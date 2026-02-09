How Imperial Reactionaries Posing as Leftists Took Over the Democratic Party and Dumped the FDR Legacy

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Original Background Reports:

OBAMA/SOROS, FROM ALINSKY TO HEATHER BOOTH

Note from Anton Chaitkin:

In 2008 and 2009 I produced background reports on Saul Alinsky, George Soros, the ACORN organization and their relationship to Barack Obama. I am placing three of these reports before the public for the first time in two parts on Substack.

Keep in mind that these are not in finished form as published articles, and that they were written almost 20 years ago. But they may have some value –

for those who would like to see a revival of the Franklin Roosevelt viewpoint, and who might wonder how it was subverted in the Democratic Party; and

for those who think President Trump is wrong to attack Venezuela for alleged drug pushing, when the U.S. itself has been devastated by the drug culture and drug-money financing under the regime of globalists with their off-shore banking. This is the same power that has kept both Latin America and the U.S. in deindustrialized rot. Why not restore the mutual respect of sovereign nations cooperating for rapid re-industrialization?

Part One

Report, June 23, 2008

SAUL ALINSKY AND THE REESIAN FASCISTS AS PRECURSORS TO SOROS’S ANDY STERN

Lyndon LaRouche analyzed the community control methodology of Saul Alinsky (1909-1972) as a component of the top-down British fascist enterprises of John Rawlings Rees and the Tavistock Institute, in LaRouche’s groundbreaking article, “The Tavistock Grin,” in the April, 1974 issue of Campaigner magazine.

I will show here some of the indications that Service Employees International Union president Andy Stern (1950 -) is himself a product of these earlier operations.

-- Alinsky, Chicago and John L. Lewis --

I just read the more-or-less-authorized biography, Let Them Call Me Rebel: The Life and Legacy of Saul Alinsky, by Sanford Horwitt, published in 1989. The author immersed himself in the Alinsky movement and had many interviews of principal figures.

Alinsky entered the University of Chicago in 1926, but he didn’t do much in his early years there. His career as an agent and spy for the Venetian-type powers coincides with the reign of Robert M. Hutchins as U. of Chi. president starting in 1929. That year Alinsky took a course on the sociology of organized crime and went into the field, boring into the Capone mob. He worked as a criminologist in a prison. His initial community organizing, when he was based at the University of Chicago, was paid for by the Rockefeller Foundation, during much of the 1930s. The Rockefeller Foundation at that time also ran the eugenical psychiatric movement among fascists inside Germany. In 1946 the Rockefeller Foundation would finance the creation of the Tavistock Institute, base for Rees’s World Federation for mental Health.[1]

Alinsky’s late-1930s project for community-control organizing of the Back of the Yards, was arranged with support from the Rockefeller/university of Chicago oligarchy, and from the Catholic Church. At the time, the Congress of Industrial Organizations, freed to organize industrial unions by FDR’s initiatives, was unionizing the Chicago meat-packing plants. A poor neighborhood around the plants, the Back of the Yards neighborhood, was Polish Catholic. Alinsky’s methods were in a contest there with Democratic Party, CIO and communist organizers.

While creating the Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council, Alinsky go in with a CP-connected packinghouse organizer, Herb March, and then with CIO national president John L. Lewis. Alinsky was particularly close to Lewis’s daughter, Katherine, who was a prominent participant in the America First Committee. The de facto national headquarters of the Committee was the University of Chicago, and the “liberal, anti-FDR” Hutchins was essentially its manager.

In 1940, Saul Alinsky brokered the split of John L. Lewis away from Roosevelt, and Alinsky brought around Lewis other labor leaders and business tycoons as he could manage to get working for Wendell Wilkie’s candidacy in the last few weeks before the November 1940 Presidential election. Biographer Horwitt reports that in those days Alinsky bad-mouthed FDR as ``the smiler’‘ etc. Later Alinsky wrote the authorized biography of John L. Lewis, whose reputation nosedived when he had to quit as CIO president after his denunciation of FDR. In the Lewis biography, Alinsky whitewashed the split and his own machinations in it.

Katherine Lewis was a founding member of the board of Industrial Areas Foundation set up for Alinsky by Marshall Field III. Her father John L. Lewis based his split with FDR partly on Lewis’s opposition to fighting Hitler.

Alinsky’s hostile attitude towards labor is openly expressed in his book, Reveille for Radicals, published in 1946. He dismisses labor unions as merely partners of business, in perpetuating the capitalist employer-employee relationship, and “fat and rich” alongside the bosses. This parallels Andy Stern’s verbiage today, though Stern would seem to be a bit less credible, more of an obvious sellout. But his split of the AFL-CIO and participation in Soros’ hostile takeover of the Democratic Party certainly mirrors the shenanigans of Alinsky with John L. Lewis vs. FDR.

-- Alinsky and the Reesian Fascists --

At the end of World War II, a tight-knit clique of “mental health’‘ oligarchs openly backed Alinsky’s rise to national prominence, corresponding in the public view to the covert sponsorship of the movement by the British Empire Reesian fascists. The American leading sponsors including Eugene and Agnes Meyer, Howland Shaw, and the Josiah Macy family.

Beginning in 1945, Mrs. Agnes Meyer took up the cause of Saul Alinsky. Alinsky biographer Horwitt reports that Alinsky was introduced to the Meyer family by Sidney Hyman, Alinsky’s close friend in Chicago. Hyman had been a classmate of Katharine Meyer -- daughter of Eugene and Agnes Meyer, at the University of Chicago.

Eugene Myer was the scion of a family centered in the Lazard Freres investment bank (but no family relation to Lazard’s later chief, Andre Meyer). Though Eugene himself was only briefly in that bank, his rise to prominence and power was sponsored directly by his family members close friends, the British Lazard leaders such as Robert Brand, a top Synarchist allied to Lord Lothian in the Hitler project.

As head of the Reconstruction Finance Corporation and chairman of the Federal Reserve under Herbert Hoover, Meyer worked directly with Bank of England Governor Montagu Norman on the strategic problems of the Anglo-Americans in the 1931-33 era of the rise of Hitler. When FDR came in as President, Meyer was ousted. He bought the lowly Washington Post at auction, and put resources into it as an anti-Franklin Roosevelt paper in the Great Depression.

His editor, Felix Morley, was pro-Hitler, and the slant of the paper can be seen from an article in the Post, January 1, 1934, favorable to the Nazi eugenics campaign, headlined, “Reich Plans Sterilization of 400,000 - Eugenic courts begin work throughout nation tomorrow - press and church ate acquiescent on eve of campaign.”

When England went to war with Hitler, editor Morley was ousted. Morley went over to the University of Chicago and teamed up with Henry Regnery to start the U.S. conservative movement (Buckley, Birchers) under the supervision of Hutchins.

Lord Lothian cam to the U.S. as Churchill’s ambassador, followed by Lord Halifax when Lothian died. Meyer hosted Lothian, befriended Halifax, and was totally immersed in the British scene in Washington and New York.

In 1944, Montagu Norman left the Bank of England and started the World Federation for Mental Health, and appointed Brigadier John Rawlings Rees the head of it.

Eugene Meyer now became a top sponsor of the U.S.A. side of the Montagu Norman/J.R. Rees mental health/mental hygiene movement.

On December 14, 1944, financier and Post publisher Eugene Meyer was appointed president of the National Committee for Mental Hygiene, at a meeting of the board of directors. At the same time the board appointed as president of the American Foundation for Mental Hygiene, G. HOWLAND SHAW, former State Department official, criminologist and the main professional-academic Alinsky supporter and a board member of Alinsky’s Industrial Areas Foundation along with Katherine Lewis and Marshal Field III.

On October 17, 1945, the Executive Committee of Meyer’s National Committee for Mental Hygiene decided to give the Lasker Award in the mental health field, first prize, to British Brigadier Dr. John Rawlings Rees, and second prize, to Rees’s cohort, Canadian army psychiatrist General Brock Chisholm.

I have a copy of a letter dated October 10, 1946, from Frank Fremont-Smith to Eugene Meyer, on the letterhead of the National Committee for Mental Hygiene. Meyer has just been appointed (and would briefly serve, in 1946) as president of the World Bank, and has to step down as president of the Committee. Fremont-Smith writes to praise Meyer as the spirited leader of their operation, and hopes Meyer will at least stay on the board of directors. Fremont-Smith notes that “when you accepted the Presidency you were gracious enough to indicate that I should accept a Vice Presidency on the Board. this is the first time that, as a [Josiah Macy, Jr.] Foundation executive, I broke my previous rule of not accepting such positions in other organizations.”

During the 1950s, Fremont Smith would be simultaneously medical director of the Josiah Macy Foundation and president of the Rees World Federation of Mental Health. Fremont-Smith and Rees would coordinate studies in brainwashing and fascist subversion, congruent with the work of Alinsky and his community control crews.

Early in 1945, Mrs. Agnes Meyer met with Saul Alkinsky and subsequently wrote many articles praising Alinsky as the savior of the downtrodden poor, whom he would train to cope with things through Self-help. A particular series of six articles on Alinsky by Agnes Meyer, published in the Washington Post, was reprinted in Marshall Field’s Chicago Sun.

Agnes Meyer was a longtime funder of the Industrial Areas Foundation. Although her son-in-law Philip Graham fell out with Alinsky, the Post later (under Phil’s “black widow” Katharine Graham) hired Alinsky’s former aide Nicholas Von Hoffman as a writer.

Poor-People organizer Saul Alinsky would stay for a week at a time with the Meyers at their Washington DC mansion, or at their Mount Kisco, NY mansion.

Other Sponsors --

The other great sponsor of the Alinsky enterprise was the couple, Valentine Macy and his wife Happy. Valentine was the grandson of Josiah Macy, who had acquired a fortune from oil interests held in conjunction with the Rockefellers. The family’s Macy Foundation was the prime U.S. private agency for British political and drug induced brainwashing. The Macy’s were stalwart supporters of Alinsky, and of Field’s Industrial Areas Foundation.

Marshall Field III was raised in England (attended Eton) by his American-born father, Marshall Field II, inheritor of the Marshal Field Chicago department store fortune. Returning to the U.S., and turned from being merely a rich playboy to a funder of political projects, Marshal Field III was introduced by financier James P. Warburg to the Warburg family’s spook psychiatrist, Gregory Zilboorg. (See WARBURG note, below, on Warburg vs. FDR and as Warburg as a founder of the Institute for Policy Studies). Dr. Zilboorg had been a labor minister in Kerensky’s Russian government, and would become notorious for sleeping with his patient, Kay Sharp, simultaneously the wife of James Warburg and mistress of George Gershwin -- all of them patients of Zilboorg. (He would parade around in a flamboyant black cape, with a huge mustache which was nicknamed “the lunatic fringe”). Zilboorg was a member of the Eugene Meyer/Fremont-Smith/Howland Shaw {National Committee on Mental Hygiene.}

Zilboorg is credited by Alinsky’s biographer Horwitt as co-responsible for Marshal Field’s transformation into the moneybags for these kinds of projects; Horwitt claims other sources overstate the obscure Dr. Zilboorg’s power over his patient, Field.

The Catholic Church backing for Alinsky was allegedly “despite” the views of Cardinal Spellman, but was certainly sanctioned by Pius XII, and the Chicago archdiocese was more and more wholeheartedly behind him - though he definitely had enemies in there. I wonder if Lord Halifax had anything to do with this? -- he was a Catholic! But publicly, it was JACQUES MARITAIN (of CCF) who was the famous Catholic ally of Alinsky.

The Chicago Rosenwald family, (close to the Rothschilds), owners of Sears Roebuck, gave big money to Alinsky’s operation -- they were key in the America First Committee, which was publicly led by Rosenwald’s employee as Sears Robuck chairman, Gen. Robert E. Wood.

A huge source of money for Alinsky over the years was from the Schwarzhaupt Foundation, run by associates of Emil Schwarzhaupt from his liquor distiller business in the 1930s -- NATIONAL DISTILLERS. Here is a brief squib about this gang from a 1996 article by Rich Freeman:

Burnham-- The Burnham part of the name referred to Isaac Wolf “Tubby’‘ Burnham III. Tubby had changed the family name to Burnham: the real name was Burnheim. The Jewish Burnheim family was based in Kentucky, and ran I.W. Harper Distillery, producer of Harper’s Gin and other products. The Bernheims/Burnhams were bootleggers during Prohibition, and in 1933, sold the I.W. Harper Distillery to Chicago mobster Emil Schwarzhaupt, who in 1937 sold it to Lewis Rosenstiel and his Schenley Distillers. This became the source of the family money. When during the 1970s, Tubby Burnham wanted to buy a share of Drexel, he had to go to see Roger Baldwin, the then head of Morgan Stanley investment bank to get approval, showing that Drexel was still a Morgan firm....

-- From Alinsky to Stern and Obama --

As for the continuing anti-FDR faction of the Democratic Party:

The noted Alinsky adventure outside of Chicago was in the late 60s, in Rochester, NY, in a black-community-control/riot-counterinsurgency project called FIGHT, pitting the unemployed blacks against the Kodak corporation. To settle the contest in the end, Alinsky employed Senator DANIEL PATRICK MOYNIHAN, who brokered the final agreements and smoothed Alinsky’s way out of Rochester. Though Moynihan had a racist reputation, and would not seem to be much of a credible help with a black community control project, his politics and Alinsky’s are really congruent.

The Gamaliel Foundation, based on Saul Alinsky’s life and work, paid Barack Obama in the 1980s to come to organize in Chicago.

HEATHER AND PAUL BOOTH were trained by Alinsky after their SDS and SNCC careers, and they created the Alinskyite {Midwest Academy} where ANDY STERN WAS REPORTEDLY TRAINED. (I called the Midwest Academy to confirm this report from right-wing sources. They refused to confirm or deny, and said I could talk to the executive director later on.)

Alinsky’s last initiative was the Citizen Action Project in Chicago, opposing pollution and opposing the skyway. Paul Booth headed that project for Saul.

The Alinsky/Booth Citizen Action Project is now called USAction.

Recently the Midwest Academy gave its HEATHER AWARD to a longtime Alinsky/Booth operative named Alicia Ybarra, who is Director of Training for Andy Stern’s Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

Khalid R. Pitts, a director of the Alinsky/Booth USAction, is the Director for Political Accountability for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). “He manages SEIUs public education campaigns, working closely with USAction on issues like healthcare, Iraq and economic justice.

And in 2000, the man who was for 25 years the Industrial Areas Foundation West Coast director, Larry B. McNeil became head of the leadership training operation (”Institute For Change”) for Andy Stern’s entire national SEIU. McNeil is married to Anne Bartley, Laurance Rockefeller’s niece, former chairman of the Rockefeller Family Fund and a leading strategist for the Rockefeller Family public spending; Ms. Bartley (Mrs. McNeil) is a co-founder of several of the George Soros/Andy Stern partnerships, including the Democracy Alliance.

-- The Alinsky Organization Today --

Alinsky’s original Industrial Areas Foundation, set up by Marshall Field III, is alive today as an international organization based in Chicago.

The Secretary of its board of trustees is a University of Chicago bigshot feminist pro-war neo-conservative, JEAN BETHKE ELSHTAIN.

She is a fellow of The John M. Olin Center for Inquiry into the Theory and Practice of Democracy; she is the Laura Spellman Rockefeller Professor of Social and Political Ethics at the University of Chicago Divinity School; before that she was professor of philosophy at Vanderbilt University. She chaired the Leo Strauss Committee of the American Political Science Association to select the best Ph. D. Dissertation in political theory, 1988-89. She chairs the Council on Civil Society, a joint project of the University of Chicago Divinity School and the neoconservative Institute for American Values -- (with Sen. Dan Coats, Sen. Joseph Lieberman, DLC strategist William A. Galston, race strategist James Q. Wilson, and black cultural nationalist Cornel West).

Another current trustee of the Industrial Areas Foundation is TALAT M. OTHMAN, a Republican fundraiser, founding chairman of the American Muslim Council (reportedly the U.S. lobbying arm of the Muslim Brotherhood); Chairman, Islamic Free Market Institute, founded by Grover Norquist; a former board member of the Illinois Finance Authority; a former board member of George W. Bush’s Harken Energy company, representing on the board Saudi billionaire Abdullah Baksh, whose had a 20% stake in Harken and whose investment saved Bush’s ass.

======

WARBURG NOTE:

The James P. Warburg, who introduced his family’s psychiatrist Zilboorg to Marshall Field III, was the son of Fed founder Paul Warburg and nephew of Nazi financier Max Warburg.

Later, the Institute for Policy Studies was founded in 1963 by Marcus Raskin, aide to McGeorge Bundy, and Richard Barnet, aide to John J. McCloy. Start-up funding was secured from the SEARS heir, Philip Stern, and banker, JAMES P. WARBURG, and further funding from the FIELD FOUNDATION.

But back in the 1930s, James P. Warburg was a prime organizer for the Chicago-based “Crusaders” organization, associated with the Raskob/Morgan/DuPont Liberty league. Here is Cliff Kiracoffe’s report on it (Cliff does not mention that the American Jewish Committee was an adjunct of the Warburg’s Kuhn Loeb bank):

Closely associated with the activities of the Liberty League, and its satellite action organizations such as the “Crusaders,” were influential members of the board of the American Jewish Committee: Irving Lehman, of Lehman Brothers; Lessing J. Rosenwald, chairman of Sears Roebuck; Roger W. Strauss, director of Revere Copper and Brass; Louis Edward Kirstein, vice president of Filene’s; Joseph M. Proskauer, who was a director of the American Liberty League; Henry Ittleson, who was president of the Commercial Investment Trust A.G. of Berlin; and Albert D. Lasker, who served on the Crusaders board. The American Jewish Committee was founded in 1906 as a foreign-policy lobby group that focused on human rights in Russia. Its publication Commentary, edited from 1960-95 by Norman Podhoretz, has been the leading vector for decades promoting so-called `neo-conservative’ foreign policy and the destabilization of the Middle East. As for the Crusaders organization I just mentioned, it was an anti-labor organization opposed to New Deal policies whose board included Albert D. Lasker, as just noted; James P. Warburg; and John W. Davis (1873-1955), legal counsel for the Morgan interests and U.S. Steel, among others. Davis was the former Democratic Party Presidential candidate in 1924, and lost to Republican Calvin Coolidge. Prior to this he had served as the U.S. Ambassador at London, 1918-21.

======================

Report August 29, 2008

THE LONDON-SOROS COUP AGAINST U.S. ELECTIONS

by Anton Chaitkin

Lyndon LaRouche wrote on August 8 [2008]:

“If you want a preview of what the United States would be like under a President Barack Obama, just look at Georgia’s recent actions. Georgian President Saakashvili, like Obama, is owned by the same British godfather--George Soros. Would Soros’s man Obama be another Dick Cheney if he got into office?”

--------

The horrible results of George Soros’ intrigues in Georgia have now spilled into public view with the clash of tanks and bombers on the Russian border.

George Soros is an agent of the British Foreign Office, his fortune of billions a creation of British offshore financial circles. He is a career controlled asset of British strategists such as Mark Malloch Brown (Baron Malloch-Brown), Minister of State in the U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office and former vice president of the Soros Quantum fund and of the Soros Open Society Institute.

Soros and Malloch Brown together ran the Rose Revolution in Georgia. Soros money paid the salaries of the prime minister and police. Then the paymaster for the Open Society Institute in Georgia, Alexander Lomaia, became head of Georgia’s National Security Council and managed the attack that began the war.

New adventures are being readied in Ukraine, and around and against China. Drug-fed wars are in prospect for Southwest Asia and South America. British Foreign Office agent George Soros steers a multi-billion dollar machine to overthrow governments and forge a global bankers’ dictatorship, which must result in a catastrophic war with Russia and China, unless the game is broken up.

This report makes public the covert Soros-directed combination operating inside the United States.

Soros’ actions are taken on behalf of the British Crown. They constitute an illegal foreign intervention into the U.S. Presidential elections, at a crucial moment when the British are driving the world towards World War III, in response to the collapse of their post-Bretton Woods speculative international financial system.

London’s Soros apparatus has swallowed the Democratic Party leadership and split the labor movement, seeking to kill even the memory of Franklin Roosevelt’s America.

How have the component parts of this machinery been put together?

Begin with the {Open Society Institute}, where one man, billionaire speculator Soros, dictates over $300 million in yearly political payouts.

Attach to Soros, the Andy Stern group leading the {Service Employees International Union (SEIU)}, guards of globalism and sweetheart contracts. The SEIU has now led the break-up of America’s AFL-CIO labor federation.

Assemble the {Democracy Alliance}, a Soros-led billionaires’ club hostile to the Democratic Party, funding “alternative” politics after Soros had paid for the McCain-Feingold campaign finance law, bought Moveon.org, and brought Howard Dean in to chair a toothless Democratic Party.

Cement in the already established {Tides Foundation}, through which financiers anonymously bankroll politics-shaping enterprises; and the interlocked {ACORN}, a government and banker-financed group of covert entities for herding hundreds of thousands of poor people into blind localized protest -- and for the management of the voting process.

Here is the British instrument for a coup against the American elections: this Soros combination of tax exempt charities and secretly managed street agencies, whose commingled funds have led observers to ponder the question of criminal money-laundering.

Consider these features of the cash combination.

{Drummond Pike} is Treasurer of Soros’ Democracy Alliance, which pours millions into the Tides Foundation and guides millions into ACORN.

The same Drummond Pike is also founder and permanent chief executive of Tides Foundation. Tides is dominated by George Soros and openly funds ACORN on its own.

Anna Burger, vice chairman of Soros’ Democracy Alliance, is international Treasurer of the SEIU. She chairs the Change to Win Federation which in 2005 pulled millions of members out of the AFL-CIO, crippling the alliance of labor and the Democratic Party.

{Wade Rathke} is the founder of ACORN, the head of the SEIU Local 100 for Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas, and until July was a Tides director. He was board chairman of the Tides Center, the link between Tides’ anonymous wealthy donors and “radical politics.”

Rathke quit as ACORN’s permanent chief executive and resigned his Tides positions in July, when a media leak revealed his eight-year cover-up of his brother’s $1 million embezzlement from the Rathke-family controlled ACORN treasury. The New York Times then reported that Drummond Pike had put up the money, from unknown sources, to reimburse the theft that had been revealed.

The Barack Obama Presidential campaign paid over $800,000 in 2008 to a Rathke-controlled ACORN affiliate to run political operations, and disguised the purpose of the payments in reporting to the Federal Election Commission. After a public challenge in August, the campaign changed the FEC report. Obama has served as a lawyer and trainer for ACORN since 1995, and ACORN has been the key street force in Obama’s only two national campaigns, in 2004 and 2008.

