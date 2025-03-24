You are invited to a presentation by Anton Chaitkin, followed by questions and answers.

Learn from inner history of our country –

Vital lessons for the present administration.

Only those who break from imperialism can serve their nation’s interests.

The Imperialist Theodore Roosevelt

vs. the True Nationalist Abraham Lincoln

Theodore Roosevelt:

One race managing or controlling another . . . in the interest and for the benefit of that other race. This is what our [English-speaking] peoples have . . . done, and must continue in the future in even greater degree to do, in India, Egypt, and the Philippines alike . . . [in] this period of unquestioned supremacy of the so-called white race.

Abraham Lincoln:

When the white man governs himself that is self-government; but when he governs himself, and also governs another man, that is more than self-government---that is despotism. If the negro is a man, why then my ancient faith teaches me that "all men are created equal;" and that there can be no moral right in connection with one man's making a slave of another . . . [No] man is good enough to govern another man, without that other's consent. I say this is the leading principle---the sheet anchor of American republicanism.