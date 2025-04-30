Emergency presentation –

Anton Chaitkin interviewed by Matt Ehret.

Confronting reality on the economy and war, versus firmly-held opinions which are nonsense, among them irrelevant opinions about Donald Trump.

The path of policy and action that must be taken to restore our shattered economy. Confidence-building measures – some counter-intuitive -- required to back away from nuclear war. The several strategic dimensions of reality – including history – that must be understood to reverse the failure of our economy and society.

An included feature:

We need new religious leadership to arise and courageously uphold Man in God’s image. We must urgently deliberate to solve the problem that many religious people now favor mass-murderous war (and thus in effect they hate the teachings of their own religion), many conservatives favor crushing families under economic austerity (and thus they echo the liberal disfigurement of the family), and our children are being taught that humans should be phased out to save nature.





See the interview on YouTube

on Rumble

https://rumble.com/v6sq889-thinking-needed-to-save-the-nation-featuring-anton-chaitkin.html

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@canadianpatriotpress3573:4/Anton--Emergency-podcast-2025-april:0