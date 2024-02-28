Dan Bradley

by Anton Chaitkin, Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Part 3 of 4

ACT 2, Scene 3.

Dan Beach Bradley and his wife Emilie are at work in Bradley's clinic. The surroundings are more orderly, the patients are much quieter, but not completely so. In one corner of the clinic is an orrery - a clockwork model of the solar system. A small printing press stands in another corner.

EMILIE: He is the last for today, Dan, the 94th.

DBB: Thanat, how are you? Did you bring your card?

PATIENT: (This is the same patient from the operation in the first scene)

I have it! (pulls 5" x 6" paper sheet, folded in half, from within his clothes)

Here it is.

DBB: (Emilie hands him a small bunch of papers. DBB looks at patient's card

and the other papers) Have you been well?

PATIENT: Every day. Except Thursday, I threw up. Every other day I have been

well.

DBB: Why did you throw up?

PATIENT: I ate bad fish. Everyone threw up.

DBB: How has your family done this week, since I saw your son and daughter

here? How is little Prasit?

PATIENT: (As he talks, DBB examines him) He has no more fever. His sores are

drying. We are very happy.

(the PHRA KLANG and Stephen Johnson, an American missionary enter, and seat

themselves)

DBB: You seem to be well. If anyone takes a fever, or shows new sores, they

must come quickly in here. (To Emilie) He has no symptoms, except bad fish.

(She writes on the patient's card, and on one of the other papers)

PATIENT: I understand.

EMILIE: You must keep your house clean, if you wish to protect your family.

And give your children fresh fruit to eat, and cooked food, if you are able.

PATIENT: I understand.

DBB: You are free to go. Here is your card. (Hands card to patient, who

places it proudly back inside his clothes. Dan extends hand, they shake

hands, the patient exits. DBB and Emilie sit down at a small table with the

Phra Klang).

EMILIE: Good afternoon, Phra Klang, Mr. Johnson. Thank you for coming to tea.

I am afraid Dan is worn down from this epidemic: he has slept no more than

two or three hours each of several nights.

JOHNSON: (to Phra Klang) I helped on Tuesday, and I fell from fatigue while

Dan continued working. He is a wonder.

PHRA KLANG: Have you made some headway against the pox?

DBB: I have been unable, as of yet, to get a good vaccine from Boston. There

is hope of cultivating one here, but I have not yet succeeded.

This wave of the fever has broken, and I think it has killed fewer than

the last. Can there be a greater agony than to watch children die,

needlessly, when a specific cure for their ailment has been proven, and is in

use in another part of our world?

PHRA KLANG: (Staring at the orrery.) I have never seen a machine like this

one. May I ask, what is its function?

DBB: This is an orrery, not a productive machine but a model only. When

properly running, it demonstrates the positions and motions of the planets in

our solar system. (He goes over to it.)

Here is our earth. And here is the sun, around which we fly once each

year. Here are our fellow planets: Mercury, Venus, Mars....

PHRA KLANG: (Gripping the table.) Perhaps I shall be sick.

EMILIE: Why, what is the matter?

PHRA KLANG: Your earth is...unsupported. This is a good theory, but

surely....

DBB: Entirely unsupported.

PHRA KLANG: We fly?

DBB: The earth is in empty space, in the loving hands of an omnipotent God.

PHRA KLANG: The king's brother, Mongkut, makes a special study of astronomy.

For some reason, I myself am troubled by the very thought of it. (turns and

points) I see your printing press is reassembled. How is its tongue?

DBB: It is speaking in a good Christian voice. It has learned to speak Thai

language -- my type faces are complete.

PHRA KLANG: And how do the people respond to its message?

DBB: They read. Thousands of tracts are taken, they are treasured. The people

read.... but they eagerly read ANYTHING. We have not yet truly touched them.

They are curious only, and their souls resist the truth. Well, we are

planting seeds.

JOHNSON: Your patience will be rewarded.

(Robert Hunter, British merchant resident in Bangkok, and Captain Wellar,

master of one of Hunter's ships, enter. Hunter is very nattily dressed, as if

going to an aristocratic tea; Capt. Wellar is carrying a shotgun.)

EMILIE: Dan has so little patience to find new readers, that he plunged into

the river, carrying his tracts, and distributed them to the bathers.

HUNTER: (still standing) He swam, in MY river? (Everyone smiles, Hunter

laughs at his own joke)

EMILIE: Please be seated, Mr. Hunter, and you sir....

PHRA KLANG: Hello, Mr. Hunter.

HUNTER: Hello everyone. This is Captain Wellar, a very experienced master,

just off of my ship Queen of the East. Captain, these are Doctor and Mrs. Dan

Bradley, this is Stephen Johnson, also an American missionary, and this is

the Phra Klang, the treasury minister AND the foreign minister of Siam. We

are in august company.

EMILIE: Please have a seat, Captain.

WELLAR: (Speaks with Scotch brogue) I'm vera pleased to make your

acquaintance ladies and gentlemen. I only wished to say hello, and I'll

decline your offer of tea, because I have other pressing business this

afternoon.

DBB: Are you going to war, Captain?

WELLAR: No, Doctor. Little is the chance I get to hunt, while at sea, so I'll

be taking the opportunity now.

DBB: To hunt! How can you do it, in our city?

WELLAR: Oh, I have a sharp eye, and shall find a way. I'm off then, if you

will excuse me.

(They say goodbye to him as he exits.)

DBB: How is your business these days, Mr. Hunter?

HUNTER: How is it, Doctor? I carry from Europe and Asia all the goods that

Siam demands. I bring the world what Siam produces. Everything that enters or

leaves here either goes on my vessels, or it lacks the means to go at all.

DBB: I meant to ask, how well you are faring in it, but it seems I need not

ask. What of the future? What will this be, as a place of business, 50 or 100

years hence?

HUNTER: It must become greatly enlarged and improved, surely. I foresee a

time when hundreds of ships, entirely steam-driven, will crowd a prosperous

harbor.

EMILIE: Will they all be your ships, Mr. Hunter, or shall you give someone

else a chance? (They all laugh, Hunter the loudest.)

HUNTER: You Americans are doing quite well for yourselves, are you not? If

you continue pushing your manufactories so aggressively, why soon there would

be nothing left for us poor English to make for anyone. I suppose we should

thank our lucky stars you have a President, now, who believes in letting

business sort itself out as between the nations, without interference of

government. Though he is somewhat of a ruffian, eh? (He winks.)

JOHNSON: Andrew Jackson has acted the perfect beast. Against our Indians,

he...

DBB: Come, let us speak justly of President Jackson. His military reputation

is unexcelled in the world. He has ably defended our national integrity

against threats of violent rebellion. He will not allow the United States to

be bullied.

(Shouts, and a scream, are heard from outside, all around Bradley's building.

Sounds of a serious fight. All rise from the table. Captain Wellar is led

into the room by a Thai boy. Blood is dripping and smeared on Wellar's face

and hair, and smeared all over his upper body. His shirt is torn wide open,

one pant leg is ripped open, he is missing a shoe. He falls to the floor,

holding his head.)

WELLAR: (He shouts) The bastards! (Emilie moves to his side and begins

attending to his wounds as he lies there)

HUNTER: What has happened?

THAI BOY: Monks hit him. He was...

HUNTER: Shut up! Get out of here. (Pushes boy towards door, boy keeps running

and exits.) Speak Captain, what have they done to you?

WELLAR: (Gasping) Bloody monks beat me with sticks, took my gun and pounded

me. Couldn't defend myself.

HUNTER: Where were you?

WELLAR: (Still gasping.) In the temple grounds. I followed a flock of crows

there, and bagged a couple of them. The monks came after me, jabbering in the

Chinee language.

DBB: Dear God! You shot animals inside the temple grounds!!??

WELLAR: They even took away my crows.

HUNTER: (Goes slowly over to PHRA KLANG, who is watching all this with

horrified expression. Hunter pokes a finger into his belly, then speaks

slowly and deliberately.)

This is beyond the limit, my good man. You shall learn civilized

behavior. The temple where this man was assaulted, must be destroyed,

levelled. Every one of those foul-smelling monks, every one that is

responsible for this, must be executed. I want to see their DEAD BODIES, do

you understand?

PHRA KLANG: But...we must investigate...

HUNTER: I have concluded my investigation! We have the man lying in front of

us, all but dead.

You take this to your little king. Take my words, or hear the same

spoken from the mouths of English cannons. We shall have satisfaction in this

matter, or I am bringing the British navy (gestures aggressively out the

window) up -- that -- river, to anchor at their leisure opposite your little

palace, and to fire away until your royal establishment is only a bad memory.

Your law will keep order here, or we shall have ENGLISH law in Siam.

The choice is yours. Make it quickly. (He helps Wellar to his feet, and

supports him as the two go towards the door.)

PHRA KLANG: (Abjectly tagging along at Hunter's side.) We must investigate,

and see that offenders are justly punished.... severely punished....

As the door opens the sounds of a mob are heard, shouting "GO HOME". A rock

and a stick fly through the door. Hunter pulls out a pistol and fires twice

into the air; the crowd disperses. Hunter, Wellar and the Phra Klang exit.

**=========================================================**

ACT 2, Scene 4.

Two men -- DBB and Mongkut, the chief monk and brother of the King -- sit together

in a Buddhist temple. Mongkut is Bradley's age (32), slender, average height.

Monks in yellow robes go about chores in the background.

MONGKUT: With your assistance, my English perfects itself. I labor to

surpass Shakespeare. That would have made my father very happy. More

than a king, he was a poet!

DBB: I feel that I must apologize for Captain Wellar. In his ignorance, he

has gravely offended your nation. Amidst the general uproar he has caused,

we are extremely uneasy for the security of our mission.

MONGKUT: I know that you and Hunter have entirely different aims, so your

apology is unnecessary. Wellar himself is of little consequence. Had we

justice here, he would now stand before a court, awaiting judgment for his

stupidity.

The people are angry, but it will pass. Your clinic is safe. We will do

everything possible to protect your work.

DBB: What outcome may we expect from Mr. Hunter's demands?

MONGKUT: We must consider Hunter's status of British Minister, without the

formal title, and de facto head of the foreign community. He maintains very

close contact with the British fleet, but it is difficult for us to judge the

actual substance of his threats of war.

In any case, I have found the monks guilty, those who beat him. I have

sentenced them to work under our hot sun for three days, doing menial labor.

And I have sent a decree to all of our monks, that they must not touch any

European, no matter what the provocation.

DBB: We shall pray that your edict, which seems wise, will suggest to Mr.

Hunter a better sense of proportion in the affair. But Captain Wellar's

actions disturb me greatly. He has presented to the people a poor example of

Christianity.

MONGKUT: Of course you are disturbed, because America tries to reform the

behavior of the Christian world.

Since you Americans have come, my own reformation has blossomed.

DBB: As I have told you, this will be crucial to the defense of this country,

and you are doing well at it. But your success will never be complete without

Our Lord and Savior.

MONGKUT: Look at these men (he gestures at monks). Almost all have devoted

themselves to doing good. How do they understand this? They perform RITUALS,

and the total of each day's activity, if done without blame, equals right

conduct.

Ah, but if the rituals are performed with no thought to the purpose for

which our religion was founded? Or worse, suppose unholy persons have molded

our inherited rituals, have shaped our very prayers, to suit their own ends.

Then, corruption gradually seizes our religious institution. Even the most

devoted men wander about, quite lost.

DBB: I am not unacquainted with this problem.

MONGKUT: Since they (again gesturing towards the monks) exercise a powerful

influence, at every level of society, any mischief here is magnified in the

wounds it inflicts on our kingdom. And without their disciplined model, the

people fall easy prey to the corruptionists, the wolves who seek the downfall

and enslavement of this country.

When my brother became King, and I was appointed to hold sway over the

religious life, I thought, how could I render a service of such long-lasting

effect, as to equal the greatest thing he could do in the civil sphere?

DBB: So, you undertake to root out corruption in the monasteries.

MONGKUT: Well, but that is not the heart of the matter. We have lost the

purpose, the idea. I am preparing to send an embassy of learned priests to

the island of Ceylon, to search through the ancient Buddhist writings there.

As I have mastered the language of their composition...

DBB: That is the Pali language?

MONGKUT: Yes. So, their reports must aid me in my quest. I am reconsidering

the life and purpose of Buddha, within the true history of Asia. His mission,

I think, was to reform the corrupted religion of his day.

I tell the monks, Buddha was no god, but a holy MAN! Do as he did, seek

and teach holiness, and cast away superstition!

DBB: Wonderful. The veil of darkness must be stripped away, here where God

makes the sun to shine so powerfully. You will cause a great transformation.

MONGKUT: You aid and counsel my project, to make Reason the King of Siam.

Yet YOU are superstitious.

DBB: (Smiling) How?

MONGKUT: You worship a man. You make a man, Jesus, into a god.

DBB: One day I will be able to explain to your already educated

understanding, our duty to imitate Christ, and thus to imitate God in Heaven,

whom I worship.

MONGKUT: Doctor Bradley, you must learn from US. We were merchants, and

skilled agriculturalists, and scholars, and poets with our cooking, when your

people were crawling through the forest.

Uncountable centuries ago, this country was a resting place, where the

noble leaders of India stopped to refresh themselves. Here they purchased the

fruits of our abundant harvest, to equip their colonial voyages to the

easternmost islands; perhaps...to your America (he points).

Read their poetry. Read, as I have, their stories of ancient ages

beyond our present imagination. The Sanskrit may actually help you to study

our Thai language. These noble men, these Brahmins, who were priests of great

learning, in time fell into worship of their own power over other human

beings. This is what Gautama Buddha opposed.

DBB: God alone gives us the power to defeat these self-worshippers, whom we

suffer today. But their actual worship is to Satan, God's enemy in our midst,

whom they believe gives them license to the commit the most horrible crimes.

MONGKUT: You say they worship evil. We say, that through ignorance, they

cling to evil. They cause pain to themselves and others, because they persist

in familiar ways, which they mistakenly believe give them satisfaction.

DBB: But how do you propose to withstand, to defeat evil?

MONGKUT: First to purify ourselves, then others.

DBB: Without God, you have nothing. If you purify nothing, you have, still,

nothing.

MONGKUT: Your god is nothing, in any case. It is unseen, only a wished-for

thing. Man may achieve peace, wisdom, and a better life without your god. But

your Jesus taught people to live a holy life, a better life. God was to him

only a metaphor, a way of teaching those who could not otherwise understand

him.

DBB: You are completely mistaken, and your error is potentially fatal. Tell

me, can a kingdom exist without a government?

MONGKUT: Only for a short time. Then it must collapse.

DBB: The universe has a king, God, who is the father of us all. He has made

law for all the worlds, and for our betterment.

MONGKUT: As you and I together study the stars, Doctor Bradley, we see law in

heaven, not magic. The lawful order is quite beautiful. But I have seen no

god there.

DBB: God sent his Son, to live with us, and to die for us. And this Son was

himself a man. If we strive to imitate Christ, as we must, then we aim at

imitating GOD, NOT A MERE REFORMER.

God tells us to love our fellow man, because we are his children, and

he loves us as a father. If we imitate the Father, spiritually, then we take

the fate of all his children into our hearts. Then, when any of his children

cry out for help, we listen to that cry.

You spoke of corruptionists, wolves who lurk at the door. If a wolf

attacks a child, a loving father does not advise the wolf to purify itself,

or the child to practice meditation. The father concentrates every energy on

the safety of his child.

MONGKUT: (Rises, turns his back on Bradley and pauses a moment) OUR

Wolves are finely dressed, and better armed than most of their species.

DBB: The danger is acute. The enemy is closing a vice around this country,

and will squeeze the life out of it if he is not stopped. India suffers the

agony of slavery. China is mortified, and is being prepared for bondage.

The schedule includes Siam. We must change the schedule.

MONGKUT: What can we do?

DBB: First understand that you cannot win a fight without clearly recognizing

your opponent. You have an organized enemy, now taking the form of European

empire. They are arranging to manage the affairs of Siam, through those who

will obey them, before any fleet ever lands here.

Within a very few years, this country will be crushed, unless a

counter-action is begun immediately. The loyal following you have gained, in

the monasteries, and your wide popularity among the people to who you preach

in the markets and the squares, give a good beginning. But it must be pressed

now at all levels.

Each one who would repel the evil, will say to himself, "I must be the

father of my country." Then he will find a handful of others, whose position

and mental powers allow them to render significant aid. They too, must take a

fatherly responsibility. Through their exertions, the people as a whole must

be informed of the danger. At the same time, it must become known that a

better life is possible for the population, if the kingdom's freedom is

preserved. Thus, a spirit of resistance will spread quietly but surely

throughout Siam.

MONGKUT: Resistance?

DBB: Not the insolent resistance of a rioting mob, but the respectful

attitude of the older brother and sister who resist an invader to the

family's house.

MONGKUT: How could we promise a better life? We look to Europe for the

products of industry, we have no universities....

DBB: Can these things not be created here? You are cursed with passivity from

a worthless false religion. A slave is passive, are you a slave?

MONGKUT: You have slaves in America, and, I venture, Christians who are just

as passive as the slave.

DBB: Some have perverted the Savior's words to endorse a fatalism, an Eastern

passivity, which is foreign to His teaching. Christ offered himself

sacrifice, that we may seek life, and liberty, for our fellow men. The

greatest achievements of the West, our science, our art, our cities, have

been built by those who firmly grasped the freedom that Christ gave us.

The slavery which remains from America's colonial past, will someday be

rectified. Shall you, meanwhile, be plunged into misery, by the failure to

take defensive action? You have the Eastern Disease. My advice is, cure

yourself, or die.

MONGKUT: (Rising, smiling, extends his hand.) Doctor Bradley, we are fortunate

to have you by our side. Despite your superstition!

**========================================================**

ACT 2, Scene 5

Bradley's clinic, December 31, 1838. The house is bright with holiday

decorations.

Emilie Bradley and a Thai woman warm up at a piano, preparing to sing

at the party that evening. DBB sits at a desk arranging and writing on

papers.

A loud knocking at the door. DBB goes to answer it.

DBB: Come in Mr. Hunter. I trust your Christmas was warm - in this strange

climate, it could not well have been otherwise! Come in, come in.

HUNTER: (He steps inside but declines a seat) I shan't disturb you long. I

wish to invite you to join the party this evening, to celebrate the New Year.

Everyone will be there -- the entire foreign community.

And your compatriot, C.F. Roberson! He is in from Boston, and says he

has met you already, at some college. You and Roberson can talk about the old

days, in the States. Will you and Mrs. Bradley be at my establishment at

eight o'clock?

DBB: Oh dear. It pains me, because I do not want to give an unfriendly

appearance. But we cannot come. It gives, I think, a very bad example to the

Asians to see Christians overindulging in food, and wine. That is,

unfortunately, the persistent pattern of affairs of the kind you shall have.

HUNTER: Oh posh, Bradley, drop this sanctity for one evening and enjoy

yourself. Let us show these Siamese that the West stands together for the New

Year. Roberson won't be here long. Why don't you bend a bit?

DBB: Christ tells us to go out of our way for friendship's sake, but truly,

the purpose of our mission here must take priority. Please give Mr. Roberson

my regrets. Perhaps we might meet another day.

HUNTER: Pfahh! .... Have it your way then. Good day.

(Hunter exits, DBB goes back to his desk. Emilie has continued her warmup

through their talk. A minute after DBB sits down, there is another knock. DBB

returns to the door and joyfully greets Alfred North, the professor's cousin,

intelligence and finance officer.)

DBB: Welcome, welcome! Emilie, Alfred North is here. Wonderful! We will

have you for our festivities tonight. (Emilie stops her warmup and joins them.

North enters with a large satchel, from which he takes out two chests of

20-25 lbs. each, and a sheaf of thin newspapers.)

EMILIE: Greetings, Mr. North. Perhaps you can sing with us tonight.

A. NORTH: A happy, blessed season to you, Emilie. I fear if I sing after so

long, it may sound as the trumpet of doom.

I saw Robert Hunter leave here and passed him on the street. He seemed

out of humor -- only muttered at me when I bid him hello.

DBB: I had just declined an invitation to one of his Roman orgies. He

mentioned that C.F. Roberson would be there.

A. NORTH: Look, I have brought you the improved Thai language types for your

press. It was a struggle to produce them in Singapore. And here is your

money. This is eight thousand gold dollars. I must be sure to take your

accounts with me when I leave.

DBB: They are almost ready. Tell us, what is the news from our dear America?

A. NORTH: It is not good. All we have to cheer us, I think, is this bright

season. C.F. Roberson's presence here, very well expresses our problem back

at home. I have learned that he is passing through Siam on his way to Canton,

China. He scouts the opium traffic here, seeing if he might somehow join the

smuggling into Siam -- with Mr. Hunter's kind permission.

EMILIE: May their souls burn in hell for it.

DBB: That is not our department, Emilie....We must try to see to earthly

justice.

A. NORTH: If you seek justice, then listen well, and weep. Our peddling

visitor's brother, LOWELL Roberson, has become EXECUTIVE HEAD of the

Missionary Board in Boston. He has wrapped himself in the banner of

ultra-Calvinism, and has proclaimed a new orthodoxy, to which all

missionaries must now adhere.

DBB: What, in the name of Christ, can these people know about religion?

A. NORTH: This is the sum of it: He says, "They must preach the gospel -- and

nothing else. It is not our business to spread civilization."

You shall hear more of the specifics in due time, I am sorry to say.

But Roberson and his party all but control the Board, and its treasury. We

still have some independent financial sources, but they dwindle -- our perch

is precarious.

(A low knocking at the door. Emilie goes and admits Stephen Johnson, another

unidentified missionary couple, and a Thai family. Johnson sits in on the

discussion, the others go to the piano with Emilie. Alfred North resumes his

news-telling.)

The Cherokees have been expelled from the east of America. General

Scott gave what protection he could to the train of suffering marchers, but I

am afraid that...thousands have died, the old, and the youngest.

DBB: Madness! .... Where has the power of reason fled? You say the support runs

dry. Why, we could well use a river of this filthy stuff (He indicates the

box of gold coins.) .... money for paper; .... money for medicine, to finally

banish the pox here; ... and to give MUSCLE, to the surprise we prepare.

A. NORTH: Our opponents have struck, quite to the heart of our capabilities.

(A loud knock is heard. Emilie stops her music and begins walking towards the

door.)

With the United States Bank INSANELY stripped of its government

function, with European credit non-existent, our entire trade stands quiet as

a ghost. American cities, that never knew hunger before, now see it, and fear

worse to come. Some fortunes have been lost, others are being guarded so

closely, that little is available for our purposes.

(An ominously loud knocking at the door, now persistent. DBB gets up,

intercepts Emilie, and walks himself to answer it. He exits. Everyone waits

inside. He reenters, and bolts the door. The banging continues, menacingly

loud as before.)

JOHNSON: What is it?

DBB: Two guests of Mr. Hunter are there, stinking with liquor. They demand to

know why we are not attending Hunter's event. One is a gentleman, elegantly

dressed, who is beating on the door with a bat. The other is costumed

strangely, so that I cannot distinguish the sex.

JOHNSON: That is an outrage.... (the banging continues)

DBB: Ignore it friends, the door is secure. Let us have a prayer, and then we

may properly greet the New Year.

(They bow their heads. There is one more bang, then the noise ceases. DBB

opens and reads from a bible -- the second Psalm)

"Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? "The kings of

the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the

Lord, and against his anointed, saying, "Let us break their bands asunder,

and cast away their cords from us. "He that sitteth in the heavens shall

laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision....

"I WILL DECLARE THE DECREE: the Lord hath said unto me, Thou art

my Son; this day have I begotten thee....

"Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in

pieces like a potter's vessel.

"Be wise, now therefore, oh ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the

earth.

"Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling. ".... Blessed are

all they that put their trust in him."

ALL: AMEN!

(Emilie and her Thai guest now perform "How Beautiful are the Feet of Them

that Preach the Gospel of Peace," from Handel's Messiah)

ACT 2, Scene 6

1839. The print shop in Bradley's clinic establishment. DBB and the Phra

Klang stand amidst piles of newly-printed sheets. As they talk, they check

through the sheets systematically.

PHRA KLANG: Strong documents -- even their breath is strong!

DBB: Pure perfume. So we may always recall this moment with pride, the ink

engraves itself on our memory, through the nose.

PHRA KLANG: (reading one of the sheets with great satisfaction) "The King

declares.... Life.... or death!"

In the 600 years of our written language, the Kingdom of Siam has never

before spoken through a printing press.

DBB: My machine always wears royal colors; usually for the Heavenly Kingdom

-- today, for an earthly one.

PHRA KLANG: We have achieved a complete surprise. Not a single unnecessary

person knew in advance of this decree. When the first batch went out this

morning with my police, there was astonishment among all ranks of the people.

DBB: How do the Chinese react?

PHRA KLANG: The law-abiders, the legitimate Chinese merchants applaud the

King, but appear nervous. In the dens of the secret societies, we first heard

contemptuous laughter. The laughter stopped when the gunfire began.

DBB: These gangs must be isolated. The language of the decree will help to

split them from the wider Chinese community.

PHRA KLANG: Many of our nobles wondered why we should propose amnesty for

those who reform themselves, and death only for the unrepentant traffickers.

DBB: A harsher formulation would not be believed. And we make clearer the

distinction between civilization and barbarism. Our opponents are cold

murderers. Murder is their religion. We Christians hold human life sacred. We

will take a life only in extreme necessity, to preserve another.

PHRA KLANG: And we Buddhists hold ALL life sacred. But how can you speak of a

single religion for our opponents? Chinese opium...English opium...Have China

and England the same religion?

DBB: It is not a problem of Chinese, or Englishmen, as such. I myself am of

English stock. And today we act in concert with the Chinese government. Their

Commissioner Linn has struck boldly to cancel the traffic.

PHRA KLANG: Your information is excellent. Your Mr. North is very

knowledgeable. You seem to have inexhaustible sources.

DBB: Well, our efforts have strong friends in the war departments of both

America and France. They have sharp eyes for enemy movements throughout the

world.

PHRA KLANG: So how do you describe the combination we face?

DBB: The criminal element in China has centuries-long practice in the

criminal arts, which the English criminals envy. The Chinese criminals lack

the money and the ships of the British empire. So, these two have formed an

alliance. The British even admire their partners' false pagan cults, as

useful criminal instruments. Renegades from other nations, including mine,

have attached themselves to this pirate armada, for profit.

PHRA KLANG: How can the English Christians hold, at once, to another

religion?

DBB: These particular Englishmen, are not Christians. Their jealousy of

Christian happiness drives them to despair, and murder.

(Robert Hunter enters. He is friendly and civil.)

HUNTER: Hello, gentlemen.

DBB: Good morning, Mr. Hunter. Have you seen the King's decree on the opium

traffic? (hands him a copy)

HUNTER: I have had it read to me; I came in to get a copy for myself.

DBB: How does it strike you? Do you find it sound policy?

HUNTER: The sentiment is admirable. But -- I suspect your hand in this

affair, eh Bradley?

DBB: The government has commandeered my press. I had no power to refuse them.

HUNTER: Humphh! Well, the sentiment is noble, but the execution is a damn

tyranny. Is our world to be free, or not? I say we have a new age dawning.

Recently even America has seen the light, that trade must be free, to

flourish. Your rigid barriers begin to come down, and we learn from other

lands. West learns from East....

DBB: I believe I have learned something here in the East, but it rather

suggests that the King is on the right course.

When I arrived here, I was shocked to find canals many hundreds of

years old. This dampened my sinful pride in our recent accomplishment, in New

York. But then I saw that the vigorous nation which produced these wonderful

irrigators, had fallen into a state of delusion. The people looked upon the

canals, and other ancient accomplishments, as if they were natural, rather

than man-made objects.

The people of the East must recapture their youth, must rekindle their

constructive energy. Opium makes them slothful. And it renders them incapable

of receiving God's word. Opium makes them dishonest. Opium makes them slaves

of the Devil.

HUNTER: (Stares at Bradley, then at the Phra Klang, who stands perfectly

impassive.) I have my copy, so I shall say good day, gentlemen.

DBB: Do you need extra copies?

HUNTER: One will be sufficient. (He exits)

DBB: Good day, then.

(Emilie enters, wearing apron) Emilie, can you entertain the Phra Klang,

I have to repair some small damage on the press.

PHRA KLANG: Ah, you have finished your work.

EMILIE: I feared my own tongue, should I contend with Mr. Hunter on this

memorable day, so I stayed in the back until his departure. Would you care

for something to eat, or to drink, Phra Klang?

PHRA KLANG: No, my dear Mrs. Bradley, thank you.

EMILIE: Some of our regular clinic patients, with whom I spoke this morning,

already speak admiringly of your police action against the opium traffickers.

How is it with the nobility?

PHRA KLANG: They express approval. Even the wealthiest say the opium

threatens their families. Yet....they urge caution. They complain of our

strategy of speed and surprise. I point out to them that their own children

may be drawn into the habit, and that the opium itself brings unwelcome

changes in our lives, faster than could any positive reform.

With this they agree. But....many of them have special trade

arrangements with Mr. Hunter and the British.

EMILIE: Perhaps they worry more about their privileges than about their

posterity.

PHRA KLANG: How do you control the aristocracy, in your America?

EMILIE: We work!

PHRA KLANG: I don't understand.

EMILIE: We have no truly native aristocracy. In our country, those who

pretend to the style of European lords and ladies, live in the bosom of those

very Europeans. The Southern planters are paid for their slaves' labor,

mostly by British customers. They await the pleasure of British banks, to

obtain their credit. The Northern ship-owners import British goods, and send

American dollars away to European accounts.

If we depended on these sham, imitation aristocrats, we should make no

living at all. We build manufactories. Our men and women plough new ground

for farms. We teach ourselves, to out-produce the world. So, we must always

change our methods - nothing but the latest will do. In the future we are

creating, with our labor, these absurd aristocrats will be a silly joke, of

the dead past.

PHRA KLANG: But, there must always be the better sort, and the lesser sort!

EMILIE: Of course. But who is better? My babies will grow up smarter, they

will sing like angels, they will speak many languages, they will unlock the

secrets of nature. We who work, we are the better sort. Those who merely sit

on piles of money, while others work.... their money shines, but they are very

dull. They are the lesser sort, and we don't bow to our inferiors.

PHRA KLANG: As the world learns to understand you American women, you will be

the strongest selling point for your country.

EMILIE: In what way?

PHRA KLANG: Your independence is no threat to mankind. A reasonable man would

prefer having one wife, who works so hard, to having sixteen wives, who do

nothing but consume his substance.

(Robert Hunter suddenly re-enters.)

EMILIE: Good afternoon, Mr. Hunter.

HUNTER: Yes, Mrs. Bradley, good afternoon. (to the Phra Klang) See here. I

shall have my boat back.

PHRA KLANG: (He is under control, as he would be ashamed to display fear in

front of Mrs. Bradley) Do you speak of the boat which was seized by the

customs police this morning?

HUNTER: It must be instantly released.

PHRA KLANG: It was found to be carrying opium, which is forbidden. Were you

aware of that, Mr. Hunter?

HUNTER: I shall investigate that matter. My boats are clean. But I demand the

immediate return of my vessel. I advise you to NOTE WELL, the flag it flies!

PHRA KLANG: Do you know that a Siamese police officer was shot, and killed,

by your sailors this morning?

HUNTER: They were defending private property. MY property, sir.

I must have it back, or you shall quickly feel the consequences. The

British fleet, sir.

PHRA KLANG: Please excuse us, Mrs. Bradley. I should like to continue our

discussion, in particular to learn of your strange political parties. But

business presses. Come Mr. Hunter, let us look into this matter. (He and

Hunter walk to the door.) I am sure if both sides exercise more caution, we

can avoid these problems in the future. You shall have your boat back, but

these things take some time. (They exit, Hunter pressing arrogantly.)

---- END of ACT 2 ----

