Grey Matter Podcast: America’s Path to Global Leadership: Build Up, Not Tear Down

Anton Chaitkin Is Interviewed by Leighton Grey, Host of Grey Matter Podcast

Sept. 27, 2025

How can America once again be the shining Light on a hill?

Historian Anton Chaitkin joins Leighton Grey KC in this illuminating segment of The Grey Matter Podcast to challenge conventional thinking about America’s approach to global power dynamics, particularly regarding China’s rising influence.

Rather than pursuing policies aimed at containing or diminishing China, Chaitkin presents a compelling alternative: America should focus on strengthening itself while simultaneously fostering powerful economies and modern infrastructure throughout Latin America and Africa. This approach, he argues, would demonstrate the superiority of American values through action rather than rhetoric.

“You are worried about China becoming too powerful, the way to deal with that is not to try to cut China down. The way to deal with that is to have America become stronger,” Chaitkin states, advocating for a global strategy that shares power more equitably rather than clinging to dominance.

Drawing historical parallels to America’s treatment of indigenous peoples, Chaitkin suggests the United States now has an opportunity to correct past mistakes by helping other nations develop rather than exploiting or controlling them. America did exactly this kind of collaboration in the late 19th century, and in certain periods of the 20th century – – when the USA was most successful and powerful! This segment offers fresh insights into how America might reimagine its role in international relations through collaboration instead of competition.

Join us for this thought-provoking discussion on how the United States can lead by example in creating a more balanced global community that benefits all nations.

