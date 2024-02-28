Dan Bradley - A Drama in Three Acts - Part 3
By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin
Dan Bradley
by Anton Chaitkin, Copyright Anton Chaitkin
Part 3 of 4
ACT 2, Scene 3.
Dan Beach Bradley and his wife Emilie are at work in Bradley's clinic. The surroundings are more orderly, the patients are much quieter, but not completely so. In one corner of the clinic is an orrery - a clockwork model of the solar system. A small printing press stands in another corner.
EMILIE: He is the last for today, Dan, the 94th.
DBB: Thanat, how are you? Did you bring your card?
PATIENT: (This is the same patient from the operation in the first scene)
I have it! (pulls 5" x 6" paper sheet, folded in half, from within his clothes)
Here it is.
DBB: (Emilie hands him a small bunch of papers. DBB looks at patient's card
and the other papers) Have you been well?
PATIENT: Every day. Except Thursday, I threw up. Every other day I have been
well.
DBB: Why did you throw up?
PATIENT: I ate bad fish. Everyone threw up.
DBB: How has your family done this week, since I saw your son and daughter
here? How is little Prasit?
PATIENT: (As he talks, DBB examines him) He has no more fever. His sores are
drying. We are very happy.
(the PHRA KLANG and Stephen Johnson, an American missionary enter, and seat
themselves)
DBB: You seem to be well. If anyone takes a fever, or shows new sores, they
must come quickly in here. (To Emilie) He has no symptoms, except bad fish.
(She writes on the patient's card, and on one of the other papers)
PATIENT: I understand.
EMILIE: You must keep your house clean, if you wish to protect your family.
And give your children fresh fruit to eat, and cooked food, if you are able.
PATIENT: I understand.
DBB: You are free to go. Here is your card. (Hands card to patient, who
places it proudly back inside his clothes. Dan extends hand, they shake
hands, the patient exits. DBB and Emilie sit down at a small table with the
Phra Klang).
EMILIE: Good afternoon, Phra Klang, Mr. Johnson. Thank you for coming to tea.
I am afraid Dan is worn down from this epidemic: he has slept no more than
two or three hours each of several nights.
JOHNSON: (to Phra Klang) I helped on Tuesday, and I fell from fatigue while
Dan continued working. He is a wonder.
PHRA KLANG: Have you made some headway against the pox?
DBB: I have been unable, as of yet, to get a good vaccine from Boston. There
is hope of cultivating one here, but I have not yet succeeded.
This wave of the fever has broken, and I think it has killed fewer than
the last. Can there be a greater agony than to watch children die,
needlessly, when a specific cure for their ailment has been proven, and is in
use in another part of our world?
PHRA KLANG: (Staring at the orrery.) I have never seen a machine like this
one. May I ask, what is its function?
DBB: This is an orrery, not a productive machine but a model only. When
properly running, it demonstrates the positions and motions of the planets in
our solar system. (He goes over to it.)
Here is our earth. And here is the sun, around which we fly once each
year. Here are our fellow planets: Mercury, Venus, Mars....
PHRA KLANG: (Gripping the table.) Perhaps I shall be sick.
EMILIE: Why, what is the matter?
PHRA KLANG: Your earth is...unsupported. This is a good theory, but
surely....
DBB: Entirely unsupported.
PHRA KLANG: We fly?
DBB: The earth is in empty space, in the loving hands of an omnipotent God.
PHRA KLANG: The king's brother, Mongkut, makes a special study of astronomy.
For some reason, I myself am troubled by the very thought of it. (turns and
points) I see your printing press is reassembled. How is its tongue?
DBB: It is speaking in a good Christian voice. It has learned to speak Thai
language -- my type faces are complete.
PHRA KLANG: And how do the people respond to its message?
DBB: They read. Thousands of tracts are taken, they are treasured. The people
read.... but they eagerly read ANYTHING. We have not yet truly touched them.
They are curious only, and their souls resist the truth. Well, we are
planting seeds.
JOHNSON: Your patience will be rewarded.
(Robert Hunter, British merchant resident in Bangkok, and Captain Wellar,
master of one of Hunter's ships, enter. Hunter is very nattily dressed, as if
going to an aristocratic tea; Capt. Wellar is carrying a shotgun.)
EMILIE: Dan has so little patience to find new readers, that he plunged into
the river, carrying his tracts, and distributed them to the bathers.
HUNTER: (still standing) He swam, in MY river? (Everyone smiles, Hunter
laughs at his own joke)
EMILIE: Please be seated, Mr. Hunter, and you sir....
PHRA KLANG: Hello, Mr. Hunter.
HUNTER: Hello everyone. This is Captain Wellar, a very experienced master,
just off of my ship Queen of the East. Captain, these are Doctor and Mrs. Dan
Bradley, this is Stephen Johnson, also an American missionary, and this is
the Phra Klang, the treasury minister AND the foreign minister of Siam. We
are in august company.
EMILIE: Please have a seat, Captain.
WELLAR: (Speaks with Scotch brogue) I'm vera pleased to make your
acquaintance ladies and gentlemen. I only wished to say hello, and I'll
decline your offer of tea, because I have other pressing business this
afternoon.
DBB: Are you going to war, Captain?
WELLAR: No, Doctor. Little is the chance I get to hunt, while at sea, so I'll
be taking the opportunity now.
DBB: To hunt! How can you do it, in our city?
WELLAR: Oh, I have a sharp eye, and shall find a way. I'm off then, if you
will excuse me.
(They say goodbye to him as he exits.)
DBB: How is your business these days, Mr. Hunter?
HUNTER: How is it, Doctor? I carry from Europe and Asia all the goods that
Siam demands. I bring the world what Siam produces. Everything that enters or
leaves here either goes on my vessels, or it lacks the means to go at all.
DBB: I meant to ask, how well you are faring in it, but it seems I need not
ask. What of the future? What will this be, as a place of business, 50 or 100
years hence?
HUNTER: It must become greatly enlarged and improved, surely. I foresee a
time when hundreds of ships, entirely steam-driven, will crowd a prosperous
harbor.
EMILIE: Will they all be your ships, Mr. Hunter, or shall you give someone
else a chance? (They all laugh, Hunter the loudest.)
HUNTER: You Americans are doing quite well for yourselves, are you not? If
you continue pushing your manufactories so aggressively, why soon there would
be nothing left for us poor English to make for anyone. I suppose we should
thank our lucky stars you have a President, now, who believes in letting
business sort itself out as between the nations, without interference of
government. Though he is somewhat of a ruffian, eh? (He winks.)
JOHNSON: Andrew Jackson has acted the perfect beast. Against our Indians,
he...
DBB: Come, let us speak justly of President Jackson. His military reputation
is unexcelled in the world. He has ably defended our national integrity
against threats of violent rebellion. He will not allow the United States to
be bullied.
(Shouts, and a scream, are heard from outside, all around Bradley's building.
Sounds of a serious fight. All rise from the table. Captain Wellar is led
into the room by a Thai boy. Blood is dripping and smeared on Wellar's face
and hair, and smeared all over his upper body. His shirt is torn wide open,
one pant leg is ripped open, he is missing a shoe. He falls to the floor,
holding his head.)
WELLAR: (He shouts) The bastards! (Emilie moves to his side and begins
attending to his wounds as he lies there)
HUNTER: What has happened?
THAI BOY: Monks hit him. He was...
HUNTER: Shut up! Get out of here. (Pushes boy towards door, boy keeps running
and exits.) Speak Captain, what have they done to you?
WELLAR: (Gasping) Bloody monks beat me with sticks, took my gun and pounded
me. Couldn't defend myself.
HUNTER: Where were you?
WELLAR: (Still gasping.) In the temple grounds. I followed a flock of crows
there, and bagged a couple of them. The monks came after me, jabbering in the
Chinee language.
DBB: Dear God! You shot animals inside the temple grounds!!??
WELLAR: They even took away my crows.
HUNTER: (Goes slowly over to PHRA KLANG, who is watching all this with
horrified expression. Hunter pokes a finger into his belly, then speaks
slowly and deliberately.)
This is beyond the limit, my good man. You shall learn civilized
behavior. The temple where this man was assaulted, must be destroyed,
levelled. Every one of those foul-smelling monks, every one that is
responsible for this, must be executed. I want to see their DEAD BODIES, do
you understand?
PHRA KLANG: But...we must investigate...
HUNTER: I have concluded my investigation! We have the man lying in front of
us, all but dead.
You take this to your little king. Take my words, or hear the same
spoken from the mouths of English cannons. We shall have satisfaction in this
matter, or I am bringing the British navy (gestures aggressively out the
window) up -- that -- river, to anchor at their leisure opposite your little
palace, and to fire away until your royal establishment is only a bad memory.
Your law will keep order here, or we shall have ENGLISH law in Siam.
The choice is yours. Make it quickly. (He helps Wellar to his feet, and
supports him as the two go towards the door.)
PHRA KLANG: (Abjectly tagging along at Hunter's side.) We must investigate,
and see that offenders are justly punished.... severely punished....
As the door opens the sounds of a mob are heard, shouting "GO HOME". A rock
and a stick fly through the door. Hunter pulls out a pistol and fires twice
into the air; the crowd disperses. Hunter, Wellar and the Phra Klang exit.
**=========================================================**
ACT 2, Scene 4.
Two men -- DBB and Mongkut, the chief monk and brother of the King -- sit together
in a Buddhist temple. Mongkut is Bradley's age (32), slender, average height.
Monks in yellow robes go about chores in the background.
MONGKUT: With your assistance, my English perfects itself. I labor to
surpass Shakespeare. That would have made my father very happy. More
than a king, he was a poet!
DBB: I feel that I must apologize for Captain Wellar. In his ignorance, he
has gravely offended your nation. Amidst the general uproar he has caused,
we are extremely uneasy for the security of our mission.
MONGKUT: I know that you and Hunter have entirely different aims, so your
apology is unnecessary. Wellar himself is of little consequence. Had we
justice here, he would now stand before a court, awaiting judgment for his
stupidity.
The people are angry, but it will pass. Your clinic is safe. We will do
everything possible to protect your work.
DBB: What outcome may we expect from Mr. Hunter's demands?
MONGKUT: We must consider Hunter's status of British Minister, without the
formal title, and de facto head of the foreign community. He maintains very
close contact with the British fleet, but it is difficult for us to judge the
actual substance of his threats of war.
In any case, I have found the monks guilty, those who beat him. I have
sentenced them to work under our hot sun for three days, doing menial labor.
And I have sent a decree to all of our monks, that they must not touch any
European, no matter what the provocation.
DBB: We shall pray that your edict, which seems wise, will suggest to Mr.
Hunter a better sense of proportion in the affair. But Captain Wellar's
actions disturb me greatly. He has presented to the people a poor example of
Christianity.
MONGKUT: Of course you are disturbed, because America tries to reform the
behavior of the Christian world.
Since you Americans have come, my own reformation has blossomed.
DBB: As I have told you, this will be crucial to the defense of this country,
and you are doing well at it. But your success will never be complete without
Our Lord and Savior.
MONGKUT: Look at these men (he gestures at monks). Almost all have devoted
themselves to doing good. How do they understand this? They perform RITUALS,
and the total of each day's activity, if done without blame, equals right
conduct.
Ah, but if the rituals are performed with no thought to the purpose for
which our religion was founded? Or worse, suppose unholy persons have molded
our inherited rituals, have shaped our very prayers, to suit their own ends.
Then, corruption gradually seizes our religious institution. Even the most
devoted men wander about, quite lost.
DBB: I am not unacquainted with this problem.
MONGKUT: Since they (again gesturing towards the monks) exercise a powerful
influence, at every level of society, any mischief here is magnified in the
wounds it inflicts on our kingdom. And without their disciplined model, the
people fall easy prey to the corruptionists, the wolves who seek the downfall
and enslavement of this country.
When my brother became King, and I was appointed to hold sway over the
religious life, I thought, how could I render a service of such long-lasting
effect, as to equal the greatest thing he could do in the civil sphere?
DBB: So, you undertake to root out corruption in the monasteries.
MONGKUT: Well, but that is not the heart of the matter. We have lost the
purpose, the idea. I am preparing to send an embassy of learned priests to
the island of Ceylon, to search through the ancient Buddhist writings there.
As I have mastered the language of their composition...
DBB: That is the Pali language?
MONGKUT: Yes. So, their reports must aid me in my quest. I am reconsidering
the life and purpose of Buddha, within the true history of Asia. His mission,
I think, was to reform the corrupted religion of his day.
I tell the monks, Buddha was no god, but a holy MAN! Do as he did, seek
and teach holiness, and cast away superstition!
DBB: Wonderful. The veil of darkness must be stripped away, here where God
makes the sun to shine so powerfully. You will cause a great transformation.
MONGKUT: You aid and counsel my project, to make Reason the King of Siam.
Yet YOU are superstitious.
DBB: (Smiling) How?
MONGKUT: You worship a man. You make a man, Jesus, into a god.
DBB: One day I will be able to explain to your already educated
understanding, our duty to imitate Christ, and thus to imitate God in Heaven,
whom I worship.
MONGKUT: Doctor Bradley, you must learn from US. We were merchants, and
skilled agriculturalists, and scholars, and poets with our cooking, when your
people were crawling through the forest.
Uncountable centuries ago, this country was a resting place, where the
noble leaders of India stopped to refresh themselves. Here they purchased the
fruits of our abundant harvest, to equip their colonial voyages to the
easternmost islands; perhaps...to your America (he points).
Read their poetry. Read, as I have, their stories of ancient ages
beyond our present imagination. The Sanskrit may actually help you to study
our Thai language. These noble men, these Brahmins, who were priests of great
learning, in time fell into worship of their own power over other human
beings. This is what Gautama Buddha opposed.
DBB: God alone gives us the power to defeat these self-worshippers, whom we
suffer today. But their actual worship is to Satan, God's enemy in our midst,
whom they believe gives them license to the commit the most horrible crimes.
MONGKUT: You say they worship evil. We say, that through ignorance, they
cling to evil. They cause pain to themselves and others, because they persist
in familiar ways, which they mistakenly believe give them satisfaction.
DBB: But how do you propose to withstand, to defeat evil?
MONGKUT: First to purify ourselves, then others.
DBB: Without God, you have nothing. If you purify nothing, you have, still,
nothing.
MONGKUT: Your god is nothing, in any case. It is unseen, only a wished-for
thing. Man may achieve peace, wisdom, and a better life without your god. But
your Jesus taught people to live a holy life, a better life. God was to him
only a metaphor, a way of teaching those who could not otherwise understand
him.
DBB: You are completely mistaken, and your error is potentially fatal. Tell
me, can a kingdom exist without a government?
MONGKUT: Only for a short time. Then it must collapse.
DBB: The universe has a king, God, who is the father of us all. He has made
law for all the worlds, and for our betterment.
MONGKUT: As you and I together study the stars, Doctor Bradley, we see law in
heaven, not magic. The lawful order is quite beautiful. But I have seen no
god there.
DBB: God sent his Son, to live with us, and to die for us. And this Son was
himself a man. If we strive to imitate Christ, as we must, then we aim at
imitating GOD, NOT A MERE REFORMER.
God tells us to love our fellow man, because we are his children, and
he loves us as a father. If we imitate the Father, spiritually, then we take
the fate of all his children into our hearts. Then, when any of his children
cry out for help, we listen to that cry.
You spoke of corruptionists, wolves who lurk at the door. If a wolf
attacks a child, a loving father does not advise the wolf to purify itself,
or the child to practice meditation. The father concentrates every energy on
the safety of his child.
MONGKUT: (Rises, turns his back on Bradley and pauses a moment) OUR
Wolves are finely dressed, and better armed than most of their species.
DBB: The danger is acute. The enemy is closing a vice around this country,
and will squeeze the life out of it if he is not stopped. India suffers the
agony of slavery. China is mortified, and is being prepared for bondage.
The schedule includes Siam. We must change the schedule.
MONGKUT: What can we do?
DBB: First understand that you cannot win a fight without clearly recognizing
your opponent. You have an organized enemy, now taking the form of European
empire. They are arranging to manage the affairs of Siam, through those who
will obey them, before any fleet ever lands here.
Within a very few years, this country will be crushed, unless a
counter-action is begun immediately. The loyal following you have gained, in
the monasteries, and your wide popularity among the people to who you preach
in the markets and the squares, give a good beginning. But it must be pressed
now at all levels.
Each one who would repel the evil, will say to himself, "I must be the
father of my country." Then he will find a handful of others, whose position
and mental powers allow them to render significant aid. They too, must take a
fatherly responsibility. Through their exertions, the people as a whole must
be informed of the danger. At the same time, it must become known that a
better life is possible for the population, if the kingdom's freedom is
preserved. Thus, a spirit of resistance will spread quietly but surely
throughout Siam.
MONGKUT: Resistance?
DBB: Not the insolent resistance of a rioting mob, but the respectful
attitude of the older brother and sister who resist an invader to the
family's house.
MONGKUT: How could we promise a better life? We look to Europe for the
products of industry, we have no universities....
DBB: Can these things not be created here? You are cursed with passivity from
a worthless false religion. A slave is passive, are you a slave?
MONGKUT: You have slaves in America, and, I venture, Christians who are just
as passive as the slave.
DBB: Some have perverted the Savior's words to endorse a fatalism, an Eastern
passivity, which is foreign to His teaching. Christ offered himself
sacrifice, that we may seek life, and liberty, for our fellow men. The
greatest achievements of the West, our science, our art, our cities, have
been built by those who firmly grasped the freedom that Christ gave us.
The slavery which remains from America's colonial past, will someday be
rectified. Shall you, meanwhile, be plunged into misery, by the failure to
take defensive action? You have the Eastern Disease. My advice is, cure
yourself, or die.
MONGKUT: (Rising, smiling, extends his hand.) Doctor Bradley, we are fortunate
to have you by our side. Despite your superstition!
**========================================================**
ACT 2, Scene 5
Bradley's clinic, December 31, 1838. The house is bright with holiday
decorations.
Emilie Bradley and a Thai woman warm up at a piano, preparing to sing
at the party that evening. DBB sits at a desk arranging and writing on
papers.
A loud knocking at the door. DBB goes to answer it.
DBB: Come in Mr. Hunter. I trust your Christmas was warm - in this strange
climate, it could not well have been otherwise! Come in, come in.
HUNTER: (He steps inside but declines a seat) I shan't disturb you long. I
wish to invite you to join the party this evening, to celebrate the New Year.
Everyone will be there -- the entire foreign community.
And your compatriot, C.F. Roberson! He is in from Boston, and says he
has met you already, at some college. You and Roberson can talk about the old
days, in the States. Will you and Mrs. Bradley be at my establishment at
eight o'clock?
DBB: Oh dear. It pains me, because I do not want to give an unfriendly
appearance. But we cannot come. It gives, I think, a very bad example to the
Asians to see Christians overindulging in food, and wine. That is,
unfortunately, the persistent pattern of affairs of the kind you shall have.
HUNTER: Oh posh, Bradley, drop this sanctity for one evening and enjoy
yourself. Let us show these Siamese that the West stands together for the New
Year. Roberson won't be here long. Why don't you bend a bit?
DBB: Christ tells us to go out of our way for friendship's sake, but truly,
the purpose of our mission here must take priority. Please give Mr. Roberson
my regrets. Perhaps we might meet another day.
HUNTER: Pfahh! .... Have it your way then. Good day.
(Hunter exits, DBB goes back to his desk. Emilie has continued her warmup
through their talk. A minute after DBB sits down, there is another knock. DBB
returns to the door and joyfully greets Alfred North, the professor's cousin,
intelligence and finance officer.)
DBB: Welcome, welcome! Emilie, Alfred North is here. Wonderful! We will
have you for our festivities tonight. (Emilie stops her warmup and joins them.
North enters with a large satchel, from which he takes out two chests of
20-25 lbs. each, and a sheaf of thin newspapers.)
EMILIE: Greetings, Mr. North. Perhaps you can sing with us tonight.
A. NORTH: A happy, blessed season to you, Emilie. I fear if I sing after so
long, it may sound as the trumpet of doom.
I saw Robert Hunter leave here and passed him on the street. He seemed
out of humor -- only muttered at me when I bid him hello.
DBB: I had just declined an invitation to one of his Roman orgies. He
mentioned that C.F. Roberson would be there.
A. NORTH: Look, I have brought you the improved Thai language types for your
press. It was a struggle to produce them in Singapore. And here is your
money. This is eight thousand gold dollars. I must be sure to take your
accounts with me when I leave.
DBB: They are almost ready. Tell us, what is the news from our dear America?
A. NORTH: It is not good. All we have to cheer us, I think, is this bright
season. C.F. Roberson's presence here, very well expresses our problem back
at home. I have learned that he is passing through Siam on his way to Canton,
China. He scouts the opium traffic here, seeing if he might somehow join the
smuggling into Siam -- with Mr. Hunter's kind permission.
EMILIE: May their souls burn in hell for it.
DBB: That is not our department, Emilie....We must try to see to earthly
justice.
A. NORTH: If you seek justice, then listen well, and weep. Our peddling
visitor's brother, LOWELL Roberson, has become EXECUTIVE HEAD of the
Missionary Board in Boston. He has wrapped himself in the banner of
ultra-Calvinism, and has proclaimed a new orthodoxy, to which all
missionaries must now adhere.
DBB: What, in the name of Christ, can these people know about religion?
A. NORTH: This is the sum of it: He says, "They must preach the gospel -- and
nothing else. It is not our business to spread civilization."
You shall hear more of the specifics in due time, I am sorry to say.
But Roberson and his party all but control the Board, and its treasury. We
still have some independent financial sources, but they dwindle -- our perch
is precarious.
(A low knocking at the door. Emilie goes and admits Stephen Johnson, another
unidentified missionary couple, and a Thai family. Johnson sits in on the
discussion, the others go to the piano with Emilie. Alfred North resumes his
news-telling.)
The Cherokees have been expelled from the east of America. General
Scott gave what protection he could to the train of suffering marchers, but I
am afraid that...thousands have died, the old, and the youngest.
DBB: Madness! .... Where has the power of reason fled? You say the support runs
dry. Why, we could well use a river of this filthy stuff (He indicates the
box of gold coins.) .... money for paper; .... money for medicine, to finally
banish the pox here; ... and to give MUSCLE, to the surprise we prepare.
A. NORTH: Our opponents have struck, quite to the heart of our capabilities.
(A loud knock is heard. Emilie stops her music and begins walking towards the
door.)
With the United States Bank INSANELY stripped of its government
function, with European credit non-existent, our entire trade stands quiet as
a ghost. American cities, that never knew hunger before, now see it, and fear
worse to come. Some fortunes have been lost, others are being guarded so
closely, that little is available for our purposes.
(An ominously loud knocking at the door, now persistent. DBB gets up,
intercepts Emilie, and walks himself to answer it. He exits. Everyone waits
inside. He reenters, and bolts the door. The banging continues, menacingly
loud as before.)
JOHNSON: What is it?
DBB: Two guests of Mr. Hunter are there, stinking with liquor. They demand to
know why we are not attending Hunter's event. One is a gentleman, elegantly
dressed, who is beating on the door with a bat. The other is costumed
strangely, so that I cannot distinguish the sex.
JOHNSON: That is an outrage.... (the banging continues)
DBB: Ignore it friends, the door is secure. Let us have a prayer, and then we
may properly greet the New Year.
(They bow their heads. There is one more bang, then the noise ceases. DBB
opens and reads from a bible -- the second Psalm)
"Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? "The kings of
the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the
Lord, and against his anointed, saying, "Let us break their bands asunder,
and cast away their cords from us. "He that sitteth in the heavens shall
laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision....
"I WILL DECLARE THE DECREE: the Lord hath said unto me, Thou art
my Son; this day have I begotten thee....
"Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in
pieces like a potter's vessel.
"Be wise, now therefore, oh ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the
earth.
"Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling. ".... Blessed are
all they that put their trust in him."
ALL: AMEN!
(Emilie and her Thai guest now perform "How Beautiful are the Feet of Them
that Preach the Gospel of Peace," from Handel's Messiah)
ACT 2, Scene 6
1839. The print shop in Bradley's clinic establishment. DBB and the Phra
Klang stand amidst piles of newly-printed sheets. As they talk, they check
through the sheets systematically.
PHRA KLANG: Strong documents -- even their breath is strong!
DBB: Pure perfume. So we may always recall this moment with pride, the ink
engraves itself on our memory, through the nose.
PHRA KLANG: (reading one of the sheets with great satisfaction) "The King
declares.... Life.... or death!"
In the 600 years of our written language, the Kingdom of Siam has never
before spoken through a printing press.
DBB: My machine always wears royal colors; usually for the Heavenly Kingdom
-- today, for an earthly one.
PHRA KLANG: We have achieved a complete surprise. Not a single unnecessary
person knew in advance of this decree. When the first batch went out this
morning with my police, there was astonishment among all ranks of the people.
DBB: How do the Chinese react?
PHRA KLANG: The law-abiders, the legitimate Chinese merchants applaud the
King, but appear nervous. In the dens of the secret societies, we first heard
contemptuous laughter. The laughter stopped when the gunfire began.
DBB: These gangs must be isolated. The language of the decree will help to
split them from the wider Chinese community.
PHRA KLANG: Many of our nobles wondered why we should propose amnesty for
those who reform themselves, and death only for the unrepentant traffickers.
DBB: A harsher formulation would not be believed. And we make clearer the
distinction between civilization and barbarism. Our opponents are cold
murderers. Murder is their religion. We Christians hold human life sacred. We
will take a life only in extreme necessity, to preserve another.
PHRA KLANG: And we Buddhists hold ALL life sacred. But how can you speak of a
single religion for our opponents? Chinese opium...English opium...Have China
and England the same religion?
DBB: It is not a problem of Chinese, or Englishmen, as such. I myself am of
English stock. And today we act in concert with the Chinese government. Their
Commissioner Linn has struck boldly to cancel the traffic.
PHRA KLANG: Your information is excellent. Your Mr. North is very
knowledgeable. You seem to have inexhaustible sources.
DBB: Well, our efforts have strong friends in the war departments of both
America and France. They have sharp eyes for enemy movements throughout the
world.
PHRA KLANG: So how do you describe the combination we face?
DBB: The criminal element in China has centuries-long practice in the
criminal arts, which the English criminals envy. The Chinese criminals lack
the money and the ships of the British empire. So, these two have formed an
alliance. The British even admire their partners' false pagan cults, as
useful criminal instruments. Renegades from other nations, including mine,
have attached themselves to this pirate armada, for profit.
PHRA KLANG: How can the English Christians hold, at once, to another
religion?
DBB: These particular Englishmen, are not Christians. Their jealousy of
Christian happiness drives them to despair, and murder.
(Robert Hunter enters. He is friendly and civil.)
HUNTER: Hello, gentlemen.
DBB: Good morning, Mr. Hunter. Have you seen the King's decree on the opium
traffic? (hands him a copy)
HUNTER: I have had it read to me; I came in to get a copy for myself.
DBB: How does it strike you? Do you find it sound policy?
HUNTER: The sentiment is admirable. But -- I suspect your hand in this
affair, eh Bradley?
DBB: The government has commandeered my press. I had no power to refuse them.
HUNTER: Humphh! Well, the sentiment is noble, but the execution is a damn
tyranny. Is our world to be free, or not? I say we have a new age dawning.
Recently even America has seen the light, that trade must be free, to
flourish. Your rigid barriers begin to come down, and we learn from other
lands. West learns from East....
DBB: I believe I have learned something here in the East, but it rather
suggests that the King is on the right course.
When I arrived here, I was shocked to find canals many hundreds of
years old. This dampened my sinful pride in our recent accomplishment, in New
York. But then I saw that the vigorous nation which produced these wonderful
irrigators, had fallen into a state of delusion. The people looked upon the
canals, and other ancient accomplishments, as if they were natural, rather
than man-made objects.
The people of the East must recapture their youth, must rekindle their
constructive energy. Opium makes them slothful. And it renders them incapable
of receiving God's word. Opium makes them dishonest. Opium makes them slaves
of the Devil.
HUNTER: (Stares at Bradley, then at the Phra Klang, who stands perfectly
impassive.) I have my copy, so I shall say good day, gentlemen.
DBB: Do you need extra copies?
HUNTER: One will be sufficient. (He exits)
DBB: Good day, then.
(Emilie enters, wearing apron) Emilie, can you entertain the Phra Klang,
I have to repair some small damage on the press.
PHRA KLANG: Ah, you have finished your work.
EMILIE: I feared my own tongue, should I contend with Mr. Hunter on this
memorable day, so I stayed in the back until his departure. Would you care
for something to eat, or to drink, Phra Klang?
PHRA KLANG: No, my dear Mrs. Bradley, thank you.
EMILIE: Some of our regular clinic patients, with whom I spoke this morning,
already speak admiringly of your police action against the opium traffickers.
How is it with the nobility?
PHRA KLANG: They express approval. Even the wealthiest say the opium
threatens their families. Yet....they urge caution. They complain of our
strategy of speed and surprise. I point out to them that their own children
may be drawn into the habit, and that the opium itself brings unwelcome
changes in our lives, faster than could any positive reform.
With this they agree. But....many of them have special trade
arrangements with Mr. Hunter and the British.
EMILIE: Perhaps they worry more about their privileges than about their
posterity.
PHRA KLANG: How do you control the aristocracy, in your America?
EMILIE: We work!
PHRA KLANG: I don't understand.
EMILIE: We have no truly native aristocracy. In our country, those who
pretend to the style of European lords and ladies, live in the bosom of those
very Europeans. The Southern planters are paid for their slaves' labor,
mostly by British customers. They await the pleasure of British banks, to
obtain their credit. The Northern ship-owners import British goods, and send
American dollars away to European accounts.
If we depended on these sham, imitation aristocrats, we should make no
living at all. We build manufactories. Our men and women plough new ground
for farms. We teach ourselves, to out-produce the world. So, we must always
change our methods - nothing but the latest will do. In the future we are
creating, with our labor, these absurd aristocrats will be a silly joke, of
the dead past.
PHRA KLANG: But, there must always be the better sort, and the lesser sort!
EMILIE: Of course. But who is better? My babies will grow up smarter, they
will sing like angels, they will speak many languages, they will unlock the
secrets of nature. We who work, we are the better sort. Those who merely sit
on piles of money, while others work.... their money shines, but they are very
dull. They are the lesser sort, and we don't bow to our inferiors.
PHRA KLANG: As the world learns to understand you American women, you will be
the strongest selling point for your country.
EMILIE: In what way?
PHRA KLANG: Your independence is no threat to mankind. A reasonable man would
prefer having one wife, who works so hard, to having sixteen wives, who do
nothing but consume his substance.
(Robert Hunter suddenly re-enters.)
EMILIE: Good afternoon, Mr. Hunter.
HUNTER: Yes, Mrs. Bradley, good afternoon. (to the Phra Klang) See here. I
shall have my boat back.
PHRA KLANG: (He is under control, as he would be ashamed to display fear in
front of Mrs. Bradley) Do you speak of the boat which was seized by the
customs police this morning?
HUNTER: It must be instantly released.
PHRA KLANG: It was found to be carrying opium, which is forbidden. Were you
aware of that, Mr. Hunter?
HUNTER: I shall investigate that matter. My boats are clean. But I demand the
immediate return of my vessel. I advise you to NOTE WELL, the flag it flies!
PHRA KLANG: Do you know that a Siamese police officer was shot, and killed,
by your sailors this morning?
HUNTER: They were defending private property. MY property, sir.
I must have it back, or you shall quickly feel the consequences. The
British fleet, sir.
PHRA KLANG: Please excuse us, Mrs. Bradley. I should like to continue our
discussion, in particular to learn of your strange political parties. But
business presses. Come Mr. Hunter, let us look into this matter. (He and
Hunter walk to the door.) I am sure if both sides exercise more caution, we
can avoid these problems in the future. You shall have your boat back, but
these things take some time. (They exit, Hunter pressing arrogantly.)
---- END of ACT 2 ----
Note by the author:
