Dan Bradley

by Anton Chaitkin, Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Part 2 of 4

--- ACT 1, Scene 4 ---

(Morning of the second day. Curtain opens on North's study, with Dan Beach Bradley (DBB),

his father, and Dr. North sitting already talking. Dan Bradley Sr. is tall, in his

late 60's, genial, with a musical bass voice.)

DBB: (to his father).... I was then treated to a spectacle, in which a man who

attacks sin with awful conviction, was shown to be both ridiculous and

dangerous, a toy of corruptors. But.... Dr. North represents nothing more than

than a well-intentioned minority, despised by a great worldly power.

I had your blessing for this vocation. Yet you knew it was not to be as

I imagined it. I still adhere, perhaps stubbornly, to the promise of this

calling. But you must somehow help me to un-code the meaning of these events.

BRADLEY, Sr.: I should apologize, I suppose; it really was unintended. The

pursuits of peace slowly blur from the memory, the interests and purposes of

wartime.

Our family's connection to Dr. North's family, and to Samuel Kirkland,

predated the Revolution. But that great contest shaped the lives of our

generation, it defined our friendships. When Sam Kirkland proposed to create

this school, I was eager to second his efforts, as was Dr. North's cousin,

the Colonel. It had all the urgency of our continuing anxiety over the

British. We were securing the northern frontier, by cementing our ties to the

Oneidas and the other Indians whose loyalty Sam had won.

DBB: What? What? Loyalty to Christ? He was a minster of the gospel, was he

not?

(The senior Bradley looks sheepishly at Dr. North, who smiles at him

reprovingly.)

NORTH: (to the senior Bradley) You loved him, Bradley. Tell your son what

cause he served.

BRADLEY, Sr.: He was many things, as.... we all were.

But Sam was the original, the very model for your missionaries. He came

into THIS PLACE, when it was only a rude forest, a decade before the

Revolution. He fought the Indians for their souls. He taught them their

former civilization had fallen. That where they once had towns and trade and

settled agriculture, they now had endless tribal wars and dark superstition.

DBB: Then he pointed them to Adam's Fall, to the Holy Book.

BRADLEY, Sr.: Certainly. And the Iroquois began to say, "this Book is for all

men, and for us." Kirkland said both Red and White men should till the soil

and live peacefully together. But this provoked jealousy -- it was against

the policy of the British Empire.

DBB: Was this explicit? Did they dare command, "You shall not preach Christ

to the Indians"?

NORTH: Even today, it is only slightly more subtle than that.

BRADLEY, SR.: Sam Kirkland had a map, he would show me, of our predicament in

colonial times. (He draws an outline, and gestures to it, to show the

geometry of the problem he discusses:)

GREAT LAKES MOUNTAINS ATLANTIC OCEAN

_________________ //// }}}}}

_________________ //// }}}}}

_________________ //// }}}}}

. //// }}}}

. //// }}}

Here were our settlements, with the Atlantic Ocean in front of us. Here, to

our backs lay the mountains; up here, in the northwest, the Great Lakes.

By acts of Parliament, we were prohibited from settling beyond the

mountains! We were forbidden to manufacture for ourselves! Prisoners, under

the power of the London merchants. How do you enforce this unnatural law?

Keep the Indians in a savage state, periodically to come out and murder us

from the interior wilderness.

DBB: So, did Kirkland inflame the Indians against the British?

BRADLEY, Sr.: Never! They esteemed him because he taught perfect love,

perfect peace. He insisted they were his blood brothers, descended from Adam,

the common parent of our race. It was perhaps THIS preachment above all,

which caused his arrest and banishment from the frontier.

DBB: Then the name of England was blackened. (Faintly smiling) And black it

has stayed with you.

NORTH: In truth, English CHRISTIANS supported Kirkland's mission, despite

Imperial policy, and would have continued so had they been allowed. It was

not English Christendom which blocked Christ here.

DBB: Who then bears the blame?

BRADLEY, Sr.: Listen to the story Sam Kirkland told. Sir William Johnson, the

British Indian Superintendent, sent his son John to the Kirkland school in

the depth of winter. Sir John entered the little cabin, brazenly interrupting

a Bible class, and informed Sam of his banishment. There was a brief

argument, Johnson saying that Sam deviated from pure Gospel into politics.

As they spoke, Sir John's fur coat swung open, revealing a shining gold

medallion half a foot in diameter, suspended from a gold necklace.

The Indian students were astonished at this jewel, and Sam asked, "is

THAT a token of Christ's gospel?" Young Sir John responded, "I am the Grand

Master of the province of New York". Kirkland replied, "Our Father in heaven

is our only Master, who teaches us not to worship the Golden Calf." Johnson

then poured out a string of blasphemous curses, belying his supposed defense

of "pure Gospel," and the laughter of the Indians drove him from the cabin.

DBB: (Excited at the conflict, but disturbed at the implications, he gets up

and walks towards audience) Excuse my impertinence, but what has this to do

with me? These things occurred in your childhood. I have loved your stories,

father; your genius and learning are widely respected.

But I am a man of the 19th century. It is THIS century I must help

repair, and I can apply to it only those skills and talents which -I- really

possess. I am not you.

BRADLEY, Sr.: Do you commune with Our Lord, across eighteen hundred years

since his crucifixion?

NORTH: Have you watched your father improving the breeds of vegetables? He

applies his science to living things, things FIRST made when the earth was

new. In God, in HIS reality, time differs from your impatient clock-watching.

BRADLEY, Sr.: You saw things grow with your own eyes, Dan, but you didn't see

how they were planted. Take our great Canal, that has produced such new

wealth and industry. Salute Sam Kirkland for that: he dug it before it was

dug.

DBB: Go on.

BRADLEY, Sr.: Our aim was the peaceful occupation of the whole continent,

back of the mountains, by Whites and Indians in new farms and new towns. But

the British, with their puppet Indians among the Iroquois, occupied this area

around the Lakes. Two of the Iroquois tribes, that had worked and prayed with

Sam, stayed loyal to us in the Revolution. The Continental Congress asked Sam

to guide General Sullivan's army expedition, to clear the region of the

British and their partners-in-terror.

DBB: But Kirkland was a man of the cloth.

NORTH: He was also an intelligence officer of the United States, of the very

highest rank. He reported to Gen. Schuyler.

BRADLEY, Sr.: Their success was complete. With the Oneidas helping the

republican side against the British, and Sam showing the way, we opened all

of Pennsylvania and New York at one stroke. This clear path to the West (he

gestures with the outline that he drew) we have now secured forever with the

great Canal to Lake Erie. Towns like our little Marcellus, that my friends

and I started in those old days, would never have been born without Sam

Kirkland's great enterprise.

DBB: Of course that Canal is our pride, the marvel of the world. And we used

military means to permit its construction, as to guard ourselves from

molestation by some adversary today. This is proper, but how does it concern

us here? You know that I do not share the popular fascination with money. I

do not wish to be a businessman. I am no soldier. Kirkland's life touches me

because of his contention for the souls of the Iroquois -- I yearn for that

battle.

BRADLEY, Sr.: (to North) This is his theater, for my benefit. When he speaks

to his younger acquaintances, politics, war and business are the hottest

topics, all serving his religion.

NORTH: (To DBB) You forget who you are.

DBB: I know who I am. I am a free man, who has faith in God, and I came here

because I want to devote my life to Christ.

NORTH: You are an American. You inherit the freedom to worship. Americans are

not peasants, in the Eastern sense. A peasant, much like the goat he tends,

views events as they occur, from minute to minute, in front of his eyes. For

him, government exists only in the present instant. Real existence has

substantial dimensions beyond his interest or understanding.

He blasphemes, because he knows nothing beyond his pasture. Living

under tyranny, he trembles and fears authority which is not God's authority,

and that is blasphemous. He cannot love his neighbor, because his neighbor,

his millions of neighbors, are forever out of his sight and his mind.

DBB: Would you have me crusade beside Floyd Grayson? My whole heart agrees

with his words, yet I fear his methods would kindle war within our dear

country.

NORTH: Grayson speaks all around the truth, though some among his sponsors

aim at the very result you fear. They would spread slavery over the planet,

burying our country, and our worship together.

(Intensely) You have prepared yourself for this work. You must claim

your legacy, or you will lose it. (to Sr.) Tell him Bradley, why do we meet

here? What is this place?

BRADLEY, Sr.: War brought us here. Sam Kirkland had just signed the Iroquois

to a peace treaty, after the Revolution. But the Indian attacks, the murders

continued. Their guns were loaded and aimed by English troops still stationed

within our borders!

DBB: (Beginning to loosen up -- laughs) The British never quit that course,

'til we beat them in our SECOND war. I was ten; you and I cheered the Marines

together, when they marched through Marcellus to go and fight.

BRADLEY, Sr.: This school was Kirkland's child, back in '93. He said, let's

answer the pressing emergency, and make a better future in the bargain. It

was called then, the "Hamilton-Oneida academy," to educate the loyal Oneida

Indians at the side of the Whites.

The war continued, and old warriors convened to protect what they had

won. I am guilty of the sin of pride, when I name the school trustees, of

whom I was privileged to be the chairman. First, Alexander Hamilton....his

father-in-law, Gen. Schuyler, had been Sam's commander.

And Baron Von Steuben, he was a trustee. It was the last year of his

life, when he laid the cornerstone here. I have brought you an old account of

his speech from the local press of the time. (Hands DBB a clipping)

General Steuben had put steel in our troops at Valley Forge, and here

years after the war he yet roamed about the frontier scouting the enemy

combinations with the Indians.

Would our precious independence last? They wanted to be sure of this,

so they sat together and planned together after the Revolution. Hamilton, and

Steuben, and their war comrades formed the Society -- the Cincinnati, with

General Knox, and Lafayette, and Washington. (Gestures toward Dr. North) His

cousin Col. North was one of our trustees, and he was in Steuben's inner

circle.

I never was a soldier. But I was blessed, I was uplifted by association

with these men. I have always shared their dream that our country would

become great, would renew the world. (Points at his son) So have you!

DBB: (He looks away momentarily, closes his eyes and bows his head, then

attempts to resume matter-of-factly) Dr. North, you mentioned to Roberson

that your father made armaments. Was he also a soldier?

NORTH: No, only a manufacturer, on contract with the Government.

BRADLEY, SR: He was a genius in our national cause. He taught science to the

very tools in his factory, and cut guns so exactly, their parts could be

mixed without detriment. Those tools taught others, and from there springs

the industrial greatness of our Connecticut.

DBB: Then...WHAT ARE YOU? May I say that you presently represent not only the

Missionary Board, but also the government? The army perhaps, or a corps of

intelligence?

NORTH: Government? If you mean those who claim to administer our national

affairs, a herd of public officers tended by C.F. Roberson and his friends,

then no, not the government. But the Founders erected a FRAME of government,

associated with their ideas of human dignity, and perpetual human advance.

Their ideas survive in their children, as the frame of government yet

survives. We have people at various levels of the Administration, and

Congress, and the Army. But it is the ideas which are paramount, not position

or title.

DBB: You evidently think as a military man does. If I am to take

assignment from you, disappointment must follow. I am no soldier,

though.... (his father laughs) I have been known to hold my views rather

fiercely.

Neither am I a pacifist. But I am confident that Christ's love can

conquer any human being, or that with love we may at least neutralize

mankind's enemy within man's breast.

NORTH: (He now unfurls a great map of the world) The secret is to surround

the enemy with witnesses of Christ's love. We must get around his flanks.

Our Revolution was the greatest victory over poverty, barbarism and

despair the world has known for centuries. We have to spread it. We try to

press ahead with our example to the world, of human betterment here at home,

bitterly contesting with Roberson's clique for every canal and every railroad

we might build. Meanwhile we must spread our Revolution, not by war, but by

the faith and the ideas of our fathers.

Our Mr. Friedrich List is here (points at Germany on map), in Leipzig,

as American Consul. He took his training in Pennsylvania, pioneering the

railroads, digging mines of stone coal, sharing his newfound knowledge with

our industrial leaders. Back in his native land, his task is to create a

union of the German states, American-style, and bind them together with rail

lines.

Our General Simon Bernard is presently (points at France) War Minister

of France. He was the master engineer of all the fortresses guarding our

coast. A considerable American party has been working there, hoping to

strengthen republican alliances. Our Fenimore Cooper, the author of Indian

stories, just returned from seven years’ work for the republican element in

Europe. Cooper is an able leader of our Bible Society.

The Missionary Board is sending Dr. Marcus Whitman to Oregon (pointing

to the map), which territory you know we contest with the British. Whitman

must demonstrate that Americans can settle the far west, and he brings

skilled cultivation to the Indians, as we have done here in the east.

.... And we are sending you to Siam (points to Siam, i.e., Thailand, on

map).

DBB: In truth?

NORTH: Truly.

DBB: This must be... a mistake. Throughout my medical studies, I kept foremost

the thought that I must redeem the honor of Christianity in my country. We

were humiliated by our treatment of the Cherokees, who were forbidden to join

our civilization.

I had thought to render aid in the central area of our contention. Siam

is very far from... anywhere.

NORTH: To the contrary, it is central in the contest. (Referring to map) Here

is Britain's world-stronghold, India. Here is China, which is being poisoned,

for conquest, with 20,000 chests of opium each year. Siam stands precisely

midway between them.

Britain is grasping for the rest of Asia. Russia has pretensions in

Asia. The future of our Civilization, the practical possibility of free

worship or free thought, rests with our still small republic. OUR survival

pivots on the future of the millions, who are the target of the empires.

(Pointing to Asia) Here are the greatest mass of our humanity. Did

Christ shed his blood for them?

DBB: He did, without question.

NORTH: Should they be plunged into total darkness, should we acquiesce in

that, then we are lost. If with our aid, they gain the strength to defend

themselves, to one day enlighten the world, as perhaps Asia did long before

us, then our fame and our honor are secured.

(Smiling) Contention you shall have, enough to match your strongest

wishes for it. And there no Siamese Christians; you cast your net in a

perfectly UNFISHED SEA.

DBB: But, I am no diplomat. I have no military training. And I am alone.

NORTH: We know your worth from years of reports. You need only represent the

truth, you are a soldier of Christ.

And you shall not be alone. As you know, we have nominated a very

eligible young woman. With your mutual consent, which must because of the

press of time be arranged by letter, she will embark with you as your wife.

My cousin, Alfred North, one of our agents and a printer who lives

nearby the college, will also go to Asia. He will provide you with money and

certain essential supplies.

You will find yourself in a small missionary community, of a variegated

character. But you will have to consult your own conscience, your own mature

judgment, to see to the success of the mission.

DBB: May I ask you to somehow describe....

NORTH: Your intended wife! She has the strongest determination to do what is

right, identical to yours. And she has one other thing which you will, I

think, desperately need there, and that is music. In that she has

demonstrated skill and talent. Her name is Emilie.

Your responsibility is immense. If you accept it, we have many

arrangements to make before your passage.

DBB: I must have some time to think....I must...picture myself with sword

buckled on!

NORTH: Let us take a meal now, perhaps to celebrate your decision. Please

join us when you are ready. (North and Bradley, Sr., exit)

DBB: I must picture myself...out of this picture. A whole world blocks the

view, from here to Siam!

I HAVE wanted the freedom, to be far from the home I know, where my

father, the great man, looms so large.

.... Free; but will I keep my independence? I saw myself a missionary,

mending the sick, teaching Gospel truth. HE sends me to war; to live by a

thin supply line, to those who, so fiercely define my mission.

In my home state I am free of need, can easily work for bread and books,

am not surprised by the speech or habits of the natives, all of them my

cousins, or nearly so. There, I would be dependent on the whims of strangers,

risking.... God! Dear God, they are yours, as I am, so not strange.

(He walks about.) .... A wealthy man may believe himself not connected,

by any hard necessity, to his neighbors; may dream he governs himself, but be

only a bound subject of his own appetites.

But had I money, could I not.... paint the picture as I desire it? Speak

as I please, or as God pleases? To work for North and the Missionary Board,

to be packed in such a box and shipped to a zone of perpetual

storms...(smiling) but since I have NEVER sought peace, why pretend it now?

This work, this life, appears to suit my longest, sweetest wish, better than

I could have bought with a fortune in my pocket.

.... Emilie is her name. "North has chosen a suitable wife for you",

they told me. A musical woman. I will want such a muse, should we fall on

cold times. We two.... there is independence!

.... My medical skills make me self-reliant, in any human country. The

sick, whose weakness makes them the LEAST free, depend on me above all

others. Then I, in turn, am tied to them by my holiest obligation. But this

tie is no prison. God ministers to us, by no requirement but his love, and

requires us to copy His freedom.

"Guard your independence," says Roberson. North says, "Guard your country's

independence." Roberson's words are more immediate to my feelings. But poor

Prince Hamlet tells us, "the Devil hath power to assume a pleasing shape."

Even knowing that, he chose madness, not health.

.... Our country was sick, and weak, and somehow got her independence.

Well, she had DOCTOR Franklin, and DOCTOR Washington. Here is "Prince"

Bradley, appointed Doctor to Siam.

Guard my independence? I have always been reckoned - ultra-independent.

But I was really BRED that way, in a very free land. If -WE- were crushed,

could -I- be free?

How was our freedom born? .... God's gift .... But there is tyranny

elsewhere. So, those who came here before me, carefully built a house, where

it is safe to use this freedom.

Guard the house, and build others beside it, seems sounder advice, than

to be free...of having such houses at all!

If the officer of customs asks me .... asks us, Emilie and myself....what

is your occupation, may I not answer, "Independence-Maker"? (Exit.)

END of ACT 1

=========================================================

Characters introduced in ACT II:

Emilie Royce Bradley, Dan Beach Bradley's wife.

Clinic patient, Thanat ---, and Onlookers.

King Nang Klao (Rama III, 1788-1851).

King's mother.

The Phra Klang, the treasury minister, Bradley's friend and sponsor.

Samret --, advisor to King Nang Klao.

Royal Guard

Stephen Johnson, American missionary.

Robert Hunter, British merchant.

Captain Wellar, master of one of Hunter's vessels.

Thai boy.

Mongkut (later King Rama IV, 1804-1868) chief Buddhist monk, brother to King Rama III.

Children - Bradley's and Thais.

Alfred North, the Professor's cousin, intelligence & financial officer

to Bradley.

ACT 2, Scene 1.

Dan Beach Bradley's Clinic in Bangkok, Thailand (Siam) Summer, 1835.

Tropical sunlight streams in the windows. The clinic is also DBB's home, at

first rudely furnished.

DBB and his wife Emilie prepare to remove a large ugly facial tumor

from a patient who lies on a table, his relatives and other onlookers

crowding around.

EMILIE: Go back there! (One of the crowd has pressed directly over the table.

She seizes him by the shoulders and moves him away) Please give us room to

work.

PATIENT: They must be with me when I die.

EMILIE: You shall not die. Be quiet.

ONLOOKER: Do they intend to keep Thanat's body?

ONLOOKER: The Europeans do not believe in funerals.

ONLOOKER: I have heard they sometimes eat the bodies.

(DBB approaches the table with a surgical knife. The patient jumps up and

runs toward the door.)

DBB: Please catch him.

(The patient caught by members of the crowd, who pull him back to the table.)

ONLOOKER: Coward! You are afraid of the Europeans!

EMILIE: (Taking the patient) We are not Europeans. We are Americans.

(The operation proceeds, Emilie holding the patient down and stroking his

hair. Suddenly a very dirty child runs around the table chasing another child

and shouting angrily; they sometimes bump into the Bradleys. After a couple

of minutes, DBB holds up and examines the successfully removed tumor. The

onlookers sharply draw in their breaths, the chase stops.)

Half of the ONLOOKERS: He is dead!

Other half of ONLOOKERS: (At the same time) He lives!

(The patient sits up as DBB takes tumor out back for disposal)

PATIENT: (Bloody on his face and shirt, but happy to be alive) Wait, that is

mine, I want it.

DBB: (comes back, wrapping the tumor in a cloth) Of course, you may keep it.

(Patient takes the tumor and lies back down contentedly. The curious slowly

exit. A couple of family members remain with the patient.

DBB is drenched in sweat. He takes both of Emilie's hands in his.)

DBB: Now, I am trembling. While I cut, God steadied my hand. (Looking at the

patient) I think he will do well.

EMILIE: His family are pleased with you...as am I. The crowd has been

satisfied. They will certainly report the miracle on the street, and the news

will spread.

DBB: If I had failed, if he died.... our mission would have been destroyed

before it had fairly been born. (They embrace.) We must tame the unruly --

impose order....at least in this sanctuary.

EMILIE: The success will encourage the government to smile on our mission.

They love their king and will doubly respect what we do.

DBB: When we go in the palace before them, we must march together...as we did

in our wedding. Let nothing separate us there, even if we should provoke

their anger. I think the risk of it is not serious; Bunnag has informed me

that he is soothing the royal family in preparation for our appearance.

**========================================================**

ACT 2, Scene 2.

The Royal Palace, Bangkok. King Nang Klao (Rama III) sits talking with his

treasury and foreign minister, the Phra Klang, and with another advisor, the

nobleman Samret --. The Phra Klang is heavy, Samret is lean and very well

groomed. The king's mother and Phra Klang's wife sit off to the side, playing

a board game.

SAMRET: It is, in my opinion, your majesty's influence, or theirs. Increase

the people's contact with the foreigners, increase their presence in

Thailand, and your royal power will be diminished to that extent.

RAMA III: Is it not a matter of control? I must regulate the contact, and

turn it to our advantage. They must follow my rules when they visit. Even had

we the power to prevent interaction, thus to totally prevent abuses, we

should thereby lose the advantages we ourselves can gain from carefully

managed contact.

SAMRET: Of course, we must acknowledge the foreigners' limited power to

maintain a presence here, for commerce. But their pretention to interfere

with our customs, with our religion, ultimately to seize the minds of our

youths, this must be resisted. A cold wall should be shown to the

missionaries.

BUNNAG: Samret, you are always amusing. As if we should fear their words!

Why, they barely understand the language...in words they are as babies. The

commerce, that is the problem. Listen here, Samret, it is an unnatural beast.

SAMRET: What is unnatural?

BUNNAG: The commerce we see is unnatural, deformed, not as it should be. It

has three legs, all of them crooked. We must hold this beast at bay until we

can procure a comelier representative of the species.

RAMA III: I myself have felt this to be oppressive, but do describe your idea

of it.

BUNNAG: The first leg is the great European ships which bring their products

to us, which we cannot make for ourselves. The second leg is the export, in

those same ships, of our rice, and our gold and silver, to pay for the

imports. The third leg is the smuggling of opium, hidden in the great ships,

or brought in smaller craft landed outside the ports. Here we have the

entire, unnatural creature.

SAMRET: Why unnatural, Phra Klang?

PHRA KLANG: Because we shall all become slaves to it, and it is unnatural

that those of noble blood should be slaves. A natural commerce is like a

centipede, it goes steadily forward on a HUNDRED legs, and oppresses no one.

The situation will be dangerous until we learn to make the goods to

take the place of the European. If we import tools, and teachers, we become

rich by it. If we pay them with the products of many different new crafts, we

become even richer. And if we stop the opium....

SAMRET: Teachers, you say! With interference, the common people may stirred

to dissatisfaction against government and religion. Shall we permit bloody

war within our own country, as they have it in Europe?

RAMA III: Samret, you are indeed a joker. The people are satisfied, they are

loyal, their religion is correct and will never change.

PHRA KLANG: That is their natural inclination. It is only the opium which may

change them. Young men are lured into criminality by the promise of money in

the traffic. Parents neglect their children, preferring colorful dreams to

their ordinary duties. Virtuous women become prostitutes.

SAMRET: And offer themselves to foreigners. It seems that we have not the

power to stop the opium, since it has become the fashion of the world. But

your majesty may save the virtue, and retain the loyalty of your people, by

prohibiting contact with the foreigners.

PHRA KLANG: You speak of "foreigners" as if you knew nothing of their

affairs, hiding your extensive knowledge of them.

SAMRET: It is you who are the expert.

PHRA KLANG: Then let us first divide the world, not into Thailand and the

rest of humanity, but into East and West, as the Europeans do. We are part of

the East; the European ships come from the West, particularly from Britain,

the principal Western power. The British attitude...

SAMRET: These distinctions are meaningless here. His majesty is all powerful

within Thailand, and must remain so.

PHRA KLANG: The distinctions are essential. Do you think Robert Hunter is the

most insolent man in the universe? If all our trade with Europe travels on

his ships, this paints a smirk on his lips. But I assure you, there are many

more like him in England, whose arrogance exceeds his, though I know this

causes disbelief.

We ask, why? They once had rulers who were just, whose pride it was to

give teachers and poets to mankind. Today they see the East merely as a

spicy bowl. And how do you do justice to a plate of shrimp? Do you tell it

verses? No. They want to grow fat upon us.

SAMRET: Then sell them our rice, but keep all foreigners at arm's length.

PHRA KLANG: There again: "All foreigners". What a pretty boat ride it would

be, to put these quarreling, contending foreigners all together and cast them

off. Such a ship would soon explode and sink. For their own safety, and for

ours, we must make careful distinctions.

But see, a branch of the British tree broke off and grew in America.

And the new people, the Americans, resented the kind of insolence we now

suffer from Mr. Hunter! They armed to defend themselves, and have twice

defeated British invasions of their country.

They jealously guard their independence, and this is of great use to

us. The Americans come here, hoping to inspire in us a jealousy of our

freedom, to match their own. If we are strong, America can better preserve

itself.

If we are weak, slowly devoured by a grotesque, unnatural three-legged

commerce, America is imperiled. They seek a hundred or a thousand legged

trade, to make themselves rich, happy and wise. Their own selfish advantage,

coincides perfectly with ours.

SAMRET: Hunter is a villain, who would drop dead instantly, if justice ruled

in this existence. But you glorify the Americans, picturing them only with

beautiful colors. I guarantee it: if we unbar the gates of mystery to them,

and allow them to view us as common objects of scorn, they will puff

themselves up, they will take the opportunity to insult us, as the other do.

PHRA KLANG: Mystery, you say! (Contains himself from bursting out in derisive

laughter)

RAMA III: Remember that we expect the American Doctor momentarily. I think

you should answer Samret. Have the Americans no faults, or do they walk the

earth as gods.

PHRA KLANG: Gods they are not. Of course, you are right, Samret. Caution must

be our watchword. The Americans come here from the east (he points eastward),

looking to THEIR OWN GAIN in assisting us against the West (he points

westward. The king and Samret are a bit puzzled by the directionality of

this, to Phra Klang's quiet amusement).

But though they are more eastern than we, we are older and they have

much to learn from us. One fault among many is their immature attitude toward

women. (The king's mother now stirs from her game and stops pretending

indifference to the conversation.) They imagine women to be equals of men! And

though they are generally respectful and religious, they are strangely

infantile on this point, quite irrational.

My advice is that we show them tolerance on this particular matter,

hoping gradually to educate and improve their understanding.

RAMA III: It seems to me a small price, really, to pay for what should prove

to be uniquely valuable assistance. I am told that he has already

demonstrated remarkable medical powers.

PHRA KLANG: I gave him a royal slave for his experiment. The wretch was

suffering from a tumor of the face which might soon have killed him. Doctor

Bradley was entirely successful: the slave thrives.

KING'S MOTHER: (She rises and speaks from where she is, off to the side)

Does this man dare to came here, to the palace, with a common woman? Is

this rumor true?

RAMA III: (Looking straight ahead) Ah, I am sorry my mother is disturbed.

Perhaps she does not agree that women should be REDUCED to equality. (With

this rebuff she sits down again. A royal guard enters and throws himself face

down on the floor) Yes?

ROYAL GUARD: Your majesty, the foreigner is at the door, with a woman. He

says he has been invited and will enter, with her at his side. We told him

that was impossible. He will not leave. Shall he be arrested?

RAMA III: No. Let him be admitted here.

ROYAL GUARD: (still face down on floor) But he refuses to leave the woman

outside.

RAMA III: (with magnificence) Then let her be admitted with him. (Guard

exits.)

PHRA KLANG: We shall take first rank among nations for our tolerance.

(Escorted by the guard, DBB and Emilie enter arm-in-arm, somewhat shaky but

stalwart. The guard again throws himself on the floor. Bradley and his wife

give a slight courteous bow of the head to the king.)

RAMA III: (to guard) Leave us. (guard exits)

Doctor Dan Bradley, and Mrs. Dan Bradley, I am happy to welcome you to

my country. Doctor, I have heard of your skill and daring in the surgery, and

I commend you for it. Your medical reputation preceded your arrival on our

shores, so we have expected only great things of you.

DBB: I appreciate your kind words; I am only an ordinary representative of

American medical practice. We are here to teach Christianity, and to heal

your people as well as God permits us to do.

RAMA III: And we greet you, unafraid of your teaching, though it conflicts

with our religion. There is much room for improvement here, and we are

grateful for your efforts. (He rises) Now, I shall leave you in the capable

hands of the Phra Klang. Good day, Doctor. Good day, Mrs. Bradley. (He exits,

along with his mother and Samret)

PHRA KLANG: (Extends hand) Congratulations. (DBB shakes hands with him). (To

his wife) Come over, dear one, and meet Dr. Dan and Mrs. Dan. (His wife joins

them, they exchange greetings) Let our wives now talk together, that we may

converse freely. (Phra Klang's wife bids Emilie follow her, they go off to

the side where the game was. The men take seats.) You have done well.

DBB: Thank you. You said you would prepare an easy entrance for us to the

King's good graces, and it was just as you promised.

PHRA KLANG: Well, it is not the beauty of my body, or even the melody of my

voice, which persuades the King. I stand as chief of the Bunnag family -- we

are second in rank only to that of the King, the Chakri dynasty.

DBB: May I speak frankly with you?

PHRA KLANG: Of course.

DBB: What I have seen disgusts me.

PHRA KLANG: We are Buddhists here. You are Christian. Remember this, that we

have different religions. You will not change that.

DBB: I am not speaking of that now. I mean the sickness. People are dying

...senselessly, uncared for. Diseases of the eye, treatable ailments, destroy

thousands here. They are crying to me for help.

PHRA KLANG: And you will do what you can.

DBB: Many things will have to change.

PHRA KLANG: Yes.

DBB: I think it fair to say that the backwardness and misery in this country

are the evil spawn of your false religion.

PHRA KLANG: And let me be frank.

DBB: Please.

PHRA KLANG: You and your fellow missionaries are not the first Christians to

visit us. Two hundred years ago, the British East India Company maintained a

trading station here. Their sailors and officers drank liquor continuously

and committed criminal offenses without resting.

Our king arranged to purchase a set of valuable diamonds from a Company

executive in India, whose name was Elihu Yale. Imagine the scandal, when it

was discovered that Mr. Yale had fulfilled the order with COUNTERFEIT jewels.

Later, I believe, that gentleman applied some of his ill-gotten gains to

start a college in your country.

DBB: (slowly) My father and many of my friends were students there.

PHRA KLANG: The scandal grew until, one day, the English station burned to

ashes. The superintendent had set the fire himself, to hide his own theft of

the Company's proceeds. After this, we did not invite them to reestablish

their presence here.

Then there was a Greek adventurer, Constantine Phaulkon, who managed to

become our prime minister. He attempted to annex our country to the French

Empire, and he was deposed. In those days, we had Jesuit priests here. When

they acted against the kingdom's sovereignty, they were executed.

Only a few years ago, a rogue named Gutzlaff came here posing as a

missionary. He did not learn our language, as you have. His "religious"

message was pure abuse: we Buddhists must submit ourselves to the Christian

power, or take the consequences. We suspected his purpose was not religion

but espionage, related to the British opium trade. We watched Gutzlaff

closely, until he moved on to China, where he now works openly for the

English military. (he pauses)

As you, Doctor Bradley, evidently practice the gentle life preached by

your prophet, Jesus, I will do all in my power to assist you.

DBB: America is not Britain.

PHRA KLANG: I have explained it to the King. Our task is heavy, because

European money has purchased influence high in the King's counsels. (he

partially rises, with difficulty) It is a filthy business...filthy! Can the

people study new ways, when they are rendered mad by opium? You blame our

religion. Can any man behave according to holy law, when his body shakes, and

his brain is inflamed with poison?

This perpetuates and deepens our backwardness. (He slouches back down)

We are sinking. When we are dead, those vultures will pick the carcass of our

kingdom.

DBB: (His eyes quicken from the challenge) But I believe that our side

carries more weight than theirs (they both laugh). Jesus Christ gave man

freedom from sin, freedom to determine his own destiny. I hope one day to

convince you of that. My country is the home of that freedom here on earth.

In our view, no sin, no evil, no obstacles to man's progress need be suffered

silently.

Do you dare to dream, what could be done here, if men of good will

could...apply their weight?

PHRA KLANG: Well, we shall have paradise here, but first we must have

geologists, and botanists; engineers, mathematicians and chemists. I have

read many Western books, and I have learned that your power is from science.

Without science here, we are dead men.

DBB: My father made his home in a wilderness. He studied agronomy, the

science of growing food and fibers, and through his writings he taught it to

many of our farmers. In a short time, his generation made a garden from a

rank desert. We can do that here.

PHRA KLANG: Our food is plentiful...yet without printing, our people could

not read your father's writings, even in the Thai language. Their money is

spent on crime, rather than books.

DBB: For every ill, God gives us liberty to find a remedy.

PHRA KLANG: (Rising happily) Dear one! Mrs. Bradley! Was your talk pleasant?

Come now, our time is unfortunately at an end. (The women come over. They all

bow, and exchange goodbyes). Success to your clinic, Doctor. (They bow again.

DBB and Emilie exit, and talk together just off the main set)

DBB: So? What intelligence?

EMILIE: She said that nothing but our visit has been discussed in the royal

household for days; that our presence in the country is the subject of sharp

debate. She is confident that the favor of the king, and of her husband's

family, is sufficient to protect us, for now.

Those who wish us success, hope that we can continue to progress in our

medical work. They believe that your growing reputation among the people, as

a man of mercy, will make it impossible for America's enemies to attack you

successfully.

DBB: This coincides with my view entirely.

EMILIE: She also described how new mothers are tortured immediately after

childbirth. It is much beyond what we had heard.

DBB: How so?

EMILIE: They are roasted, in a room equipped as an oven, for as much as a

month after delivery. From the extreme temperature, they are allowed no

respite. If they survive, they are said to be "purified." Many die in the

trial, or later, from its effects.

DBB: Bunnag is aware of the extent of the barbarism. He reached out to me as

best he could. Dr. North was surely correct, that the man has an excellent

understanding of politics, and that he and his circle place a very high value

on the communication they have established with America.

He humbled me with stories of repeated gross offenses by Western guests

here. I had begun to pour out my anger at the horrible conditions of the

people, and he cooled this in me. But the anger -- perhaps it was simply my

fear -- was replaced by a feeling of energy and joy. Our work is clear.

So... let us now get our rest. (They exit, holding hands)

