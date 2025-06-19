by Anton Chaitkin, copyright Anton Chaitkin.

Conservative host Steve Gruber played devil’s advocate.

The discussion hinged on immediate questions of life and death for the world.

Will President Trump deepen America’s humiliation by bombing a country that poses no threat?

How far should we go in betraying our heritage? Should we irreversibly betray the U.S. majority who want peace, who want to rebuild our shattered economy?

Should the President unconditionally surrender to the killer globalist faction, which combines the covert services of Britain, Israel and the deep state element within the USA?

The host spoke of unnamed “informed sources” who contradict director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s finding that Iran has no active nuclear weapons program.

Chaitkin asked, was LIZ CHENEY among these sources? For decades she has operated out of the public view, helping the transatlanticists plan and execute the most extreme war escalations and regime-change covert operations that have created terrorism in our era.

Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, was the “father of lies” falsely claiming Iraq had a nuclear weapons program, as pretext for the disastrous 2003 U.S. invasion.

Host Steve Gruber allowed Chaitkin to detail the former American program of Presidents Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy. They tried to promote Iran’s progress and started Iran’s nuclear science program. This is who we are as a nation, at our best.

The British empire faction within U.S. intelligence, under Allen Dulles, betrayed this heritage and overthrew Iran’s democratic government, leading to the chaos and tragedy we face today. This is who history will remember as America, if we irretrievably erase our independent existence as a force for good.