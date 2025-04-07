How New Leaders Could be Created

Among all the points of extreme controversy about the Trump administration, there are two explosive topics that ought to be addressed from the full vantage point of American history. They are War and Protective Tariffs, taken as elements of our national philosophy. President Trump’s actions can best be judged against the backdrop of history.

The citizen ought to be informed, what was the debate about these controversial matters long before now? How was great leadership shown on these issues in the past? How did these things involve slavery? How did the republic disagree with the empire on these questions? What answers to these questions resulted in America’s relatively high standard of living?

Perhaps the way someone in public life could become a leader now, would be to examine these explosive and politically dangerous problems in our country’s history, and honestly report back to the American people how humane and courageous leaders dealt with these things in the past. I think that a politician who so investigates and candidly reports could be self-transformed into a new Abraham Lincoln or a Franklin Roosevelt before long.

Like all of us, politicians need the moral courage to go deeper into things – to brave the screaming partisan and “expert” voices that get into our heads.

A person who aspires to be a real leader could start the inquiry into these political topics by thinking over what the British empire’s famous economist, Thomas Malthus, said about human life.

Malthus claimed that people always breed too fast compared to Nature’s supposedly scarce resources. So, according to Malthus, the community has no responsibility to the children of the poor – that it is better for all if those children should die.

[We] are bound in justice and honour formally to disclaim the

right of the poor to support . . . I should propose a regulation to be made, declaring that no child born from any marriage taking place after the expiration of a year from the date of the law, and no illegitimate child born two years from the same date, should ever be entitled to parish assistance . . . The infant is, comparatively speaking, of little value to the society, as others will immediately supply its place. Its principal value is on account of its being the object of . . . parental affection. But if this value be disregarded by those who are alone in a capacity to feel [such affection], the society cannot be called upon to put itself in their place . . . (Malthus, Essay on the Principle of Population, 1798.)

He who wrote those words became a professor in the British East India Company’s college at Haileybury, England. His famous Essay expresses the moral standpoint of that British empire which made slaves of the Africans, which starved its subjects in India and Ireland, and which made wars without end to maintain its power over its subjects.

Protective Tariffs

That same empire has also insisted on the doctrine of “free trade.” The empire’s hired professors have asserted that a people has no inherent right to use their own government to protect their living standards -- no right of interfering in international trade to intentionally build up their own high-wage native industries.

Such professors further claim, that not only do we not have the right to a decent living, but that it is impossible to protect high wages by interfering with trade – that trying to do so will only result in trade war and economic breakdown.

American leaders have profoundly disagreed with this imperial dogma.

In the 19th century, our economic nationalists used protective tariffs and other national measures (currency arrangements, government credit, and government infrastructure investment) to organize the industrialization of the United States. President Abraham Lincoln was outstanding among these nationalists. Under the guidance of Lincoln and his co-thinkers, U.S. industry and national power and living standards grew to the highest in the world.

Now, it is an undisputed fact of our history that the slaveowners were the strongest advocates of the “free trade” doctrine, the bitterest enemies of protective tariffs. This fact has always been an embarrassment to our pro-imperial professors, who do not wish to be so openly identified with the empire’s interest in holding people down as low-wage (or no-wage) labor. And thus, it should be well understood that Lincoln’s anti-slavery leadership and his economic nationalism went hand-in-hand. He simply believed in self-government, which means people’s exercise of their right to be treated decently, as human beings.

Later on, the best American leaders kept the same moral and strategic economic standpoint, while modifying tariffs in reciprocal trade arrangements for the mutual benefit of the USA and its trading partners. Thus, Franklin Roosevelt in the 1930s and 1940s used trade and currency arrangements and many other government initiatives to defend our national interest and the interests of our working people.

This background does not answer the question of whether Trump is using tariffs or other economic initiatives wisely or properly. We will have to ask, has he created jobs, and raised wages? But this history does partially clear the air, against the attempt of so-called economic experts to intimidate us into blind rejection of tariffs and acceptance of free trade and “globalism.”

War and Peace

Abraham Lincoln did not agree with Malthus’ imperial assertion that “the infant is . . . of little value to the society, as others will immediately supply its place.”

Lincoln advocated intensive scientific agriculture to bring on

a world less inclined to wars, and more devoted to the arts of peace, than heretofore. Population must increase rapidly -- more rapidly than in former times -- and ere long the most valuable of all arts, will be the art of deriving a comfortable subsistence from the smallest area of soil. [Such a productive community] will be alike independent of crowned-kings, money-kings, and land-kings.

Lincoln equated war and slavery, morally. He castigated the supposedly advanced nations which had long ago

defined robbery and murder as high crimes . . . when practiced among and upon their own people . . . [but who] deemed [it] no offense, but even meritorious, to rob, and murder, and enslave strangers, whether as nations or as individuals. (Address to the Wisconsin State Agricultural Society, 1859).

In the following century, Franklin Roosevelt expressed much the same ideas about peace and progress.

FDR commissioned a report from his aide, General Patrick J. Hurley, calling for Iran (then known as Persia) to be allowed to develop its own resources -- free of the British Petroleum Company’s domination of Iran’s vast oil deposits.

The report on Iran stated:

[The] modern history of this country shows it to have been dominated by a powerful and greedy minority. The people have also been subjected to foreign exploitation and monopoly. In extending American assistance to the building of an improved society in Iran there must be imposed a sufficient degree of supervision and control over free enterprise and personal aggression to protect the unorganized and inarticulate majority from foreign and domestic monopoly and oppression. (Hurley to FDR, Dec. 21, 1943.)

In 1944 Roosevelt told reporters,

Last year I flew to Teheran- across Persia. Persia probably is the poorest country in the world . . . Ninety seven percent of the people of Persia are tenants. Only one or two percent of the whole Nation owns land or property. The only part where they live in Persia is in river bottoms. Really, the people of Persia have no money. They can barely get enough to eat. The soil is all eroded—boulders where there should be fields. There's no rainfall, because it has absolutely no moisture; the sun can't draw any out of the land, and the moisture in the land runs off in a few hours' time. Persia has no purchasing power in the world except for certain things God gave it, like oil. It is neither sustaining nor has it any money to buy things. Of course, the obvious thing for Persia to do is to improve its own country . . . The same thing is true about Iraq, Arabia, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, and Turkey. They've got no purchasing power to do anything with. Their only purchasing instrument is oil. Their people are not educated, do not get enough to eat, cannot cope with health problems . . . Now, of course, all that is tied up more or less with peace. A country that isn't moving forward with civilization is always more of a potential war danger than a country that is making progress. (Franklin D. Roosevelt press conference aboard the U.S.S. Quincy returning from the Yalta Conference, February 23, 1945, a few weeks before his death.)

This is the American viewpoint, expressed by Roosevelt and by Lincoln before him. In 1951, the democratic leaders of Iran followed through accordingly, nationalizing the country’s oil deposits and ending the monopoly of the British Petroleum Company. But after FDR’s death, power over American policymaking had been seized by the trans-Atlantic clique of globalists. In 1953, the CIA joined with British intelligence to overthrow Iran’s Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, restoring the British to control over Iran’s resources.

President John F. Kennedy tried to recover America’s lost influence.

A taste of what JFK tried to do is contained in the following account:

During the 1960s and early 1970s, there was a strong surge of interest in the use of nuclear power for desalting sea water, using the fresh water to grow irrigated crops and simultaneously using the reactor’s heat to generate electricity (in a so-called ‘agro-industrial complex’). The prospect of turning the deserts green has universal appeal and the potential use of nuclear energy for this purpose fired the public’s imagination. Both Presidents Kennedy and Johnson were personally interested in nuclear desalting technology and in 1964 President Johnson highlighted the technology in a so-called ‘Water for Peace’ programme. In March 1963, a group of consultants mapped out for the [International Atomic Energy] Agency a programme of work on nuclear desalting and Chile, Greece, Mexico, Peru, Taiwan, Tunisia and Turkey subsequently turned to the IAEA for advice on this subject. In 1964, at the third Geneva Conference, the USA announced that it had started an “aggressive and imaginative programme to advance progress in large scale desalting of sea water.” The USSR and USA concluded an agreement in November 1964 for co-operation in nuclear desalting . . . Experts from the IAEA staff took part in US consultations with the United Arab Republic (Egypt), Israel and Tunisia about the construction of dual purpose generating/desalting plants. US technologists and diplomats put forward the idea of a ‘Middle East Nuclear Desalination’ (MEND) plant that would supply Egypt and Israel with plentiful fresh water and provide a framework for peaceful co-operation between two hostile countries. The USA and Mexico planned to build a large dual purpose plant near the head of the Gulf of California to provide 190 000 cubic metres of fresh water a day and generate 1600 MW(e). The Soviets actually built a smaller dual-purpose plant incorporating a fast breeder reactor on the Caspian Sea at Shevchenko . . . (David Fischer, History of the International Atomic Energy Agency: The First Forty Years, pp. 156-157.)

Nuclear-powered desalination plant at Kalpakkam, India

But these development and peace efforts were soon abandoned in the wake of JFK’s assassination. The transatlantic globalists fastened their halter ever tighter around America’s neck, plunging us into perpetual war, crushing out our industry, robbing us of true influence in the world.

It is only against this background of America’s best past intentions, that Donald Trump’s actions as President can be judged. He has made a start, challenging and shaking up the transatlantic globalists by promoting rapprochement with Russia, and by breaking with their dogma of free trade. If it stops there, we will be betrayed back onto the course to hell, to economic breakdown and world war.

We will urgently need a new generation of leaders. They will form their leadership, in large part, by understanding and invoking the history of America’s accomplishments and best intentions. That honest advocacy is the indispensable first step to rescuing our country and making us again a blessing to the world.

