Some Guidance for a New Generation of Leadership

Holiness and American Principles

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

A test for this and every President:

An AUTHENTIC American nationalist champions the scientific progress and high living standards of all aspiring nations, against the arrogance of globalism to set rules for the world. Those evil rules deny these rights to other nations and to our own nation.

A fundamental political truth of the modern era, a principle based upon natural and sacred law, is that if you are not in active solidarity with OTHER peoples’ right to rise, then you have already decided to betray your own nation to the grip of tyrannical globalism.

The Relation of Holiness to Political Philosophy

Humans are part animal, with appetites we share with other animals. We are alive, just as plants are. Our bodies are material, just as sand is material.

Our humanity is in our difference from the beasts:

** We improve our work with creative discoveries and inventions, we build cities and aim for the stars, in imitation of God’s Creation.

** And we have the capacity to love those people we do not know, in imitation of God’s love for man, which goes beyond our necessary love for our own family or clan which the beasts also have.

Wise philosophy and policy attempts to strengthen these two higher characteristics in man— creativity, and solidarity.

The devil may be portrayed as a beast, a half-human bestial creature with horns. What is the meaning of this? Satan is the malevolent spirit that suppresses our human instinct for love and active sympathy for those we do not know, which is the essence of holiness. Satanic evil is that which lures us and degrades us to be more like mere beasts, and less like the angels.

When we mass murder others in war, we have fallen into the trap, surrendering ourselves to the father of lies, which in the modern era we call imperialism or “globalism“.

A true nationalist is a protectionist, who uses tariffs, and national guidance for banking, and national infrastructure and science projects, to create and protect his own country’s high-wage industry.

He also knows that his country will rise or fall together with other nations with the same aspirations for their own people. We must together defy and overwhelm our common enemy, the globalists. That enemy preaches free trade, meaning no one must interfere with the right of a powerful oligarchy to use cheap labor and wars to divide mankind, to subdue mankind under their satanic rules.

Moses taught that we should pause to pray to God before merely plunging into a meal. This few seconds of holiness, when we consider our divine origin and our true human identity, helps lift us above mere beasts.

Moses taught that God created all men.

[Moses breaking the Tablets of the Law, by Rembrandt van Rijn, 1659]

With this divine origin, all men are of one blood. We are thus fooled and deceived if we do not recognize that all men are brothers - that is Christ’s message.

[Head of Christ, by Rembrandt van Rijn, 1648]

And in civilization, that is our holy identity, our holy destiny.

Now we see Christians and Jews waging permanent wars against other people and claiming that God‘s word makes them do it. Are they not the same as the psychotic who slaughters a crowd of people and says the devil made him do it?

What is our specific American identity? Our Declaration of Independence teaches Natural Law: that our rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness come from our Creator and cannot be surrendered to any self-proclaimed Authority.

IN THIS LIGHT, We Can Appreciate FDR’s Four Freedoms.

Eighty four years ago, on January 6, 1941, as World War II raged, President Franklin D. Roosevelt summarized America’s mission in the world in his Four Freedoms speech. In subsequent declarations and world agreements, the principles of the Four Freedoms came to be recognized as international law, which civilized nations are bound to obey.

(Roosevelt had deep personal knowledge of the non-public history behind the rise of fascism which had led to the war. In the 1920s, while recovering from polio, he had procured intelligence reports detailing the London and New York bankers’ (led by Bank of England Governor Montagu Norman, and the London-New York J.P. Morgan firm) flagrant sponsorship of European and Japanese fascism. So he was well equipped to evaluate this transatlantic financier faction, who were his own chief political enemies. The present “globalists” are the direct heirs to this unholy faction.)

Roosevelt’s words that day in 1941 are particularly haunting to us now, because the United States under globalism has now abandoned those lawful principles. Yet the Four Freedoms are also inspiring. What Roosevelt said then represents the essence of America’s founding mission and purpose, which ought to guide us to safety out of the present moral and economic collapse.

FDR declared that we Americans “look forward to a world founded upon four essential human freedoms”

· freedom of speech and expression

· freedom of every person to worship God in his own way

· freedom from want … economic understandings which will secure to every nation a healthy peacetime life for its inhabitants

· freedom from fear … a world-wide reduction of armaments … in such a thorough fashion that no nation will be in a position to commit an act of physical aggression against any neighbor

As to Freedom of Speech: Edward Snowden is in exile, and Julian Assange was long imprisoned, for revealing the truth about aggressive war, war crimes, and government surveillance of the population. Citizens today do not address vital issues with reason and calmness, for fear of attack and censorship. National leaders avoid speaking about the most fundamental problems of peace and progress.

Real Freedom of Worship is based on respect and protection for the faith of others. Yet we now condone and promote unending revenge-wars between differing faith communities, forgetting the historical lessons of Europe’s evil religious wars. We lack respect for others’ faith -- perhaps because globalist culture teaches us to look with contempt upon faith in God.

Freedom from Want, a decent standard of living as the most basic human right, has two absolute requirements for its fulfillment:

1) Society needs advanced production capabilities. In my two books, Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress (Volume 1, 1750s to 1850s), and Volume II (1830s to 1890s), I have provided a detailed, deeply documented account of how the USA achieved modern industrial powers: it was the direct result of the intentions and actions of men acting for the general welfare, through governmental and private means.

In this American tradition, FDR called for “The enjoyment of the fruits of scientific progress in a wider and constantly rising standard of living.”

After the murder of President John F. Kennedy, the USA under globalist rule has in essence renounced this concept of material progress,

2) Society must safeguard the population from destruction at the hands of powerful, wealthy men. The planned 3rd Volume of Who We Are will delve into this problem historically, from the start of the 20th century through Franklin Roosevelt and John Kennedy. The present world system, Globalism, is premised on protecting the power of the international oligarchs from interference by lawful governments seeking national interests instead of globalist tyranny.

Freedom from Fear, today, means cancelling the present Anglo-American policy of constant war and the threat of war. This would imply a great national inquiry into how the present insane and unlawful policy came about.

On the pretext of the 2001 terror attacks, the U.S. and Britain launched a series of overt and covert wars. One cringes at the pious chatter about the fate of refugees, when the discussion excludes Anglo-American military deployments and sponsored terror groups for regime-change, mass murder and exile of millions from the Middle East.

American Law, vs. Globalist Barbarism

Seven months after his Four Freedoms speech, President Roosevelt obtained the reluctant signature of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill on the Atlantic Charter (August 14, 1941), proclaiming the right of all peoples to self-government – and to Freedom from Want, and from Fear.

Churchill later declared that this should only apply to nations conquered by the enemy fascists, and not to those conquered by the British Empire. Yet the Atlantic Charter moved nationalists such as Nelson Mandela in South Africa and Mohandas Gandhi in India to demand freedom from imperial enslavement.

The Charter of the United Nations, adopted June 26, 1945, was based directly on the American principles enunciated by Roosevelt – the principles on which the signing nations had fought against fascism. The preamble states its purpose:

· to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind, and · to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small, and · to establish conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be maintained, and · to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom.

The standards of the Four Freedoms were solemnly forged into law, binding on all nations, by the 1946 decisions of the Nuremberg Trials of the Nazi war criminals.

The chief Nuremberg prosecutor for the U.S., Robert H. Jackson, had been FDR’s Attorney General and had previously worked out with Roosevelt the international legal principle that starting a war was illegal, except in case of self-defense.

“Pre-emptive” war is thus simply premeditated murder.

It was thus decided that starting World War II was the Nazis’ overarching crime, within which all the mayhem and genocide was encompassed: “To initiate a war of aggression … is the supreme international crime differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole.”

This is the framework of American and human law, and decency.

The unholy globalist pro-war faction, which is now planning horrifying escalations, should be seen in the light of this universal law.