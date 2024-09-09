Human Survival Requires America to Return to its Progress Mission:

My Request for Collaboration and Brainstorming

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

It is obvious to sane persons that the present rush toward World War is coming from a deformed USA, not under its own control.

Senior leaders of all the nations know, what they are not discussing.

That in the present half century, imperial Anglo-American globalists have hijacked the USA and grievously disfigured our nation, our society. This silence is a deep sickness, governed by the aching fear of summoning America’s suppressed identity.

Contrary to this seeming agreement that no real history needs to be confronted, all serious people retain some vivid memory of America as a prime contributor to civilization.

It is true that the anti-republic imperial element has always haunted us. But especially since the JFK murder, usurpers have imposed a regime characterized by increasing insanity -- shocking detachment from the needs of our own people and the rest of the world.

We should set our sights on John Kennedy, because he was the last President qualified and committed to lead to a better future.

As he gained experience and the strength to stand up for our country against the imperialists, he acted for intense and surprising scientific, industrial and agricultural progress. He explored and acted for peace, security, stability and cooperation with other countries for our common needs.

I am working to demonstrate in my current history work, that the power over nature and peaceful cooperation are two aspects of the same American mission, dating from our national founding. This mission outlook JFK absorbed from studying our greatest national guides of the past.

Just a few points of his thinking will illustrate his astonishing difference from today’s tragic course. We need to see what the crime of the 1960s coup d’etat did to us, to our future.

JFK and his Atomic Energy chief Glenn Seaborg worked passionately for nuclear energy, and nuclear weapons control and disarmament. Nuclear fission – including reprocessing to utilize the precious waste – for electricity. Nuclear powered seawater desalination coupled with vast freshwater movement – the NAWAPA program in the American West, and joint projects for peace and progress in the Mideast and Asia. He and his collaborators changed the International Atomic Energy Agency to conform to this vital mission. This means adding to our natural resources. Solving real environmental problems such as drought.

He emphasized U.S. industrial strength, especially steelmaking, and he directed credit for expanded, advanced American steelmaking. When we build our own national power and skill, we can contribute our unique gifts to the world.

He exposed our shameful collaboration with the Western European empires, how this was destroying our real historic influence. Only war, terror and chaos could follow – as they have in the present era of betrayal. He returned to America’s special mission -- his joint project with Ghana’s superb nationalist Kwame Nkruma, the vast Volta River hydroelectric dam, comes to mind.

He insisted that the USA and Russia have a shared history of striving for our countries to contribute to mankind’s welfare and advance. But understand: This peace policy reflects a powerful commitment to American national interests.

He therefore led the world on its way to the Moon and Mars, and proposed that this super-ambitious space program be done jointly with Russia. The multiple assassinations and wars beginning with his murder crippled our sense of optimism that Americans could accomplish anything. But knowing this, and speaking openly of it, we can fight to restore our self-government, and our national identity.

In the gathering danger of world war, the discussion must be altered! No more silence on the change that the usurpers have imposed on our USA.

I am requesting help, collaboration, to break through and bring these concerns to a wider audience. No one pushing toward World War could stand up to an honest and open discussion along the lines of the common interests of the USA and the rest of humanity. What is known must be spoken – the USA is essential to the world’s future.

I would ask those readers who feel they could contribute to an initial conversation – perhaps a smaller video conference among us -- to contact me (email: info@antonchaitkin.com) with ideas.

I will have more to say along these lines in the coming days and weeks. I also want to conduct and post interviews with those having special insights into relevant history. I urgently need your support at this juncture.

And I am working as hard as possible to produce and publish Volume Two of my 3-volume series, Who We Are, before the year’s end.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

TYFree subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription