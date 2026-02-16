Note from Anton Chaitkin:

In 2008 and 2009 I produced background reports on Saul Alinsky, George Soros, the ACORN organization and their relationship to Barack Obama. Three of these reports are placed before the public for the first time in two parts on Substack.

Keep in mind that these are not in finished form as published articles, and that they were written almost 20 years ago. But they may have some value –

for those who would like to see a revival of the Franklin Roosevelt viewpoint, and who might wonder how it was subverted in the Democratic Party; and

for those who think President Trump is wrong to attack Venezuela for alleged drug pushing, when the U.S. itself has been devastated by the drug culture and drug-money financing under the regime of globalists with their off-shore banking, the same power that has kept both Latin America and the U.S. in deindustrialized rot. Why not restore the mutual respect of sovereign nations cooperating for rapid re-industrialization? This is part 2. Part 1 was published on this Substack on Feb. 9, 2026.

How Imperial Reactionaries Posing as Leftists Took Over the Democratic Party and Dumped the FDR Legacy

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Original Background Reports:

OBAMA/SOROS, FROM ALINSKY TO HEATHER BOOTH

-- PART TWO --

- Floating the Obama Candidacy -

Barack Obama had been an integral part of this apparatus for many years before London’s George Soros moved him into the stratosphere of power.

From 1985 to 1988, Obama directed the Saul Alinsky-bred Developing Communities Project (DCP), conducting Chicago slum residents into local self-help projects, confrontations over asbestos, etc. The Alinsky-legacy Woods Fund of Chicago was the first Foundation to fund the Obama’s DCP, with millionaires’ money, and Obama went onto the Woods Fund board from 1993 to 2002.

Obama ran ACORN’s “Project Vote” 1992 registration drive in Chicago.

As a lawyer with Davis, Miner, Barnhill & Galland, Obama and his firm ran Acorn’s 1995 legal case against Illinois Governor Jim Edgar on enforcement of the “motor voter” bill.

From then, every year until at least 2004, according to ACORN Illinois and national officer Toni Foulkes (article in Social Policy Magazine, Winter 2003/Spring 2004), Barack Obama led the training session on political power at the ACORN Illinois meetings. He built up around him a cadre of ACORN leadership loyal to him.

ACORN backed his election to the state senate in 1996, and his failed bid for U.S. Congress in 2000. Foulkes boasted that an intense mobilization of ACORN’s paid and volunteer canvassers provided a margin crucial to Obama’s victory in the 2004 Democratic primary election for U.S. Senate.

By that time, the cash resources had been put in place.

For example, Barack Obama was on the Woods Fund board in 2001 (with Weather Underground’s Bill Ayers) when they gave grants to ACORN, passed through ACORN’s tax exempt “fiscal agent,” the American Institute for Social Justice. These Woods Fund grants continued for several years, totaling over $300,000. Obama was also on the board of the Joyce Foundation in 2001 when they gave $1 million to Wade Rathke’s Tides Center.

For another example, the world’s biggest dope bank funded ACORN, and Obama’s law firm did the deal. Now called Miner, Barnhill & Galland, the firm ran a 2002-2003 law suit resulting in the Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank (HSBC) paying ACORN huge sums, on the pretext that the group would counsel predatory lending victims. HSBC -- “HongShang” -- the British bank, owner of Household Finance and Beneficial Finance, was historically the main financial agency for the world’s criminal opium trafficking.

(See “The Magnitsky Hoax: U.S. Sanctioned Russia to Protect Britain’s Offshore Crime Center HSBC, as the Senate Exposed that Bank’s War Against America,” published in Anton Chaitkin’s Substack, Oct. 30, 2023, in 2 parts.

https://antonchaitkin.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/138373437/share-center?alreadyPublished=true )

Obama was an “of counsel” member of the firm (and also a member of the Illinois State Senate) when the firm’s partner, Sarah Siskind, was lead counsel in {ACORN et al. v. Household International}, a class-action. HSBC’s 2003 press release announcing the settlement said they would pay “over a three-year period for ACORN-sponsored financial counseling and literacy programs.” In the same release, ACORN praised the British bank for “performance” that was “exceptional” and that should “deliver enormous benefits to sub-prime borrowers.” With the fig-leaf of this “community organization” HSBC plunged ahead until, in 2007, they had to write off $11.7 billion in sub-prime loans to American victims.

(See also U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, “Follow the Money: ACORN, SEIU and their Political Allies,” Staff Report U.S. House of Representatives 111th Congress Committee on Oversight and Government Reform February 18, 2010, especially p. 42 ff.

https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2012/02/20100218followthemoneyacornseiuandtheirpoliticalallies.pdf?utm )

The biggest banks that sunk into the 2007-2008 global credit meltdown, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan-Chase, and many others, have given ACORN uncountable millions and engaged ACORN as partners in marketing new mortgages, and counseling prior victims how to cope with the disaster without breaking the power of the bankers.

(In one outlandish scheme recently, Britain’s Shell Oil engaged ACORN as its public relations arm to propagandize for approval of a terminal in Long Island Sound for liquefied natural gas from Nigeria. New York State recently [i.e. as of this 2008 report] disapproved the project, so ACORN did not get the extra $10 million Shell promised for a victory.)

And George Soros personally raised $60,000 of the campaign money for Obama’s 2004 U.S. Senate race, with own donations and those he procured from his family. Soros reportedly met with State Senator Obama first in March.

Soros spokesman Michael Vachon (a Democracy Alliance board member with Drummond Pike and Anna Burger) said that Obama was the only candidate in the country with whom Soros met personally during the 2004 election cycle. Obama was in Soros’ New York home June 7, 2004, for an Obama campaign fundraising event.

Soros met with Obama late in 2006, interviewed him for an hour and then passed him along with approval to a group of subordinate billionaires waiting in another room of Soros’ New York office. The British seal thus assuring him of financier sponsorship, Obama publicly announced his Presidential campaign within a month. Soros put his own and his underlings’ resources into full play.

The reader is now equipped to grasp the significance of the Obama campaign’s 2008 report to the Federal Election Commission, that it had paid Citizen Services, Inc. (CSI), of 1024 Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans, $832,598.29 from Feb. 25 to May 17, 2008, for staging events (lighting, etc.) and advance work. In reality, the CSI, an affiliate of ACORN, has been running “get-out-the-vote” projects alongside ACORN, for whom they were an administrative operation under the direction of the Rathke brothers.

With London’s Soros now running ACORN as a field-manager for the 2008 election, the Democratic Platform and the Barney Frank bill [Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.] are promising to pour vast new Federal money into ACORN, making this British covert intrusion a virtual arm of the American regime.

By these means the British controllers of Soros intend for the present U.S. course towards war with Russia and China to continue on, without hindrance, to a global catastrophe.

===========================================

Report April 1, 2009

Beware: The Soros Jacobin Political Apparatus

By Anton Chaitkin

April 1 (LPAC)--George Soros is an agent of the British Foreign Office. He is the single most active political figure in the campaign to revive the old British East India Company policy of drug legalization, through whatever means are available, even through the barrel of a gun. He has been a part of the offshore money laundering apparatus since the start of his career as a financial speculator. He has poured hundreds of millions of dollars of his ill-gotten gains into political destabilizations, targeting nation-states on Britain’s enemies list all over the globe. Now, he is focusing his offshore financial resources against the United States, promoting wholesale drug legalization, and bankrolling a network of Jacobin groupings, and linking up with other wealthy individuals to literally buy up the Democratic Party, on behalf of the offshore financial cabal, centered out of the City of London and parts of Wall Street, most closely associated with hedge funds.

Given the severity of the onrushing financial and physical economic collapse, it can be expected that more and more Americans, from the lower 80 percent of income brackets, will be taking a more active role in politics. Already, a number of new organizations and grass-roots coalitions have sprung up, opposing the obscene bailout of Wall Street. These movements will certainly be targeted by the Soros crowd for take-over and misdirection. Soros has fully emerged as the leading opponent of the U.S. Dollar, calling, at a recent forum at the London School of Economics, for a one-world currency, to replace the Dollar, and for the International Monetary Fund to be empowered as a supra-national global central bank, with dictatorial powers. His game inside the U.S. is to exploit popular anger, and direct it towards the most extreme forms of anti-American sabotage.

As a public service, LPAC presents the following dossier of the leading individuals, front groups and funding conduits for the Soros apparatus.

Soros works through two interlocked funding mechanisms, Democracy Alliance and Tides Foundation. Both entities are based on anonymous contributions from wealthy individuals or groups.

Democracy Alliance, which was founded by Soros himself, has the donors as members. Tides, founded before Soros’ hegemony in this field, is the recipient of funds from Democracy Alliance and other donors, who can pass money through Tides to political projects without being seen publicly to do so.

Other main features of the Soros apparatus:

** Mark Malloch Brown, political partner of George Soros since at least 1993. Currently Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s eminence grise in the Foreign Office, Mark Malloch Brown in 2007 was vice chairman of both Soros Fund management and Open Society Institute.

** Drug Policy Alliance, a creation of the Open Society Institute. Formerly known as the Lindesmith Center of the OSI, and then as the Drug Policy Foundation, the Alliance, whose director is London School of Economics spawn, Ethan Nadelmann, is the umbrella coordinator for several other groupings NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, which predates DPA and OSI); the Marijuana Policy Project, which is coordinating all the state-by-state decriminalization/legalization efforts in 2008-2009; Law Enforcement Against Prohibition (LEAP); Americans for Medical Rights, which is a sub-project of the DPA; and the Latin American Commission on Drugs and Democracy, which was created and is funded by the Open Society Institute.

** Drummond Pike, Treasurer of Democracy Alliance and simultaneously CEO (and founder) of Tides Foundation. Pike is a product of the Saul Alinsky network with such allies as Heather Booth and Andy Stern, and through this network he works in tandem with the oligarchy around Soros.

** Service Employees International Union (SEIU), and Andy Stern, SEIU International President.

** The Rockefeller family, mainly represented by Anne Bartley (niece of Laurance Rockefeller), co-founder of Democracy Alliance and a top Rockefeller political-funding strategist, wife of SEIU official Larry O’Neil.

** Herb and Marion Sandler, California mortgage billionaires, Soros’ partners in Democracy Alliance and Tides. They bought Golden West bank for a few million and sold it to Wachovia for $24 billion. While Wachovia now sinks, the Sandlers have used their take to help Soros try to control the Democratic Party.

** The Bagley Family, Synarchist co-founders of Tides Foundation with Drummond Pike. The Congressional campaign of the Bagleys’ ARCA Foundation’s executive director, Donna Edwards, was a focus of everybody involved in Tides and Democracy Alliance.

Agency notes:

SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT

Mark Malloch Brown’s appointment as vice chairman of Soros Fund Management and of the Open Society Institute was announced May 21, 2007 by the Global Policy Institute.

OPEN SOCIETY INSTITUTE

George Soros, founder

Anna Lefer Kuhn (see ARCA, below), Program Officer

David Dyssegaard Kallick (see Working Families Party and Social Policy magazine, below) wrote for OSI the January, 2002 strategy paper, “Progressive Think Tanks: What Exists, What’s Missing?”

DEMOCRACY ALLIANCE

George Soros, founder (with Peter Lewis, etc., and Sandlers)

Anne Bartley, co-founder, former board member

Anna Burger, Vice chair - secretary/treasurer of SEIU and head of the national union federation that split the AFL-CIO

Drummond Pike, treasurer - Tides Foundation founder/CEO

Robert A. Johnson, director - was managing director of Soros Fund Management

Michael Vachon, director - Soros’ personal representative

Steven Phillips, director - representative and son-in-law of Herb and Marion Sanders, founder (with SEIU) of PowerPac (see below)

Robert Dugger, director - Managing Director of Tudor Investment Corporation, whose boss is billionaire commodities speculator Paul Tudor Jones, a political partner of George Soros. Dugger and Jones run a wildlife reserve in Tanzania, a la WWF.

Wayne Jordan, member Democracy Alliance Investment Committee. A California real estate mogul, Jordan is the husband of Quinn Delaney, who is a director of Tides Foundation and herself a member of the Democracy Alliance. Jordan and Delaney are big donors to the Sandler/Phillips PowerPac and run a Tides “radical community organizing” project called Akonadi Foundation.

TIDES FOUNDATION/TIDES CENTER

Drummond Pike, founder, Chief Executive Officer

Wade Rathke, board member (resigned in 2008 ACORN embezzlement scandal involving Pike)

Maya Wiley, board member Tides Center. “Prior to founding the Center for Social Inclusion, Ms. Wiley was a senior advisor on race and poverty to the Director of U.S. Programs of the Open Society Institute, and helped develop and implement the Open Society Foundation -- South Africa’s Criminal Justice Initiative.” Vice Chair, Tides Network Board.

Melissa Lynn Bradley, Director Tides Foundation, Beginning 2004, she was a Soros Justice Fellow for the Open Society Institute. She is a Founding Member of The Woodhull Institute for Ethical Leadership, along with Beth Bogart Fenton, co-owner of Fenton Communications-- which manages the public relations for Soros and his apparatus.

Joanie Bronfman, Tides Director, and a leader of the Tides operations in Canada. Her relationship to the Canadian-tied Bronfman family is not known.

The Tides complex, in the San Francisco area, is a multi-layered money-laundering and identity-shielding operation, at the heart of The New Philanthropy identified with the 4th generation of the Rockefeller family.

SEIU

Andy Stern, International President, trained by Heather Booth’s Alinsky-spinoff Midwest Academy

Wade Rathke, Chief Organizer, SEIU Local 100, New Orleans

Larry O’Neil, head of leadership training (husband of Anne Bartley).

Programs: Donna Edwards campaign, Democracy Alliance, split AFL-CIO, destroy Democratic Party.

ACORN

Wade Rathke, founder. Though he resigned from leading ACORN, he still runs ACORN’s international work based in Canada and Peru.

Programs:

Social Policy magazine

Donna Edwards campaign

Helped create Working Families Party

ARCA FOUNDATION

Bagley family (Synarchist wing of R.J. Reynolds family) political funding agency for Harriman’s eugenics; their operations sponsored the Mary Sue Terry assault on Lyndon LaRouche.

Donna Edwards, executive director. She defeated longtime Maryland Democratic Congressman Al Wynn, with backing from the entire Soros apparatus. Wynn filed a complaint with the FEC in January, 2008, which is still pending.

Anna Lefer Kuhn (see Open Society, above), ARCA Foundation executive director as of August 25, 2008

Programs include Inter-American Dialogue.

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH

Soros group dedicated to British empire-guided attacks on nation states, under the guise of human rights. Soros funds it, personally controls it, staffs its boards of directors with himself and his friends. Soros subordinates such as the Sandlers ($15 million to Human Rights Watch in 2005) and Arca Foundation help him deploy this front.

SOCIAL POLICY MAGAZINE

A project of ACORN

Editorial Advisory Group includes among others Heather Booth, Maya Wiley, Noam Chomsky, Frances Fox Piven. Organizers’ Forum Board includes among others Drummond Pike, Andy Stern.

David Dyssegaard Kallick (See OSI, Working Families Party) was formerly the editor.

CENTER FOR COMMUNITY CHANGE (CCC)

Executive director, Deepak Bhargava. His groundbreaking article co-authored with Jean Hardisty [founder of Chip Berlet’s group], “Wrong About the Right”, influenced how many progressives think about the strategies necessary to achieve lasting social change. Mr. Bhargava currently serves on The Nation editorial board, and the National Advisory Board for the Open Society Institute.

CCC Board includes Heather Booth, and formerly included Jean Hardisty.

WORKING FAMILIES PARTY

New York delphic anti-Democratic Party radicals, working in tandem with Rockefeller/Rohatyn/Bloomberg.

David Dyssegaard Kallick, was a staff member.

U.S. ACTION

Spin-off from Alinsky Industrial Areas Foundation.

Overlaps with SEIU

Heather Booth, Vice President for External Affairs President, Midwest Academy (trained Andy Stern)

Board member Khalid R. Pitts is the Director for Political Accountability for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the largest labor union in North America with over 1.9 million members. He manages SEIU’s public education campaigns in conjunction with US Action.

U.S. Action’s predecessor group Citizen Action was destroyed and shut down in the scandal of the group’s a 1997 money laundering scam with the Teamsters Union reformers.

APPLIED RESEARCH CENTER

Rinku Sen, President/exec Director is former board member of Tides Center.

MOVEON.ORG

Financed by Soros, and by Sandlers and Sandlers’ son-in-law Phillips.

Projects:

Support for Nancy Pelosi, in general to move Democratic Party away from working class concerns.

AVAAZ.ORG was co-founded by Res Publica, a global civic advocacy group and non-profit organization, and MoveOn, an online community that has pioneered internet advocacy in the United States. The organization is also supported by SERVICE EMPLOYEES INTERNATIONAL UNION, A FOUNDING PARTNER, and GetUp.org.au. Avaaz’s individual co-founders include Executive Director Ricken Patel, Virginia congressional candidate TOM PERRIELLO -- an OSI fellow for West Africa, Australian progressive entrepreneur David Madden, Jeremy Heimans, Andrea Woodhouse, Tom Pravda, and MoveOn Executive Director Eli Pariser.

CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS

Financed by Soros ($1-3 mil ?)

Program: ENOUGH! (Darfur) John Prendergast, accompanied by Samantha Power -- spearhead of the British/Soros initiative to destroy Sudan.

DEMOCRACY FOR AMERICA

Financed by Soros $250,000

PAC founded by Howard Dean and run by his brother James Dean

AMERICA VOTES

According to New York Times reporter Matt Bai, America Votes was established by the “three families” of George Soros, Peter Lewis and Herb and Marion Sandler to “coordinate various get-out-the-vote drives during the 2004 election.” Bai also reports that at the October 2005 meeting of the Democracy Alliance at the Chateau Elan near Atlanta, Georgia, America Votes “was slated to received at least $5.5 million for the next election cycle alone”.

ALTERNET

A project of the Soros-funded Independent Media Institute -- Funders for the Independent Media institute as of 2004 included this set of the core SOROS entities grasping the Democratic Party:

Arca Foundation

Open Society Institute

“The Tides Foundation (various funds)”

“Working Assets Grantmaking Fund of the Tides Foundation”

Note by the author:

