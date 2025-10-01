Anton’s Substack

Anton’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
3d

Leading by example works in a family; it should work well in a nation, in the world too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Anton Chaitkin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture