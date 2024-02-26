PART 1 OF 4

Dan Bradley

A drama in three acts

by Anton Chaitkin, copyright Anton Chaitkin

Characters introduced in ACT I:

Chulalongkorn, Rama V (1853-1910), king of Siam, son of Rama IV-Mongkut, giving commentary

Dan Beach Bradley (1804-1873), medical missionary

Dan Bradley, Sr., father of the above, pioneer settler.

Dr. Simeon North, Jr. (1802-1884), professor of classical languages.

Cabot Forbes Roberson, Boston merchant.

Floyd Grayson, Massachusetts reformer.

Lord ---, English Banker.

Three other gentlemen, friends of Prof. North.

Act 1, Scene 1

(Chulalongkorn comes to center stage in front of the curtain. His clothing is

royal but not exaggerated in its opulence.)

CHULALONGKORN: Welcome. The subject of our story is an American, famous for

his good deeds in our country, though unheard of in his homeland.

We shall begin, not with the American, but with his opponents, who

caused great suffering. Now, parents, hold fast to your children! These men

would not wish that we see them in their secret and violent ceremony.

(Chulalongkorn steps to stage right, remaining in a dim spotlight. The

curtain rises on a dark room, symbolically decorated to appear as an

underground cavern. Red light pervades the set.

A spotlight shines on a four foot high circular enclosure at center

stage. The curtain surrounding it carries a large cartoon-like drawing of a

bull, which is decorated with astrological signs.)

CHULALONGKORN: (Points at the enclosure.) Here is the shrine of their strange

worship. This is an ancient, not a modern religion. But the events you will

see begin in our time, in 1834.

(A low spotlight shines on two boys, age 10 or so, one Black and one

White. They are dressed in white frocks reaching to mid-thigh, with bare legs

and feet. They walk carefully, each carrying a goblet of red wine. A drum

beats slowly as they cross the stage to the left. A spotlight switches on

with a short burst of drumming, revealing two thrones at stage left. In the

larger of the two, facing the audience just to the right of stage-left, sits

a figure covered entirely in white robes and hood, essentially the Klu Klux

Klan outfit.

The Black boy stops and sits on the floor; the White boy walks up to

the greater throne and sits on the lap of the white-robed one, giving him the

goblet.

Now an adult figure in brown robes and hood, enters from the right and

crosses to center at a regular pace. He stands before the greater throne.)

BROWN-ROBE: Pater!

WHITE-ROBE: Heliodromus! Messenger!

(Brown-robe sits in the lesser throne, at extreme stage left facing the

center of the stage. The Black boy rises from the floor and sits on his lap,

handing him his goblet.

Now a dim white spotlight shines on a man dressed in black, 19th

century street clothes, entering from the right. He is about 30 years old,

thin, hair askew, nervous, glancing all about him.)

CHULALONGKORN: This frightened fellow is Floyd Grayson, the noted

revolutionary. He is to be initiated today into the mysterious sect of these

powerful men who promote his work. His benefactors are unknown to him,

remaining anonymous within their ritual robes.

(Grayson is led by a black robed-and-hooded figure to center stage. Drums are

beating as for an execution.

The two of them enter into the circular enclosure; only their upper

bodies show over the curtain. Black-robe goes down out of sight, and soon

reappears holding Grayson's pants. Black-robe carefully wraps the pants

around his neck and exits to the right.

A figure in red robe and hood enters from the right. Two slightly

curled red horns stick straight up from his hood, a parody of a miter.

Carrying a torch in one hand, in the other a BRANDING IRON in the shape of

the letter "M", he marches slowly across and stops at center stage. The

drumming stops. He places the end of the instrument in the torch-fire, and

addresses the great throne).

RED-ROBE: Pater!

WHITE-ROBE: Miiii-lesss! Soldier!....Proceed.

Red robe faces the enclosure and points his torch at Grayson, who

slowly bends over forward.

RED-ROBE: (to Grayson) You are NYMPHUS....Bridegroom!

Red-robe enters the enclosure with Grayson, and goes down out of sight.

A terrible, long, loud, high-pitched scream comes from Grayson, who falls to

the floor. Red-robe goes across and stands guard by the thrones.

Black-robe enters with Grayson's pants and goes into the enclosure

where the prostrate body lies. He emerges with Grayson, fully clothed,

carried like a sack on his shoulders. They exit to the right, Grayson

moaning.

CHULALONGKORN: Grayson has been branded as the property of his promoters.

They will now celebrate with a bit of magic. You may recognize the words,

taken from a well-known Christian ceremony. But here they invoke the power of

darkness.

WHITE-ROBE: (lifts his goblet) "This is my blood."

(The boy rises from White-Robe's lap, faces White-robe, and places his hands

on his midriff)

WHITE BOY: "And this is my body."

RED-ROBE: (raises the branding iron) "Do all these things....in remembrance

of me."

(White robe and Brown robe, on their thrones, drink their wine and give the

empty glasses to the boys, who exit with Red-robe.

When they are alone, those sitting on the thrones remove their hoods. On the

greater throne is Lord ---, English banker, 60 years old. On the lesser

throne is Cabot Forbes Roberson, 40 years old, tanned, face deeply lined

from sea voyages. Chulalongkorn exits quietly.)

ROBERSON (Brown-robe): Welcome to Boston, your lordship.

LORD --- (White-robe): Thank you, Cabot.

ROBERSON: Grayson took it like a hero, I think.

LORD ---: His voice....will awaken the sleeping masses.

How does it stand now with the Professor and his friends? Has their

arrogance been tempered somewhat? What are their plans?

ROBERSON: They are crushed in the South. The government has cancelled all

subsidy, and American capitalists, fearing public opinion, withdraw their

private support. Before very long, Lowell will hold the Board in his hands.

Then we can squeeze it to death.

LORD ---: But what are they planning? Dr. North won't bow to us until he has

lost every means of maneuvering.

ROBERSON: They are preparing to dispatch missions to contend with us in the

Oregon country, and in the Far East. They are keeping their precise Asian

target a close secret. But we know they have little prospect for interfering

in our China business. It will likely be in the neighborhood of Singapore.

LORD ---: Have you identified their candidate missionaries?

ROBERSON: We are tracking several young men. One of them is due to report to

North within a few days, and I shall be there in person. North has arranged a

kind of joust, pitting himself against Grayson and me. He doubtless thinks to

show off his inflated learning to the would-be missionary. But the young man

in question is twice as moralistic as North, and just as conceited. He could

be broken from North with a bit of luck.

LORD ---: Remember that we could use the lad ourselves. Plant the seed of

freedom in his brain. (He stands)

ROBERSON: (he also stands) My carriage is waiting.

(They remove their robes.

Both are wearing large golden medallions, an "M" with lightning bolts,

hanging on chains around their necks. These they conceal within their

clothes, though still on their necks. They walk towards the exit.)

What news from your brother in Canton?

LORD ---: Our sacred rite is flourishing in peace there, as is our trade. He

expects to see you soon -- he has some gorgeous Chinese initiates to show

you.

ROBERSON: That devil!

(They exit)

**==========================================================**

--- ACT 1, Scene 2 ---

Hamilton College, Clinton, NY; Spring, 1834

Dan Beach Bradley, aged 30, enters a study. Seated at a desk is Prof.

Simeon North, Jr., aged 40.

DBB: Dr. North?

A. NORTH: Is it Dan? (Warmly shakes DBB's hand, and sizes him up) It is easy

to see Dan, Senior, in you. You have your father's head. How was the road

here from New York? (Both sit.)

DBB: Mud so cold it defied nature's laws to stay liquid. I am ready to take

my assignment for missionary work. I shall not be very unhappy if you send me

far to the South, out of this perpetual freeze and thaw, to minister to the

Indians in Georgia or Alabama.

A. NORTH: (shakes his head) Ah, that work is finished.

DBB: Excuse me; once again?

A. NORTH: It is cancelled. The missions to the Indians are being closed, and

the Board is withdrawing its personnel. You cannot be assigned there.

DBB: I am aware that the Government has misbehaved and abandoned the Indians

to the mercies of the slaveowners. But I am prepared to contribute to the

work, whatever the difficulty, or danger. I have completed my medical

studies. Now especially, the sick, among them, the oppressed in spirit, will

need our help.

A. NORTH: The people of Georgia have been convinced to demand the Cherokees'

ancestral land, for the gold presumed to lie beneath it, or as a sheer

speculation.

Drunken gangs have invaded our missions and murdered the Cherokees. Our

missionaries were imprisoned on false charges by the state authorities. They

were held until we agreed to end our work there.

The President declared his indifference to enforcing national law in

Georgia. We were thus beaten, and have retreated from that battleground.

DBB: (outraged) How can you give it up? This work was the pride of our

country. They are learning to worship the true God....They have become

rich.... (Pointing at North) With the help of the missions, they publish their

own newspapers. This must give them strength, a voice in society.

A. NORTH: The Cherokees have bluntly appealed to the community of Christians,

but it is too late for that. They are to be expelled. They will undergo a

forced march one thousand miles to the west, to live among savages.

All that we have accomplished with them, may be undone. A party among

them, with outside encouragement, denounces the religion of Christ as an

imposition, and urges them to return to pagan worship.

DBB: Greed blinds a man, and strong drink aggravates his ignorance. But this

problem is not new. Persistence in the face of such adversity....

NORTH: Do not believe it. It is policy we confront, not simple ignorance.

DBB: Of course, greed becomes policy. Liquor sellers work Satan's policy

while they enrich themselves.

NORTH: Do they know that?

DBB: Know what?

NORTH: Their PURPOSE surely cannot be to implement Satan's policy? They are

men of business.

DBB: Yet they do his work. A youth intoxicated, deprived of his reason, is a

youth destroyed, who then destroys others.

NORTH: (Stands up, crosses room) But the ordinary liquor seller does not

study the corruption of mankind.

DBB: (smiling) He merely practices it, and avoids all study.

NORTH: (deadly serious) Our opponents have SPENT a million of dollars to

wreck our missions to the Southern Indians. SOMEONE is carefully studying the

means to destroy us. They evidently aim to snatch the world back from the

Christian religion. (DBB sits quietly, while NORTH stares at him.)

DBB: (very quietly) That must be explained. Say honestly: do you not invent a

mystery, as a perfume for cowardly surrender?

NORTH: Would you accept "honorable defeat," on a final ground of the enemy's

choosing? We will not. We retreat, to strike elsewhere, gaining time for a

complete victory. Samuel Kirkland could have explained it to you. Kirkland...

DBB: Do you mean my father's friend?

NORTH: Of course. As you know, the British stopped his mission to the Indians

and expelled him from this area, long before he founded this college. He

could have....

DBB: I know nothing of him. He died when I was a baby, and my father spoke

only vaguely of him, or of this place.

NORTH: My God! .... My God! Then you are ignorant of your self.

Confine your childish pride. If you would triumph over evil, you must

learn the secret springs of policy, whereby the popular mood is swung now to

rage, now to fear, now to hilarity; whereby judges are corrupted, and

Presidents trade their sovereign reason for the false comfort of treacherous

counsel.

There is no future for our work with the Southern Indians. Why? Because

the Indians have lost the power to remain there, against an overwhelming

force opposing their integration in our society. You must accept the facts.

DBB: (stands up) I see that I am wasting your time. Jesus Christ has clearly

forgotten about man's salvation, and is occupied with some other business.

NORTH: (remaining seated) Dan....

DBB: I must come back to the college after the dinner hour to collect my

baggage, before I can return to New York City. But I needn't trouble you

again, so I shall say goodbye now.

NORTH: If you abandon us, you surrender your only chance to test yourself

fully, as a general of St. Michael's legions.

DBB: (Loudly) I came here believing I would be assigned to a mission.

NORTH: You were not misled. For years, we have received admiring reports of

your progress towards the goal you seek. You must now have the Christian

patience to receive a proper explanation of the conditions and objectives of

your chosen field. God wills us to deal with a harsh reality, not with a

fancied world of our own devising.

You shall be assigned a mission. But there are many points upon which

you would founder and fail in your work, unless they were cleared up for you.

Please, return to my office after dinner, just before 7:30. Meanwhile,

prepare your mind with some philosophic readings, or some less familiar

passage of the Holy Book. You will better appreciate what is to occur, if

your soul, as well as your body, is rested and refreshed.

DBB: (Glaring) .... I will be here at the appointed time.

**==========================================================**

--- ACT 1, SCENE 3 ---

The evening of the same day. DBB enters Prof. North's study. North is

seated, alone. A number of chairs are arranged for an informal meeting.

NORTH: How are you?

DBB: (nods reply) Since I left you, I have turned over in my mind several

questions which I should have asked when I first came here.

Why was I directed to this place, in particular? Who are you? I mean no

impertinence, but you are evidently not a minister of the Gospel. And what do

you represent?

NORTH: This evening's discussion should help you to answer these questions

for yourself. Your visit here was scheduled to coincide with that of...an

unusual gentleman, by the name of Floyd Grayson. He has made a life's work of

freeing the black slaves in our southern states.

This afternoon he lectured, as a special guest, to our students. Now we

shall meet informally with him, you and I and a few men of means who support

our college. The aim of this interview is for us to determine whether we and

the college should furnish to his crusade our money and the use of our names.

DBB: I have heard much praise, and much rancorous criticism of this man. In

my opinion, what he proposes must certainly become the preoccupation of all

honest men.

(Floyd Grayson, C. F. Roberson and three unidentified gentlemen enter the

study. Grayson is talking confidentially to Roberson. Prof. North stops

Grayson and Roberson as they come in, only waving and gesturing to the other

men as they pass into the room.)

NORTH: (Seizing and shaking Grayson's hand) I am very happy to welcome you

here to Hamilton College. (Takes Roberson's hand) And you, Sir, greetings.

Dan, this is Floyd Grayson, the famous enemy of slavery. And this is Cabot

Forbes Roberson. They are both from Boston, though Mr. Roberson has important

business interests in our state. Gentlemen, this is Dan Beach Bradley, whose

father was the founding chairman of our school. Dan is soon to embark as a

medical missionary. (They shake hands, all take seats.)

NORTH: Mr. Grayson, all of us, except Dan Bradley, have heard your

presentation this afternoon. Could you now, solely for his benefit, please

briefly summarize your proposals on the institution of slavery? And then we

may wish to put questions to you, on this or on other of your views. Please,

proceed.

GRAYSON: (speaks slowly, softly, slightly louder at climax) My skin, and

yours, is white. Because of this fact, we cannot know the torments of the

black Africans, who were kidnapped, shackled and caged, and taken in

excruciating ship passage to America, to feed the insatiable demands of

greed. We cannot know the sorrow of those captives who watched their families

sicken and die on the ships, their lifeless bodies to be thrown overboard

without ceremony.

Twenty millions died in the passage! The survivors landing here, the

women were purchased as meat for the appetites of the rich slave master, the

fathers torn from their children, the babies given out to whomever would

breed them up to a life of whipping and unjust chastisement.

YOU have done this! The cotton they grow goes to YOUR mills, for the

cloth you wear on YOUR backs! It is a bad bargain, and I mean to break it, to

shatter it, to smash it.

Will you help me?

(Brief silence)

NORTH: Are there questions?

DBB: May I?

NORTH: Certainly.

DBB: To "break"? To "shatter"? By what MEANS would you abolish this hellish

evil? You seem to call for war, in which the innocent would suffer more than

the guilty.

GRAYSON: I oppose war. War is murder, and can never be excused. The poor

soldier dies in place of the wealthy man. The same must be said for the civil

punishment of hanging (he gestures), or the imprisonment of debtors. These

are practiced only upon poor people, by those who hold them in their power.

DBB: Christ, also, asks us to forego war, and violence to the meek. But have

not the poor themselves some responsibility to do what is right?

GRAYSON: This they cannot do if they are slaves of liquor, if their brains

are poisoned by tobacco, if in their secret hearts, they are bound subjects of

freemasonic oaths. Freed of the evil imposed on them, the people will do

right.

(DBB sits perturbed)

2nd GENTLEMAN: Mr. Grayson, you recently returned from England, did you not?

Can you tell us what your business was there?

GRAYSON: Opponents of black slavery came from the whole world, to set the

world's attention on the need for abolition. I was a delegate from this

country.

2nd GENTLEMAN: And upon your return, you...you brought the British meeting

here, so to speak?

GRAYSON: I brought nothing British here. We have heard the crying voice of

the negro - have you heard it? We have made our American Anti-Slavery

Society, because it is America which continues to murder black men and women.

Britain abolished slavery last year.

NORTH: AMERICA murders them?

GRAYSON: Yes.

NORTH: I am pleased that you have stated your opposition to capital

punishment of murderers. I should not like my country to be sentenced to

death. But sir, was it not the Constitutional plan of our fathers to weaken

and displace slavery, by the sure and steady advance of cities, and industry,

mines and mills, colleges and great churches?

GRAYSON: The Constitution was made by the Devil, and the Devil may take it

back. Would you live in pious contentment, knowing your fellow man is in

chains, until...."someday"? I will not live where men are slaves. I will

force a breakup. Let them take their slavery out of my country.

NORTH: Our Constitution is written on paper of better quality than that of

the British. It must endure longer.

3rd GENTLEMAN: What paper did England use?

NORTH: They have no written Constitution. Ours is the only hope of mankind.

Alexander Hamilton, under whose name we meet here, devoted his too-short life and

died a martyr, to preserve the Constitution and the Union it binds together. His

Anti-Slavery Society preceded yours by many years, Mr. Grayson. Was he the

Devil you speak of?

ROBERSON: Must we treat our guest to an Inquisition? He has freely given of

his time, he has received no money. His liberal sentiments are subject daily

to the taunts of the ignorant mob. Shall we imitate them?

NORTH: (He stands, the others do likewise) You are quite right. We are

thankful that Mr. Grayson has consented to enlighten us here. May his person,

and his free expression, be kept in God's care.

3rd GENTLEMAN: I will escort our guest to his lodgings. (He and Grayson leave

together. The others are still standing)

NORTH: We have heard this judge pass sentence on America. Fresh from England,

he would break up our Union, remake us a colony....and LEAVE the slaves in

bondage, in some separate southern country. Need we prolong our meeting, to

consider supporting our country's extinction?

ROBERSON: My dear North, you misconstrue the man. Mr. Grayson speaks with

colorful emphasis because he deeply believes in his cause. We agreed to his

visit so we might deliberate seriously, to treat this matter that concerns us

all with the care and candor it deserves.

NORTH: (Smiles, nods) "Candor".... if you put it so, I am for continuing. I

did not want to tread on anyone's sensibilities. (They all sit.)

2ND GENTLEMAN: C.F., you said Dr. North was unfair to the abolitionist. How

is that? He seemed to state the case well.

ROBERSON: What is.... BIGOTRY? We are not born with narrow minds, but

open to new sensations, curious to explore others' views. We learn bigotry,

because we learn to take comfort in settled ways. We luxuriate in material

objects and leave curiosity behind.

What does bigotry do to us? We resent others who do not take our easy

path. Floyd Grayson places his frail body in front of a rabble which would

tear him to pieces for what he says, and for the sake of righteousness, he

dares to say it anyway. Professor North, sitting here (gestures to books) in

a fine world of Greek and German, commands everyone to think as he thinks,

to believe as he believes.

Bigotry, gentlemen. Blind bigotry insists on some minute point of

RELIGION, and brands as infidels those who would help humanity but care

little for their fanatical dogmas.

NORTH: Oh, I am afraid you are in some sense correct. I love my ease. I am

content with the life of the mind, which is not available to most of our

population.

Yet, my own family's wealth, which allows me to enjoy this splendor (he

gestures to books), derives from my father's well known success producing

weapons of war. Certainly, many orphans and widows owe their sad state to the

shells and cannons he forged.

ROBERSON: And you pretend to warn of your country's "extinction", at the

hands of Floyd Grayson! He -- who condemns the violence practiced by the

selfish against the helpless negro.

NORTH: I marvel at a man who can make his way in the world so boldly, where I

must depend on family and established friends for support of my fixed aim:

the propagation of my old-style religious views.

ROBERSON: Learn from him, professor! His independence is a beacon for our

age.

NORTH: Marvelous.

ROBERSON: Yes.

NORTH: And curious.

ROBERSON: Yes....how?

NORTH: How, indeed? (Silence. Then, very lightly and nonchalantly--)

That is, how does he live? I have heard that his newspaper is but

poorly received by the public, that he sends them gratis to the southern

slaveowners, to lure them into combat with him. How does he afford it?

ROBERSON: He is aided by those who treasure freedom.

NORTH: (Happily, brightly) I understand that you are counted among that

number.

ROBERSON: I consider it an honor to participate.

NORTH: I admire your own independence.

ROBERSON: I hope never to regulate my actions to suit the ignorant passions

of the street, however vehemently the majority may oppose abolition.

NORTH: No, I mean your independence from your family on this question.

ROBERSON: Well, but my relations are generally in accord with my views.

NORTH: This is astonishing, when slavery is their principal business.

ROBERSON: Dr. North, you....

NORTH: Human slavery has been your family's exclusive business enterprise for

at least half a century. With its proceeds, you pay....

ROBERSON: You are a liar!

NORTH: You pay Grayson to offer himself to the mob, as a red flag to a mad

bull.

ROBERSON: You are a trickster, who plays with words to deceive us. You...

NORTH: (Stands up. In a commanding voice,) I will speak, and I will show....

ROBERSON: This is intolerable!

3rd GENTLEMAN: (He has returned and has stood in the doorway listening)

Sit down C.F. Pray be silent and don't further indict yourself.

(Roberson glowers, very slowly sits)

NORTH: Your mother's father....

ROBERSON: False!

NORTH: .... Sold freshly captured blacks, off his fleet, to the auctioneers on

the South Carolina docks. He employed your father and your uncle in the

trade, until the Caribbean slaves revolted and ruined it. But the

proceeds....

ROBERSON: (more softly) Liar.

NORTH: .... have been many times multiplied in the NEW traffic....

ROBERSON: It is strictly according to law.

NORTH: .... the traffic in poison, in OPIUM. One must truly respect your

courage and coolness. I know that you and your brother have both acquitted

yourselves superbly under the fire of the Chinese police patrols.

ROBERSON: We have defended our rights.

NORTH: Precisely. And His Majesty's fleet has also defended your rights....

ROBERSON: You are well known for your pet hatred against the British nation.

NORTH: It would be impolite of them not to repay your family's kindness

during our late war.

ROBERSON: This again is your pet, as is well known.

NORTH: Did you "treasure freedom" when you shipped American gold to British

Canada in 1814? Was it "freedom" they sought when, aided by you, they invaded

and burned our capital city?

ROBERSON: We have heard these fantastical stories before, Dr. North.

DBB: May I presume to offer a comment, and to ask a question?

1ST GENTLEMAN: Yes. [[ ALL ]]

2ND GENTLEMAN: Certainly. [[ AT ]]

3RD GENTLEMAN: Of course. [[ ONCE ]]

(North sits down)

DBB: Truly, Mr. Roberson, your own rude speech was only answered in like

terms by Dr. North.

This does seem to be an old controversy, the substance of which is

unfamiliar to me. But you denigrated his religion as a contemptuous thing. I

would very much like to hear your OWN views on this all-important subject.

Does the Missionary Board meet with your approval?

ROBERSON: (Courtly, newly composed) Here we see companion vices, the narrow

view of religion, and the mean-spirited opposition to civil reform.

Modern society has grown tired of enforced orthodoxy. It is not against

Jesus Christ that the rising generation rebels, but against Dr. North and his

ilk -- against the crank physician who requires a well man to consume

unwanted medicine.

The Missionary Board must be without influence, must suffer public

indifference, while it concerns itself more with killing dissent, than in

teaching Christian mercy.

NORTH: We insist that Christ is the Son of God. This enrages you.

ROBERSON: (Smiling generously) No, I am not enraged. You must learn that the

public cares little for your mysteries. Is it three gods in one? Or one god

in three? Can the miserable suffering Indians endure your quibbles, while

they are attacked, their lands stolen?

DBB: Can you believe in God, and speak as you do? Pontius Pilate also mocked

the truth, and delivered Our Lord to be crucified.

ROBERSON: Young man, I contribute thousands of dollars to my church, and will

continue to do so until the moment I die. Every man of sense believes in the

Architect of our Universe. Only, my particular church is not approved by the

Professor. And so long as Professor North's viewpoint is the only one

tolerated on the Missionary Board, my support will not be offered.

DBB: Thank you for your answer.

NORTH: (rising) Gentlemen, the hour is late. If it is desirable, perhaps we

could resume our discussion another day. (All rise)

1ST GENTLEMAN: It seems unnecessary. Each of us will continue to take what

action he deems appropriate. Certainly, the College trustees would not

consent to finance Mr. Grayson.

2ND GENTLEMAN: He appears to be well enough financed without us.

ROBERSON: Good evening gentlemen. (shaking hands) It was a pleasure to meet

one so earnest as yourself, Mr. Bradley. Keep your independence, young man.

It is your most precious possession. (He exits)

NORTH: (Shaking hands) Thank you, my good friends, for your assistance in

this little matter.

3RD GENTLEMAN: I'm sure we all enjoyed seeing you hook such a fish, and toy

with him as you did. Good luck and Godspeed, Dan. (Three gentlemen exit)

DBB: I suppose, from this debate, that the moneyed class is not united in its

zeal to propagate Christianity. What can be the future of the Missionary

Board, with such a variety of opposition? I do not understand what you

represent. Who are you? Why was I referred to this place?

NORTH: Roberson and his party have great power, especially in Boston. They

slowly increase their influence within the Missionary Board itself, in its

home quarters there in Boston.

But they are not the only Americans with money. And we have faith that

our power is greater.

Who am I? You and I have greater ties of family than you seem to be

aware of.

DBB: You said earlier that my father was chairman of this school. I had never

heard this news.

NORTH: My family and yours acted together in Hamilton's founding, as in other

projects. But there are evidently many things your father has not told you,

which you must know for the success of your mission. I have asked for his

help, and he will arrive early tomorrow.

DBB: My father is coming here!

NORTH: Yes. You have been very patient. Let us now say goodnight, and we'll

finish our business in the clear light of morning.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription