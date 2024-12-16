Harding Fights for the Constitution

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

It is time to revive the name and vindicate the memory of Warren G. Harding, the Republican President of the United States, 1921-1923.

Harding fought for his country and for civilization. He died fighting for national sovereignty, for improved living standards, and for peace.

He thus defied the imperial transatlantic financier faction that had gained power in both U.S. parties -- the “globalists” of their day. That faction has blackened Harding’s reputation and shrouded his actions and real views from the public. A falsified history covers over that faction’s own crimes, which continue to the present time.

Harding came into the presidency with a mandate from the people to rescue the country from a nightmare – as might be said now, of the incoming President.

President Warren G. Harding

Imperialists had plunged Europe into a horror-war (which we now call “World War One”). Through the complicity of Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, the Anglo-American transatlantic faction had pulled the USA into the maelstrom on the side of the British empire.

The war had ended with Europe devastated, millions dead, and Russia under Communism. The British empire had concocted a peace treaty and a supernational agency called the League of Nations, designed to impose poverty and loss of sovereignty on nations under its jurisdiction. It was a sure recipe for another world war.

The people elected Warren Harding President in 1920. He promised to end the wartime “emergency” regime that had spied on and jailed Americans for opposing the war. He promised to concentrate on American national interests.

Harding and the Dissidents

Millions of Americans opposed U.S. entry into World War One.[1] Among them was the famous socialist labor organizer, Eugene V. Debs.

Let us look at some wartime words of Debs that were used to imprison him, side by side with the words of President Warren Harding in his Inaugural Address, after the war.

Debs said,

The master class has always declared the wars; the subject class has always fought the battles. The master class has had all to gain and nothing to lose, while the subject class has had nothing to gain and all to lose—especially their lives.[2]

Harding said,

If . . . war is again forced upon us, I earnestly hope a way may be found which will unify our individual and collective strength and consecrate all America, materially and spiritually, body and soul, to national defense. I can vision the ideal republic, where . . . not one penny of war profit shall inure to the benefit of private individual, corporation, or combination, but all above the normal shall flow into the defense chest of the Nation. There is something inherently wrong, something out of accord with the ideals of representative democracy, when one portion of our citizenship turns its activities to private gain amid defensive war while another is fighting, sacrificing, or dying for national preservation.[3] [emphasis added]

Soon after taking office, President Harding began arranging that Debs should be freed once the U.S. had officially ended its state of war with Germany.[4] On December 23, 1921, Harding commuted Debs’ sentence, releasing him on Christmas, two days later, with the terse official comment that “the ends of justice would be sufficiently met” by this action.[5]

Eugene Debs, after he was released from prison on the order of President Harding, Christmas Day, 1921.

On the same day Harding commuted the sentences of 23 others similarly jailed under the Espionage Act.[6]

These Presidential actions are worth bringing into the discussion about those, including Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, who in recent times became targets of persecution for exposing secret government actions involving war and mass surveillance.

Harding vs. the League of Nations

Warren Harding was no “isolationist,” the term falsely assigned to him by the transatlantic financier faction. He believed strongly in cooperation with every other country in the pursuit of peace. He opposed U.S. membership in the League of Nations because it would subject his country to foreign authority, negating self-government under the Constitution.

Globalists claim that Harding’s stance ruined the League’s chance to prevent future wars.

But let us see what Harding had to say about the matter. We can then examine the actions of the League during Harding’s presidency, to figure out for ourselves whether his opposition was justified.

He spoke forcefully on this matter in his Inaugural Address. What he said has vital relevance to the present, to NATO, Israel, and the so-called “rules-based international order.”

America, our America, the America builded [sic] on the foundation laid by the inspired fathers, can be a party to no permanent military alliance. It can enter into no political commitments, nor assume any economic obligations which will subject our decisions to any other than our own authority. . . . We want to do our part in making offensive warfare so hateful that Governments and peoples who resort to it must prove the righteousness of their cause or stand as outlaws before the bar of civilization. We are ready to associate ourselves with the nations of the world, great and small, for conference, for counsel; to seek the expressed views of world opinion; to recommend a way to approximate disarmament and relieve the crushing burdens of military and naval establishments. We elect to participate in suggesting plans for mediation, conciliation, and arbitration . . . but every commitment must be made in the exercise of our national sovereignty . . . [And] a world supergovernment is contrary to everything we cherish and can have no sanction by our Republic. [emphasis added]

He proclaimed that Americans had decided the question in the 1920 Presidential election:

In a deliberate questioning of a suggested change of national policy, where internationality was to supersede nationality, we turned to a referendum, to the American people. There was ample discussion, and there is a public mandate in manifest understanding.

What, then, was the organization which Harding scorned?

After World War One, British leaders created a Permanent Secretariat to run the League of Nations as an imperial instrument. It was set up in London under Sir Eric Drummond, the League’s Secretary General. Drummond then moved the Secretariat to Geneva, Switzerland. The League’s “Economic and Financial Section” resided in Geneva, led by British establishment economist Sir James Arthur Salter.

The German-allied Austro-Hungarian Empire was dismembered at war’s end. The carving left “Austria” as a small territory unconnected to the areas from which it had drawn its revenue, and thus unable to pay its debts.

The impoverished country was subjected to the demand that it surrender its sovereignty and accept shock austerity.

Sir Arthur Salter at the League’s Finance Section took direct control of Austria’s government.[7] The right to issue currency was taken away from the Austrian government and given to a private bank controlled by Britain. Salter and Bank of England Governor Montagu Norman strangled the economy, so that wages were slashed, hundreds of thousands were fired from government and private-sector jobs, and consumer prices rose sharply. Hunger ensued, and resentment, the seeds of evil.

On this program, Chancellor Ignaz Seipel signed the League of Nations Protocol in exchange for loans managed by the Bank of England. The proceeds were to be expended by the League representative, not the government. Seipel enforced terrible hardships with public lies about whose interest was being served -- and with backing from wealthy financiers, the anti-Semitic Greater German People’s Party, and the paramilitary Home Guard.

This was Europe’s first experiment with fascism. Two days after Austria signed the League Protocol, Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Party gave an ultimatum to the Italian government that the parliament must be dissolved.[8] Two weeks later Mussolini and his armed followers marched on Rome and began their coup d’état.[9]

Harding and the National Interest

President Harding was a nationalist, proud to carry on the legacy of Abraham Lincoln and Alexander Hamilton. He dedicated the Lincoln Memorial and the statue honoring Hamilton at the Treasury building. He credited Hamilton as the main founder of American nationality,[10] and Lincoln as its preserver.[11]

President Harding with Robert Todd Lincoln, son of Abraham Lincoln, at the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial.

Harding viewed the steady rise of the people’s standard of living as the fundamental national interest. Farmers and city workers could then see themselves as truly participating in American nationality. High tariffs and other national interventions, along with frugal government, were intended as instruments for shared progress.

But there was a deep divide in Harding’s Republican Party.

His own Secretary of the Treasury, financier Andrew Mellon, personified the murderous attitude of oligarchy, that the state must wield power to keep the lower classes down. The two Republican tendencies might agree tactically on tariffs or other issues, but they really represented the two sides in the world, republic versus empire. The intention behind the strategy was all-important.

Thus Mellon, like the Morgans and the Rockefellers, strongly supported fascism, which was crushing workers in Europe. (These Anglophiles seemed to change course later, when Hitler attacked England.)

Reviewing a few actions by Harding will illustrate his own idea of the national interest.

Harding pushed through Congress the Emergency Tariff, enacted May 27, 1921. It protected farmers from cheap imports, helping to stop the rapid fall of crop prices. The temporary high tariff partially reversed the disastrous effects of Woodrow Wilson’s free-trade Underwood Tariff.

Harding’s congressional allies put through the Capper-Volstead Act (February 18, 1922), exempting farmers’ cooperatives from anti-trust laws. They could then pool their resources and stand up to the “agribusinesses" to whom they sold their goods.

President Harding pushed for the end of the 12-hour day in industry, stressing that shorter hours for workers were in the long-term interest of industry.[12] As President, he directed that postal clerks and carriers should be strictly limited to an 8-hour-day, and more workers hired to take up the slack.[13]

Harding went to Birmingham, Alabama to speak frankly about Black civil rights. He pointed to the city’s leadership in iron and steel making as the road to future prosperity for both White and Black people. He did not challenge racial segregation. But he stressed that Blacks must have political and educational rights equal to Whites, for the changes to take place that would improve Southern life.[14]

President Harding fought for a pullback from the global rush to a new world war. He organized the Washington Naval Conference of 1921-1922. Three major disarmament treaties resulted, putting at least some brakes on Japan and Britain’s naval power.[15]

Death and Legacy

President Warren Harding died unexpectedly on August 2, 1923, while on an inspection and speaking tour of the Far West. He was 57 years old, and immensely popular. When he suddenly fell ill, attending doctors were mystified. They guessed food poisoning, stroke, and other conflicting diagnoses. His widow was perhaps scared, allowing no autopsy and burning his private letters. Foul play was widely suspected – but blame for his death was absurdly placed on the widow or the family physician.

Vice President Calvin Coolidge became President – a wretched reactionary, former Massachusetts governor, representing the Boston Brahmins’ point of view.

Under Coolidge, the Ku Klux Klan surged across the country. J. Edgar Hoover was appointed to head the agency that became the FBI. The Morgan firm openly took responsibility for public relations for Mussolini and for Japan’s militarists. Uncontrolled speculation drove the markets towards inevitable catastrophe.

Once Harding was dead and could not defend himself, a titanic scandal was gotten up against his administration – the Teapot Dome affair. Space does not permit any in-depth analysis of these matters.

It is enough, here, to point out that Harding’s own views and accomplishments have been largely wiped from the public’s knowledge of American history.

Suppose he had survived, and had served another term up to 1929. Perhaps public opinion could have been rallied against the London-Wall Street faction, to curb insane speculation, to keep improving the productive economy, and to squelch support for Hitler and company. Perhaps we may be so bold as to say, that the Great Depression and World War Two might never have happened.

We can be certain that the long conflict within American affairs, between the republic and the empire, is now again approaching a historic climax, as the January 20, 2025 Inauguration Day looms.

[1] This category should include anti-imperial figures in the Democratic Party such as William Jennings Bryan and Josephus Daniels. Bryan resigned as Wilson’s Secretary of State over the war issue; Daniels stayed on as Secretary of the Navy.

[2] Debs speech June 16, 1918. https://www.historyisaweapon.com/defcon1/eugenedebscantonspeech.html.

He was convicted under Section 3, Title I, of the Espionage Act of June 15, 1917 (as amended by the Act of May 16, 1918) and sentenced to ten years imprisonment. While in the penitentiary, Debs received nearly a million votes for President in 1920, vs. 16 million for Harding and 9 million for Democrat James M. Cox.

[3] Harding Inaugural Adress, March 4, 1921. https://avalon.law.yale.edu/20th_century/harding.asp

[4] See the “Treaty between the United States and Germany restoring friendly relations, signed at Berlin August 25, 1921.” https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1919Parisv13/ch3subch1

[5] Harding commutation statement Dec. 23, 1921. Library of Congress accession number 1921-44-385, originally sourced from the Records of the Department of State, Record Group 59, National Archives and Records Administration.

[6] New York Times, December 24, 2021, pp. 1, 4.

[7] Sir Arthur Salter, “The Reconstruction of Austria,” Foreign Affairs, June 15, 1924. https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=uc1.b2938371&seq=848

[8] New York Times, Oct. 7, 1922, “Fascisti Prepare to Control Italy.”

[9] Bank of England Governor Montagu Norman and his banker allies on Wall Street went into overdrive, spreading the Austrian experiment to Italy, Japan and Germany. League of Nations boss Sir Eric Drummond went on to serve as the U.K.’s ambassador to fascist Italy (1933-1939), where he implemented the British policy of support for the Axis powers (misnamed “appeasement”).

[10] Harding, Address at the Unveiling of the Statue of Alexander Hamilton, May 17, 1923. https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/address-the-unveiling-the-statue-alexander-hamilton

[11] Harding, Address at the Dedication of the Lincoln Memorial, May 30, 1922.

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/address-the-dedication-the-lincoln-memorial

[12] https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/lccn/sn92053933/1922-05-19/ed-1/seq-1/

[13] New York Times, May 28, 1922. https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1922/05/28/109337062.pdf?pdf_redirect=true&ip=0

[14] Harding, Address Celebrating the Semicentennial Founding Of The City Of Birmingham, October 26, 1921. https://voicesofdemocracy.umd.edu/warren-g-harding-address-at-birmingham-speech-text/

[15] https://history.state.gov/milestones/1921-1936/naval-conference

