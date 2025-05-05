Civilization, versus False Religious Justification for Destroying Civilization

Excerpted and modified from Matt Ehret's interview of Anton Chaitkin, April 30, 2025.

Utilizing a transcription kindly supplied by Ginger Sladky.

Matt: Anton, thank you for sitting down with me today. You called me up last night and you shared some considerations that you had about the importance of a certain type of thinking, and a certain type of understanding which is needed in any citizenry, especially in the United States but anywhere in the world, if we're going to be able to navigate through the type of storm of disinformation and objective crises that are threatening human civilization as a whole. There’s not enough clarity about the principles at play. So I liked the way you wove your message to me, and then I said “Hey let's do a little broadcast for our audience." So I really appreciate you sitting down and doing this today; it's very important.

Anton: I have recently been saddened and angered by hearing people, well-meaning, good people that I know, who have opinions, very strong political and religious opinions about the current reality. But, in the context of the physical economy of our country, and the geopolitics, and the history, these strongly felt opinions are bordering on insane; they're irrelevant. They're in the realm of complete nonsense.

We need to have different ways now: dramatic ways and literary ways and other artistic ways, to jolt people out of this realm of mere opinion, and opinion on slices of reality. the same way that Socrates devoted his life, gave his life, to dispel the idea that opinions are worth anything. He showed that public opinion is almost always wrong.

There's a certain pathway of policy and action now that must be taken. It doesn't matter what opinion you have about some of these things. Unless you're dealing with the issues that I'm going to raise here, you're simply off base; you're not in this world; you're in some other world; you're in fantasy. To some extent, Trump as the issue has obscured reality and prevented deliberation on the most urgent problems facing our country and the planet.

There are certain nationally-directed measures that are required to reverse the catastrophic decline of our civilization; the de-industrialization, the failure of our economy, and related aspects of our society.

We have a largely demoralized population in the United States. Our aggressive proxy wars are criminal wars, anti-national in their objectives. Wars that would be punished by Nuremberg standards, with continuous mass slaughter. And people have, for example, opinions favoring one of these theaters of war, or some other one, and I've heard in the last 48 hours four different people tell me in casual conversation, that a particular war must continue for the person to be safe, or for our society to be safe. The war in the Middle East must continue. Many people have that view. War against China must happen to keep us safe. Wildly irrational viewpoints.

Matt: I agree and I’ve got to say there's been a disturbing amount of otherwise moral patriotic types who have been revealing to me their similar opinions, which are strange. Like for example, I've been getting from several sources, from people who would identify as patriots, that it would be a good idea to militarily invade Panama, if the Panamanian government did not expel Chinese influence. As if that's somehow now [what we do]— but that's imperialism! People would die; a lot of people would die, because the Panamanians would not just keel over and wait for the military to come in and take control. So it's become a weird Orwellian shifting of definitions, where patriotism has now become, or some form of nationalism has become imperialism. Or going to defend, like you said, the Taiwanese freedom fighters from the big bad ChiComs: that's all of a sudden American nationalism to champion that.

Panama Canal

Anton: You can go back further -- let me just mention that Panama has been invaded twice before by people in control of the United States, misleaders who hated the American System and the point of view of the American republic.

The economic disaster, the degradation and demoralization of the population, the withdrawal of their humanity from under them: these disasters correspond to policy preferences and the financial system of the transatlantic oligarchs. The changes they have wrought must be identified as a war on our country.

Another dimension of reality is the history of these problems. People have opinions like two-dimensional photographs of something that occurs over a 5-second time span, or maybe a one-year time span is just about as irrelevant. Whereas all of these problems, are the central life, political life, and fighting context for our country's history back from our founding on the two sides: the side of our greatest national leaders (pro-national leaders), versus this same transatlantic oligarchy.

Real Reconstruction Now

For example, let's go to the economics, just to be tasted, and then bring in the war, and some of the other issues; including what you would have to do to straighten these things out.

First of all, yes, you need reciprocal tariffs: protective tariffs but reciprocal. And you need trade deals. Trump has some aspect of that, and to the extent that he's caused panic or outrage from these crazed financiers, that's all to the good. But you have to go back to our history, and what were these things? How are they used? What is this all about? There's no context in the current national discussion. It's up in fantasy land in a sense, because you're not going from simply a tariff to rebuilding a shattered economy, and a shattered population. You need federal credit arrangements for large-scale new infrastructure! No considerable infrastructure was ever built in the United States without federal credit: federal and state, sometimes local, but largely federal credit and federal sponsorship for the infrastructure that built the country.

You need federal leadership now for technical and scientific advances in space, nuclear fission, and nuclear fusion. Without federal leadership it goes nowhere. It's a disaster. It's based on lies.

Take the whole idea of going to Mars, for example, by simply wishing to do so, without dealing with what the technology requires. You have to accelerate! For that you need totally new rocket technology (Kennedy was developing the nuclear rocket before he was murdered.) Nobody's discussing that: You have to get there in 2 to 4 weeks instead of a year. To shorten the duration for this dangerous exposure of personnel in deep space, and acceleration for artificial gravity on the way. It doesn’t function otherwise, and you're lying about it if you're not bringing this up.

You have to have support for the population, popular support in the re-industrialization process. You have to center on education. There's no serious education of the younger people in the country going on now for a modern society, modern economy. Leave out the culture wars, leave out the degradation, you know the specific degraded aspects that are pushed by this elite. Leave that aside. There's no serious education. To make the United States a powerful and successful country again, you have to have something like apprenticeship; you have to have the creation of industry: modern industry that is in advance of the employment. You’re going to have to set up centers of industry, science, technology, same thing in agriculture, probably in advance of the people being qualified to do it. You're going to have to do a lot of things all at once, if you're actually serious about reconstructing this economy.

Part of the support for the population means taking on the demoralization. For example, drug addiction, suicide, is affected by all of this. Especially in population centers where the industry has been shut down, you have hundreds of thousands of people dying from drug addiction. So you have to be able to take care of people, while you're setting up a different economy than we've had. You have to be able to go back in history to the economy that was successful. I'm not talking about creating some new system as a fantasy, but simply resuming the progress that was the mission of the country in the past!

One aspect of that is a serious war on drugs, that has little to do with prisons and the justice system. It has a lot to do with, through cooperation between the major nations, shutting down the offshore financial system and the bankers who launder the drug money: The people whose policy is to cause poverty and demoralization in many countries at the same time. That system of offshore unaccountable financier power has to be cracked and crushed, and that's not just a matter of punishing people, it's understanding what it is, and getting the necessary forward motion for our own economy and our own credits: Directed credits for constructing industry. That's not communism! It's not socialism! It's our system, the American System of Political Economy that we've had in the past!

Matt: Sorry— because I can still hear so many people watching this, and some of them, I could hear them screeching in their brains, because the War on Drugs was such a disaster. You clearly are identifying that the War on Drugs as it happened was a disaster. But you’re describing something different that never happened: Which is, if you really want to destroy the drug problem, you don't just put local dealers from the street corner into prison, in the prison industrial complex to be cheap labor, and ignore the top-down agencies of the Wall Street, the London banks that have been controlling and organizing the entire narcotics trade for generations. That's what has to be dealt with. And the only way that you're saying to deal with that, the only power we have available to properly deal with it, is the Sovereign Nation State that can wield the type of power to break that. Is that the point you're getting at?

Anton: Right. And of course, you have the cultural side of this: that you got to have leadership, again, for beautiful and uplifting music and art, and the rest of the recently abandoned aspects and vilified aspects of Western civilization, and Eastern civilization for that matter.

New Religious Leaders Needed

The last thing I would mention is that we need new religious leadership! We need people to step forward who have some understanding of what it means to be holy and anything divine, that promotes and fights for man in the image of God. That concept has been destroyed; that has been attacked for a century and a half or more from the top-down, especially in Britain, and then in the United States, obviously elsewhere in Europe, and so forth.

I would take three topics in that realm. Number one, does a Christian or a Jew or a Muslim or a Buddhist or a Hindu consider themselves to be honorable, thoughtful, not a liar, not a devil, and yet they might condone and promote continual and escalating mass slaughter of their fellow human beings? What a horrifying outrage on human understanding! It’s designed to make people hate religion. So these people who have religious views, I don't want to get into specifics because it goes beyond the usual suspects: This is very broad. Those who hold to the necessity for mass slaughter, for continual mass slaughter, and lying about it all the time by the leaders doing it, and they put themselves forward as being somehow religious, they are in a very real sense engaged in a continuous attack on religion by doing so. War is [the first] thing, the first topic.

The second topic is family. This is pretty simple. In one sense, Democrats are for various forms of what could easily be called perversion, and for experiments instead of having a growing population based on the family. Republicans, on the other hand, have, ever since the time John D. Rockefeller became a big shot among them, been promoting the idea that you should cut the federal budget.

I have that in my book where he came from and what that's all about, in my second Who We Are book that just came out. So the Republican party today: To contrast it with the Democrats for being liberal anti-family things, the Republicans largely believe that you should have savage austerity so that people can't have families, the real people. You have some slogan or some theory by Adam Smith or someone else that says “if people lose their jobs, they can always find another one; they can go into a different line of work,” or something. Again and again disproved, debunked, shown to be lies originating from imperialists, they don't care; they just say it anyway. And then, the people who don't have any education, just pick it up and say it. And that's what their party says, but they're as anti-family as the Democrats are.

And the third topic is the environmentalism. You have this again going back to this transatlantic oligarchy, to the British royals, to the various European elements promoting the idea that man is a beast and man should be mostly exterminated, held at a low population, and people always fighting each other, because there's limited resources. These dystopian views have always been in a war with the idea of cherishing man in the image of God. Radical environmentalism promotes those dystopian views. Yes, there are environmentalists who want to eliminate pollution; They want to take care of the soil. These are obviously necessary things, but I'm talking about the philosophical premise that you need to cut mankind’s living standards, that you need to prevent people, who are largely dark-skin people, from ever becoming industrialized, and from having electricity. And this is the program of the savage imperialist, and in the 20th century it was the fascist program.

A Savage Religious Commentary

We have a deep problem with religion itself – I would say every religion is a failure right now. But we need them to succeed. We have to find the way to revive Man in God’s image.

To see the problem, I want to share a religious commentary written in March, 2003, immediately after the start of the Bush-Cheney U.S invasion of Iraq. Now, though this author might be called a conservative Christian pastor, I think his views on war and government are essentially those of today’s liberals, and those of other religions.

He says that war is the fruit of our sinful nature. That as long as there is sin, there will be war. That war is a tool of God to destroy his enemies. He quotes from where the Old Testament calls for wiping out various nations.

This author says God calls upon us to hate and punish that which is evil, on God's behalf. This, of course, is a contradiction. Since we ourselves have a sinful nature, we should judge and punish our sinful selves. Revenge does just that – it kills our own children, and we know it will do so, so that is 1st degree murder of our own children.

The Reverend author says God puts governments and authorities in power to punish those who do wrong. Well, this is flat-out the point of view of monarchy and aristocracy, the divine right of kings, to rule over sinful mankind who will only kill themselves without men above them ruling them.

He applauds the idea of “the knight -- the Christian in arms.”

This directly gives away the objective of the modern imperial establishment: To reverse the upshift of man's capabilities; To erase the 17th century Peace of Westphalia and banish the idea of sovereign nations with harmonious interests; To go back instead to the Dark Ages, when peasants were all illiterate and submissive; When warlords, great landlords, bankers and princes gathered their private armies for their hellish private purposes, without the impediment of law or the consent of the governed.

And typical of this constantly repeated sophistry, he cites the Civil War freeing the slaves, and World War 2 stopping Hitler's genocide, as justification for the illegal and insane wars of the present.

He says war is God’s idea.

He says,

“Let us pray for our President (GW Bush) and those in authority. Let us give thanks for our President, who begins his day on his knees with an open Bible on his lap. And let us pray for a speedy end to this conflict.”

And of course that conflict never ended, but caused terrorism and more wars.

This body of lies indicates to me that the author feels that the founder of his religion was a fool, that now we smart people know better. The same obviously goes for those in murderous conflict in the Mideast, and the Indian subcontinent.

We need new leadership, political and religious. They will have to understand and advocate civilization, against the dark age.

Constructing civilization, spreading scientific advancement and high living standards and building new trust between adversaries is the way we led the world at our very best, in the past, before we were a menace.

