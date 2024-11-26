By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Message from Anton Chaitkin: Last night (11/25/2024) the perfectly reliable Zoom platform failed. I was prepared to blow the whistle on the threat of assassination of the President-elect, and show from history the character of the threat and the identity of the perpetrators.

Under the circumstances, I am going to post here the notes for that aborted discussion.

Tonight I will present the pattern from history showing that the danger of assassination comes from the transatlantic regime.

Let me briefly introduce the nature of the grave danger we face.

A transatlantic regime now controls the governments of America, Britain, most of Western Europe, the British dominions, Japan, and South Korea. The heart of the transatlantic regime is Britain’s “special relationship” with the United States, which effectively nullifies the U.S. Constitution. This regime substitutes a globalist model based on the British Empire.

Within the transatlantic regime is an Anglo-American clique of financiers and aristocrats with international power. They are not held to account.

The transatlantic regime opposes national sovereignty and self-government for America and for every other country. It preaches free trade and the “rules-based order.” It dictates terms of trade and credit. It has taken down American industry. It prevents poor countries from industrializing and modernizing. It loots their raw materials. It degrades human culture and education.

The transatlantic regime makes war and chaos, aiming to prevent effective resistance. None of these wars or sanctions can actually win – – the constant war and disruption is itself the purpose.

But this transatlantic regime is losing power. It is not popular anywhere. It is losing elections wherever people have some choice. In Europe, new parties are arising and winning elections; they are dedicated to peace with Russia, national sovereignty, the rights and interests of the people under self-government.

Donald Trump was elected with a mandate to end the war against Russia, and to look to U.S. national interests in preference to globalist objectives.

If Trump overcomes the sabotage in his own party and carries out this mandate, momentum in the world will shift to the power of nations including America, and against Empire. Countries such as Russia and China will then see it in their self-interest to cooperate for everyone’s mutual security and prosperity.

How can the transatlantic regime prevent this dramatic change – prevent the USA from asserting its self-interest? In two ways. First, they can escalate confrontation with Russia, trying to create a situation so hellish that Trump will have no power to interfere. That escalation is already underway. They could also sharply escalate Israel’s wars.

Second, and equally reckless and mad, would be for the transatlantic regime to attempt to murder the President-elect.

In U.S. history, eight Presidents have died in office. Four of them were shot to death. There is a glaring and outrageous pattern in all eight of these cases that can let us quickly understand the threat we now face.

Each of these Presidents who suddenly died faced a confrontation with the transatlantic imperial regime – the same imperial power that has controlled U.S. affairs for this past half a century and will lose control if the U.S. asserts its self-interest.

Tonight, I will focus on the pattern of the clash of interests between the nation and the empire, and thus the motive of the Anglo-American enemy to murder our Presidents and to sabotage their objectives.

Here are the eight cases of our dying Presidents.

In the early 1800s, the U.S. was trying to catch up to Britain’s industrial development. But the slave plantations were part of the British imperial system. The elite slaveowners did not want U.S. industrialization which would break up their power in America. They exported their cotton to England and imported finished goods.

So the slave-plantation owners blocked federal tariffs, credit and spending to promote industry. And their policies brought a great crash and depression in the late 1830s.

In 1840, the Whig party candidate William Henry Harrison won on a program of federal action to return to prosperity and develop the USA. Harrison died mysteriously after one month in office, supposedly killed by a sudden respiratory infection. The pro-slavery vice president John Tyler took over, betrayed the Whigs and blocked federal action.

In 1848, General Zachary Taylor won for the Whig party, which was dedicated to U.S. industrial buildup by blocking cheap British imports. Elite slaveowners challenged his Presidency by threatening secession. They ran private armies into Mexico and Cuba and the U.S. West, trying to make a slave empire that could overpower the USA. Taylor said he would hang anyone leading secession. Taylor died mysteriously, supposedly from eating cold cherries and milk. His successor compromised with the South, and the secession faction grew.

In 1860, Abraham Lincoln won for the new Republican Party, promising national action for industrial progress, and no spread of slavery. The southern radicals took their states out of the USA, and Britain built warships for the slaveowners to sink U.S. shipping. While fighting to restore the nation, Lincoln scrapped free trade and brought in high-tariff protectionism and federal infrastructure-building, which made America the world’s greatest power. America would also defy the empire and aid other nations to industrialize. At the end of the Civil War, a team of British and Confederate agents based in the Canada (then a British colony hosting British troops) paid John Wilkes Booth and sent him to attack Lincoln – after President Lincoln’s murder they claimed they had only planned to kidnap him.

In the 1870s the British banking firm of J.P. Morgan came to control Wall Street and federal finances.

In 1880 American nationalists made James Garfield the President to fight this transatlantic financier power. Garfield supported South Americans fighting for economic development against British imperial domination. Garfield was shot to death only months after taking office. The assassin said he had prevented a U.S. war with England.

In 1896, William McKinley was elected President on his reputation for civil rights and high tariffs to block imports from British low wage industry. Under McKinley, the U.S. and South America jointly planned modern railroads throughout the hemisphere, and American manufacturing workers made the engines and rails for Russia’s trans-Siberian Railway.

McKinley was shot to death, and his vice president, the pro-imperial Anglo-Saxon race fanatic Teddy Roosevelt took over. Teddy led America into partnership with the British empire, and broke U.S. friendship with Russia. Germany and Japan were turned against Russia and America. World War followed and Russia went Communist.

In 1920, the conservative Warren Harding was elected with a mandate to return to U.S. national interests. He released political prisoners jailed for opposition to the world war, and Harding spoke out for Black civil rights. Harding’s supporters reached a trade agreement with Soviet Russia that would give the U.S. a naval base in Russia’s far east to defy the Britain-Japan alliance. Harding died of a mysterious illness while on a western speaking tour. His successor Calvin Coolidge favored the absolute power of transatlantic financiers. Led by Morgan and the Bank of England, those financiers sponsored fascism and their speculative orgy led to a great depression.

In 1932, Franklin Roosevelt was elected to save the country from collapse. Anglo-American financiers reacted by backing Hitler’s January 1933 takeover of Germany. A month before FDR’s inauguration an assassin aimed at FDR but his hand was pushed aside and the shot killed the mayor of Chicago. The Morgan faction tried to get up a coup d’etat but a loyal Marine General exposed the plot.

Roosevelt moved against imperialism, raised living standards and built great infrastructure. His World War 2 leadership inspired independence movements throughout the world. At the war’s end he moved to prevent another one by a strong friendship between the U.S., Russia and China.

FDR died in office. His successor Truman bowed to British and Wall Street power to betray FDR and start a Cold War and nuclear arms race. U.S. intelligence was turned over to imperial globalists openly hostile to the traditional U.S. foreign policy of national sovereignty. Under President Dwight Eisenhower, the Dulles brothers wielded wrecking-power on behalf of the new post-Roosevelt transatlantic regime, power the President could not overcome.

In 1960, John Kennedy was elected after years of siding with African and Arab nationalism against the European empires. JFK warned that Communists would take southeast Asia unless the U.S. stopped helping imperialism suppress national sovereignty. Pro-imperial leaders in U.S. intelligence and the military acted to trap Kennedy into submitting to their policies by involving the incoming President in a war with Cuba. After he pulled out of their Bay of Pigs trap, he removed the treacherous CIA chief Allen Dulles and Pentagon chief Lyman Lemnitzer from their posts.

Kennedy moved for industrial and scientific greatness for America and international cooperation for peace and prosperity. His enemies Dulles and Lemnitzer were at the center of Kennedy’s assassination, and Dulles guided the government inquiry into the murder.

Afterwards, the Anglo-American establishment trashed the U.S. national mission and heritage of progress. The U.S. was directed into permanent war, while favoring the power of offshore finance, where banking cartels overlap with drug cartels. U.S. industry was closed and living standards fell apart.

It is the Dulles-Lemnitzer faction in intelligence and the military that are leading the world toward nuclear war. It is this faction and their transatlantic sponsors that now pose the threat to the life of the incoming president.

I believe that without this history, the establishment’s fear of Trump makes little sense. I believe that with this history, we are better equipped to defeat them, and to survive.