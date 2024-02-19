My Allegory (posted February 12, 2024) on “How to Go Deeper” into the immigration question had a murderous conclusion, and was thus only a partial truth.

We can go closer to the whole truth by inquiring into the history of the progress, and repression, of the peoples who are now fleeing their homelands and streaming across into the USA.

My next zoom session with subscribers will be:

“History of the Spark of Genius in the Americas: Who Promoted the Advancement of the Peoples of the Western Hemisphere ?”

Here is the link for the Zoom meeting on Friday, March 1, 2024

Here is an outline of the discussion:

Ancient urban and agricultural civilization in Peru, Amazonia, Mexico and Yucatán.

Echoes in the ancestral Puebloan people, in what is now the USA southwest region.

European colonial empires act to prevent indigenous people from gaining access to new elevated human powers that came from the Renaissance and industrial revolution. They want cheap labor, whom they can rule, rather than skilled and educated citizens, who will act for self-government.

South American and Mexican politics split between nation-builders vs British-influenced Luddites (parallel to Hamilton vs. Jefferson).

USA revolutionary Hamiltonian nationalists fight for industrialization to gain an independent sovereign, USA; they clash with slaveowners and British empire.

Anti-industrial slaveowners dominate US government, make war on Mexico.

[The next 2 items are covered in Chapter 10 of my forthcoming book, Who We Are, Vol. 2]

(1870s) Philadelphia anti-slavery nationalist William J. Palmer (builder of Colorado) clashes with transatlantic imperialists; he builds national railways of Mexico, seeking a partnership of the republics . Palmer sponsors the career of Thomas Edison, who initiates world electricity.

Palmer’s direct corporate opponents founded the United Fruit Company. Their clique sponsored fascism and neo-colonialism. Helen Hunt Jackson’s brilliant book (A Century of Dishonor) exposes the USA criminal abuse of native people, which betrayed the ideals of our civilization and broke our laws.

(1930s) Franklin Roosevelt’s Good Neighbor Policy: he sides with Mexico against international oil companies, helps Brazil develop steel mills, promotes electricity for all people.

(1980s) Lyndon LaRouche and Latin Americans including Mexican president José López Portillo promote debt moratorium, nuclear power plants and advanced agriculture. They are opposed by the global banks that run the drug cartels (see the 2012 Levin Senate Report)

(Present Day) China, Russia and the BRICS work for development of the Global South. Power shifts towards a multipolar world.

Note by the author:

