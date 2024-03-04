Explosive Questions You are Not Supposed to Ask about the Border Crisis

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Waves of desperate people are pouring across our southern border. There are certain burning questions the globalists do not want you to ask.

Why are the migrants coming here? What is driving them from their homelands? Has the globalists’ “rules-based international order” imposed the hellish conditions that force millions to flee from poverty, crime, and chaos? Isn’t the same globalist-imposed system ruining our living standards, and turning our country into a nightmare of permanent war and surveillance?

Globalists don’t want these questions asked about the border crisis, because the answers point the finger towards them and their would-be global system.

They falsely claim that nations like Mexico and EL Salvador cannot be allowed to protect and promote their own advancement, and use their own resources, because that would be “communism” or “authoritarian.”

But the USA had these now-forbidden policies until President John Kennedy was murdered. And we proudly called our system, self-government.

That self-promotion is how any country has ever acquired modern powers of production, science, and skilled labor.

We need to put the searching light of truth on the nations of Latin America.

On the global banks that launder the money of the drug cartels and murder gangs, the criminals who kill people in all our countries.

On the globalist financial rules that put us in unpayable debts and kill our industries.

On the national resources that are plundered or bottled up, instead of fueling a better life for the people.

Ask the question, why are they coming here? You then might ask the really explosive question: why not improve the life of those countries, instead of destroying them? And why not do the same here?

Our countries could cooperate, for our own benefit, instead of submitting to globalist misrule, instead of being swamped by desperate refugees.

Asking questions takes courage. But who says we can’t do it?

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription