Note from Anton Chaitkin to Substack readers: The warmakers label peacemakers “anti-Semitic.” This is my response.

Remarks by Anton Chaitkin

Prepared for the May 7, 2024, meeting of the Board of Supervisors of Loudoun County, Virginia.

Civilization vs. Murder

The world has known the Jews at the heart of civilization -- musicians, scientists and doctors, giving beauty, progress and compassion, with a God who created all people.

My father, Jacob Chaitkin, helped lead the 1930s American Jewish boycott against Nazi Germany. Powerful men opposed him. They said we need Hitler for toughness against unions and Communists. “Deadly force is all the radicals will understand.”

After the war’s great slaughter, Cold War divided the world. And a war divided Israel from her Arab neighbors. That war has been going on for 75 years.

--- Endless murder, and endless revenge.

We take revenge for murder, by killing our neighbor. The neighbor kills our children for revenge. In our blind rage we don’t see that we have killed our own children. We say, “deadly force will teach our enemies a lesson.” But we are caught in endless murder. We are killing our future.

My father was a proud Jew, and an American patriot. He agreed with President Roosevelt that only the spread of civilization would save us from new horrors after World War II. That we ought to cooperate with all other countries to enforce peace, while building up living standards. That is the cycle of peace.

As a Jew, I fear what the endless murder and revenge will do to the Jews.

As an American, I fear what sending the bombs for it will do to America.

As a human being, I fear that this evil will end in nuclear World War III.

We are civilized people. So we can find the way to break out of the cycle of murder, and save our children, and our civilization.

Note by the author:

