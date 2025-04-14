Introductory note from Anton Chaitkin

The historical account posted below contains critical discoveries about the two sides within American history, the Republic vs. the Empire.

This narrative is an appendix to my book that was just published: Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress from Franklin to Kennedy, Volume II -- 1830s to 1890s.[1]

The context for this narrative is Chapter 2 of that newly-published book, which is available by for purchase on Amazon.com by clicking on this link.

For 15 years leading up to the Civil War, aggressive slaveowners attempted to build a predatory, hemisphere-wide southern empire. Abraham Lincoln came into national life as this hell spread from the plantation system. Lincoln stoutly defended the USA and its neighbors.

This conflict was only partly resolved in the Civil War. It has defined the two contending philosophies in American life until now. An account of the slave empire is essential to the history behind today’s American world role, as a menace or a blessing to mankind.

Military aggression organized by the Slave Power began in 1846 with the invasion of Mexico under President James Polk of Tennessee. During the 1850s, private armies were assembled to conquer Latin American and Caribbean countries and to spread slavery there. These foreign attacks, dubbed “filibusters,” were conducted by the founders of the Southern secession movement.

Their private armies at length formed the core of the military and political forces thrown against the United States from 1861 to 1865.

The 1850s attackers often claimed they were acting in the U.S. national interest, and even in the interest of the invaded countries. Similar claims were made when Cuba was attacked by Theodore Roosevelt and his circle in the late 19th century, and by Allen Dulles in the middle 20th century. One cannot fully appreciate the Good Neighbor Policy of President Franklin Roosevelt (1930s-1940s) without knowing about how FDR’s predecessor Abraham Lincoln responded to the Southern empire men.

And it is impossible to grasp the mind-set of the Dulles brothers and their imperial circle (1920s-1960s) without reference to the hyper-criminal aggression of their plantation predecessors who made war on Latin America.

How America’s Enemies Organized the Southern Slave Empire

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Sections:

1. President Taylor vs. the Quitman Plot

2. The Lone Star Order and the Sponsors of Pierce

3. The Southern Imperial Legacy That Still Haunts the U.S.

1. President Taylor vs. the Quitman Plot

As the Mexican War drew to a close in 1848, the last year of Lincoln’s Congressional term, a U.S. internal crisis emerged concerning the vast territory taken from Mexico, extending from the western border of Texas to the Pacific coast. Would the states formed from this area be slave or free? Old Henry Clay, now back again in the Senate, offered measures for a new compromise between North and South. He was opposed by northern abolitionists, and by southern “fire-eaters.”

The most radical advocates for spreading slavery at that time proclaimed themselves participants in a Young America political movement, modelled after Young Germany, Young France, and other groups promoting the revolutionary upheavals then sweeping Europe. It was not necessarily illogical to attach such a reactionary aim to revolution. The European insurrectionists were a mixture of socialists, neo-feudalists, anarchists, and nationalists, stirred to a boil by the secret services of contending imperial powers.

American insurrectionists called for “extending the area of freedom,” by which they meant both aiding the European revolutionaries, and conquering the Western Hemisphere to expand slavery (in the name of the American republic).[2]

In his inaugural address, President Zachary Taylor warned against embroiling the United States in overseas conflicts. At issue were Hungarian and other European revolutionary struggles, and the project to seize Spain’s colony Cuba, and annex it to the U.S. as a slave state. War, Taylor said, was against our interests, our religion, and civilized behavior:

[We] sympathize in all efforts to extend the blessings of civil and political liberty, but . . . we are warned by the admonitions of history and the voice of our own beloved [George] Washington to abstain from entangling alliances with foreign nations. In all disputes between conflicting governments it is our interest not less than our duty to remain strictly neutral, while our geographical position, the genius of our institutions and our people, the advancing spirit of civilization, and, above all, the dictates of religion direct us to the cultivation of peaceful and friendly relations with all other powers. It is to be hoped that no international question can now arise which a government confident in its own strength and resolved to protect its own just rights may not settle by wise negotiation . . .

The government, Taylor believed, ought to advance our real interests through intervention in the economy:

It shall be my study to recommend such constitutional measures to Congress as may be necessary and proper to secure encouragement and protection to the great interests of agriculture, commerce, and manufactures [and] to improve our rivers and harbors . . .[3]

That summer of 1849, New York-based Young America schemers, led by international imperial operatives George Sanders and John O’Sullivan, organized an American war against Spain. They recruited around 600 men, many of them U.S. Mexican-War veterans from New Orleans, into a mercenary army to invade Cuba. That Spanish island was a rich dream for imperial pirates, lush with sugar and tobacco plantations, a potential huge base (about the same size as the state of Kentucky) controlling the approaches to North and Central America.

Military command was offered to Caleb Cushing of Massachusetts and to Senator Jefferson Davis of Mississippi, who had both been officers in the Mexican War. Both were interested but declined the honor. The front-man for the enterprise, Narciso Lopez, a former Spanish army officer allied to American slaveowners, had to take the top command himself. The soldiers of fortune assembled on Round Island just off the Mississippi coast, and awaited orders to sail.

President Taylor was alerted to the project and ordered a blockade of Round Island. He labeled the expedition

“in the highest degree criminal, as tending to endanger the peace and compromise the honor of this nation,”

and exhorted all good citizens to help prevent it.[4] During a U.S. Navy siege of six weeks, the mercenary force melted away.

Frustrated Slave Power advocates denounced the President’s actions as tyrannical federal interference. Immediately afterwards, in October 1849, secessionists seeking to exploit the situation held a strategy session in Jackson, Mississippi, taking up the burning question of the new western territories.

They called upon the slave states to send official delegates to a convention in Tennessee the following year. The next step, if the north did not surrender to their demands, would be the breaking up of the United States, through a call for conventions of the slave states to create a new southern Union.[5]

Into this explosive national dilemma now stepped an extremist Southern leader who would quickly place himself in position to blow up the works.

General John A. Quitman spoke articulately for the idea of an extended slaveowners’ empire that could overpower the American republic. We will briefly review his adventures, because he was close to the center of the treason and tragedy that became the Civil War.

John A. Quitman (Photograph, Mississippi Dept. of Archives and History)

John Quitman was a New York lawyer who had married into a wealthy Natchez family. He rose to prominence as the ardent Mississippi spokesman for the anti-national “nullifiers” of South Carolina, and as an elite plantation owner, politician, and organizer of state military companies.

President Taylor knew him from the Mexican War, when Quitman had been a member of the clique of officers associated with Caleb Cushing.[6]

Quitman had been appointed the military governor of Mexico City during the few months that U.S. troops occupied the capital. He had exulted in ruling from Mexico’s ancient national palace. He was an imperialist to the core.[7]

Quitman’s fixed opinion was that the war should be . . . for conquest and occupation. He regarded the great bulk of the Mexicans as a bastard and robber race, incapable of self-government, and only fit for servitude and military rule . . . [He] considered that the whole Mexican territory should be subdued, annexed, and governed by the sword . . .[8]

Quitman estimated that a permanent force of only 28,000 troops would be sufficient to tax the people directly and to draw revenue from Mexico’s imports and gold and silver mines.[9]

Quitman was thus angry when the U.S. Commanders Zachary Taylor and Winfield Scott pulled out of Mexico as quickly as possible rather than annexing the entire country. Back in Mississippi, militants made Quitman the candidate for governor for both Democrats and Whigs. He was the guest of honor at the October 1849 Jackson convention that issued the call to prepare for Southern secession. He was elected governor and took office in January 1850.

In February, Young America’s “Cuban Council” offered Quitman command of another Cuban invasion attempt.[10] Narciso Lopez arrived at the governor’s mansion in March to consult on the project. Quitman apparently agreed to personally lead a followup expedition if the first landing under Lopez gained a foothold. In April, Governor Quitman went to New Orleans, the operational base for the enterprise. He arranged for spying on Spanish military installations in Cuba, and Mississippi state armaments were transferred to the mercenary troops.[11]

Narciso Lopez with about 500 men landed in Cuba May 19. They were routed by Spanish forces, suffered heavy casualties, and got no support from Cuban civilians; but Lopez escaped with his life.[12]

From June 3 to June 11, 1850, delegates appointed by the slave states met in the Nashville Convention, to consider unified action in case slavery would be banned in California and New Mexico. At that time, Texas was threatening to invade and seize portions of the New Mexico territory for slavery, with Quitman’s encouragement.

Disagreeing with Senator Henry Clay’s compromise proposal, President Taylor pushed for California and New Mexico to be brought into the Union as free states, with no concessions to the southern militants.

President Zachary Taylor

On June 7, 1850, President Taylor secured the arrest of Narciso Lopez in New Orleans, charged with violating U.S. neutrality law. On June 21, a New Orleans federal grand jury indicted Mississippi Governor Quitman, Lopez, and 14 other conspirators.[13]

President Taylor stood tall as the Crisis of 1850 came to a head on July 3.

U.S. and Texas forces were reported to be close to a shooting war in the New Mexico territory.[14] Two Georgia Whigs, Senator Robert Toombs and Representative Alexander Stephens, met with Taylor and warned of a slaveowners’ uprising if he stuck to his plan.

Maine Senator Hannibal Hamlin went in to see the President as the enraged southerners left Taylor’s office. Taylor told Hamlin not to compromise with disunion and treason.

New York Whig manager Thurlow Weed came in next. Taylor told Weed how he had replied to the Southern ultimatum:

“if it becomes necessary I will take command of the army myself to enforce the laws. And I said that if you men are taken in rebellion against the Union, I will hang you with less reluctance than I hanged the spies and deserters in Mexico.”[15]

The President fell ill of a supposed stomach ailment the next day, July 4, and died five days later.

2. The Lone Star Order and the Sponsors of Pierce

In the 1850 Compromise reached soon after Taylor’s death,[16] California came into the Union a free state. In the area from which Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, and Arizona would be formed, each state was left to decide for itself whether to permit slavery within its borders.

The Compromise included a fugitive slave clause that caused much Northern outrage, requiring citizens to assist police and slaveowners to capture and re-enslave runaways.

Mississippi Governor John Quitman resigned his office in February 1851 to stand federal trial, still promoting the conquest of Cuba. Narciso Lopez and a private army of a few hundred embarked again for Cuba in August, carrying their proposed Cuban flag with a “lone star” reminiscent of Texas adventurers. The Spanish again overwhelmed the invaders and executed Lopez in September 1851.

Using Lopez as a martyr, an Order of the Lone Star was now set up in New Orleans, promoting foreign conquest combined with insurrection against the United States. Its masonic-like ritual was composed by Quitman’s agent, former Mississippi Senator John Henderson. The first president was Louisiana Senator Pierre Soulé, an exiled French revolutionary and Young America adventurer.[17]

John Quitman was soon the master of the Order. His agents began recruiting foot soldiers and leadership cadres, Southern empire men and mercenary adventurers from throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Quitman and a small set of imperialist–minded military officers from the Mexican War set about planning who would be the next United States President, to be elected in 1852.[18]

The leader of the officers’ clique was Caleb Cushing, who had procured the China treaty for Boston’s Anglo-American opium lords in 1844, and had then helped ignite the Mexican War. In Cushing’s inner circle were Quitman and Jefferson Davis of Mississippi, and Gideon Pillow of Tennessee (who had been court-martialed for insubordination to General Scott)[19].

These were

“the forces which, operating in obscurity and silence, culminated by placing [the next President] in the White House.”[20]

In August 1851, the officers met for several days at Caleb Cushing’s house in Newburyport, Massachusetts.[21] There they decided upon Franklin Pierce of New Hampshire, a member of their Mexican War clique, a weak personality who otherwise shared their imperial proslavery views. Cushing’s authorized biographer described the elaborate and successful officers’ project to nominate Pierce as a surprise (“dark horse”) candidate.

“Pierce was a consummate actor and did his part in maintaining the illusion of spontaneity” at the Democratic convention.[22]

Pierce campaigned on the promise that he would

“resist all attempts at renewing, in congress or out of it, the agitation of the slavery question”[23]

and would bring peace to the shaken nation. Under the complete control of the slavocracy, the Democratic party also stridently denounced American economic nationalism (protective tariffs, internal improvements, and national banking) -- without fear of effective programmatic opposition.

Franklin Pierce of New Hampshire

Pierce easily defeated the Whig candidate, General Winfield Scott, and was inaugurated President in March 1853.

The cabinet and diplomatic appointments of the Pierce administration belied the campaign rhetoric about peace and safety:

Caleb Cushing -- Attorney General;

Jefferson Davis -- Secretary of War;

Pierre Soulé, Order of the Lone Star president -- U.S. ambassador to Spain;[24]

George N. Sanders, Young America propagandist and revolutionary, agent for British empire agencies[25] and disciple of the London-based anarchist Giuseppe Mazzini -- U.S. consul in London;

John O’Sullivan, New York Young America leader[26] and a chief sponsor of Quitman’s filibusters -- U.S. ambassador to Portugal;

James Buchanan, who as Secretary of State had arranged giving half of the Oregon territory to the British, to clear the way for war on Mexico -- U.S. ambassador to Britain.

John Quitman was now the man of the hour. With his enemies dead (Zachary Taylor) or defeated (Gen. Winfield Scott), and his friends in power, Quitman mobilized for war.

He generalled a far-flung military-political network that had spread north and east from New Orleans. The New York Herald reported favorably on the power of the enterprise:

Now, we venture to say that no man will or can dispute the strength and terrible import of a secret revolutionary organization, numbering among its fifteen thousand members in the United States such an imposing catalogue of capitalists, military chieftains, lawyers, statesmen, and politicians, as are here combined together in the sacred, secret, but avowedly revolutionary, ‘Order of the Lone Star.’ Here we have men to furnish the sinews of war, including cash, steamers, munitions and provisions, and muskets and artillery.[27]

To prepare for conquering Cuba, Quitman had to secure and put into readiness the men and logistics of what was implicitly an alternative national government for the United States.

In the summer of 1853, he set up his first headquarters in the

“eastern filibuster capital, New York City [in the] fashionable Astor House.”[28]

His adjutants there were George Sanders and John O’Sullivan, who had both been arrested (and acquitted) on federal charges of attempting to sell thousands of muskets to the 1851 expedition. They had declared the purposes of the project:

This continent is for white people, and not only the continent, but the islands adjacent, and the negro must be kept in slavery at Cuba and Hayti, under white republican [sic] masters.[29]

The New York-based Cuban Junta formally designated Quitman the “civil and military chief of the revolution” and gave him dictatorial powers over Cuba once it would be conquered.[30] A week later, a farewell dinner at the Astor Hotel honored George Sanders, whom President Pierce had just appointed Consul General in London. In attendance were newspaper editors, Congressmen and other government officials. Georgia Governor Howell Cobb spoke of his “great respect for Young America.”[31] Cobb would be a leading intriguer in the 1860 movement to break up the United States.

John Quitman received coded messages sent to New York from Cuban slaveowners awaiting the landing of his forces to set off the revolution against the Spanish regime.[32] That government, to save itself, would soon begin emancipating Cuban slaves, arming blacks and disarming plantation owners.

In late 1853 and early 1854, Quitman assembled the middle leadership ranks of a formidable Southern military machine, with an underlying theme of Southern rights and bitterness against the 1850 Compromise. These were the men of “worth and respectability,” of the “right stripe,” displaying a “high-toned chivalrous character” -- plantation owners, legislators, college students, U.S. Army officers, “members of the political and social establishment,” particularly from the Gulf and southwestern states, who “recruited, raised funds, and purchased war goods on Quitman’s behalf. . .”[33]

These extensive war preparations could not be kept secret. The Pierce administration urged Quitman to keep a low profile, in the face of a growing pushback from concerned patriots and slavery opponents. Quitman bulled ahead, looking towards a Cuba invasion launch in June or July.

Then, suddenly, the Slave Power went too far and American politics fundamentally changed. This came about as follows.

Congress passed the Kansas-Nebraska Act, repealing the 1820 Missouri Compromise and opening the Midwest to slavery.[34]

Illinois Senator Stephen Douglas had introduced the Act, claiming that allowing western settlers to choose slavery advanced the rights of the common man.[35] But passage of the Act was the special project of Attorney General Caleb Cushing, who prodded the Congress and enforced discipline within the administration.

The Act created two new Territories, Kansas and Nebraska, and provided that settlers would decide whether slavery would be permitted when they drew up state constitutions. Who would those settlers be, to make such a decision? Wherever slaveowners could grab power, slavery would be legitimate.

Furious Northern protest against President Pierce as an agent of Southern conspiracy caused him to feign disapproval for the Quitman enterprise.

The day after he signed the Kansas-Nebraska Act into law, plunging the country into lawless hell, Pierce announced the discovery that

“a military expedition for the invasion of the island of Cuba”

was being planned, contrary to U.S. treaties with Spain. He asked citizens and district attorneys to help

“prevent any movement in conflict with law,”

in the name of

“national security, and the preservation of the public tranquility.”[36]

But Pierce and Secretary of War Jefferson Davis gave private assurances that the federal government would not interfere with the Cuba project.[37] And the administration asked Quitman’s co-leader Pierre Soulé to strategize with other U.S. diplomats on how to keep alive the plan to grab Cuba. James Buchanan drew up a secret document for Soulé, detailing arguments to counter growing public outrage over Southern expansion. Soon leaked and known as the Ostend Manifesto,[38] it declared that

[we cannot] permit Cuba to be Africanized and become a second St. Domingo [i.e. a black revolution such as occurred in Haiti, 1791-1804], with all its attendant horrors to the white race, and suffer the flames to extend to our own neighboring shores . . .

The Manifesto denounced

a most flagrant outrage on the rights of American citizens and on the flag of the United States [that] was perpetrated in the harbor of Havana . . .

The cited “outrage” was the seizure of an American cargo ship, the Black Warrior, earlier in 1854, by Spanish authorities steeling themselves against imminent invasion.

The Manifesto threatened that if Spain did not agree to sell Cuba, a regime-change war would liberate the “oppressed” slaveowners there:

should the Cubans themselves rise in revolt against the oppression which they suffer, no human power could prevent the citizens of the United States and liberal-minded men of other countries from rushing to their assistance.[39]

We note here that the Black Warrior’s captain, James D. Bulloch, arrested in that 1854 incident, went on to a career of unparalleled treachery, covert terror, and murder. See Appendix in this volume, “James Bulloch, Teddy Roosevelt’s Uncle and Mentor, Funded the Lincoln Assassination.”

3. The Southern Imperial Legacy That Still Haunts the U.S.

Growing public alarm over the catastrophic nature of the Pierce regime doomed the Quitman enterprise. Quitman resigned his commission from the Cuban Junta and ran successfully for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. From the floor of Congress he threatened secession and was the recognized spokesman for continuing filibusters -- now in Central America. Quitman died in 1858, while the machine he had built was being shaped for all-out war against the United States.

Under the Pierce administration the Order of the Lone Star forces, assembled to assault Cuba, began to be shared out for the conquest of Mexico and Central America.

Adventurer William Walker led private soldiers into Mexico’s territory of Baja California. He proclaimed it an independent nation, made himself the president and legalized slavery, before Mexico forced him out.

Walker next invaded Nicaragua, with $20,000 in gold furnished by an agent of Wall Street’s Cornelius Vanderbilt.[40] Former Black Warrior Captain James Bulloch transported 260 mercenary troops to Nicaragua to support Walker’s coup.[41] Walker proclaimed himself Nicaragua’s president, U.S. President Franklin Pierce officially recognized Walker’s government, and Walker legalized slavery there. Other Central American countries combined to force him out. When he tried another Nicaraguan invasion, a U.S. naval force arrested him.[42] He then launched an invasion of Honduras in an attempt to share power with the British in that region[43] -- he was captured by the British navy, was turned over to the government of Honduras, and was executed September 12, 1860.

By that time the secretive Order of the Lone Star had been merged into a new, even more secretive slave-empire organization, the Knights of the Golden Circle. Many leaders of Southern secession and tens of thousands of armed and trained men were affiliated with the group when the American Civil War began.[44]

This apparatus would persist in wartime as the anti-Union sabotage agency within the North (teamed with the British in Canada), and after the war as the backbone of the terrorist Ku Klux Klan.

The pro-imperial faction of Anglo-Americans carried forward into later centuries essentially the entire program of the Order and the Knights -- subjugation of Latin America for purposes hostile to the United States’ national interest. Their actions, with a Latin American imperial pivot, may be said to have proved fatal to four assassinated U.S. Presidents, Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, and Kennedy. These cases will be taken up in future chapters.

Today’s neo-conservatives and neo-liberals jointly set aggressive U.S. policy for such locations as Nicaragua and Cuba. The “spooks” who guide them may well be the actual ghosts of John Quitman and William Walker.

[1] This appendix and other auxiliary material for Volume 2 will in the near future be available on the website, WhoWeAreBook.com.

[2] Edwin De Leon, Positions and Duties of “Young America”; An Address Delivered Before the Two Literary Societies of the South Carolina College (Charleston, 1845).

[3] Zachary Taylor Inaugural Address, March 5, 1849, The Avalon Project, Yale Law School https://avalon.law.yale.edu/19th_century/taylor.asp

[4] Zachary Taylor, Proclamation 51—Warning to United States Citizens Against Participating in an Unlawful Invasion of Cuba, August 11, 1849. The American Presidency Project, University of California at Santa Barbara. https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/proclamation-51-warning-united-states-citizens-against-participating-unlawful-invasion

[5] Address of the Committee of the Mississippi convention to the southern states, pamphlet, 1849; [Jackson, Miss.]. (https://texashistory.unt.edu/ark:/67531/metapth497995/: accessed October 21, 2021), University of North Texas Libraries, The Portal to Texas History.

[6] Cushing and his clique were volunteers, not regular army men.

[7] His authorized biographer describes Quitman having been “set ablaze” with awe for the magnificence of the empire on an 1839 visit to the British Isles. Quitman had disdain for the Irish beggars he saw, “too lazy to move” and enjoying “mere animal existence.” Then, by contrast, he witnessed their British Army conquerors in Dublin, in “a grand review [of] 12,000 regulars . . . The maneuvers were concluded by a general charge of infantry, cavalry, and artillery, the clash of martial music and the roar of 100 cannon. Quitman was electrified. He cried out, `Oh let me see a field like this, and let me die!’ For months he recurred to this magnificent spectacle. It set his military enthusiasm in a blaze.” Later, in London, “through the courtesy of the Marquess of Lansdowne [son of Lord Shelburne] and Lord Brougham [the famous Free Trade strategist], [Quitman was] admitted into the House of Lords. . . Lord Brougham then delivered a powerful and elaborate speech. . .” To Quitman, the masterly British presented a striking contrast to those lazy Irish beggars: “The members of the House of Lords, and the great majority of the Commons, and indeed the bulk of the people, are a finely developed race. They have the good sense to cultivate the physical powers by manly exercises and outdoor sports . . .” J. F. H. Claiborne, Life and Correspondence of John A. Quitman (New York: Harper and Brothers, 1860), Volume 1, pp. 170-173.

[8] Ibid., Volume 1, p. 271.

[9] Quitman memorandum for President James Polk, Claiborne, Quitman, Volume 2, pp. 8-9.

[10] Letter from the New York City-based Cuban Council to Quitman, February 24, 1850, cited in Robert E. May, Manifest Destiny’s Underworld: Filibustering in Antebellum America (Chapel Hill: University of North Carolina Press, 2002), p. 26.

[11] Ibid., p. 27.

[12] Robert E. May, John Quitman, Old South Crusader (Baton Rouge: Louisiana State university Press, 1985), pp. 238-239.

[13] Ibid., pp. 240, 241.

[14] Allen Nevins, Ordeal of the Union (New York: Charles Scribner’s Sons, 1947), Volume 1, p. 330. Nevins cites a dispatch in the Washington D.C. Whig newspaper, National Intelligencer, July 3, 1850.

[15] The three consecutive White House meetings are described in Nevins, Ordeal of the Union, pp. 331-332. In the slaveowners’ war against the Union a decade later, Robert Toombs would be Confederate Secretary of State, Alexander Stephens the Vice President, and Jefferson Davis the President. Hannibal Hamlin would be Lincoln’s Vice President. Thurlow Weed was the partner of William Seward, who was then Zachary Taylor’s main advisor and would be Lincoln’s Secretary of State.

[16] As Henry Clay was enfeebled with age, his compromise proposals were pushed through Congress by Illinois Senator Stephen A. Douglas, who aimed for the Presidency and coquetted with the Slave Power.

[17] David C. Keehn, Knights of the Golden Circle: Secret Empire, Southern Secession, Civil War (Baton Rouge: Louisiana State University Press, 2013), Kindle Edition.

[18] The set of officers had been politically opposed to their commanders, Taylor and Scott. They are described in Roy Franklin Nichols, The Democratic Machine 1850-1854 (New York: Longmans, Green & Co., 1923).

[19] The underlying issue between Pillow and Scott was the Cushing-Davis-Quitman clique’s hostility to Scott’s policy of seeking to end the war without conquering and annexing all of Mexico.

[20] Claude M. Fuess, The Life of Caleb Cushing (New York: Harcourt, Brace and Company, 1923) Volume II, pp. 111-112.

[21] Ibid.

[22] Fuess, p. 123.

[23] Resolution of the 1852 Democratic Party Platform, University of California at Santa Barbara, American Presidency Project https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/1852-democratic-party-platform

[24] Immediately after Soule’s appointment, Pierce selected Quitman’s Mississippi political supporter, Alexander M. Clayton as U.S. consul in Havana, the capital of Spain’s Cuba colony.

[25] George Sanders was an American agent of the governors of the Hudson’s Bay Company and the Bank of England. See Merle Curti, “Young America,” in American Historical Review, October, 1926, pp. 34-55. Loudly supportive of revolution through assassination, Sanders would later guide Confederate operations in Canada and help steer preparations for Lincoln’s murder.

[26] O’Sullivan served as editorial partner of George Sanders, to whom O’Sullivan had turned over ownership of the Young America newspaper, United States Magazine and Democratic Review. In an 1845 article in that newspaper advocating Texas’ annexation (Volume 17, pp. 5-6, 9-10), O’Sullivan had asserted it was the USA’s “manifest destiny to overspread the continent.” The phrase “manifest destiny” was thereafter used to justify the slave empire project, in contrast to the ideal of a continent-wide republic that was envisioned by George Washington, John Quincy Adams, and Abraham Lincoln.

[27] The Herald article was reprinted in the Loudon (Tennessee) Free Press, October 20, 1852. https://www.newspapers.com/clip/2826339/loudon-free-press/ The Herald article is cited on p. 56 of Melinda Squires, "The Controversial Career of George Nicholas Sanders" (2000). Masters Theses & Specialist Projects. Paper 704. http://digitalcommons.wku.edu/theses/704

[28] Robert E. May, John A. Quitman: Old South Crusader (Baton Rouge: Louisiana State University Press, 1985), pp. 273-274.

[29] “The Cuban Debate,” Democratic Review, November-December, 1952 (New York: D. W. Holly), Volume 2, p. 440. The anonymous article was perhaps written by George N. Sanders, editor of the Democratic Review.

[30] Appendix, “Articles entered into between the Cuban Junta and General Quitman, and signed by them respectively,” New York, August 18, 1853, in J. F. H. Claiborne, Life and Correspondence of John A. Quitman (New York: Harper & Brothers, 1860), Volume 2, pp. 389-390. https://archive.org/stream/lifejohnquitman02clairich/lifejohnquitman02clairich_djvu.txt

[31] Dinner August 26, 1853, reported in New York Times, August 27, 1853. Melinda Squires thesis, p. 37.

[32] Squires thesis, p. 37, citing John O’Sullivan to John Quitman, August 29, 1853.

[33] May, John A. Quitman, p. 279.

[34] President Pierce signed the Kansas-Nebraska Act into law May 30, 1854. The nullified Missouri Compromise had specified that after the creation of the state of Missouri, slavery would not be permitted in new states north of the latitude line forming the southern border of Missouri. Under the Kansas-Nebraska Act, all the territory to the west and northwest of Missouri (except California) was open to slavery. Citizens of each territory, rather than Congress, were now to decide whether slavery would be permitted.

[35] Senator Stephen Douglas had national standing as a “Young America'' enthusiast. The Young America organ, Democratic Review, promoted Douglas’ Presidential ambitions. That paper’s owner, the frantic international intriguer George Sanders, was considered to be an agent of Douglas. But one might usefully entertain the notion that Sanders was in some sense steering Douglas, manipulating his inflamed ego, helping to shape his self-degradation as a panderer to the powerful Southern elite.

[36] Proclamation 61 by the President of the United States, May 31, 1854, University of California at Santa Barbara, American Presidency Project. https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/proclamation-61-warning-united-states-citizens-against-participating-unlawful-invasion

[37] May, Quitman, p. 284.

[38] The appellation referred to Ostend, in Belgium, where Soulé, Buchanan and John Y. Mason (U.S. ministers to Spain, Britain and France) had conferred on acquisition of Cuba.

[39] James Buchanan, John Y. Mason and Pierre Soulé, Ostend Manifesto, October 18, 1854, in Teaching American History. https://teachingamericanhistory.org/document/the-ostend-manifesto/

[40] William Oscar Scroggs, “William Walker and the Steamship Corporation in Nicaragua,” American Historical Review , July, 1905, pp. 795-797. Vanderbilt later turned against Walker. https://www.jstor.org/stable/1834476#metadata_info_tab_contents

[41] Walter E. Wilson and Gary L. McKay, James D. Bulloch: Secret Agent and Mastermind of the Confederate Navy (Jefferson, North Carolina: McFarland & Company, 2012), p. 26.

[42] The patriotic officer in charge, Admiral Hiram Paulding, was dismissed from service by the then-U.S. President James Buchanan, and later reinstated by Abraham Lincoln.

[43] The colony called British Honduras was up the Atlantic coast from the nation of Honduras. The colony was later renamed Belize, and became independent of British rule in 1981.

[44] Leadership of the Order and the Knights overlapped with the element of Freemasonry known as the Scottish Rite. The Southern branch of that Rite, headquartered in South Carolina and congruent with nullification and secession, had designated John Quitman its Mississippi representative. In 1859, a Caleb Cushing protégé named Albert Pike became the Rite’s Southern commander, with Treasury Secretary Howell Cobb and Vice President John C. Breckenridge as sub-commanders.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription