This was my introduction to the session:

I know some things others don’t know, knowledge that I believe is vital for intelligent participation in today’s world events. I am putting this knowledge into a series of books. giving the inner history of the fight for progress for the people of the United States. The second volume, on the Lincoln era 1830s to 1890s, will be published soon. Here is the cover [see picture, below]. The 3rd volume will take the story up through the assassinations of the 1960s, after which the transatlantic oligarchy took near absolute power.

This presentation deals with how the USA might be seriously improved to serve its people, might be self-governing, and might help make the world better instead of promoting mass murder and chaos. I hope you will not tune out now, because you idolize Trump or hate Trump. To do your part, you need to know the economic and strategic reality our country faces.

The two sides in our history are the Americans who want to improve society and serve Man in God’s image, vs the British empire and its American partners. The former are nation-builders, favoring national sovereignty and cooperation. The latter are globalists, favoring subjugation to authority and degradation of labor.

Now President Trump promises to rebuild our manufacturing. He and his team blame liberals and China for taking down our factories. The deeper truth has to be faced, or Trump cannot succeed. We have to get to real Economic development, and the people will have to be rallied to fight for their rights against the real enemy oligarchism.

