. – in steel-making and nuclear power and space and modern railways and ports.

Iran has a deep interest in developing its transport, nuclear power, oil refining and the steelmaking to build these things.

In our history, those who built up U.S. modern industry and inventions always favored peaceful cooperation with other great nations, like Iran, and China and Russia.

When Iran’s prime minister Mossadegh in the 1950s nationalized Britain’s Anglo-Iranian Oil company, he was doing what Our previous President Franklin Roosevelt recommended, that nations be encouraged to assert their sovereignty and use their resources for their own progress, like we did to build ourselves up.

When the CIA worked with the British to overthrow that Iranian government, they were betraying our interests.

Maybe it would have to be a better President, after Trump.

Note by the author:

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