My last post (”The ‘American System’ is Moving to Center Stage”) contained a misleading statement: that my book series, Who We Are, “is the only authentic history of the American System in existence.”

Other authors, contemporary and in the past, have written authentic histories of the American System, pioneering accounts of the champions and deadly enemies of our country’s progress. I should have said, that I believe Who We Are to be the most comprehensive history of the American System. It is a work embodying 50 years of research, and many years of direct preparation for the writing of my projected three volumes.

But I apologize for neglecting the pioneers in this field.

Among contemporary authors, I would recommend especially the work of historian Nancy Spannaus, the national authority on Alexander Hamilton. Her blog, americansystemnow.com, is a prized “resource for re-establishing the American System of Political Economy.” She was perhaps the first in our era to bring to light the Franklin/Hamilton nation-builder legacy embodied in America’s founding mission.