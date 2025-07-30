Note from Anton Chaitkin

I strongly identify myself with the following appeal to conscience. It appears in my Substack as a guest post, with permission of the author, Lawrence Freeman.

Click here to go to the original post, where you can subscribe to Freeman’s Africa and the World.

Genocide Deniers Beware: Netanyahu Has Robbed The Jewish People Of Their Soul

Lawrence Freeman

Jul 29, 2025

July 29, 2025

It is no longer possible for genocide deniers to refuse to admit what the entire world sees, and what the Palestinian people in Gaza are experiencing. The world is witnessing the methodical destruction of Gaza through continual bombings, the daily murder of Palestinians living in Gaza, and the intentional starvation of Palestinians daily. Civilization has not seen this kind of systematic extermination of a people for eighty years. The state of Israel is knowingly committing the crime of genocide. Netanyahu has stolen the precious souls of Jewish people everywhere. This is a direct attack on Judaism and on the laws of the universe. Jews with a conscience feel the extreme pain of their tormented souls, every day.

As well-informed Jews know but may not want to admit: Netanyahu is spitting on the noble philosophical tradition of Jewish history and culture. That includes his rejection of: Philo of Judea, a contemporary of Jesus (20 BCE-50 CE); Moses Maimonides (1138-1204); Moses Mendelssohn (1729-1786); and Yitzhak Rabin (1922-1995).

Netanyahu and his supporters stand nakedly exposed. Hamas has been militarily defeated and the objective of bringing the hostages home is a faint cry, barely uttered by the Israeli government. They have created a “man-made” famine, which is spreading in Gaza, a premeditated outcome of Israel’s’ policy. Famine, which is rare, is defined as: a situation in which at least one in five (or 20 percent) of households have an extreme lack of food and face starvation and destitution, resulting in extremely critical levels of acute malnutrition and death.

Israel’s actions today are clear: exterminate Palestinians in Gaza and destroy any hope of a Palestinian State. Some people living in and out of Israel, foolishly believe this genocide will provide security for the Israeli State. They are wrong. It guarantees only insecurity and fear for decades to come. Palestinians who survive this murderous tragedy will never forget and will shout “never again.”

Total obliteration of Gaza by Israel (courtesy of pbs.org)

It will take a new generation of Israeli leaders and a new generation of Israeli citizens to correct and resurrect Israel to become a nation governed by morality and the laws of the creator. Whatever good there was in the state of Israel and the Israeli people in previous times, it has been extinguished by Netanyahu’s murderous actions. As a result, Jews of good will from all over the world will continue to suffer internally.

It is also now clear, if it was not earlier, that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud Party, intend not only to eliminate the Palestinian people in Gaza but to actually destroy the Palestinian State.

Netanyahu and the right wing Likud Party have for decades, always opposed the existence of an independent Palestinian State. Thirty years ago, in 1995, an assassin associated with the Likud Party ended the life of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin when he was negotiating the creation of a Palestinian State with Yasser Arafat. Netanyahu for years facilitated financial support for Hamas in his manipulations against the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s promotion for an independent state.

We have just passed the 30th anniversary of the historic handshake in Washington DC on September 13, 1993, between Israeli Prime Minister, Yitzhak Rabin, and Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman, Yasser Arafat. It was a torturously conflicted handshake for Prime Minister Rabin, who previously viewed Chairman Arafat as a mortal enemy.

Yes, It Is Genocide

While former leaders of Israel have spoken out, they have cowardly refrained from calling Israel’s actions today, genocide against the Palestinian people.

Former Israeli Defense Minister, Moshe Yaalon has said: “Shooting and killing, not in a life-threatening situation—this is murder and a war crime.”

Former Israel Prime Minister, Ehud Olmert has said: “The government of Israel is currently waging a war without purpose, without goals or clear planning and with no chances of success. Never since its establishment has the State of Israel waged such a war. The criminal gang headed by Benjamin Netanyahu has set a precedent without equal in Israel’s history in this area, too.”

The truth is finally being told by a Jewish scholar. Dr. Omer Bartov, a professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Brown University, has concluded that what Israel is doing in Gaza is indeed genocide. Bartov wrote in an op-ed published in the New York Times:

“My inescapable conclusion has become that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. Having grown up in a Zionist home, lived the first half of my life in Israel, served in the IDF as a soldier and officer and spent most of my career researching and writing on war crimes and the Holocaust, this was a painful conclusion to reach, and one that I resisted as long as I could. But I have been teaching classes on genocide for a quarter of a century. I can recognize one when I see one.”

“At that point it appeared no longer possible to deny that the pattern of IDF operations was consistent with the statements denoting genocidal intent made by Israeli leaders in the days after the Hamas attack.” (emphasis added)

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat in Casablanca, Morocco, October 30, 1994. (Saar Yaacov/GPO courtesy of 972mag.com) . Rabin’s death killed Israel’s commitment to peace, allowing genocide to emerge

Effects of Genocide

Our souls are tormented every by the number of women and children that are killed intentionally by Israeli soldiers on orders from Netanyahu. Now, as deliberate starvation spreads, more children and women are dying every day from hunger, as desired.

Haaretz journalist Gideon Levy writes that the policy of “deliberate starvation has begun to yield results…This deliberate starvation has turned this war into the most horrific of Israel’s wars, certainly the most criminal of them. We have never starved 2 million people this way…Palestinians being reduced to skin-and-bones, resembling the victims of the Nazi concentration camps.”

According to data released by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, there has been, A 10% decrease in the population of Gaza Strip compared to the estimate of mid-2025.

Excerpts from this report released on July 11, 2025, include the following:

“Since the Israeli occupation aggression on October 7th, 2023, more than 57,000 Palestinians were martyred, constituting 2.4% of the total population of Gaza Strip, of whom about 18,000 were children and about 12,000 were women, in addition to about 11,000 missing persons until the end of June 2025. Approximately 100,000 Palestinians have also left Gaza Strip since the beginning of the brutal and ongoing Israeli aggression. The number of martyrs who died of famine reached 66 martyrs, and there is a possibility of death for 14,000 infants due to malnutrition and lack of food. The number of injured reached about 130,000, 70% of whom were women and children. Meanwhile, the number of martyrs in the West Bank reached 990 martyrs, and 6,700 others were injured due to attacks by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers.

Except for “genocide deniers,” every human being in the world sadly sees the daily systematic murder of women and children by the Israeli state through kinetic warfare and starvation. The consequence is not only an intentional population reduction of the Palestinian people living on the Gaza strip today. It will also decrease the rate of procreation of the Palestinian people. If you kill tens of thousands of women in their fertile age period and you murder young girls before they reach their reproductive age, you will drive down the fecundity of the Palestinian people. The result will be the diminution of the rate of reproduction of Palestinians.

Is it not obvious that the effect of Netanyahu and his anti-human allies in the Israeli government, is the elimination of the Palestinian people and the obliteration of the Palestinian State? Netanyahu is not original in his evil thinking. King Leopold II of Belgium, the murderous pervert, who literally owned The Congo, killed millions of Congolese in the 19th and 20th centuries. His inhuman policies caused a reduction in the growth rate of the Congolese people and undermined the creation of a Congolese nation.

Read below my earlier articles from 2023 and 2024:

Netanyahu Must Leave Office for the Future Existence of Israel, Palestine, & Good of Humanity

Int’l Court of Justice Rules Genocide Plausible: Netanyahu & Biden Losing Support

­͏Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for 35 years. He is a teacher, writer, public speaker, consultant on Africa, and an analyst of global strategic relations. Mr. Freeman strongly believes that economic development is an essential human right. He is the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com, also publishes on: lawrencefreeman.substack.com, “Freeman’s Africa and the World, and on X @lkfreemansafrica