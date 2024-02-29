Dan Bradley - A Drama in Three Acts - Part 4

by Anton Chaitkin, Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Part 4 of 4

Cast of Characters introduced in Act III:

British admiral.

British sailor.

Rev. Karl Gutzlaff (1803-1851), British intelligence officer of German origin.

Dr. Jonah Bridge, American missionary serving with the British in China.

John Hassett Chandler (1813-1891), American machinist and printer.

A servant to Mongkut.

King Chulalongkorn as an adult (Rama V), son of Mongkut.

ACT 3, Scene 1.

Summer, 1840. Late afternoon, in the cabin of a British warship, anchored off the coast of

China.

The British admiral stands with Rev. Gutzlaff and Rev. Bridge. The clergymen wear

Protestant black clerical garb.

A British sailor enters, salutes.

SAILOR: The Chinee gen'ral is aboard, sir.

ADMIRAL: Show him in, sailor.

SAILOR: Aye, sir. (He salutes, exits, and returns with the Chinese officer.)

ADMIRAL: Gutzlaff, will you acquaint our guest with my demands.

(Gutzlaff goes to the side with the Chinese officer, speaks to him in low

tones.)

GUTZLAFF: Admiral, he says that he has no power to surrender the city. He is

commissioned only to fight us.

ADMIRAL: Tell him, Reverend Gutzlaff, with all Christian charity, that I will

utterly destroy his city, and every single inhabitant of it, if he does not

surrender.

(Gutzlaff confers again with the Chinese officer, who afterwards holds his

head up with pride.)

GUTZLAFF: He says, that if you succeed in such a purpose, then he will have

to die with the others. He reiterates that he has no power to surrender.

REV. BRIDGE: Is it not MONSTROUS....that the Asiatics set absolutely no value

on human life?

ADMIRAL: Indeed, Rev. Bridge. Tell him, Gutzlaff....that the Emperor has sent

us a message, commanding him to surrender the city, in order to spare the

women and children who will otherwise die.

GUTZLAFF: (After final conference) He seeks your permission to return to

shore, so that he may die with his people.

ADMIRAL: Sailor! Take him off, take him to the docks.

(Sailor exits with the Chinese officer. Robert Hunter and C.F. Roberson enter, passing the two

who leave. Both Hunter and Roberson, in civilian dress, openly wear large golden medallions,

"M" with lightening bolts, suspended on gold chains around their necks.)

REV. BRIDGE: May God have mercy on his soul.

HUNTER: May GOD...have MERCY? I should never anticipate such a thing. But,

miracles do happen! (Roberson smiles approvingly at this enormous witticism.)

ADMIRAL: Good afternoon, gentlemen. You have perfectly timed your emergence

from slumber.

ROBERSON: Ah, so we shall see something!

ADMIRAL: Gutzlaff, would you tell the Leftenant to commence firing. (Gutzlaff

exits.)

REV. BRIDGE: (to Roberson) The tragedy is, that with only a few words, they

could save themselves.

ROBERSON: (cheerfully) The tragedy, is my business going to hell in front of

my own eyes. Dr. Bridge, do you realize that Jardine and company have paid me

at the rate of TEN MILLIONS of dollars per year, to run their opium onto the

mainland while the Chinese have shut them out? Now, where would an honest

American man of business get such a plum, under ordinary circumstances? The

tragedy is, this war will demote me to junior partner again!

(The ship's cannons commence firing. Gutzlaff returns.)

ADMIRAL: Boy! (The sailor enters.) Serve my guests their customary

refreshments. (The sailor goes to a corner cabinet, and quickly arranges a

tray of drinks from which he serves the admiral and the others. The boom of

the guns intensifies.) Sweet music!!

REV. BRIDGE: Gentlemen, though I have only water in this glass, permit me to

propose a toast to the Admiral. (They all lift their glasses.)

(Slowly, majestically) Now that force must be used, where reason has

failed, we salute a new era of PEACE, that must issue forth from the freedom

to trade, to exchange ideas, to see the other man's point of view.

Gentlemen....to the ADMIRAL!

(They click glasses and drink. The crashing of the guns is at its height.

Gutzlaff quietly exits. He returns in a minute.)

GUTZLAFF: Admiral, the Leftenant reports that the city is burning fiercely,

and that numerous secondary explosions have been observed.

ADMIRAL: Well, Doctor. Kindly tell the Leftenant to send word to our

batteries ashore, to commence POINT BLANK FIRING into the town. Tell him,

that I want this city cleaned, SCOURED, of meddling individuals. Thus, we

shall avoid problems when our marines go ashore. (Gutzlaff exits.)

Now, since Peace, though admirable, is not my portion in life, I wish

to propose a different toast. (They all lift their glasses.)

Heaven has given us dominion over the Earth. The success of our arms is

guaranteed by our destiny. And that is, to command, to own, to control, to

seize and direct the lives of others. You may debate philosophy, or you may

discuss ladies' fashions, if you wish. The power is in our hands, because it

is our BIRTHRIGHT.

Gentlemen...to the WHITE RACE!

(They all drink. Roberson and Hunter respond "Yes, by God!" and "To us!",

both at once, while Gutzlaff chortles; Dr. Bridge drinks his water silently.)

**======================================================**

ACT 3, Scene 2

The Bradley clinic, 1844. Machinist/printer John Hassett Chandler and

missionary Stephen Johnson sit at a table drinking tea. Emilie Bradley,

looking very worn, works with a patient, Thanat --, who was seen in Act II (9

years before).

EMILIE: You are perfectly clean. Is there no sickness, of any kind, in your

house, Thanat?

THANAT: We are all as healthy as gods.

EMILIE: Your son Prasit was victimized by every disease in Siam, years ago.

And now?

THANAT: Last week, I protected him from death.

EMILIE: What were his symptoms?

THANAT: He was not sick! Almost a victim, but not. When I came home from my

work, I saw a former neighbor, who was known as an opium dealer, visiting

with my son. I ran to the kitchen, got my two biggest knives and chased him

out of the house. He fell on the ground in front, he screamed for mercy, and

I threw on his face, Doctor Bradley's newspaper. So, he was not hurt, and I

gave him great benefit -- he can solve his crime by reading. Now, maybe he

thinks we are Christians!

EMILIE: (Laughing and coughing) God knows if you are a Christian. You did

well. (DBB enters, she embraces him.) Welcome home, Dan.

DBB: (He brightens when he sees Thanat, goes to him and shakes his hand.) How

are you, Thanat?

THANAT: Clean report! Everybody is clean. We read your newspaper, Doctor. Now

we are studying our country, I think we will all become -- ministers and

kings!

EMILIE: And he asks others to read it.

DBB: (He shakes hands with Thanat, who is beaming.) Thank you for keeping your

family healthy, and for reading.

(Thanat exits. Emilie, coughing, and DBB both sit down with Chandler and

Johnson.)

CHANDLER: Hello Dan, welcome back.

DBB: Thank you. (To Johnson) Hello Stephen.

JOHNSON: (Sullen, reserved) Hello Dan.

EMILIE: What news have you from the palace? How does your patient progress?

DBB: The King's aunt is doing well, and the Royal family seem well satisfied

with my methods. They give their blessings and commendations to our new

hospital. But....I have news of the greatest significance. We shall have a

new era in this country.

CHANDLER: What is it?

DBB: (To Chandler) The King has commanded Robert Hunter to leave Siam,

because of criminal corruption.

EMILIE: (She exclaims while Chandler, smiling broadly, extends his hand to

Dan) God is wonderful to us!

CHANDLER: That IS a new era.... (With mocking British accent) Whatevah shall

we do heah without Sir Robert? (He stands up, takes a few steps thinking,

turns back around to them.) But I think the New World is renewing the old one.

We hear of nothing from home except new factories, new buildings, new

machines.

DBB: (With a twinkle in his eye the size of an elephant) Well, we know of

what material they are all composed.

CHANDLER: (Rolls his eyes heavenwards, in anticipation of a deadly joke.) All

right, all right, and what are they all composed of.

DBB: They are made of HENRY CLAY!!

CHANDLER: (While Emilie coughs and laughs, Chandler moans.) You are certainly

correct, Senator Clay's high tariff has let everything spring into action at

once.

There is a rage for STEAM, as if they had run the trains and the

steam-boats indoors to power the tools. And Samuel Morse has triumphed.

JOHNSON: (Coldly, not sharing in the excitement.) And this Morse is.... ?

CHANDLER: (He speaks slowly.) Come, Johnson, all the world but you knows him

as a portrait painter. He is the son of Jedidiah Morse, the founder of our

Missionary Board. (To Dan and Emilie) Our special friend John Spencer, lately

Secretary of War, got an appropriation for Samuel Morse to demonstrate his

magnetic telegraph device. Morse now strings wires from Washington to other

cities, with electric messages humming on them.

DBB: This is instant communication!

CHANDLER: (He snaps his fingers.) Instantly! Imagine it here, for your

newspaper. Imagine wires strung around the world. Oh, you could drive all the

HOKUM out of here!

DBB: We will have it some day.

CHANDLER: We have to bring it here, Dan. The steam-power...the machines. They

are ALL METAL, Dan! Metal machines that make others like them. We have to

have that here.

JOHNSON: (Stands up with a clatter.) STOP IT!

EMILIE: What's the matter?

JOHNSON: This is not the purpose of our mission.

DBB: I fear we have been at cross-purposes for some time, Stephen.

JOHNSON: I have received a letter, from the Board in Boston. They have raised

grave questions about your presence in Siam. (Emily coughs.)

DBB: This is not unexpected.

CHANDLER: But it is...absurd...unbelievable. Show us the letter!

DBB: (Shows a restraining gesture to Chandler.) Tell us, what is the substance

of it?

JOHNSON: (Gaining confidence) They say only what is right. The proper station

of a missionary, is to learn the language, the habits and the customs of the

people he visits. To preach Jesus Christ crucified, and risen. To establish a

native church, which will be continued by natives. And that is all. To do

that, with success, would crown the reputation of a saint.

DBB: You know, Stephen, that the Siamese as a nation only gradually resume

the practice of reading. How are they to hear the Gospel, unless schools are

established? They must learn reading, and... geography -- can the Holy Book

satisfy them, if they have no conception of Palestine and Jerusalem?

JOHNSON: The Board has answered you directly. (Now he delivers what he thinks

is his decisive blow.) Our task is different from that of the Christian

Fathers. The Mediterranean peoples, to whom THEY preached, could easily read

the scriptures. If all did not speak the same language, they thought in many

ways alike, from nation to nation. Why? Because the Roman Empire, ruling for

centuries, had tamed and unified and civilized the world.

The miracles of God, helped in the work of the founders of our religion.

But the ground had been laid, for the conversion of multitudes, by the Roman

legions, by Roman law.

In modern times, we cast seeds on rocky ground. The people we visit....

DBB: I am no visitor. This is my home.

JOHNSON: Do me the courtesy .....

DBB: Please, pardon me. Please, continue.

JOHNSON: The people we seek to convert are uncivilized. Shall we not accept

facts, shall we pretend an untruth? We must preach, and preach. But it cannot

be expected that the great mass of these Asian peoples will learn to read.

Shall we not offer them the Lord, shall we withhold the salvation of Christ,

while we demand they know reading and writing?

The schools that a missionary will properly establish, are to train the

native leaders of a native church. That done, we must MOVE ON, to conquer a

new country for Christ.

EMILIE: (She is feverish, but not coughing.) Do you know the name, Doctor

Marcus Whitman? Is he not a missionary?

JOHNSON: Whitman is well known.

EMILIE: Doctor Whitman took one thousand men and women across the Rocky

Mountains to Oregon country. Those who did not want Americans out there, said

this would be impossible. He did it.

Doctor Whitman teaches the Indians agriculture, and house-building.

Those who want war between Indians and Whites, say that RED SKINS prevent

learning. But they learn, nevertheless. Should NOT Doctor Whitman bring peace

to Oregon? Does God not love the peacemakers?

JOHNSON: Whitman has become a politician. His tirades in Washington brought

notoriety to his mission, but is that God's work? (With a smirk) He

"commanded" the President to support his settlement schemes.

EMILIE: Should Whitman leave Oregon to the British, then?

JOHNSON: (graciously) Our religion, our simple faith, is not to follow our

will, but God's will.

CHANDLER: Emilie, rest yourself.

DBB: The tendency of this communication is obvious. But I do not blame you

for it, Stephen. Some of what you say, is very true in fact. Should a church

leader stand at the front of an army, or command a nation? I should long

meditate before saying yes.

And I HAVE learned the language of Siam, and the habits and customs.

Many of these I cannot accept. I hate their religion, because it is false,

and I must insist on truth. Shall we consider these people as animals, with

habits fixed by nature. Or as men, who have LEARNED their present ways, and

can learn new ones?

But....consider:....Why did God send his Son to us? He loved the world.

He had pity for us poor suffering humans.

The story they have told you about Rome is not true. The Roman emperors

never civilized the world, but corrupted and oppressed it. And when the

apostles and followers of Jesus challenged that corruption, they were

murdered, as Christ was.

St. John the Divine tells of God's ANGUISH for the suffering of his

followers, and all men. He says "I saw...the souls of them that were slain

for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held: And they cried

with a loud voice...How long, Oh Lord...dost thou not judge and avenge our

blood on them that swell on the earth?"

And God told them to have patience, "for a little season, until their

Fellow servants also and their brethren...should be killed as they were!"

God's love made him angry, angry at emperors who thought themselves

gods, and at small men who smeared themselves with the filth of the empire.

But when His justice comes upon the world, "The kings of the earth, and the

great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and

every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the

rocks of the mountains; and said to the mountains and rocks, FALL ON US, and

hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath

of the Lamb."

JOHNSON: Yes, that is the end of the world.

DBB: In the name of all that is sacred, do not say THAT, Stephen. PITY! Do you

imagine that God himself has no PITY for mankind? That He

is a machine? He is angry because we bring destruction on ourselves. What is

our sin? That we have no PITY, no charity, no love.

(Passionately) Say now, shall we watch these millions consumed with

disease, dying covered with sores, when WE HAVE the knowledge to clean them?

Shall we turn our eyes away, when children are poisoned with opium, or they

murder their families to get it.

If we believe ourselves pious, live only modestly, and give alms to the

poor, while millions live in ignorance and die in terror, OUT OF OUR SIGHT,

can we then pretend that it is GOD who will destroy the world, and it is not

WE OURSELVES who destroy it?

(There is silence. Johnson maintains a stony exterior.)

Yet, I know the outcome. Please pardon me, Stephen, I have forgotten myself.

Emilie, you need to sleep. (He leads her to the back, the others remain

sitting as the curtain falls.)

**=======================================================**

ACT 3, Scene 3

Mongkut's Monastery, early in 1851 -- i.e., 7 years after the previous

scene. Mongkut sits on the floor, reading. The Phra Klang paces about

slowly.

PHRA KLANG: If he is molested on his way, I will have the offender expelled

from the kingdom.

MONGKUT: Calm yourself. He will arrive safely.

PHRA KLANG: He is overdue by several minutes. It is unlike him.

MONGKUT: Perhaps he still adheres to American time -- then he will be here in

12 hours. So, why not go for a swim?

PHRA KLANG: You may jest with me, but he is highly vulnerable. Our movements

are watched....

MONGKUT: My monks are strong in their devotion, and can react quickly to

danger. Rest yourself.

(DBB walks in.)

PHRA KLANG: Ahhh! (He goes to shake hands.)

DBB: (Walks over to Mongkut, who rises to embrace him.) The years have not

been unkind to you, Mongkut.

MONGKUT: Nor to you, Doctor Bradley. But, we are precisely the same age.

PHRA KLANG: Were you observed on your course here?

DBB: By several persons, of various nationalities. At one point, I turned and

asked a man, who cared little that I saw him following me, if he could not

more profitably employ his time some other way. He made an ugly face, spat

into the street, and crossed over to continue his shadow play from that side.

PHRA KLANG: Some of those were my men, some belonged to our opponents. Since

the world perceived that Mongkut's brother, the King, would soon die, our

country has been gripped by increasing tension. You have not been able to

visit with Mongkut, since your return to Siam, because we could not guarantee

your life if you did. Civil war threatens, and British invasion.

I judged it essential that we confer now, despite the danger. As the

date of our national decision approaches, we must act without mistakes.

MONGKUT: (He has them all sit down.) I know that you have suffered great

losses, Doctor. Your wife's death was painful for all of us.

DBB: Emilie was ill for EIGHT YEARS before she passed away, refusing any

vacation -- though I know she wished for it. I have attempted to fill her

place with our children; I became their music teacher. But now, Sarah is

here...

MONGKUT: You have married again.

PHRA KLANG: He has brought his new wife from America. She speaks almost as

many languages as you, Mongkut.

DBB: (Smiling broadly) Like you, Sarah has pursued the ancient languages of

religion; in our case Latin, Greek and Hebrew. And she is a mother to my

children.

MONGKUT: Your mission has disappeared, and reappeared. Is this a Christian

miracle?

DBB: You know that I was compelled to return to America, charged with the

"crime" of believing that man should seek to perfect himself on earth. My

accusers then showed that such narrow doctrinal dispute was not the real

issue, when they closed our Bangkok Mission altogether.

MONGKUT: Only those of the Bunnag family come close to perfection. Look at

the form of this man (He indicates Phra Klang's bulk).

DBB: True, we never achieve it in this life. But --- those who denounce the

search, seem to seek its opposite!

MONGKUT: With your finances cut off, how were you able to return here? Could your

government openly assist you?

DBB: The princes of Boston used every stratagem to disable me. They informed

hundreds of churches that I was a heretic, that to permit me to speak would

be to aid rebellion against God. They aimed above all to squeeze my purse. I

lectured all across America, nevertheless.

On that tour, I discovered how truly COLD that country is, compared to

this one.

And because of the climate of intimidation, no single person dared to

contribute more than 20 dollars to my renewed mission.

Then, we elected a patriotic man to the Presidency: General Taylor. The

political climate improved, and I was given new backing by a religious group

who seemed to challenge the Boston reactionaries.

But the new American President faces faction and foreign intrigue, as

we do here. Only the army is completely reliable. My well-meaning new

friends, at Oberlin College in Ohio, are themselves beset with spies of all

kinds. I fear that those who have accompanied me on my return to Siam, mean

to tear down any mission as quickly as we build one.

PHRA KLANG: You must make yourself independent of the mischief-makers.

DBB: That is my intention. I hope to establish myself as a printer.

PHRA KLANG: Then our new regime must provide you with you with interesting

things to publish!

MONGKUT: Bradley....you conceal something from us.

DBB: And what is that?

MONGKUT: Are you made of iron? Do you not suffer?

DBB: (He stands up, and turns away) I....Let me say that.... (Turns back to

face Mongkut) My first wife, Emilie, was ill, was coughing, and yet she was

taunted and rebuked by Johnson and others, along with me. They had not the

stomach for what she stood up to. She died for me, she died for...them,

though they would not understand it. She hid her weakness, she gave only

beauty.

My own stomach is far less than iron -- I am beset with dysentery,

since my first arrival here, 16 years ago.

On my tour in the States, I often had to hold myself tightly. I felt

and feared the sinful RAGE that I had known and conquered many years before.

I feared my country slipping down into the pit of hell, into civil war,

and I still fear it.

But God has given me, the most precious gift. When the ship steamed up

the river to Bangkok, I cried to myself with overwhelming happiness. Here,

here I am given a field...let the beasts of hell roar; HERE, you see, we have

a fresh field to fight them on, and they can have no power over us. Is that

not a gift, unlike any other?

(He catches himself)

So....If I am cut off, then I shall have to be independent. But....to

our business. Mongkut, are you prepared to assume the throne, if it can be

secured for you?

MONGKUT: For twenty-seven years, I have lived purely, under physical and

mental discipline. I have studied, I have preached. I have explained to my

country the way of our ancient King ---, the founder of our nation, whose

throne and writings I discovered and brought to modern light. I have prepared

myself to lead as he led, to show that a king is no god, but a teacher.

Wiser, but of no different substance than the people he governs.

My greatest concern, now, is SPEED. You see, I have commissioned a very

good artist to decorate the walls of this sacred monastery with beautiful

paintings, of American locomotives, and British race horses. We have little

time to catch up to you.

DBB: I see there (He points to a wall) George Washington's home, Mount

Vernon. An excellent likeness!

MONGKUT: We have to hurry.... this century of progress is already half

finished. My brother has had courage, they have not subdued him, but his

throne has been surrounded by unpatriotic influence. Our trade has died;

under the British guns our harbor lies asleep. But too much sleep, we cannot

afford. We have to JOLT this country out of its sleep of years. Electricity

must be our watchword.

If I am to be King, I may even order the Phra Klang to forgo all sleep.

PHRA KLANG: But then, Mongkut, I would lose my divine form and become a

mere skeleton, as you are. Doctor Bradley, in your current view.... what is

the British game?

DBB: The managers of British affairs, I think, seek nothing less than a total

revolution on this planet. You have experimentalists, lovers of the weird,

patrons of magic, guiding the imperial apparatus. Lord John Russell, now the

Prime Minister, was minister of war and the colonies, during the Opium War in

1840. His Foreign Minister, Palmerston, is a mystical fanatic and a power in

his own right.

Their superintendent in China, John Bowring, has studied the black arts

-- witchcraft -- through a lifetime of espionage. He has a new plaything:

"communism", with which he and his masters threaten their enemies.

PHRA KLANG: What species is this animal, "communism"?

DBB: It is really a dead thing.... like a colorful dragon, on parade in the

European revolutions, instead of the Chinese New Year. Inside the skin are

these old deceivers, whose wealth would sink the greatest ship. "I am the

poor man's benefactor," says the dragon, and it goes straightaway to crush

out the very ones, who promote science, those who seek to end poverty.

PHRA KLANG: Well, such an animal can find no nest in OUR country. But

Bowring and the East India Company are in earnest here, throwing everything

against Mongkut's elevation to the throne.

DBB: Americans will welcome that event.

PHRA KLANG: The British seek one of his brother's sons, or anyone else, in

his stead.

DBB: We must pray that with our hard work, with your influence, Phra Klang,

and with God's mercy, the crisis will give us a joyful outcome. And that we

shall not have war, in this beautiful, warm country.

MONGKUT: (rising) We must stay in close communication now.

DBB: (He and Phra Klang rise.) Yes.

MONGKUT: When I, as King, shall send for you at two o'clock in the morning,

you must come immediately to the palace, so that I may explain to you the

errors of your religion.

DBB: I am willing to come, always. But if you were

to convince me, I warn you, I would begin to practice your old Buddhist

medicine, and all your lives would be in danger!

MONGKUT: You are deceived, but honest. Not all Christians are so. Have you

heard of the strange end of Missionary Johnson, your old opponent?

DBB: No -- he disappeared from the missionary community, and I have heard

only unconfirmed rumors of his whereabouts.

MONGKUT: Our excellent intelligence chief here (indicates the Phra Klang)

discovered Mr. Johnson in possession of quantities of opium. He was deported

from Siam, and now lives in China in the home of a notorious dealer in the

drug.

DBB: Stephen was an energetic young man. I think it was fear of hardship

which turned him against the Lord. (Takes Mongkut's hand.) But let us hope for

health, and wealth, and happiness, for the Siamese people, with you at the

Helm, Mongkut.

MONGKUT: Bradley, even if you are betrayed by the worst devils from hell, you

shall never be "cut off" or destroyed. Because, people like you and I, make

our own world.

**===================================================**

ACT 3, Scene 4.

The Royal Palace, 1855. Mongkut, now King Rama IV, and Bradley stand

Watching John Chandler finish setting up an electrical apparatus, on which

they are to experiment.

MONGKUT: How much power will it generate, Chandler?

CHANDLER: More than you will need for any experiment, sir.

MONGKUT: What if I want to electrify the world?

CHANDLER: (Speaks while he continues to work on the device.) Then you will

need a Siamese machine industry, tools of all kinds, a skilled labor force of

millions, modern laboratories, trains and ships running daily back and forth

to Europe and America for supplies....and a few years for me to build you the

right kind of generators - steam-powered!

DBB: John could do it all in a few days, if he had the resources.

MONGKUT: Listen Chandler, now that Doctor Bradley has served as my advisor on

the British treaty, we are certain to get one from the United States. And I

want you to fill that place this next time, because I think you are more

attuned to the American thinking. Bradley has become too much of a Siamese.

DBB: Well, I think Sir John Bowring believed YOU to have become thoroughly

AMERICANIZED. Of course, I could have told him, that you would be arrested if

you set one foot in the States.

MONGKUT: For what violation, may I ask?

DBB: Our law, based on God's sacred commandment, allows only one wife for one

man.

MONGKUT: Bring me a close copy of the original law, from God, and I will

instantly obey it. In the meantime, I follow my country's custom. By marrying

their daughters, I make alliances with families who might otherwise go to war

against my reforms. And I create many followers.... naturally.

But I think we have accomplished something for the world to admire, in

the negotiations. We had Bowring's respect; I believe he had hoped to walk on

Siam as if it were a doormat.

DBB: You are entirely correct. No Empire man of his stripe had ever before

encountered an Eastern monarch, better educated than himself. Inside, he was

boiling, he was humiliated.

MONGKUT: You were a master of self-control, Doctor Bradley, when he uttered

that sensational remark of his.

DBB: John, you should have heard this from Bowring. We were arguing the moral

side of the opium question, and he said, with a serious face, "Free Trade is

Jesus Christ, and Jesus Christ is Free Trade."

MONGKUT: Bradley was stunned into silence. But I had a fine laugh on it. The

humorous thing, really, was that I, a staunch Buddhist, seem to have learned

more about Christianity than that Westerner -- whatever his real religion.

DBB: Right again. John, are you almost finished?

CHANDLER: You two shall have your toy in short order.

MONGKUT: Bowring truly was angry with me, but he agreed to the opium ban. How

would you explain that?

DBB: He had to swallow it. The first great act of your reign was the opium

proclamation....

MONGKUT: Printed on your press, like my brother's decree years ago.

DBB: There is complete unity behind you in Siam. Bowring reopens war in China

now, because China is fragmented. It would cost the British more than they

are willing to pay, to oppose you openly now.

MONGKUT: Can we get the same pledge from America?

DBB: I... think not. The government, at present, is...corrupt. We must hope it

is an aberration, that will be righted before too much damage is done.

MONGKUT: Certainly; without America, what hope would the world have? Well,

Chandler, are you ready, or shall I abandon my blind faith in your technical

miracles?

CHANDLER: All ready, sir.

They perform an electrical experiment under Chandler’s direction.

**=====================================================**

ACT 3, Scene 5.

Bradley's House in Bangkok, 1868. A large map of the world decorates the back

wall.

Dan Bradley, aged 64, sits reading a Bible. He hears a knock and goes

to the door.

DBB: Come in. You are from the Royal Palace. You are welcome in my house,

but...what are you doing here?

ROYAL SERVANT: Are you alone?

DBB: Yes, my wife and children are visiting.

ROYAL SERVANT: I will check. (He goes to each corner of the room and looks

closely for interlopers.) I had to be sure. (He pulls out of his tunic a cloth

bag, and hands it to Bradley.)

DBB: What is this?

ROYAL SERVANT: I do not know. I must now stand guard. (He goes to the door

and exits. Bradley stands puzzled. Then a man walks in the door, wearing a

bowler hat, a monocle, a very large mustache, carrying a cane. He looks

around the room carefully.)

DBB: And who are you?

VISITOR: Are we alone?

DBB: You are the King!

(The visitor takes off his hat. It is Mongkut. His hair, like Bradley's, is

now white. Bradley looks at the cloth, and spills its contents - coins and

notes - onto the floor.)

Why have you given me this money?

MONGKUT: It is to pay your fine.

DBB: People from all over your kingdom have donated money to help me with it.

I am very grateful. But, why are you in disguise?

MONGKUT: To avoid the diplomatic incident that must occur, if you were to

come to the palace just now. The French are determined to consume as much of

Asia as they can, they will not relinquish Cambodia and Laos, but your

newspaper attack has stopped them cold here in Siam. You have stirred the

people to defend this country from French pretensions, despite the gunboats

coursing up and down the Chao Phraya river.

DBB: I only wrote the truth. I said that the French ambassador had committed

an outrage by deliberately insulting your majesty.

MONGKUT: And our court was forced, under the circumstances, to find you

guilty of slander, though you had spoken nothing but the truth.

DBB: We must not hate the French, and I honestly do not.

Come, let us see the world of the future. (He takes Mongkut to the map,

and demonstrates the flow of world commerce made possible by the great

projects).

France has nearly finished cutting the canal through Egypt -- not so

long as the Erie -- but, it will open a new world, as did our canal. The Suez

builders are friends of Mankind, whatever the absurd designs of the French

Emperor. De Lesseps, the engineer, knows what France is, more truly than

these cowardly robbers at your borders.

And the Americans have almost completed Abraham Lincoln's railroad,

across North America to the Pacific Ocean. Then THEY plan to cut a canal

through Colombia, that will make SOUTH AMERICA powerful. The day of the

Empire is ending.

Asia will be put in touch with the world...that is clearly God's plan.

MONGKUT: (Peels off his moustache and removes the monocle.) In such a

modern world, disguise should not be necessary. Unfortunately, truth is often

punished, and slander rewarded. Perhaps the Europeans think to build a wall

of slander around me. That British woman, Anna Leonowens, whom I hired to

tutor my children, and fired last year as a spy -- she left Siam calling me a

tyrant and a monster, and continues her slander in the world at large.

But (raising his finger for emphasis) .... I am going to carry out a

coup, and I had to tell you of it in person. It must be kept secret until I

am fully ready to announce it.

I have calculated the exact time for the eclipse of the sun, which will

soon take place. I am going to take an expedition to the southern territory

to observe the eclipse. I will take with me my son, Chulalongkorn, whom I

have chosen to succeed me as King, and Western experts, and the entire

Siamese court. We will show them OUR science, and make them remember

us correctly.

DBB: The outside world already remembers you fondly, along with your family.

Do you know the stir you caused, during our late American war, when we sent

them that photographic portrait of you and your little sons, dressed in UNION

ARMY uniforms. That was a great spiritual comfort to my people, when they

were fighting for their country's honor.

MONGKUT: I particularly enjoyed the EMBARASSMENT of the British and

French diplomats over that -- and when your mission sent $100 dollars as a

contribution to the American war department.

DBB: It was $300.

MONGKUT: Yes, if you wish. Now listen to me. This astronomical enterprise is

the fruit of what you taught me, but I have taken it far beyond what you

could do.

I have refined my measurements. I am going to surprise the world with

Siam's prowess.

DBB: You have already done that, Mongkut. When I first came here, how could I

distribute my tracts to the people, except by SWIMMING to meet them? Your

roads, and your canals, and your river improvements have given your name to

the world. You have made your people hungry as you are, hungry to seize the

best the world has to offer.

MONGKUT: (He takes Bradley's hand.) And Chandler's steamboats are making Siam

rich, racing up and down my waterways. With your help, we Buddhists have

accomplished many things.

DBB: You have succeeded despite your Buddhism, because you have COURAGE,

which God, who is our Father in Heaven, admires in you.

MONGKUT: And I admire you because you are a SCIENTIST....despite your

superstition.

(They embrace. Mongkut walks toward the door, disguising himself again.

As he exits, Chulalongkorn, dressed in royal tunic, walks to the front of the

stage to address the audience directly.)

CHULALONGKORN: My father never returned from that expedition. At first, it

seemed as if the clouds would obscure and ruin the eclipse. And my father and

I both became infected with deadly jungle fever.

But my father prepared his experiment with a radiant calm, as if guided

by heavenly forces. At the last minute, the clouds parted, and the event

occurred in all its brilliance and drama. The result astonished the western

observers, and somewhat unnerved them. For it was acknowledged, that my

father's prediction was closer to the exact time of the eclipse, than that of

any European scientist.

Just before he died, my father summoned the entire Siamese entourage

and demanded that they understand his triumph. He asked, "Now do you believe

in science? You must, because it is ours as well! Because we are men, we can

master anything!"

I recovered from my illness, and was crowned King of Siam -- Rama 5.

Dan Beach Bradley died in 1873. In 1876, I sent Bradley's friend Chandler as

Siam's representative to America's 100th anniversary celebration, the great

technological fair in Philadelphia. We had earned our place there, thanks to

my father, and to Doctor Bradley.

Our flag is Red, White and Blue. The modern name of our country,

Thailand, means "Land of the Free" -- well, we have never been a colony.

Just before Bradley died, the Bangkok Choral Society gave their first

official concert. He was very pleased with them, as he himself had learned to

teach music when he was in our country. He would be pleased that we have sung

Handel's music in Thailand ever since his day.

During my reign, I continued my father's plan, and brought my kingdom

into modern times. The American republic, growing into the world's greatest

power, stood by our side, and we grew together.

My father believed that the next century would belong to the republics;

that the empires had brought such SORROW to the world, that they would now

recede into history. I share his faith in the future. Thank you for listening

to our story.

(CURTAIN)

Note by the author:

