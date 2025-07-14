by Anton Chaitkin; copyright Anton Chaitkin

A nonsensical recent article from the Cato Institute says that Trump should fight against “globalism,” but not against “globalization.”[1]

Well, globalization means precisely “free trade.” That is the old slogan of the British empire to enslave mankind under their monopoly of advanced industry, and prevent everyone else from having industry. That’s how imperial financiers can subdue and loot the weakened world.

“Free trade” means constant wars, to prevent the rise of any nation that might “break the rules” – the globalist “rules” forbidding nationalistic measures which the poor would need to rise out of poverty. These wars also prevent nations from helping each other out of poverty. That’s what the present era’s wars and perpetual crises are about.

For our national security, we must have national protection and promotion of industry, aiming to create --

high-wage heavy industry;

a work force that is large, growing, skilled, healthy, non-addicted, educated, literate, and optimistic;

secure borders, and a population sympathetic to the nation’s success;

very intensive energy sources, state-of-the-art infrastructure, high-speed transport, and a population that is wise enough to cheer for the progress of man’s control over nature.

But our nation’s security and stability requires each and every country to have these nationalistic blessings.

The secret of sovereignty is that sovereign nations help each other to rise – it means not being duped by the globalists into accepting their rule over mankind including ourselves, in the hope that we will be better off than others. That was the tragically ignorant assumption of the backward White southerner under slavery and segregation.

Under protective tariffs, our national agro-industrial progress raised millions of poor Americans to a better life. The slaveowners and the British opposed America’s industrial rise, because it threatened their power.

We fell away from our republic’s mission when the anglophile globalist eastern financiers betrayed our country and betrayed the Black people, by closing off the necessary industrialization of the South after the Civil War. They thus continued de facto slavery in cheap-labor plantations, in the imperial globalist cheap labor system.

We fell away from our republic’s mission when we destroyed settled agricultural communities of Indians. This land theft was unnecessary for western settlement. We have never filled up the vast western spaces.

When our agro-industrial capabilities and growing population overpowered the Indians, and we took away their way of life, we owed it to the Indians to offer the helping hand they needed to join and thrive in our technologically advanced civilization. We still owe it to their communities.

These mission failures damaged our world reputation. But when we have raised our people up and at the same time offered that helping hand to bring others the benefits of our inventions and discoveries, we showed that our society is truly civilized. Reputation is crucial – in credit, or in statecraft.

Imperial globalists claim they are aiding human rights, while they intrude on nations to weaken and rob them.

Imperial globalists claim also that the rise of the underclass is dangerous, they will naturally want to kill us.

That is the class warfare idea of the terroristic left. And throughout history the empires have cooked up their own controlled terror movements of agents and dupes to justify their oppression. Why did the globalists arm Osama bin Laden “to fight communism” in Afghanistan? Why did the globalists sell arms to Iran’s Mullahs “for money to fight communism” in Central America? Wasn’t the globalists’ purpose to bring about the foreseeable results -- chaos and anti-Americanism?

When the media reports that the mobs or the Mullahs have shouted, America is the Great Satan, or Death to Israel, what is the patriot’s wise reaction?

To bow to the globalists and plunge into new and more dangerous wars?

Or to offer the hand of friendship to build up civilization in high-powered industry and infrastructure projects for national greatness of all peoples in the Middle East?

To answer these questions, study authentic U.S. history and inquire: Which American Presidents have promoted imperial foreign wars, and which have promoted industrial progress for ourselves and for all countries? Which were wise?

Was Franklin Roosevelt right to promote Iranian nationalism against British control? Were Eisenhower and Kennedy right to initiate nuclear energy development for Iran and all other countries? Were Presidents Lincoln and McKinley right to promote national progress in the U.S. AND in Russia, Germany, Japan and Latin America? Was the U.S. right to help Germany and Japan reindustrialize after World War II and make them again our friends as they had been in the 19th century? Or should we have crushed these enemies?

Globalization is the action-orientation of the real enemies of the United States and mankind.

After the Kennedy brothers were murdered and the globalists could do as they pleased, their strategy destroyed the advanced heavy industry of the U.S., Britain and Germany, while building up the parasitical offshore banking system.

The American public largely rejects globalization, as do many Europeans and proud people throughout the world. And they reject the wars of the globalist system.

But the globalist pets in the political party leaderships have a trick that empires have always used: make people destroy themselves by playing on their lack of solidarity with other children of God.

When Donald Trump said the Ukraine proxy war against Russia was foolish, the globalists panicked. Might American leaders embrace the idea of a decisive break with the globalist enemy?

They can only keep their power over the U.S. if the U.S. is kept in crisis, and at war, through a proxy such as Israel against Iran, or with American forces in an insane all-out war with China. Meanwhile the globalists await the right time for relaunching Biden’s brink-of-annihilation war against Russia.

Israel is an integral part of the globalist apparatus. Its military, intelligence, technology, extremist politics, foreign lobbying, and armageddonist distortion of religion, are all intertwined with those of the British empire and the corrupted globalist elements within the U.S.

Our Western civilization is rooted in monotheism, and it is justified by universal values applying to all men, such as solidarity and compassion, self-government, individual dignity and the right to rise.

If Americans or the British claim that mass killings by Bibi Netanyahu or by Israeli settlers represent the Jewish religion, this is true anti-Semitism. It cancels the religion of Judaism, it overturns the monotheism that Jews helped bring to the world, it defies God by denying that He made all men, and that we are thus of one blood.

What is our real identity as Americans, our best Western heritage, and our common monotheism?

We gave the world precious advancements, inventions, and examples of rising to a good life. We believed in civilization, and at our best, we went for the common good against imperialism. That is who we truly are, and if we give that up we will cease to be.

[1] The Cato Institute represents the “Austrian School” of economics. This was developed by the British and Austrian empires in the 19th century to counter the nationalism of U.S. President Lincoln and Germany’s Chancellor Bismarck. In the 1920s, the Bank of England used “Austrian School” propaganda to promote austerity and fascism in Austria, Italy and Germany. During the Cold War, the British and their American financier partners promoted the Austrian School as a tool of globalist propaganda.