- Alinsky and the ‘68-ers --

The core of rotten agentry that Soros now employs originated in the methods and networks of Saul Alinsky (1909-1972). Sponsored by the Rockefeller Foundation and based at the University of Chicago, Alinsky pioneered “community organizing” as an operative of British counter-insurgency and psychological warfare.

Saul Alinsky wormed his way in among the militant union leaders of the 1930s. He got particularly close to John L. Lewis, president of the Congress of Industrial Organizations, which had led popular support for President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal policies. With Lewis’s daughter on the board of Alinsky’s Industrial Areas Foundation, Saul Alinsky seduced and brokered the split of Lewis and some other unionists away from Roosevelt in the 1940 election race. World War II was beginning, and Alinsky used as a manipulative handle Lewis’ and his daughter’s hostility to Roosevelt’s anti-fascist interventionism.

Alinsky badmouthed Roosevelt as a smiling Demagogue. In the slums he “radically” dismissed labor unions as fat partners of business -- the identical rhetoric employed by Alinsky heir Andy Stern of today’s SEIU. The People, Alinsky taught, need direct action street confrontations to get their way in local matters. They need not concern themselves with world affairs, that are better left to those higher up, those sponsoring Alinsky.

After the war, Alinsky was adopted by British strategists based at the Tavistock Clinic and Psychiatric Institute, Tavistock’s chief Brigadier John Rawlings Rees and his friends at the Washington Post and the Josiah Macy Foundation. They hoped that Alinsky’s Chicago slum experiments could be shaped into a weapon to eradicate Roosevelt’s legacy and make permanent the power of the London-Wall Street axis.

This project percolated until exploding in Alinsky’s last years: the late 1960s, when student anti-war protest morphed into sex, drugs and mindless political action. With the Kennedy brothers and Martin Luther King dead, the riots at the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago were run by Alinskyites and financier agents within the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS)-- such as Weather Underground terrorists William Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn, now part of the Chicago financier political leadership.

At that time, the National Student Association and its “radical” agenda was exposed as a project of the Central Intelligence Agency, financed through wealthy private foundations.

In the wake of the ‘68 riots, Alinsky’s final Chicago enterprise, the Community Action Project, featured his trainee, Heather Booth, wife of SDS National Secretary Paul Booth. She went on to create her own Citizen Action and Midwest Academy, projects funded by the financier oligarchy on the Alinsky model.

Alinsky’s movement set up a Washington DC center in 1968, for national operations to be coordinated with such U.S. government as would emerge from the chaos.

From this {Center for Community Change} would emerge the sordid apparatus Soros now wields.

- ACORN, Tides, and the Ocean of Money -

Margery Tabankin was the star of the Center for Community Change (CCC). Personally trained by Saul Alinsky, she had been elected president of the National Student Association in 1971, after its exposure as a CIA front. In 1972 Tabankin sent her CCC assistant, Drummond Pike, down to Little Rock to look into the uses of a new experimental program for controlling and deploying poor people. This little program, started up in Arkansas by Wade Rathke as a project of the National Welfare Rights Organization, would come to be known as the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now: ACORN.

Tabankin and Pike brought Wade Rathke around the United States involving him in the Alinsky-modeled broader movement known as ARF, which stood for Associated Rich Folks. Financiers such as the Bagley family, the dominant wing of the R.J. Reynolds tobacco empire, were funding “community organizing” counterinsurgency projects for lower income people, black ghetto residents and others, in confrontations over meaningless or outright fascist issues.

In 1976 Drummond Pike and the Bagley family created the Tides Foundation, bringing Acorn founder WADE RATHKE onto the board as the first Tides director.

From 1977 to 1981, Margery Tabankin was the Director of the United States federal agency, Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) under President Jimmy Carter. In September, 1977, Tabankin’s federal agency gave two grants among others:

ACORN: $470,475 went to train 100 volunteers, 80 of whom were to be placed with ACORN. At a meeting of ACORN’s executive Board Oct. 15, 1977, it was noted that the organization would likely die without the federal funding arranged by Tabankin.

MIDWEST ACADEMY: $432,235 was granted to this agency which had been started in 1973 by Margery Tabankin’s fellow Alinsky-trainee, Heather Booth. Spokesmen for Midwest Academy have refused to confirm or deny published reports that SEIU president Andy Stern was trained at the Academy. Today, 31 years after Tabankin’s federal grant, Heather Booth is still on the board of Tabankin’s Center for Community Change.

From 1981 to 1988, Margery Tabankin was executive director of the Bagley family’s ARCA Foundation. In the same period Tides Foundation co-founder Jane Bagley Lehman was chairman of the board of Tides employing Drummond Pike as Tides chief executive.

Here is a higher level of the British imperial interest. After London’s Imperial Tobacco Company came to dominate the R.J. Reynolds firm in a transatlantic trust, the Bowman Gray family and the Reynolds-Bagleys were put in charge and given vast fortunes in return for promoting British intelligence enterprises of both Left and Right flavor. C. Boyden Gray assumed control of the George bush family’s legal affairs. Smith Bagley and his employee Margery Tabankin ran ARCA Foundation, in a foundation complex interlocked with Smith Richardson, trainers of the Central Intelligence Agency; Mr. Bagley had been the power inside the Jimmy Carter Presidency behind Margery Tabankin’s reign at VISTA.[2]

Sometime within the last few months, ACORN abandoned its longtime national headquarters at 1024 Elysian Fields in New Orleans. Critical attention had begun to be focused on the wild array of entities specifying that small building (see photo) as their address: ACORN, Local 100 of the SEIU, ACORN Institute, American Institute for Social Justice, ACORN Housing Corporation, Inc., ACORN International, and about 60 other affiliates.

By the time the Rathke-Pike embezzlement scandal surfaced, the Elysian Fields complex had apparently been moved to a tight security base at 2609 Canal Street (see photo).

An unaccountable ocean of cash flooded that complex, fed by money rivers from Washington, from the world’s biggest banks, and directly from the interlocked Soros enterprise.

Federal support during the Bush Cheney administration has been enormous.

According to 990 reports filed with the Internal Revenue Service, government contributions to the ACORN Housing Corporation were $1,700,317 in 2005, 24.5% of the unit’s total revenue that year; $3,020,045 in (election year) 2004, 39.4% of total revenue; and $2,608,961 in 2003, 45.8% of total revenue.

Government contributions to the ACORN Institute were $2,275,182 in 2006, 63.2% of that unit’s total revenue; $300,880 in 2005, 20.0% of total revenue; and $130,094 in 2004, 58.5% of total revenue.

Try to follow the swirling pattern of passed money that was derived from donations qualified for federal tax exemption!

The tax-exempt ACORN Housing Corporation donated to the tax-exempt American Institute for Social Justice $846,817 2005, $947,609 in 2004; $4,076,702 in 2003.

The tax-exempt American Institute for Social Justice gave to ACORN, the NON-TAX-EXEMPT mother association, $4,952,288 in 2006, $4,316,451 in 2005; 7,894,473 in (election year) 2004, and 2,340,723 in 2003.

END OF PART ONE

Next, in Part Two:

Floating the Obama Candidacy;

Obama and the Dope Bankers;

The Soros Jacobin Political Apparatus.

[1] See Anton Chaitkin, “British Psychiatry, from Eugenics to Assassination,” Executive Intelligence Review, October 7, 1994

https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1994/eirv21n40-19941007/eirv21n40-19941007_028-british_psychiatry_from_eugenics.pdf

[2] We note that in 2007-2008, ARCA Foundation executive director Donna Edwards ran for Congress in Maryland with shamelessly commingled cash and personnel support from the entire Democracy Alliance/SEIU/Tides/ACORN combination. With Edwards now in Congress, the new ARCA Foundation Executive Director will be Anna Kuhn, a program officer for Soros at his Open Society Institute.

Note by the author:

