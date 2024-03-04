Explosive Questions You are Not Supposed to Ask about the Border Crisis
By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin
Explosive Questions You are Not Supposed to Ask about the Border Crisis
By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin
Waves of desperate people are pouring across our southern border. There are certain burning questions the globalists do not want you to ask.
Why are the migrants coming here? What is driving them from their homelands? Has the globalists’ “rules-based international order” imposed the hellish conditions that force millions to flee from poverty, crime, and chaos? Isn’t the same globalist-imposed system ruining our living standards, and turning our country into a nightmare of permanent war and surveillance?
Globalists don’t want these questions asked about the border crisis, because the answers point the finger towards them and their would-be global system.
They falsely claim that nations like Mexico and EL Salvador cannot be allowed to protect and promote their own advancement, and use their own resources, because that would be “communism” or “authoritarian.”
But the USA had these now-forbidden policies until President John Kennedy was murdered. And we proudly called our system, self-government.
That self-promotion is how any country has ever acquired modern powers of production, science, and skilled labor.
We need to put the searching light of truth on the nations of Latin America.
On the global banks that launder the money of the drug cartels and murder gangs, the criminals who kill people in all our countries.
On the globalist financial rules that put us in unpayable debts and kill our industries.
On the national resources that are plundered or bottled up, instead of fueling a better life for the people.
Ask the question, why are they coming here? You then might ask the really explosive question: why not improve the life of those countries, instead of destroying them? And why not do the same here?
Our countries could cooperate, for our own benefit, instead of submitting to globalist misrule, instead of being swamped by desperate refugees.
Asking questions takes courage. But who says we can’t do it?
Note by the author:
If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.
SUBSCRIPTIONS
Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.
Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.
Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.
“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription
Explosive Questions You are Not Supposed to Ask about the Border Crisis
Anton's Comment in reply to William Pritting
My “Explosive Questions” post stressed the need for solidarity between USA patriots and Latin Americans. Globalists are wrecking their lives and our country.
The same underlying message was in my 3/1/2024 Zoom session on the history of progress of our hemisphere.
Think of the problem a labor union leader faces, with a mass of unemployed people
desperate enough to work for virtually nothing. You are not solving the problem by complaining that the employer conspires to use jobless people to destroy the union. You need to expand available jobs, at good wages. You have to see the outsiders’ problem as the same problem you are having.
The border crisis is a case where compassion will save us, and blindness towards the welfare of those foreign millions will destroy us. Compassion does not mean open borders. It means casting off the yoke of the globalist system, and rebuilding civilization, in all of our countries.
That means we must understand what are our common needs, and how to rebuild our society to fulfill those needs. The complaining peasant knows nothing about how to govern and how to organize production. He only knows one thing – that the bigshots are evil. He only sees two ways out of his dilemma: either submit like a dog, or die in suicidal violence.
Let us prefer rather to advance civilization, as our forefathers did. Each country ought to govern itself in perfect sovereignty, and cooperate like humans, and unlike peasants who are duped into seeing other nations as our enemies.
The (British) Globalist Fascist Oligarchy are intentionally instigating “The Great Collapse of US Society” so they can “Build Back Better” a One-World Technocratic New World Order administered by the UN-WEF with their SDG/ESG/DEI dictates.
The Frankfurt School and “Critical Theory”
The “Frankfurt School,” or Institute for Social Research, was set up by a group of Marxist intellectuals in Germany in 1923, affiliated to the University of Frankfurt and independently of the Communist Party, which has been influential in the development of Marxist theory ever since.
The Frankfurt School believed that as long as an individual had the belief – or even the hope of belief – that his divine gift of reason could solve the problems facing society, then that society would never reach the state of hopelessness and alienation that they considered necessary to provoke socialist revolution. Their task, therefore, was as swiftly as possible to undermine the Judeo-Christian legacy. To do this they called for the most negative destructive criticism possible of every sphere of life which would be designed to de-stabilize society and bring down what they saw as the ‘oppressive’ order. Their policies, they hoped, would spread like a virus—‘continuing the work of the Western Marxists by other means’ as one of their members noted.
To further advance their ‘quiet’ incremental cultural revolution (Fabian Socialism) – but giving us no ideas about their plans for the future – the School recommended (among other things):
Divide and Conquer.
The oppressed and their oppressors.
1. The creation of racism offenses.
2. Continual change to create confusion.
3. The teaching of sex and homosexuality to children.
4. The undermining of schools’ and teachers’ authority.
5. Huge immigration to destroy identity.
6. The promotion of excessive drinking/drug abuse.
7. Emptying of churches.
8. An unreliable legal system with bias against victims of crime.
9. Dependency on the state or state benefits.
10. Control and dumbing down of media.
11. Encouraging the breakdown of the family.
One of the main ideas of the Frankfurt School was to exploit Freud’s idea of ‘pan-sexualism’ – the search for pleasure, the exploitation of the differences between the sexes, the overthrowing of traditional relationships between men and women. To further their aims they would:
• attack the authority of the father, deny the specific roles of father and mother, and wrest away from families their rights as primary educators of their children.
• abolish differences in the education of boys and girls
• abolish all forms of male dominance – hence the presence of women in the armed forces
• declare women to be an ‘oppressed class’ and men as ‘oppressors.’
https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/who-are-the-globalist-fascist-oligarchy?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web